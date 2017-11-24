Week 12 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Friday, November 24, 2017

Happy Week 12, everyone. I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend. QUARTERBACK Start of the Week: Matt Ryan vs. Bucs: Ryan got off to a slow start this season, but he’s been on a bit of a heater the past month or so, even if the yards haven’t been there. Ryan has thrown multiple touchdowns each of the past four games and has tossed just two picks in that span after throwing six interceptions the first five games. Ryan has also been making it happen in two tough road environments, going for 313 yards and two scores Week 9 at Carolina and then following it up with a 115.5 passer rating and another two touchdowns last week in Seattle. A return home against the lowly Bucs might be Ryan’s best matchup of the season. Tampa Bay is 27th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 28th in pass-defense DVOA, and 31st in total pass yards allowed. The Bucs also don’t get after the quarterback, as they’re tied for 30th in sacks and will be without top edge rusher Robert Ayers due to a concussion. Tampa Bay has just five sacks from defensive ends, and Ayers has two of them while sophomore Noah Spence has one of the others, and he’s out for the season after shoulder surgery. The 48.5-point total for Bucs-Falcons is the second-highest of the week, and Atlanta’s implied team total of 29.25 is second only to New England’s 32. Starts Marcus Mariota at Colts: One of the biggest disappointments of the fantasy season, Mariota is currently the QB16 in fantasy points per game. He’s coming off a disastrous road performance in Pittsburgh last Thursday night when he threw four interceptions in the loss. However, Mariota actually had a decent fantasy week (QB16) due to 306 yards and two total scores — one passing and one rushing. Mariota has zero top-10 fantasy weeks since the Week 1 opener. The Titans’ schedule looks pretty appetizing over the next four weeks. Mariota gets the Colts on Sunday followed up by the Texans, Cardinals, and 49ers. Indianapolis is 25th in fantasy points yielded to quarterbacks, 27th in pass-defense DVOA, 30th in total passing yards allowed, and 32nd in yards per attempt. The Colts are another team that doesn’t get after the quarterback. They’re 24th in sacks. Mariota is also running the ball a bit more the past two weeks with 11 rushing attempts in that span. He had just 26 carries the first nine weeks. Titans-Colts opened with a 44-point total early in the week, but it has creeped up to 46 in some spots. This one has sneaky shootout potential in the Lucas Oil Stadium dome where there will be no weather concerns. This is as good of a week we’ll get to use Mariota. Jacoby Brissett vs. Titans: Brissett may be the top streaming option of the week among quarterbacks who can likely be plucked off the wire in most leagues. He remained in the concussion protocol as of Thursday, but Brissett is fully expected to gain clearance in time for Sunday’s start, especially coming off last week’s bye. GM Chris Ballard pulled off the trade for Brissett at final cuts in September, and Brissett has actually been a pleasant surprise for the Andrew Luck -less Colts. Since taking over as the starter in Week 2, Brissett has four top-10 fantasy weeks and six finishes inside the top 15. He’s scored all three of his rushing touchdowns at home and is averaging 50 more passing yards per game and 0.8 yards more per attempt at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee hasn’t been very good in pass defense, checking in at 26th in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, 26th in pass-defense DVOA, 30th in touchdowns passes allowed, and 27th in sacks. When these two teams met back in Week 6 at Tennessee, Brissett looked like he was going to have a huge game. He went 12-of-19 for 119 yards and a score in the first half and should have had a second touchdown that Donte Moncrief dropped in the end zone. The wheels fell off after halftime, however. Titans-Colts sports a healthy 46-point total and has been rising all week. Sharp money is on the over in this one. Brissett has big upside and is even in play as a cash-game option in daily leagues. