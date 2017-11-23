Silva's Week 12 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Buffalo @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 28.25, Bills 18.25
Kareem Hunt will get yet another great shot to end his seemingly-endless scoreless streak in this ripe matchup with the run-soft Bills, who were gutted for a 207/1,002/4.84/12 rushing line by enemy running backs in their last eight games and have nosedived to 31st in run-defense DVOA. There is no denying Hunt’s fantasy productivity and efficiency have dipped considerably since the start of the year – his yards-per-carry average is 3.53 over his last six games after averaging an obviously-unsustainable 7.38 YPC in his first four – but usage and matchup matter more for fantasy backs. Hunt has a plum draw and secure workload with 21-plus touches in three of his last four games. … This is a tougher matchup for Alex Smith against a Bills pass defense that still ranks a respectable 13th in pass-defense DVOA and has allowed top-12 weekly finishes to just 1-of-10 quarterbacks faced. Buffalo has permitted the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (9), ahead of only Jacksonville. Still, Smith is likely to see scoring chances against a backsliding Bills defense on which Kansas City’s offense should not struggle to move the ball. With top-15 results in 8-of-10 starts this season, I’m sticking with Smith as a low-end starter.
Smith’s Weeks 6-11 target distribution: Travis Kelce 45; Tyreek Hill 32; Hunt 24; Demarcus Robinson 19; Charcandrick West 13; De’Anthony Thomas 10; Ross Travis 8; Demetrius Harris 7; Albert Wilson 2. … Kelce has scored 11-of-19 career TDs at home and in Week 12 takes on a Bills defense yielding the NFL’s eighth-most catches (51) and 11th-most yards (549) to tight ends. … Hill’s production has been far worse at Arrowhead than on the road, but he’s earned every-week WR2 treatment regardless of playing environment. Buffalo has given up big games to A.J. Green (7/189/1), Keenan Allen (12/159/2), Michael Thomas (9/117/0), Demaryius Thomas (6/98/0), Mike Evans (7/88/1), Michael Crabtree (5/83/0), Kelvin Benjamin (6/77/0), Emmanuel Sanders (7/75/0), DeSean Jackson (5/73/0), Robby Anderson (4/48/1). … Albert Wilson’s (hamstring) expected return renders Kansas City’s ancillary pass catchers obsolete.
After last week’s truly inexplicable decision to bench him for rookie pick-machine Nathan Peterman, the Bills are turning back to now-“Angry” Tyrod Taylor against a Chiefs defense that has hemorrhaged yards and points on the road but has held each of its last ten opponents to 20 points or fewer in home games. Taylor has an edge on the ground, where Kansas City’s man-coverage scheme is vulnerable to dual-threat quarterbacks, permitting the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards to the position (189). As whimsical coach Sean McDermott could still conceivably re-bench Tyrod at any moment, I think he is best viewed as a boom-bust streamer lacking a safe floor. … The winner in Tyrod’s reinstallation is LeSean McCoy, who greatly benefits from his run-pass threat and draws a gorgeous Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs’ No. 32 DVOA-rated run defense, which has yielded the NFL’s second-most rushing TDs (9) and seventh-most rushing yards (1,071) to running backs. McCoy is an elite RB1 play whenever Tyrod is in.
With Kelvin Benjamin (knee) looking likely to miss, improving rookie Zay Jones will take over as Buffalo’s No. 1 receiver against a Kansas City defense that continues to play musical chairs at cornerback, last week re-benching RCB Kenneth Acker in favor of perennial turnstile Phillip Gaines. On the season, the Chiefs have given up the NFL’s ninth-most catches (124) and fourth-most yards (1,831) to enemy wide receivers. Jones has seven-plus targets in three of his last four games and is an enticing WR4/flex play in this plus draw. … Slot man Jordan Matthews has topped five targets in 1-of-8 games and is difficult to take seriously as a fantasy option, regardless of Benjamin’s availability. … Deonte Thompson will stand in as Buffalo’s third receiver. As a situational deep threat, Thompson is always a boom-bust option who draws low-percentage targets deep downfield and sees fluctuating target totals. His target counts since joining the Bills are 4 > 1 > 10 > 4 > 8. … Charles Clay has been limited in terms of snap rate (60%, 54%) and routes run (19, 20) since returning from his early-season knee injury, drawing target totals of 3 and 4 against the Saints and Chargers. On a run-first team where his passing-game usage is already a weekly question mark, I’d like to see Clay reemerge as a full-time player before firing him up as a fantasy play.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 24, Bills 20
Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Titans 24.5, Colts 21.5
One of fantasy and real-life football’s biggest 2017 disappointments, Marcus Mariota gets a golden opportunity to put those negative memories in the rearview with a cupcake next-month schedule (@ IND, vs. HOU, @ ARZ, @ SF) that begins Sunday beneath Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium roof. Facing the Colts has typically provided enemy passers with high-floor results; 9-of-10 quarterbacks to play Indianapolis have finished as top-14 fantasy producers on the week with Tom Savage as the lone exception. Chuck Pagano’s man-coverage defense can also be schematically vulnerable to dual-threat quarterbacks, giving Mariota another potential edge. … The Henry Anderson-less Colts also struggle in run defense, allowing a combined 128/568/4.44/4 rushing line to running backs over their last five games. On the season, Indy has allowed the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards (529) to the position. As banged-up DeMarco Murray had ten days to rest his legs following the Titans’ Thursday night beatdown loss to Pittsburgh, he should be approached as a locked-in RB2 in this favorable spot. Derrick Henry remains a low-end flex option.
