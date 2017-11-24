Nick Mensio

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em

Week 12 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Friday, November 24, 2017


Happy Week 12, everyone. I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Matt Ryan vs. Bucs: Ryan got off to a slow start this season, but he’s been on a bit of a heater the past month or so, even if the yards haven’t been there. Ryan has thrown multiple touchdowns each of the past four games and has tossed just two picks in that span after throwing six interceptions the first five games. Ryan has also been making it happen in two tough road environments, going for 313 yards and two scores Week 9 at Carolina and then following it up with a 115.5 passer rating and another two touchdowns last week in Seattle. A return home against the lowly Bucs might be Ryan’s best matchup of the season. Tampa Bay is 27th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 28th in pass-defense DVOA, and 31st in total pass yards allowed. The Bucs also don’t get after the quarterback, as they’re tied for 30th in sacks and will be without top edge rusher Robert Ayers due to a concussion. Tampa Bay has just five sacks from defensive ends, and Ayers has two of them while sophomore Noah Spence has one of the others, and he’s out for the season after shoulder surgery. The 48.5-point total for Bucs-Falcons is the second-highest of the week, and Atlanta’s implied team total of 29.25 is second only to New England’s 32.

Starts

Marcus Mariota at Colts: One of the biggest disappointments of the fantasy season, Mariota is currently the QB16 in fantasy points per game. He’s coming off a disastrous road performance in Pittsburgh last Thursday night when he threw four interceptions in the loss. However, Mariota actually had a decent fantasy week (QB16) due to 306 yards and two total scores — one passing and one rushing. Mariota has zero top-10 fantasy weeks since the Week 1 opener. The Titans’ schedule looks pretty appetizing over the next four weeks. Mariota gets the Colts on Sunday followed up by the Texans, Cardinals, and 49ers. Indianapolis is 25th in fantasy points yielded to quarterbacks, 27th in pass-defense DVOA, 30th in total passing yards allowed, and 32nd in yards per attempt. The Colts are another team that doesn’t get after the quarterback. They’re 24th in sacks. Mariota is also running the ball a bit more the past two weeks with 11 rushing attempts in that span. He had just 26 carries the first nine weeks. Titans-Colts opened with a 44-point total early in the week, but it has creeped up to 46 in some spots. This one has sneaky shootout potential in the Lucas Oil Stadium dome where there will be no weather concerns. This is as good of a week we’ll get to use Mariota.

Jacoby Brissett vs. Titans: Brissett may be the top streaming option of the week among quarterbacks who can likely be plucked off the wire in most leagues. He remained in the concussion protocol as of Thursday, but Brissett is fully expected to gain clearance in time for Sunday’s start, especially coming off last week’s bye. GM Chris Ballard pulled off the trade for Brissett at final cuts in September, and Brissett has actually been a pleasant surprise for the Andrew Luck-less Colts. Since taking over as the starter in Week 2, Brissett has four top-10 fantasy weeks and six finishes inside the top 15. He’s scored all three of his rushing touchdowns at home and is averaging 50 more passing yards per game and 0.8 yards more per attempt at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee hasn’t been very good in pass defense, checking in at 26th in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, 26th in pass-defense DVOA, 30th in touchdowns passes allowed, and 27th in sacks. When these two teams met back in Week 6 at Tennessee, Brissett looked like he was going to have a huge game. He went 12-of-19 for 119 yards and a score in the first half and should have had a second touchdown that Donte Moncrief dropped in the end zone. The wheels fell off after halftime, however. Titans-Colts sports a healthy 46-point total and has been rising all week. Sharp money is on the over in this one. Brissett has big upside and is even in play as a cash-game option in daily leagues.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Packers: Like Matt Ryan above, Big Ben was one of the biggest early-season fantasy disappointments but has since turned it around and tied together useful fantasy performances. Roethlisberger is coming off his best game of the year, a 299-yards and four-touchdowns shredding of the Titans last Thursday night as the QB2 for Week 11. He’s now had 10 days to rest and recover for another home game against a Packers team that has flatlined since Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone. Big Ben has been a top-15 fantasy passer each of his pasy four games and now gets a pass-funnel Green Bay defense that is 23rd in pass-defense DVOA compared to No. 8 against the run. Green Bay is 18th in passing yards allowed and 21st in sacks. Only four teams allow more yards per pass attempt. Over their last four games, the Packers have surrendered top-10 fantasy finishes to both Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees only to see Mitchell Trubisky and Joe Flacco the next two games. Flacco and Trubisky predictably didn’t light up the box score. There’s enough to like here to make Roethlisberger a low-end QB1 play. The Steelers’ implied team total of 28.75 points is tied with the Eagles for the third-highest of the week.

Sits

Derek Carr vs. Broncos: Carr was a massive letdown last week in Mexico City against the Patriots, failing to move the offense and throwing for just 237 yards with a 1:1 TD:INT mark and much of that coming in the second half when the game was well out of reach. Carr has flopped tremendously in numerous pristine spots this season and is impossible to trust as a fantasy start, even against a Denver pass defense that has shown cracks and possibly signs of giving up during a six-game losing streak. Despite allowing the most touchdown passes in the league, Denver still ranks a respectable 13th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 19th in pass-defense DVOA, and fifth in total passing yards surrendered. Carr has never been able to figure out the Broncos’ pass defense. Over his last four meetings against them, he hasn’t registered a top-20 fantasy week. Carr injured his back in the tilt with Denver back in Week 4 and was just 10-of-18 for 143 yards and a score before leaving in the third quarter. This Oakland offense looks broken at the moment and probably needs to start leaning more on Marshawn Lynch as a runner instead of Carr and the pass group.

Andy Dalton vs. Browns: Dalton is coming off a three-touchdowns effort against the Broncos in Denver last week, but he still managed just 154 yards through the air in the game. He has a pair of top-10 over the last four games and has tossed multiple touchdowns in four of the last five, with the lone exception being Week 9 at Jacksonville. Dalton has been playing better, but so has this Browns pass defense. Cleveland is 24th in pass-defense DVOA, but 14th in passing yards allowed and ninth in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks the past five weeks. The Browns have shut down both Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles in Cleveland in that span. Matthew Stafford was smothered in the first half back in Week 10, but he eventually found a groove after the break. Dalton had his best game of the season against the Browns in Week 4, throwing for 286 yards and four touchdowns. But No. 1 overall pick DE Myles Garrett didn’t play in that game, and top cover man Jason McCourty has since emerged as Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 cover corner out of 118 qualifiers. The Browns are still 27th in touchdown passes allowed, and Dalton can easily have a big game. However, the 38-point total is the second-lowest of the week, and there are just better options to stream than Dalton.

Blaine Gabbert vs. Jaguars: Most of you will be saying “duh!” to sitting Gabbert, and I get it, but there are just so many bad quarterbacks starting in today’s NFL and someone has to round out this list. Gabbert made his first appearance of the season last week and managed to finish as the overall QB8 in Houston. He lit the Texans up for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Gabbert franly should have been starting over Drew Stanton to begin with since the Carson Palmer injury. The former No. 10 overall pick, Gabbert gets to face the team that drafted him and should have a little extra motivation to play well. Jacksonville will also be without top CB Jalen Ramsey after he injured his hand in Friday’s practice. It’s just not enough to get excited about Gabbert repeating his Week 11 performance. The Jaguars are No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA, No. 1 in sacks, No. 1 in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, No. 1 in pass yards allowed, and No. 1 in touchdown passes surrendered. Gabbert is off the map this week, but his schedule actually looks pretty decent through the fantasy playoffs with the Titans, Redskins, and Giants on tap for Weeks 14-16.