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Packers: Like Matt Ryan above, Big Ben was one of the biggest early-season fantasy disappointments but has since turned it around and tied together useful fantasy performances. Roethlisberger is coming off his best game of the year, a 299-yards and four-touchdowns shredding of the Titans last Thursday night as the QB2 for Week 11. He’s now had 10 days to rest and recover for another home game against a Packers team that has flatlined since Aaron Rodgers ’ broken collarbone. Big Ben has been a top-15 fantasy passer each of his pasy four games and now gets a pass-funnel Green Bay defense that is 23rd in pass-defense DVOA compared to No. 8 against the run. Green Bay is 18th in passing yards allowed and 21st in sacks. Only four teams allow more yards per pass attempt. Over their last four games, the Packers have surrendered top-10 fantasy finishes to both Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees only to see Mitchell Trubisky and Joe Flacco the next two games. Flacco and Trubisky predictably didn’t light up the box score. There’s enough to like here to make Roethlisberger a low-end QB1 play. The Steelers’ implied team total of 28.75 points is tied with the Eagles for the third-highest of the week. Sits Derek Carr vs. Broncos: Carr was a massive letdown last week in Mexico City against the Patriots, failing to move the offense and throwing for just 237 yards with a 1:1 TD:INT mark and much of that coming in the second half when the game was well out of reach. Carr has flopped tremendously in numerous pristine spots this season and is impossible to trust as a fantasy start, even against a Denver pass defense that has shown cracks and possibly signs of giving up during a six-game losing streak. Despite allowing the most touchdown passes in the league, Denver still ranks a respectable 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 19th in pass-defense DVOA, and fifth in total passing yards surrendered. Carr has never been able to figure out the Broncos’ pass defense. Over his last four meetings against them, he hasn’t registered a top-20 fantasy week. Carr injured his back in the tilt with Denver back in Week 4 and was just 10-of-18 for 143 yards and a score before leaving in the third quarter. This Oakland offense looks broken at the moment and probably needs to start leaning more on Marshawn Lynch as a runner instead of Carr and the pass group. Andy Dalton vs. Browns: Dalton is coming off a three-touchdowns effort against the Broncos in Denver last week, but he still managed just 154 yards through the air in the game. He has a pair of top-10 over the last four games and has tossed multiple touchdowns in four of the last five, with the lone exception being Week 9 at Jacksonville. Dalton has been playing better, but so has this Browns pass defense. Cleveland is 24th in pass-defense DVOA, but 14th in passing yards allowed and ninth in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks the past five weeks. The Browns have shut down both Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles in Cleveland in that span. Matthew Stafford was smothered in the first half back in Week 10, but he eventually found a groove after the break. Dalton had his best game of the season against the Browns in Week 4, throwing for 286 yards and four touchdowns. But No. 1 overall pick DE Myles Garrett didn’t play in that game, and top cover man Jason McCourty has since emerged as Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 cover corner out of 118 qualifiers. The Browns are still 27th in touchdown passes allowed, and Dalton can easily have a big game. However, the 38-point total is the second-lowest of the week, and there are just better options to stream than Dalton. Blaine Gabbert vs. Jaguars: Most of you will be saying “duh!” to sitting Gabbert, and I get it, but there are just so many bad quarterbacks starting in today’s NFL and someone has to round out this list. Gabbert made his first appearance of the season last week and managed to finish as the overall QB8 in Houston. He lit the Texans up for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Gabbert franly should have been starting over Drew Stanton to begin with since the Carson Palmer injury. The former No. 10 overall pick, Gabbert gets to face the team that drafted him and should have a little extra motivation to play well. Jacksonville will also be without top CB Jalen Ramsey after he injured his hand in Friday’s practice. It’s just not enough to get excited about Gabbert repeating his Week 11 performance. The Jaguars are No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 1 in sacks, No. 1 in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, No. 1 in pass yards allowed, and No. 1 in touchdown passes surrendered. Gabbert is off the map this week, but his schedule actually looks pretty decent through the fantasy playoffs with the Titans, Redskins, and Giants on tap for Weeks 14-16.