Mariota’s target distribution since the Titans’ Week 8 bye: Delanie Walker 23; Corey Davis 22; Rishard Matthews 20; Murray 12; Eric Decker 10; Jonnu Smith 7; Taywan Taylor 6; Henry 5. … Including Antonio Brown (3/47/0) most recently, the Colts have given No. 1 wide receivers fits by using top CB Rashaan Melvin in shadow coverage with safety help over the top. Unfortunately, it’s unclear whom the Colts will deem Tennessee’s most dangerous wideout. Recent production strongly suggests it’s Matthews, but No. 5 overall pick Davis may instill more fear. Against a Colts secondary that nevertheless allows the NFL’s third-most yards (1,849) to wide receivers, I’m continuing to ride Matthews as an every-week WR2 and Davis as a boom-bust WR3 play. … The Colts also present a friendly tight end matchup, permitting the league’s 11th-most fantasy points to the position. Walker leads the Titans in targets since their bye week and has strung together four straight games above 60 yards. He is clearly over the injuries that nagged him early in the year. … Decker has disappeared from fantasy relevance since Davis got healthy. Decker’s post-bye snap percentages in chronological order are 44% > 37% > 32% with target counts of 4 > 3 > 3.
At home, indoors, and facing a poor pass defense, Jacoby Brissett offers serious streamer appeal with top-15 fantasy results in six of his last eight starts, exceptions coming at Seattle and versus Jacksonville. Brissett’s intermittent 2017 struggles have mainly occurred in games against strong pass rushes, yet the Titans rank 28th in sacks (17) and quarterback hits (28) while yielding the NFL’s third-most touchdown passes (21). … Tennessee’s defensive strength is on the ground, where Dick LeBeau’s unit contained Le’Veon Bell (12/46/0) last week and on the season has held enemy running backs to 3.45 yards per carry. Frank Gore is scoreless since Week 3 and has topped 80 yards from scrimmage in just 2-of-10 games, providing neither a safe floor nor a high ceiling. … The Titans have shown more vulnerability to running backs in the passing game by surrendering the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards (537) to the position. Marlon Mack has out-targeted Gore 15 to 9 in the Colts’ last four games, although the rookie lost playing time before Indy’s Week 11 bye due to numerous pass-protection slipups. I think we can project Mack in the 9-12 touch range against the Titans, making him a big-play-dependent flex option.
Brissett’s Weeks 2-10 target distribution: Jack Doyle 66; T.Y. Hilton 62; Kamar Aiken 36; Donte Moncrief 32; Gore 22; Mack 19; Chester Rogers 12. … At home on Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium turf where his career splits are highly favorable as commonly noted in this space, Hilton enters a blowup spot against the Titans, who have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers and were specifically throttled by Antonio Brown (10/144/3), A.J. Green (5/115/1), and Brandon LaFell (6/95/1) in their last two games. Tennessee has given up a league-high 15 touchdown catches to enemy wideouts. … Rogers replaced Aiken as the Colts’ third receiver in their pre-bye loss to Pittsburgh and went off (6/104/1), likely ensuring Rogers maintains those duties moving forward. This matchup is good enough for Rogers to warrant deep-league WR4/flex consideration, but he is still playing behind Moncrief and remains a leap-of-faith play in a passing game largely dominated by Hilton and Doyle. … Doyle ranks fifth among NFL tight ends in targets (69) and second in catches (52), and he dropped a 7/50/1 receiving line on the Titans when these clubs met in mid-October. Tennessee has played stingy tight end defense otherwise, but Doyle has long since established himself as an every-week fantasy starter in season-long leagues.
Score Prediction: Colts 27, Titans 24
Cleveland @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Bengals 23, Browns 15
Back from last week’s surprise top-ten game in Denver – supported by three touchdown passes but only 154 yards – Andy Dalton draws a much softer matchup against the Browns, who have yielded top-15 fantasy finishes to 8-of-10 quarterbacks faced while ranking 24th in pass-defense DVOA. Despite leading the NFL in blitz rate, Cleveland ranks 19th in sacks (22) and 25th in quarterback hits (50), as DC Gregg Williams’ ill-advised blitzes are rarely getting home. A top-12 fantasy producer in five straight meetings with Cleveland, Dalton is an acceptable low-end streamer and high-end two-quarterback-league start. … While Cincinnati’s passing game was able to do just enough to pull out last week’s upset win, the Bengals’ running-game struggles predictably continued. Joe Mixon enters Week 12 with just two games of 70-plus total yards all season to face a Browns run defense that began the year hot but has sprung some recent leaks, permitting a combined 15/87/5.80/1 rushing line to Lions running backs in Week 10 followed by Leonard Fournette’s 28/111/0 effort last week. Cleveland also lost LE Emmanuel Ogbah to a broken foot against the Jaguars. Mixon is a volume-based RB2/flex play in this matchup. … Giovani Bernard’s touch counts since Bill Lazor took over as Bengals OC are 5 > 6 > 4 > 4 > 2 > 2 > 7 > 4. (Not hot.)
Dalton’s target distribution since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye: A.J. Green 31; Brandon LaFell 29; Tyler Kroft 21; Mixon 15; Bernard 13; Josh Malone 9; Alex Erickson 4; John Ross 2. … Green’s Week 12 matchup isn’t as easy as it may look at first glance against underrated Browns shadow CB Jason McCourty, who played a big role in holding Green to a 5/63/1 receiving line in Week 4, then put clamps on Marqise Lee (5/45/0) last week. With that said, we are going to be right more often than wrong when we bet on Green regardless of projected cornerback matchups. Green presently ranks ninth among NFL wideouts in receiving yards (743) and third in touchdown catches (6). … Despite Green seeing McCourty’s shadow, LaFell managed a 2/17/0 receiving line in the aforementioned Week 4 meeting with Cleveland. LaFell has failed to reach 50 yards in 9-of-10 games this season. … Kroft had his year-best game (6/68/2) in Week 4 and is one of this week’s top matchup-based streamers against a Browns defense yielding the NFL’s fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including last week’s Marcedes Lewis touchdown.
This is a tough matchup across the board for Cleveland’s offense and particularly on the ground, where Cincinnati ranks top 12 in run-defense DVOA while holding running backs to 3.58 yards per carry. The Bengals have allowed the NFL’s fifth-most catches (63) and 12th-most receiving yards (455) to backs, setting up Duke Johnson for success more so than Isaiah Crowell. … Corey Coleman immediately retook No. 1 wideout duties in his Week 11 return, pacing Browns receivers in snaps (93%) and targets (11), and joining Antonio Brown as just the second wide receiver to top 70 yards against the Jaguars all year. Albeit in another difficult draw – just one wideout has topped 65 yards versus the Bengals since Week 3 – Coleman warrants WR3/flex consideration based on projected volume and talent. … As Cincinnati allows the NFL’s sixth-fewest passing yards per game (200.6) and Cleveland ranks bottom five in passing yards per game (199.5), no other Browns passing-game members are worth taking seriously in Week 12.