Happy Week 12, everyone. I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Matt Ryan vs. Bucs: Ryan got off to a slow start this season, but he’s been on a bit of a heater the past month or so, even if the yards haven’t been there. Ryan has thrown multiple touchdowns each of the past four games and has tossed just two picks in that span after throwing six interceptions the first five games. Ryan has also been making it happen in two tough road environments, going for 313 yards and two scores Week 9 at Carolina and then following it up with a 115.5 passer rating and another two touchdowns last week in Seattle. A return home against the lowly Bucs might be Ryan’s best matchup of the season. Tampa Bay is 27th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 28th in pass-defense DVOA, and 31st in total pass yards allowed. The Bucs also don’t get after the quarterback, as they’re tied for 30th in sacks and will be without top edge rusher Robert Ayers due to a concussion. Tampa Bay has just five sacks from defensive ends, and Ayers has two of them while sophomore Noah Spence has one of the others, and he’s out for the season after shoulder surgery. The 48.5-point total for Bucs-Falcons is the second-highest of the week, and Atlanta’s implied team total of 29.25 is second only to New England’s 32.



Starts



Marcus Mariota at Colts: One of the biggest disappointments of the fantasy season, Mariota is currently the QB16 in fantasy points per game. He’s coming off a disastrous road performance in Pittsburgh last Thursday night when he threw four interceptions in the loss. However, Mariota actually had a decent fantasy week (QB16) due to 306 yards and two total scores — one passing and one rushing. Mariota has zero top-10 fantasy weeks since the Week 1 opener. The Titans’ schedule looks pretty appetizing over the next four weeks. Mariota gets the Colts on Sunday followed up by the Texans, Cardinals, and 49ers. Indianapolis is 25th in fantasy points yielded to quarterbacks, 27th in pass-defense DVOA, 30th in total passing yards allowed, and 32nd in yards per attempt. The Colts are another team that doesn’t get after the quarterback. They’re 24th in sacks. Mariota is also running the ball a bit more the past two weeks with 11 rushing attempts in that span. He had just 26 carries the first nine weeks. Titans-Colts opened with a 44-point total early in the week, but it has creeped up to 46 in some spots. This one has sneaky shootout potential in the Lucas Oil Stadium dome where there will be no weather concerns. This is as good of a week we’ll get to use Mariota.



Jacoby Brissett vs. Titans: Brissett may be the top streaming option of the week among quarterbacks who can likely be plucked off the wire in most leagues. He remained in the concussion protocol as of Thursday, but Brissett is fully expected to gain clearance in time for Sunday’s start, especially coming off last week’s bye. GM Chris Ballard pulled off the trade for Brissett at final cuts in September, and Brissett has actually been a pleasant surprise for the Andrew Luck-less Colts. Since taking over as the starter in Week 2, Brissett has four top-10 fantasy weeks and six finishes inside the top 15. He’s scored all three of his rushing touchdowns at home and is averaging 50 more passing yards per game and 0.8 yards more per attempt at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee hasn’t been very good in pass defense, checking in at 26th in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, 26th in pass-defense DVOA, 30th in touchdowns passes allowed, and 27th in sacks. When these two teams met back in Week 6 at Tennessee, Brissett looked like he was going to have a huge game. He went 12-of-19 for 119 yards and a score in the first half and should have had a second touchdown that Donte Moncrief dropped in the end zone. The wheels fell off after halftime, however. Titans-Colts sports a healthy 46-point total and has been rising all week. Sharp money is on the over in this one. Brissett has big upside and is even in play as a cash-game option in daily leagues.



Ben Roethlisberger vs. Packers: Like Matt Ryan above, Big Ben was one of the biggest early-season fantasy disappointments but has since turned it around and tied together useful fantasy performances. Roethlisberger is coming off his best game of the year, a 299-yards and four-touchdowns shredding of the Titans last Thursday night as the QB2 for Week 11. He’s now had 10 days to rest and recover for another home game against a Packers team that has flatlined since Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone. Big Ben has been a top-15 fantasy passer each of his pasy four games and now gets a pass-funnel Green Bay defense that is 23rd in pass-defense DVOA compared to No. 8 against the run. Green Bay is 18th in passing yards allowed and 21st in sacks. Only four teams allow more yards per pass attempt. Over their last four games, the Packers have surrendered top-10 fantasy finishes to both Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees only to see Mitchell Trubisky and Joe Flacco the next two games. Flacco and Trubisky predictably didn’t light up the box score. There’s enough to like here to make Roethlisberger a low-end QB1 play. The Steelers’ implied team total of 28.75 points is tied with the Eagles for the third-highest of the week.



Sits



Derek Carr vs. Broncos: Carr was a massive letdown last week in Mexico City against the Patriots, failing to move the offense and throwing for just 237 yards with a 1:1 TD:INT mark and much of that coming in the second half when the game was well out of reach. Carr has flopped tremendously in numerous pristine spots this season and is impossible to trust as a fantasy start, even against a Denver pass defense that has shown cracks and possibly signs of giving up during a six-game losing streak. Despite allowing the most touchdown passes in the league, Denver still ranks a respectable 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 19th in pass-defense DVOA, and fifth in total passing yards surrendered. Carr has never been able to figure out the Broncos’ pass defense. Over his last four meetings against them, he hasn’t registered a top-20 fantasy week. Carr injured his back in the tilt with Denver back in Week 4 and was just 10-of-18 for 143 yards and a score before leaving in the third quarter. This Oakland offense looks broken at the moment and probably needs to start leaning more on Marshawn Lynch as a runner instead of Carr and the pass group.



Andy Dalton vs. Browns: Dalton is coming off a three-touchdowns effort against the Broncos in Denver last week, but he still managed just 154 yards through the air in the game. He has a pair of top-10 over the last four games and has tossed multiple touchdowns in four of the last five, with the lone exception being Week 9 at Jacksonville. Dalton has been playing better, but so has this Browns pass defense. Cleveland is 24th in pass-defense DVOA, but 14th in passing yards allowed and ninth in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks the past five weeks. The Browns have shut down both Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles in Cleveland in that span. Matthew Stafford was smothered in the first half back in Week 10, but he eventually found a groove after the break. Dalton had his best game of the season against the Browns in Week 4, throwing for 286 yards and four touchdowns. But No. 1 overall pick DE Myles Garrett didn’t play in that game, and top cover man Jason McCourty has since emerged as Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 cover corner out of 118 qualifiers. The Browns are still 27th in touchdown passes allowed, and Dalton can easily have a big game. However, the 38-point total is the second-lowest of the week, and there are just better options to stream than Dalton.



Blaine Gabbert vs. Jaguars: Most of you will be saying “duh!” to sitting Gabbert, and I get it, but there are just so many bad quarterbacks starting in today’s NFL and someone has to round out this list. Gabbert made his first appearance of the season last week and managed to finish as the overall QB8 in Houston. He lit the Texans up for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Gabbert franly should have been starting over Drew Stanton to begin with since the Carson Palmer injury. The former No. 10 overall pick, Gabbert gets to face the team that drafted him and should have a little extra motivation to play well. Jacksonville will also be without top CB Jalen Ramsey after he injured his hand in Friday’s practice. It’s just not enough to get excited about Gabbert repeating his Week 11 performance. The Jaguars are No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 1 in sacks, No. 1 in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, No. 1 in pass yards allowed, and No. 1 in touchdown passes surrendered. Gabbert is off the map this week, but his schedule actually looks pretty decent through the fantasy playoffs with the Titans, Redskins, and Giants on tap for Weeks 14-16.







RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Tevin Coleman vs. Bucs: Devonta Freeman will miss another game with his concussion, leaving Coleman as one of the bets overall plays on the board for Week 12. In Freeman’s absence last week in Seattle, Coleman played 67.7% of the snaps and handled 21 touches. He didn’t do a whole lot with them, turning them into 58 total yards and a score, but the volume is really encouraging as the Falcons head back home against a much easier opponent. Tampa Bay’s season is on life support, and the defense just has not performed well all year while the offense has taken steps back as a whole. The Bucs are yielding 3.91 YPC to running backs and are 23rd in fantasy points allowed to the position. They’ve allowed the sixth-most runs of 20-plus yards, and Coleman is one of the most explosive players at the position. This game has the second-highest total of the week at 48.5 points, and Coleman is a 10-point home favorite running back. That should lock him into at least 18 touches and possibly upwards of 20-25. Coleman also got all the goal-line chances last week and was ruled down just short of the goal line on a second possible touchdown. At $6,200 (RB13) on FanDuel, Coleman should be locked into cash lineups. His price isn’t as friendly on DraftKings at $6,500 as the RB8, but he still makes for an excellent play there.