Score Prediction: Bengals 21, Browns 20
Tampa Bay @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 29, Buccaneers 19
Weekly fantasy disappointment Matt Ryan draws his most favorable matchup of the season versus Tampa Bay, which ranks 28th in pass-defense DVOA and got lit up by Matt Moore off the bench last week. Although Ryan hasn’t shown a high box-score ceiling, he has settled in as a floor play with top-14 fantasy results in four of his last five games and should benefit from returning to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium dome, avoiding any potential bad weather late-November outdoor games often bring. In his pass-catcher corps, this sets up as a smash spot for both Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. … Tevin Coleman dominated touches (21) and snaps (68%) over Terron Ward (7, 29%) in Atlanta’s Week 11 upset win over Seattle and is set up for feature back duties again with Devonta Freeman (concussion) still on the shelf. The Bucs have yielded a crisp 155/700/4.52/6 rushing line to running backs over their last seven games and have given up the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards (486) to the position this year. With a great shot at 20-plus touches in a favorable draw, Coleman is a high-end RB1 play for Week 12.
Ryan’s target distribution over the Falcons’ last five games: Julio Jones 49; Mohamed Sanu 31; Austin Hooper 21; Taylor Gabriel 12; Freeman 11; Justin Hardy 10; Coleman 7. … Julio seemingly hasn’t delivered in a smash spot in forever, but this is yet another one against a Tampa Bay defense permitting the NFL’s second-most fantasy points and yards (1,886) to enemy wideouts, with Kenny Stills (7/180/1) as the latest perimeter wideout to burn them. Julio’s biggest drawback continues to be his end-zone allergy. He ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (786); Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most TD catches to wide receivers (11). … Steady Sanu also enters a favorable draw against a Bucs defense that got burned by fellow slot man Jarvis Landry (6/95/1) last week. With 65-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last eight games, Sanu is a locked-in WR2/3 play each week. Other slot receivers to have success against Tampa Bay include Larry Fitzgerald (10/138/1), Danny Amendola (8/77/0), Adam Thielen (5/98/0), and Kendall Wright (7/69/0). … It is concerning that Hooper logged season lows in playing time (63%) and routes run (14) in last Monday night’s win over Seattle and got out-produced by blocker Levine Toilolo. Until Hooper’s usage picks back up, he won’t be a viable streamer consideration.
Ryan Fitzpatrick offers streamer and two-quarterback-league upside in this potential shootout indoors against an Atlanta team that has yielded top-12 results to four of its last five quarterbacks faced while ranking 17th in pass-defense DVOA and allowing an NFL-high 257 rushing yards to enemy signal callers. Fitzpatrick is never a high-floor bet and is always a viable target for D/ST streamers, but he has logged top-six fantasy results in 2-of-4 appearances and has three rushing attempts in each of his last three games, giving Fitzpatrick another avenue to rack up points. … Doug Martin busted badly in yet another appealing spot in last week’s win over Miami and has been ineffective enough that it’s probably time to start worrying if he’ll soon begin losing significant touches to Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, and/or Peyton Barber. Martin has failed to clear 3.00 yards per carry in four of his last five games and has cleared 4.00 YPC in 1-of-7 appearances. He’s dropped 4-of-15 targets in the pass game, catching only 7.
Fitzpatrick’s 2017 target distribution with Mike Evans in the lineup: Evans 20; Adam Humphries 12; Cameron Brate 10; Sims 9; DeSean Jackson 8; O.J. Howard 6; Martin 5; Chris Godwin 4. … Evans has drawn double-digit targets in three straight games he hasn’t been kicked out of. This isn’t an ideal matchup against a Falcons defense that is strong at cornerback and yields the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, but Evans’ high-volume role and touchdown-scoring ability always make him an elite WR1 play. … More consistent than usual this year, Jackson enters Week 12 having cleared 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in six of his last nine games. He’s a solid WR3 option on Atlanta’s fast track. … Brate has struggled with Fitzpatrick under center, managing consecutive receiving lines of 1/9/0 > 1/10/0 > 1/12/0 in the last three weeks. One issue has been Howard’s increased role with heightened snap rates of 70% and 70% in Weeks 10-11. While either Bucs tight end is capable of popping up for a productive game, what amounts to rotational usage is a concern for Brate and Howard’s consistency.
Score Prediction: Falcons 30, Buccaneers 20
Miami @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 32, Dolphins 15.5
This is another monster smash spot for Tom Brady against a Dolphins pass defense that ranks 31st in DVOA and has allowed consecutive top-six fantasy results to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Cam Newton. On the season, Miami has yielded the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (104.3). A model of consistency, Brady has logged top-12 finishes in eight of his last nine games, throwing for 300-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in nine straight. … A fumble and a drop contributed to Rex Burkhead’s Week 11 clunker, but the Patriots went back to him after the miscues and he still finished second in New England’s backfield in touches with 9 to Dion Lewis’ 14 and James White’s 5, also out-targeting both with 6 targets to Lewis’ 4 and White’s 1. Lewis should remain New England’s lead runner going forward and makes for a solid RB2 play against the Dolphins, who have surrendered a generous 145/692/4.77/5 rushing line to running backs in their last six games. … Still a flex option with a versatile role on a high-scoring team, we should be able to project Burkhead for 9-13 touches. … Since Burkhead returned from injury four games ago, White has been the least-valuable fantasy back in New England with chronological touch counts of 9 > 7 > 5 > 5 on snap rates of 31% > 23% > 16% > 28%. White has devolved into a low-floor PPR-only flex.