Starts



Dion Lewis vs. Dolphins: Lewis played a season-high 43.3% of the snaps last week against the Raiders, and it was his fifth-straight game with double-digit carries. He also nabbed a season-high four catches, turning them into 28 yards and a touchdown. Lewis’ role has solidified as New England’s lead back, and he’s peeling off a fine 4.7 YPC. Doug Martin completely flopped last week against the Dolphins, but that’s likely more an indictment on Martin’s play this season rather than Miami plugging up holes in its run defense. The Dolphins remain a defense to attack with every skill position. They’re 20th in fantasy points allowed to running backs, 15th in run-defense DVOA, and 14th overall in rushing yards given up. This looks like another smash spot for the entire Patriots offense. As 16.5-point home favorites, Lewis could threaten a new season-high in carries. His previous high is 15 back in Week 8 at home against the Chargers. Lewis and Mike Gillislee have combined for 38 red-zone carries on the year. If they were one player, that would be third-most among running backs. Lewis has since locked the job up to himself and is an every-week threat to score. Fire him up as a fine RB2 with New England implied to score a Week 12-high 32 points.



DeMarco Murray at Colts: Murray has been dominating the snaps in the Tennessee backfield the past three games with snap rates of 71.2 > 74.4 > 80.0 Weeks 9-11. He’s also scored three touchdowns in that span while Derrick Henry has taken a back seat. Murray hasn’t looked healthy much of the year, but the coaches keep running him out there as the feature back. He’s had 10 days to rest following last Thursday night’s loss to the Steelers and now gets a tasty date with a Colts run defense that lost top DL Henry Anderson to a season-ending laryngeal fracture back in Week 9. Indianapolis is 28th in fantasy points allowed to running backs and 15th in rushing yards given up on the season. Only five teams have yielded more receiving yards to the position. Murray is functional both as a runner and receiver and has been dominating red-zone touches in Tennessee. In a run-first offense, anytime the Titans threaten the end zone, there’s a good chance Murray is part of the plan for six. Even at less than 100 percent, Murray should be treated as a locked-in RB2. Titans-Colts may be one of the hottest games of the weekend with a total that sits at 46 points and is rising.



J.D. McKissic at 49ers: Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch last week, and practice squad call-up Mike Davis was hurt midway through the game. Rather than turning back to confirmed-bad Eddie Lacy, the Seahawks rode with McKissic. He played a season-high 67.6% of the snaps and touched the ball 12 times. Not billed as much of a runner, former WR McKissic has averaged a respectable 4.4 YPC on the season and offers plus pass-game chops for an offense that has seemed to abandon its dire backfield situation to put everything in Russell Wilson’s hands. Rawls will likely be active this week, but the coaches know by now that he and Lacy simply aren’t very good, and any time they touch the ball it’s a waste of a play. The Niners played the Seahawks tough back in Week 2, though Seattle escaped with a 12-9 home win. This one should again be close in San Francisco with the 49ers coming off their bye and the Seahawks playing on a short week with an injury-ravaged roster. The Niners have struggled to contain running backs all year, allowing the most fantasy points and most receiving yards to the position. McKissic deserves some attention in PPR leagues. He’s playing an expanded role, averaging 5.5 targets per game the past two weeks, and now gets the league’s worst run defense that also can’t contain running backs who catch the ball.



Sits



Joe Mixon vs. Browns: Mixon’s volume has been trending in the right direction, especially since Jeremy Hill was sent to I.R. requiring ankle surgery. The rookie Mixon out-touched Giovani Bernard 22-4 last week in Denver, but Mixon still isn’t doing much with his carries. He averaged a pitiful 2.45 YPC in Week 11 and 2.9 for the season. He has one run of more than 20 yards. The offensive line deserves a lot of the blame, but Mixon isn’t making things happen. He now gets an underrated Browns run defense that continues to rank No. 1 in DVOA, No. 1 in opponent yards per carry, No. 6 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 9 in fantasy points given up to running backs. Leonard Fournette last week was the first 100-yard rushed the Browns have given up this season, and it took Fournette 28 carries to get there and he was held out of the end zone. Back in Week 4 when the Browns and Bengals met, Mixon turned 17 carries into just 29 scoreless yards. He also didn’t do much through the air, with 19 yards on four targets. Even as a big home favorite, Mixon is tough to get behind as more than a volume-driven RB3 who comes with an extremely low floor.



Doug Martin at Falcons: As mentioned earlier, Martin laid a massive egg in last week’s win over the Dolphins. One of the more recommended plays leading up to last Sunday, Martin managed to turn 19 carries into just 38 scoreless yards against Miami. The volume has been there for Martin most weeks, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 6 and has been held under 50 rushing yards three of the last five games. Martin doesn’t have a 100-yard game through seven contests. Atlanta doesn’t pose a particularly daunting matchup, as the Falcons are 28th in run-defense DVOA. However, only the Texans have allowed fewer rushing touchdowns. The Bucs are 10-point underdogs heading on the road, so this one could get out of hand, which would likely lead to more work for pass-game back Charles Sims. Martin owners likely need to start worrying if Jacquizz Rodgers and/or Peyton Barber are going to start stealing reps down the stretch of a lost season.



Adrian Peterson vs. Jaguars: In five games with his new team, Peterson has had two monster games (26-134-2 and 37-159-0) surrounded by three total duds where Peterson has failed to clear 30 yards in each. With Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert as his quarterbacks, defenses are just stacking the box to stop Peterson. The Jaguars were vulnerable against the run early in the season, but they’ve since shored things up following the acquisition of DT Marcell Dareus. Per Rotoworld contributor and overall ace fantasy analyst Graham Barfield, only the Seahawks (2.46 YPC) have allowed fewer yards per carry to running backs than the Jaguars (2.82) over the last five weeks. There are no holes on this Jacksonville defense, and the Cardinals’ implied team total of 16 points is the fifth-lowest of Week 12. Peterson should get volume, but we’ll likely see another subpar stat line.







WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: T.Y. Hilton vs. Titans: It’s been mentioned numerous times how much better Hilton is at home on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf than he is on the road, especially outdoors. Hilton has had three really big games this season. All three have come indoors, and two of them have been at home in plus spots. Hilton went 7-153-1 against Cleveland early in the year and followed it up with a 7-177 day against the Niners. The one on the road was a 5-175-2 blowup in Houston. Hilton followed that up with a meager 2-23 day against Pittsburgh in the game ahead of last week’s bye. This matchup with Tennessee has eruption written all over it. The Titans are 26th in pass-defense DVOA, 28th in fantasy points allowed to receivers, and tied for 32nd in touchdowns given up to the position. Antonio Brown and A.J. Green have eaten the Titans alive in Tennessee’s past two games, and Brandon LaFell even mixed in a season-best 6-95-1 day in Week 10. The Jacoby Brissett-Hilton pairing is a good place to start for daily fantasy lineups. Titans-Colts sports a 46-point over-under that has steadily been on the rise the last couple days.



Starts



Emmanuel Sanders at Raiders: Since returning from his injury three games ago, Sanders has sandwiched a big game (6-137-0) with two clunkers (1-30-0 and 2-15-0). Sanders is averaging over seven targets per game in that span, but inaccurate Brock Osweiler has been his quarterback. The Broncos have made the switch to Paxton Lynch for Week 12. He may not be any better than Osweiler, but it’s impossible to be worse. And the matchup is enough to warrant firing Sanders up as a WR3. The Raiders have been horrible against the pass, checking in at No. 32 in DVOA and 27th in yards allowed through the air. Brandin Cooks just torched this barely-there defense for a 6-149-1 day last week in Mexico City, and the Raiders have since placed first-round CB Gareon Conley on season-ending injured reserve. Oakland is also dead last in sacks, so Lynch should have opportunities to make plays downfield. Despite his questionable tag, Sanders should play through his ankle injury. This is as good of a spot as we’ll get Sanders in the rest of the way.



Cooper Kupp vs. Saints: Robert Woods is week to week with a shoulder injury, leaving Sammy Watkins and rookie Kupp as Jared Goff’s top two wideouts. Many are expecting Watkins to become more involved in Woods’ absence, and that will likely be true, but Kupp has had a rapport with Goff since the spring and will probably become Goff’s security blanket with Woods out. Kupp has seen at least five targets in 8-of-10 games and should have had a much better Week 11 in Minnesota. He finished with a 6-64 line, but Kupp fumbled at the goal line on one of his catches and flat-out dropped another on third-and-long that would have gone for 20-plus yards. Kupp gets the best individual matchup against Saints slot CB Kenny Vaccaro on Sunday. Vaccaro is working his way back from a groin injury and has Pro Football Focus’ worst cover grade among New Orelans’ corners. The Saints allowed a 7-72 day to Redskins slot WR Jamison Crowder last week. Kupp could easily flirt with double-digit targets in a game that has the week’s highest total at 53.5 points. Kupp is third among all receivers in red-zone targets this season with 16.