Brady’s post-bye target distribution: Brandin Cooks 20; Danny Amendola 13; Rob Gronkowski 10; Burkhead 9; Martellus Bennett 6; White, Lewis, and Dwayne Allen 4; Phillip Dorsett 2. … Gronk has underwhelmed in back-to-back great matchups with the Broncos and Raiders. He gets another one versus Miami, which has yielded the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including three straight useful games to Jared Cook (8/126/0), Ed Dickson (3/33/1), and O.J. Howard (3/52/1). … In two games without Chris Hogan (shoulder), Cooks has equaled or set season highs in targets (9, 11) with six catches in both. At least until Hogan returns, Cooks will be an elite every-week WR1 play with a big DFS ceiling. … Amendola popped up for an 8/66/1 receiving line in last week’s win over the Raiders, clearing 50 yards for just the second time since Week 1. Amendola is always capable of productive PPR games, but they have been few and far between with no standout reason to believe Week 12 will bring another. … Bennett’s snap rate jumped from 10% in Week 10 to 28% in Week 11, although he is still playing behind Allen (29%, 42%). Bennett may become a fantasy option later this year, but he isn’t one yet.
Although Matt Moore’s anticipated insertion inspires excitement simply because he’s someone other than Jay Cutler, Moore is far from a surefire fantasy asset in chilly Foxboro to face a Patriots defense that has hasn’t allowed an enemy signal caller to finish above QB14 since Week 6, shutting down Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, and Derek Carr along the way. … The Dolphins’ backfield remained a near-even split in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. Kenyan Drake (59%) led the way in playing time over Damien Williams (42%), but Williams paced the RBBC in both touches (11, 8) and total yards (102, 14) in an abysmal game for previously-hot Drake. Both backs have standout Week 12 matchups; New England generously allows 5.02 yards per carry and the NFL’s second-most receiving yards (538) to running backs. Unfortunately, this timeshare isn’t going away. We can project Williams and Drake both for around 9-13 touches.
Dating back to 2016 and including playoffs, Moore has targeted Jarvis Landry more than any Dolphins receiver (63). In the seven 2016-2017 games where Moore played at least 35 snaps, Landry’s stat lines were 3/108/1 > 3/29/0 > 9/76/1 > 11/102/0 > 7/93/1 > 5/33/0 > 6/95/1, data that all suggests Landry is Moore’s favorite target. … With Moore quarterbacking, Kenny Stills has out-targeted DeVante Parker 48 to 28 over the past two years, although Parker wasn’t healthy for all of their games. Stills emerged from the seven aforementioned Moore appearances/starts with receiving lines of 1/52/1 > 3/35/1 > 4/41/1 > 5/82/0 > 6/85/2 > 5/65/0 > 7/180/1, making Stills the preferred Week 12 fantasy play over Parker. By far, Stills is Moore’s favorite shot-play weapon. They routinely hooked up deep downfield, which bodes well against a Pats secondary that has allowed the NFL’s fourth-most completions of 20-plus yards (37). … Parker’s stat lines in those seven Moore appearances are 1/17/0 > 4/85/1 > 5/45/0 > 4/55/0 > NA (injured) > NA (injured) > 4/26/0. Despite Parker’s theoretical talent, I find him tough to trust this week.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 17
Chicago @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 29, Bears 15
Carson Wentz enters Week 12 with top-seven fantasy results in 8-of-10 starts to face an underrated Bears pass defense that ranks 12th in DVOA and has held 7-of-10 quarterbacks faced to finishes of QB16 or worse. Only four teams have allowed fewer touchdown passes than Chicago (11). Wentz has shown himself to be matchup proof, however, and the Bears are back on the road after giving up last week’s QB8 finish to Matthew Stafford at Soldier Field. In season-long leagues, Wentz is someone we shouldn’t overthink at this stage of the year. Wentz’s Week 12 life will be made easier by the Bears’ loss of pass rusher Leonard Floyd (knee). … The Eagles maintained a three-man RBBC in last week’s win over Dallas with LeGarrette Blount leading the way in touches (13) and snaps (47%), Corey Clement (6, 30%) still heavily involved, and Jay Ajayi (8, 20%) used lightly. Until the distribution changes – and it may not because the committee has worked so far – Blount, Ajayi, and Clement can be viewed as nothing better than risky flex options regardless of opponent. The Bears have played solid run defense anyway, holding running backs to 3.83 yards per carry and the NFL’s fifth-fewest receiving yards (356) at the position.
Wentz’s Weeks 1-11 target distribution: Alshon Jeffery 80; Zach Ertz 69; Nelson Agholor 47; Torrey Smith 34; Wendell Smallwood 15; Trey Burton and Brent Celek 14; Mack Hollins 11. … This is a revenge game for Jeffery, who has stayed hot for an extended period with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last nine games. Alshon has scored four TDs in his last three games alone. The Bears have posed a middling matchup for wide receivers, ranking 16th in yards allowed (1,501) to the position. … Ertz saw only five targets in his Week 11 return from a multi-week hamstring injury, in large part because the Eagles manhandled the Cowboys 37-9 and needed only 14 Wentz completions for the win. Ertz still played 94% of Philly’s offensive snaps and should confidently be fired up the rest of the way. … The toughest Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia’s pass-catcher corps goes to Agholor against Chicago’s stingy interior pass coverage, which hasn’t allowed 55 yards to a single slot receiver ten games in and shut down Golden Tate (3/32/0) last week. … After playing 44% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in the team’s pre-bye win over Denver, Hollins dipped back to 16% in last week’s win over the Cowboys.