Corey Davis at Colts: In the three games since he came back from injury, Davis is second on the team only to Delanie Walker (23) with 22 targets. Rishard Matthews is third at 20, but Matthews injured his hamstring in Thursday’s practice, wasn’t able to practice Friday, and is legitimately questionable-to-doubtful for Sunday. If Matthews sits, Davis figures to be nearly an every-down player as the clear No. 1 receiver and would likely continue to be funneled targets. It’s evident the Titans have wanted to get the ball in Davis’ hands, and if Matthews is out it will give them even more reason to do it. The Colts have allowed the third-most yards and eighth-most fantasy points to receivers. Davis will likely see plenty of CB Rashaan Melvin, but the potential volume in a game with shootout upside being played in a dome puts Davis squarely on the WR3 map.



Sits



Marqise Lee at Cardinals: Over the last four weeks, Lee is tied for fourth in targets per game (10.7) among all receivers. He was shut down (5-45-) by CB Jason McCourty last week and gets an even tougher draw this Sunday in the form of Patrick Peterson. Even with Allen Hurns out last week, Lee continued to run 93.3% of his routes as an outside receiver. That means Peterson will likely shadow Lee most of the afternoon. Peterson is Pro Football Focus’ No. 26 cover corner out of 118 qualifiers. He’s allowing just 25.0 yards per game in his coverage, and quarterbacks have a 67.7 passer rating when throwing at Peterson. I don’t like to play receivers against Peterson, and I certainly don’t try to play receivers against Peterson when Blake Bortles is the quarterback throwing the ball. Bortles is going to have to look elsewhere, and that may put Dede Westbrook and slot man Keelan Cole on the deep-league radar. Lee needs to be downgraded to WR3/4 status in the game with the week’s lowest total at 37.5 points.



Jordy Nelson at Steelers: Brett Hundley has made four starts since Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone. In those four games, Nelson has produced stat lines of 1-13-0 > 4-35-0 > 3-20-0 > 2-24-0. Hundley has effectively turned Nelson into someone who can’t be started in fantasy, and I’ve even had people tell me they’ve dropped Nelson in some leagues. Davante Adams has become Hiundley’s go-to guy and safety valve. It’s hard to bench Nelson’s name recognition, but we’re at the point of the fantasy season where owners need wins. It’s not the time to keep riding things out with a player hoping he finds it. On top of Hundley’s bad play is a difficult on-paper matchup with a Steelers pass defense that is No. 3 in yards allowed and No. 5 in fantasy points allowed to receivers. Green Bay’s implied team total of 14.75 points is easily the lowest on the slate.



Amari Cooper vs. Broncos: Cooper is up there with Terrelle Pryor as arguably the biggest bust of the fantasy season. He has just one 100-yard game, and it was a monster one against the Chiefs with an 11-210-2 line. Outside of that Thursday night performance, Cooper has failed to clear 62 yards in any other game and has been held under 10 yards three times. One of those three times was Week 4 against the Broncos. Cooper gets Denver again and should see a ton of CB Aqib Talib. Cooper has just one touchdown in his career against the Broncos and has cleared 50 yards once. He needs to be downgraded to WR4 territory for this one. Michael Crabtree is the better play of the two, while Jared Cook should find room to operate in the middle of the field.







TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Greg Olsen at Jets: Olsen is back from his Week 2 broken foot and was activated from injured reserve on Friday. Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Olsen will play Sunday, though they’ll use him “judiciously,” which suggests Olsen may be limited to third downs and red-zone work. Since Olsen last took the field, Kelvin Benjamin has been traded to Buffalo. In 2015, when Benjamin missed the entire season with a torn ACL, Olsen set career bests across the board with a 93-1,335-8 line. He averaged over seven targets per game that season. Along with Devin Funchess, Olsen will be leaned on heavily by Cam Newton down the stretch. In his first game back, Olsen gets a matchup against a Jets defense that has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns and seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends. Austin Hooper recently hung a 4-47-1 line on the Jets in Week 8. Julius Thomas had a 3-58 day the previous game, and Rob Gronkowski went 6-83-2 in Week 6. Olsen is worth firing up immediately as a TE1 at the weakest position in fantasy in a plus matchup.



Starts



Tyler Kroft vs. Browns: Tight ends against the Browns has been something to exploit each and every week. And Kroft was previously one of the biggest beneficiaries of that matchup back in Week 4 when he had a career day in Cleveland with a 6-68-2 effort. Korft has played at least 83% of the snaps in every game since then and has converted all three of his inside-the-10-yard-line targets into touchdowns. Kroft has just five total catches over the last three games, but Cleveland is a get-right spot. The Browns are 30th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends and have given up the most catches for the fifth-most yards to the position. Kroft has the best individual matchup on the team.



Jared Cook vs. Broncos: Fantasy’s overall TE8 through 11 weeks, Cook has been pretty consistent when it comes to catches and yards. Cook is 10th among tight ends in targets, ninth in catches, and fifth in yards. The problem is he’s not scoring touchdowns. Cook has just one on the year, but should have had one in Week 4 against these Broncos and had another one called back in Week 7 against the Chiefs. Denver has been hemorrhaging production to tight ends, surrendering the second-most fantasy points, third-most yards, and third-most touchdowns to the position. With Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree set to do battle with Aqib Talib, Chris Harris, and Bradley Roby outside, Cook should draw the eye of Derek Carr down the middle between the hashmarks.



Charles Clay at Chiefs: Clay has played in two games since returning from his knee scope that knocked him out four weeks. In the last two games, Clay has just five total catches for 40 scoreless yards. However, he should have had a touchdown last week against the Chargers but was called for OPI to negate a two-yard score and then dropped the 12-yard touchdown on the very next play. LeSean McCoy eventually caught the touchdown on fourth down. The Chiefs have stamped out tight ends, even without All Pro S Eric Berry in the lineup, but the Bills are again short on receivers with Kelvin Benjamin expected to sit out Sunday with a knee injury and Jordan Matthews still not 100 percent over a knee issue that cost him Week 11. With Tyrod Taylor back in the starting lineup, look for Clay to get some extra love over the middle. Taylor was the one that tried to get Clay a touchdown last week in the second half. At a shallow tight end position, Clay is a back-end streamer.



Sits



Ben Watson vs. Texans: In the two games Danny Woodhead has played this season, Watson has seen a total of two targets, catching his lone pass last week for a 33-yard gain against the Packers. When Woodhead was out from Weeks 2-9, Watson averaged six targets per game. It’s unclear yet if the two are related, but it makes sense that Woodhead’s reinsertion in the short passing game would be a hit to Watson’s stock. The Texans have been terrible against tight ends, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position, but we need to see Watson put up numbers with Woodhead back before we can trust him again. Woodhead’s snaps are also expected to increase Monday night, and the 38-point total in Texans-Ravens is the second-lowest of Week 12.



Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Panthers: ASJ hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 7 and had seen his target numbers take a bit of a dip in Weeks 7-9 when he saw just 12 total passes come his way. Seferian-Jenkins was then targeted nine times in the Week 10 loss to his former Bucs teammates, but things have regressed back to the mean a bit for the big tight end. He now gets a tough draw against a Panthers defense that has allowed the fewest catches for the fewest yards to the position. ASJ remains a top-15 option, but there are better streamers available.



Coby Fleener at Rams: Fleener played a six-week-high 50.7% of the snaps last week against the Redskins and reeled in all five of his targets for 91 yards. The yards were a new season-high and matched his production from the previous five games combined. Fleener did almost all of his damage in the fourth quarter when the Saints were making the comeback against a Washington defense that was playing on its heels and trying not to lose rather than playing to win. We’ll chalk it up as an outlier performance for Fleener. The Rams have surrendered the eighth-fewest catches for the seventh-fewest yards to tight ends. This game has a hight total, but Fleener is mostly an afterthought.