Yet to post better than QB14 results through six NFL starts, Mitchell Trubisky makes a better Week 12 streamer target for Philadelphia’s D/ST than independent fantasy option. The Eagles lead the NFL in quarterback hits (80), ranking fourth in sacks (29), and second in interceptions (14). Each of the last three passers to face Philadelphia have finished QB18 or worse. … Jordan Howard’s matchup is also brutal; the Eagles rank No. 5 in run-defense DVOA and limit running backs to 3.11 yards per carry. Howard’s consistent volume keeps him in the risky RB2 mix, but he’ll be in trouble if the Bears fall behind. Howard hasn’t been targeted in the passing game since Week 8. … Tarik Cohen’s usage has been truly unpredictable with touch counts of 7 > 15 > 1 > 5 > 2 > 13 through six Trubisky starts. The Eagles have given up the NFL’s tenth-most receptions to running backs (57), but Cohen is little more than a leap-of-faith flex option at this point. … Dontrelle Inman has emerged as the top dart throw in Chicago’s pass-catcher corps with position-group highs in targets (8, 5) and snaps (95%, 84%) the last two weeks. He offers some PPR potential against a Philly defense allowing the NFL’s third-most catches (135) and eighth-most yards (1,633) to wide receivers. … Dion Sims’ (illness) expected return figures to turn the Bears’ tight end position back into a three-way committee also involving Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown. Although Shaheen recorded a career-best 4/41/1 receiving line in last week’s loss to Detroit, the rookie blocked on 65% of his snaps, ran fewer routes than Brown (20, 16), and isn’t a fantasy option.
Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Bears 13
Carolina @ NY Jets
Team Totals: Panthers 22.25, Jets 17.75
Cam Newton returns from Carolina’s Week 11 bye with top-ten fantasy results in five of his last seven starts to face a Jets defense that has allowed top-12 finishes to 7-of-10 quarterbacks faced and is highly vulnerable to dual-threat passers, having yielded the NFL’s third-most rushing yards to Cam’s position (204). Newton leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing attempts (74) and yards (436) and should be teed up as a high-ceiling fantasy starter. Newton’s outlook is enhanced by the return of Greg Olsen (foot), who is expected to have no limitations. … The Jets are a pass-funnel defense, ranking 13th in run-defense DVOA but 22nd against the pass and holding enemy running backs to 3.70 yards per carry. This game sets up poorly for Jonathan Stewart but much better for Christian McCaffrey, who leads all NFL running backs in targets (79) and receptions (57). Only Alvin Kamara (12) has more red-zone targets than McCaffrey’s 11.
Cam’s target distribution sans Kelvin Benjamin: McCaffrey and Devin Funchess 13; Curtis Samuel 12; Russell Shepard 7; Ed Dickson 6; Brenton Bersin and Kaelin Clay 2. … Greg Olsen returns as a locked-in TE1 against a Jets defense yielding the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Dickson will stay involved in two-tight end sets, but his short-lived days of minor fantasy relevance are over. … Morris Claiborne couldn’t shake his ongoing foot problems before the Jets’ Week 11 bye and is hard to take seriously at this point as a dent in Funchess’ outlook. On the season, Gang Green has allowed the NFL’s 10th-most catches (121) and fifth-most touchdowns to wideouts (11). Funchess is a solid WR2 play in this plus matchup. … With Samuel (ankle) on I.R., Shepard is next in line for second-receiver work behind Funchess, although Shepard is now fourth in line for targets overall behind McCaffrey and Olsen, as well.
This is a tough spot for the Jets’ offense against a Panthers team that ranks No. 6 in DVOA, including eighth against the pass and third versus the run. In what projects as a low-scoring game, I don’t think it’s a week to get cute with Jets passing-game members, in particular. The Panthers’ allowance of a league-low 372 yards to tight ends bodes poorly for Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and Carolina’s zone-based defense has held opponents to the NFL’s sixth-fewest 20-plus-yard pass plays, which is a concern for big-play speedster Robby Anderson. … Week 12 is likely to be a struggle for whomever the Jets trot out at running back. Not only has Carolina yielded the league’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to enemy backs, they give up the tenth-fewest receiving yards (396) and a sub-par 3.82 YPC average to the position.
Score Prediction: Panthers 21, Jets 17
4:05 PM ET Games
New Orleans @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 28, Saints 25.5
Todd Gurley is the premier fantasy play on Los Angeles’ side in this projected shootout against a run-funnel Saints team that ranks 26th in run-defense DVOA and has allowed the NFL’s seventh-most catches (60) and receiving yards (494) to running backs. New Orleans served up Samaje Perine’s season-best game (23/117/1) in last week’s close win over Washington. … The Saints have defended the pass stoutly all year, but they did give up last week’s QB4 result to Kirk Cousins, and this game’s shootout potential enhances Jared Goff’s fantasy appeal. New Orleans’ deep-pass vulnerability is an area of which Goff can take advantage. The Saints have permitted the NFL’s sixth-most 20-plus-yard completions (35), while Goff is fourth among NFL quarterbacks in successful 20-plus-yard throws (39). New Orleans’ loss of underrated DE Alex Okafor (Achilles’) in combination with starting outside CBs Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and Ken Crawley’s (oblique) expected absences should create even more opportunities for Goff to capitalize deep.
Goff’s target distribution since the Rams’ Week 8 bye: Robert Woods 26; Cooper Kupp 19; Gurley 14; Tyler Higbee 11; Sammy Watkins 9; Gerald Everett 6; Pharoh Cooper 4; Tavon Austin 0. … Woods’ (shoulder) open spot will be filled by some combination of Cooper, Austin, Mike Thomas, and Josh Reynolds with playing time up for grabs. … The biggest near-term beneficiary of Woods’ loss should be Kupp against New Orleans’ shaky slot coverage, where slot CB Kenny Vaccaro has been hobbled lately and Jamison Crowder (7/72/0) turned in a productive game against the Saints last week. … Another reason to buy the Rams’ passing game having success in this theoretically tough pass-defense draw is Lattimore and Crawley’s absences outside. Watkins has been one of this year’s biggest fantasy disappointments, but his outlook is significantly enhanced with both starting Saints cornerbacks out and Woods idle. Typically a boom-bust WR4, Watkins should be upgraded to an enticing WR3 with WR1 upside in a game where he figures to be leaned on more than usual. … Higbee has cleared 25 yards in 2-of-10 games, and Everett has single-digit yards in 7-of-10 games. They are both hard to take seriously as streamers against a Saints defense yielding the NFL’s third-fewest yards (393) to tight ends.
The Saints’ run-oriented offense matches up favorably against a Rams defense that struggles most on the ground, where DC Wade Phillips’ unit has yielded the NFL’s third-most rushing touchdowns (10) in addition to a crisp 4.51 yards-per-carry average and the league’s third-most fantasy points to running backs. It is noteworthy that Alvin Kamara out-snapped Mark Ingram 65% to 39% and equaled Ingram in touches (14) in last week’s comeback win over Washington. If the Saints fall behind in games, we can probably expect similar playing-time scenarios in the future. Ingram will out-touch and out-snap Kamara when New Orleans plays with a lead. … Drew Brees finally turned in a ceiling game against the Skins, posting top-five results as the Saints successfully battled back. Despite L.A.’s pass-defense stoutness, this is another game that could easily turn into a back-and-forth affair. At worst, Brees projects as a safe play with 290-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in 9-of-10 games. One Saints matchup edge is Rams RCB Kayvon Webster (concussion) and slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman’s (thigh) shaky health.
Brees’ target distribution since the Saints’ Week 5 bye: Michael Thomas 57; Kamara 34; Ted Ginn 27; Ingram 21; Brandon Coleman 15; Coby Fleener 13; Willie Snead 6. … Thomas’ outlook is almost always the same as Brees’, offering safe floors but suspect ceilings depending on game script. It is somewhat noteworthy that Thomas has scored 7-of-11 career TDs on the road and averages 83.3 yards per game away from the Superdome versus 68.5 yards at home. … As Webster and Robey-Coleman are uncertain to play, Ginn’s outlook is enhanced even if the story never changes with him. Ginn has scored a TD and/or cleared 60 yards in six of his last eight games, but he has done it on four targets per week during that stretch. Ginn is a low-volume, big-play- and/or touchdown-dependent WR3/flex. … Coleman and Snead continue to share slot snaps and can be ignored despite the matchup upgrade Robey Coleman’s absence would create. … Last week’s team-best 5/91/0 receiving line showed that Fleener needs the Saints to fall behind to get on the field. Even if that happens again this week, Fleener’s matchup is concerning against a Rams defense allowing the league’s tenth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Saints 30, Rams 27
Seattle @ San Francisco
Team Totals: Seahawks 26, 49ers 19
The engine of a running-game-lacking offense on a team whose defense has been crippled by injuries, Russell Wilson enters Week 12 with top-ten fantasy results in seven of his last eight starts, including five top-five games and two QB1 finishes. Tom Brady always has a great case to be ranked as the overall QB1 play entering any given week, but Wilson is right there with him against a 49ers pass defense that ranks 30th in pass-defense DVOA and has yielded top-12 fantasy scores to six of its last eight quarterbacks faced. It can’t hurt that San Francisco has faced a league-high 47 quarterback rushing attempts, a statistic in which Wilson ranks second in the NFL offensively (58). … J.D. McKissic deserved lead back treatment and finally got it in Week 11, pacing Seattle’s backfield in snaps (68%) and touches (12) and asserting himself as the only Seahawks running back worth weekly discussion. An exciting RB2/flex in PPR leagues, McKissic ran a whopping 42 pass routes in Seattle’s loss to Atlanta last Monday night and now squares off with a 49ers defense that has yielded an NFL-high 635 receiving yards to running backs.
Wilson’s target distribution since the Week 6 bye: Doug Baldwin 46; Jimmy Graham 39; Tyler Lockett 30; Paul Richardson 22; McKissic 18; Rawls 7; Luke Willson 6; Tanner McEvoy 3; Amara Darboh 4; Lacy 2. … Graham is Wilson’s premier DFS stack partner against a 49ers defense that is missing both starting safeties and has been creamed by Redskins tight ends (7/102/0), Cowboys tight ends (5/61/1), Eagles tight ends (7/69/1), Cardinals tight ends (3/39/1), and Giants tight ends (6/31/1) in its last five games. … The 49ers also got shredded by Sterling Shepard (11/142/0) in their pre-bye win over the Giants and offer an appealing draw for Baldwin, who has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 95 yards in four of his last five games. … The matchups are also favorable for Lockett and Richardson against a 49ers defense yielding the NFL’s 11th-most yards (1,557) to wideouts. Based on most-recent usage and production, Richardson is the superior WR3/flex option with higher spiked-week potential. Lockett is a longer-shot WR4 with zero touchdowns on the season and fewer than 40 yards in five of Seattle’s last six games.
Getting better incrementally in both real life and fantasy to the extent that the 49ers simply can’t bench him for Jimmy Garoppolo yet, C.J. Beathard enters Week 12 having posted chronological fantasy results of QB15 > QB17 > QB18 > QB13 > QB4, settling in as an every-week two-quarterback-league starter. Seattle will be without both starting corners in Richard Sherman (Achilles’) and Shaq Griffin (concussion) after losing DE Cliff Avril (neck) and SS Kam Chancellor (neck) to I.R. … Carlos Hyde has a tougher Week 12 draw against a Seattle run defense that has held enemy running backs to a combined 147/391/2.66/6 rushing line in its last seven games. Hyde is purely a volume-based play in a game where San Francisco’s offense should move the ball better than expected due to so many Seahawks defensive injuries.
Beathard’s Weeks 6-10 target distribution: Hyde 37; Marquise Goodwin 24; Matt Breida and George Kittle 17; Aldrick Robinson 16; Trent Taylor 15; Garrett Celek 14; Kendrick Bourne 13; Kyle Juszczyk 8; Louis Murphy 2. … As Taylor and Kittle are both due back from pre-bye injuries to muddy the 49ers’ tight end and wide receiver corps, Goodwin stands out as the lone playable San Francisco pass-catcher, and he is usable only on a dart-throw basis. Goodwin’s five receiving lines in Beathard’s starts are 2/26/0 > 4/80/0 > 0/0 > 2/68/0 > 1/83/1, salvaging inefficient, low-volume performances with 40-plus-yard catches. Seattle is more likely to give up long pass plays, of course, due to its injury-ruined secondary.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, 49ers 21
4:25 PM ET Games
Jacksonville @ Arizona
Team Totals: Jaguars 21.5, Cardinals 16.5
In a dome in the desert, Blake Bortles offers two-quarterback-league and some long-shot DFS appeal against Arizona’s pass-funnel defense, which has yielded top-12 fantasy results to 7-of-10 quarterbacks faced and can be vulnerable to dual-threat passers due to its man-coverage scheme. Bortles ranks ninth at his position in rushing yards (195). … On top of his ongoing ankle woes, the bad news for Leonard Fournette is Arizona’s No. 9 DVOA-rated run defense, which holds enemy backs to 3.55 yards per carry. The good news is Fournette retook feature back duties in last week’s win over Cleveland, logging 30 touches on his second-highest snap rate (67%) of the season. Even as a risky play, Fournette is at worst a volume-based RB1 regardless of matchups. … Shut down by Browns CB Jason McCourty (5/45/0) last week, Marqise Lee encounters an even tougher Week 12 battle against Patrick Peterson. … Rookie Dede Westbrook debuted as Jacksonville’s third receiver against the Browns, finishing second on the Jags in targets (6) and receiving (3/35/0) on 44% of the snaps. Westbrook’s usage should rise in a much more favorable draw against the Cardinals, who allow productive games to complementary receivers each week, with Bruce Ellington (6/63/0) being the latest. … Slot man Keelan Cole tied Westbrook in Week 11 targets (6) and will now take on a Cardinals defense that struggles mightily in the slot, where Ellington, Golden Tate (10/107/0), Doug Baldwin (5/95/0), Nelson Agholor (4/93/1), Cooper Kupp (4/51/1), Adam Humphries (6/51/0), and Trent Taylor (5/47/0) have all produced at or above expectation against them.
Albeit in a “revenge” game versus the team that drafted him, this is a worst-case-scenario matchup for Blaine Gabbert against a Jaguars defense that has held 10-of-10 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB18 or worse, leads the NFL in sacks (40), and has allowed a league-low seven touchdown passes. … Jacksonville shored up its run defense in the Marcell Dareus trade, holding enemy running backs to a 55/127/2.31/1 rushing line in three games since. Adrian Peterson has logged 15 or more touches in 4-of-5 appearances as a Cardinal, but in all likelihood this will be another game where he ends up running in place. … Just three wide receivers (Antonio Brown, Corey Coleman, Robert Woods) have cleared 60 yards on the Jags, and only two (Brown, Coleman) have topped 70 against them. While boundary CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye get all the headlines and are enough reason to ignore Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson, slot men like Larry Fitzgerald have also struggled against underrated Jags slot CB Aaron Colvin, namely Keenan Allen (4/48/0), Cooper Kupp (2/35/0), Eric Decker (3/32/0), and Jeremy Maclin (1/8/0). I’m riding with Fitzgerald in my season-long leagues after he led the team in targets (10) and all receiving categories (9/91/1) in Gabbert’s first start, but I am also holding my breath. … No. 3 TE Ricky Seals-Jones’ two-TD Week 11 fluke is worth addressing so as to avoid chasing. The undrafted rookie played only eight snaps and ran five pass routes, and would need a lot more playing time to become streamer worthy.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 17, Cardinals 16
Denver @ Oakland
Team Totals: Raiders 24.5, Broncos 19
Even against a Denver pass defense that has slipped dramatically since its Week 5 bye, Derek Carr is tough to take seriously beyond two-quarterback leagues with weekly results of QB14 or worse in six of his last seven games, including spectacular flops in prime matchups with the Patriots (QB19), Dolphins (QB20), and Redskins (QB29). Carr’s last four finishes in Broncos games are QB23 > QB21 > QB24 > QB27. … Denver has not wavered in run defense, limiting enemy backs to the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points and 3.29 yards per carry. This is a matchup to avoid for lightly-used Marshawn Lynch, who has topped 13 touches just once since Week 1. … Beginning with most recent, Amari Cooper’s five career stat lines against Denver are 2/9/0 > 4/39/1 > 6/56/0 > 0/0 > 4/47/0. Michael Crabtree’s four stat lines in Broncos meetings are 5/47/0 > 2/27/0 > 4/19/0 > 4/54/0 as a Raider. Cooper should be downgraded all the way into WR4 territory based on matchup and to-date production. Crabtree is a fringe WR3/flex. … Jared Cook quietly ranks second on the Raiders in receptions (41) and leads the team in receiving yards (535), and Cook has by-far the best Week 12 matchup in Oakland’s pass-catcher corps. Denver has allowed the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends, including an AFC-high 758 receiving yards.
Their season down the tubes, the Broncos will turn to Paxton Lynch after he missed the first ten games with a preseason shoulder injury that was still preventing Lynch from throwing deep balls as recently as last month. Although Lynch has one of the best-possible quarterback matchups against a sieve-like Raiders defense, he managed weekly results of QB23, QB22, and QB29 in three extended appearances (two starts) last season, showing almost no ability to move the ball before failing to beat out Trevor Siemian in 2017 training camp. Despite this easy opponent, Lynch is hard to back beyond dirt-cheap DFS punt situations or two-quarterback leagues. … As C.J. Anderson lost a Week 11 fumble and Jamaal Charles was phased out, Devontae Booker took over as the Broncos’ primary back in last week’s loss to Cincinnati, establishing season highs in touches (19) and snaps (59%) en route to 98 total yards. Booker is now a playable RB2/flex versus an Oakland run defense that ranks 21st in DVOA and has yielded the NFL’s sixth-most receiving yards (517) to running backs. Despite getting a late start on the year due to offseason wrist surgery, Booker has been the Broncos’ passing-game back of choice with backfield highs in targets (23), catches (18), and receiving yards (182). … There is nothing decisive to say or any great data to pull from Lynch’s 2016 appearances that suggests he favors one Denver wideout or another. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders have plus matchups. Their QB play is a wild card at best.
Score Prediction: Raiders 20, Broncos 17
Sunday Night Football
Green Bay @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 28.5, Packers 14.5
Finally exhibiting box-score consistency, Ben Roethlisberger enters Week 12 having strung together four straight top-15 fantasy results and three straight top-12 ones to face a pass-funnel Packers defense that ranks 23rd in pass-defense DVOA but No. 8 against the run. In a game that should produce another big result from Antonio Brown, I like Roethlisberger to deliver as a low-end QB1 play in season-long leagues with just enough Ben-to-Brown stack upside for DFS. … This is a bad matchup for Le’Veon Bell any way you slice it against a stout Packers run defense that has limited enemy running backs to a 72/174/2.42/2 rushing line over its last three games while ranking a middling 17th in receiving yards allowed (424) to the position. The bet here is on Bell individually as the NFL’s leader in carries (232) and rushing yards (886) in a home-favorite spot against a Packers team that seems unlikely to stay competitive, which would allow the Steelers to jam Le’Veon down Green Bay’s second-half throat.
Roethlisberger’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 9 bye: Antonio Brown 20; Bell 17; JuJu Smith-Schuster 15; Jesse James 10; Martavis Bryant 9; Vance McDonald 2; Eli Rogers 1. … This is yet another monster smash spot for Brown against the Packers, who have yielded the NFL’s seventh-most catches (125) and sixth-most yards (1,696) to wide receivers. Brown has scored an absurd 39-of-56 career touchdowns at home (70%) despite having played three more career games on the road. … Brown’s outlook is enhanced by JuJu Smith-Schuster’s (hamstring) potential absence. Steelers coaches say he’ll be a game-time decision. If Smith-Schuster can’t play, Bryant would take over as a full-time perimeter receiver across from Brown with Rogers in the slot. … Steelers TEs James and McDonald look safe to avoid against a Packers defense allowing the fewest fantasy point to tight ends. Kyle Rudolph (5/47/0), Zach Miller (2/45/0), Eric Ebron (3/35/0), Ben Watson (1/33/0), Tyler Kroft (3/28/0), Coby Fleener (2/22/0), Jimmy Graham (3/8/0), and Austin Hooper (2/7/0) have all busted against Green Bay.
This is a smash spot for the Steelers’ D/ST against Brett Hundley, who committed four turnovers and took six sacks in last week’s home date with the Ravens and now travels to Pittsburgh, where DC Keith Butler’s defense ranks second in the NFL in sacks (34), fifth in QB hits (68), and fourth in interceptions (12). … The matchup is also bad for Jamaal Williams against a Pittsburgh defense that has held enemy backs to an anemic 84/250/2.98/0 rushing line in its last five games. Jamaal Williams does maintain RB2/flex appeal on volume alone – he’s logged consecutive touch counts of 21 and 22 – but this would be a bad spot for any running back as a major road underdog facing a stout run defense. … Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden-less secondary has sprung enough leaks lately for optimism about Davante Adams, whose receiving lines are 2/12/0 > 7/53/0 > 5/90/1 > 8/126/0 in Hundley’s four starts. In their last three games, the Steelers have given up big box scores to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), and Donte Moncrief (1/60/1). … The same can’t be said for Jordy Nelson, whose stat lines in Hundley’s starts are 1/13/0 > 4/35/0 > 3/20/0 > 2/24/0. … Randall Cobb’s numbers are similarly depressing at 2/15/0 > 5/58/0 > 3/52/0 > 3/34/0.
Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Packers 10
Monday Night Football
Houston @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 22.5, Texans 15.5
The Texans have given up four straight top-ten quarterback finishes to Russell Wilson (QB1), Jacoby Brissett (QB8), Jared Goff (QB3), and Blaine Gabbert (QB9), yet Joe Flacco is still tough to support beyond two-quarterback leagues with top-16 results in 1-of-10 starts on the year. Flacco hasn’t thrown for 270 yards in a game since Week 14 of 2016. … Despite Danny Woodhead’s Week 11 return, Alex Collins established season highs in touches (24), targets (7), and snaps (64%) in Baltimore’s win over Green Bay. Woodhead (six touches, 22% snaps) and Buck Allen (four touches, 17%) shared passing-down-back work, rendering both fantasy irrelevant until one steps forward. None of the Ravens’ backs have a favorable Week 12 matchup against a Texans defense allowing the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to running backs, including 3.46 yards per carry and the fourth-fewest receiving yards (342) to the position. With that said, Collins is clearly the premier play of the multi-back corps based on Week 11 usage.
Flacco’s post-bye target distribution: Collins 7; Woodhead 6; Jeremy Maclin 5; Mike Wallace 4; Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams 2; Allen and Ben Watson 1; Chris Moore 0. … The Texans got creamed by Cardinals slot man Larry Fitzgerald (9/91/1) in Week 11 after giving up six catches to Rams slot man Cooper Kupp in Week 10. This all bodes well for Jeremy Maclin, who runs 60% of his routes in the slot. … T.Y. Hilton (5/175/2), Robert Woods (8/171/2), Paul Richardson (6/105/2), Tyler Lockett (6/121/0), and Sammy Watkins (2/41/1) have all shown recently that Houston is similarly vulnerable to speedy outside receivers. Wallace returned from Baltimore’s Week 10 bye with a bang (4/56/1) in Green Bay and draws another favorable matchup in Week 12. … Now sharing time with Boyle and Williams, Watson logged a year-low 44% of Baltimore’s post-bye snaps at Lambeau. This is a three-way TE rotation to avoid.
All Texans skill players enter tough Week 12 spots against a Ravens defense that has yielded an average of 13.75 points in its last eight games at M&T Bank Stadium. Fire up the Ravens’ D/ST. … Baltimore has resumed playing shutdown run defense, holding enemy running backs to a combined 57/146/2.56/1 rushing line in its last three games. Although Lamar Miller’s usage will rise in D’Onta Foreman’s wake, volume is all we have left to hang our hats on for a road-dog back in a bad Week 12 matchup. … DeAndre Hopkins has drawn nine-plus targets in five of Tom Savage’s six career starts and should be safe to employ in leagues of all sizes despite facing a Ravens defense that has yielded the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, ahead of only Jacksonville. … All Texans ancillary passing-game pieces look safe to ignore in a game where Savage appears unlikely generate many yards. Only the Jaguars (162.0) have allowed fewer passing yards per game than the Ravens (185.2) this season.
Score Prediction: Ravens 23, Texans 13