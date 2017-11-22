Week 12 Power Rankings

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

I’ve seen my fair share of coaching blunders. I saw Pete Carroll lose a Super Bowl by not giving the ball to his best player. I saw Chuck Pagano run whatever the heck this is. And all of us lived through the Jeff Fisher Era in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

But this one takes the cake. Nathan Peterman … over Tyrod Taylor? Really?

I know I sound like Captain Hindsight from South Park here, but how in the world did Sean McDermott arrive at that decision? I don’t blame Peterman at all for what happened in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Chargers. Sure, it was a train wreck—I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a player throw five first-half interceptions—but anyone with a pair of eyes could see Peterman shouldn’t have been out there in the first place.

Unprepared, overwhelmed, out of his depth, Peterman was all of it. He didn’t belong out there, and that’s okay. I don’t think many fifth-round rookies would have success in that scenario, particularly against an underrated and frankly quite terrifying Chargers defense. Joey Bosa looks like the next J.J. Watt while the Bolts’ secondary is as stingy as they come.

Maybe McDermott gets a pass here because he’s only been a head coach for a few months. And even after losing three straight, the 5-5 Bills are probably still ahead of where most expected them to be at this point. But starting Peterman was a head-scratcher on so many levels.

Talk about two birds with one stone. In one fell swoop, McDermott managed to alienate the team’s best quarterback (sidebar: is there any QB in football who gets less respect from his own team than Tyrod Taylor?) while taking any confidence Peterman may have had and smashing it through a plate-glass window. McDermott saved face by naming Tyrod (who never should have been benched) his starter for Week 12. But imagine if he hadn’t. And you thought the locker room was bad when Rex Ryan was head coach—McDermott would have had a mutiny on his hands if he had gone with Peterman again.

Tinkering with the team’s quarterback situation was, at best, misguided. But my problem with the move is that it failed to address the Bills’ biggest shortcoming. Of course, I’m talking about Buffalo’s non-existent defense. You’d think a former defensive coordinator would have things squared away on the point-prevention front, but instead McDermott has let it all fall to pieces. Buffalo has allowed 54 and 47 points over its last two games while allowing big games to Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, among others. Secondary, front seven, pass rush, you name it—none of it’s working.

And props to whichever front office stooge (pointing at you, Brandon Beane) thought trading run-stopper Marcell Dareus was a good idea. Predictably, Dareus has been a huge hit in Jacksonville while the Bills yielded almost 300 rushing yards in a Week 10 loss to New Orleans. A few weeks ago there was optimism the Bills might finally end their postseason drought, but now it’s back to the drawing board in Orchard Park.

Now let’s dig into a Thanksgiving edition of NFL Power Rankings with the Eagles again occupying the top spot.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-1

Last Week: 1

How hot are the Eagles right now? They didn’t have a kicker for the second half of Sunday’s game in Dallas and still ran the Cowboys out of the building. We all know Philly can air it out but the Eagles’ running game doesn’t get enough credit. The Birds quietly rank second in the league in rushing yards per game and have gotten a nice boost from Jay Ajayi, who has averaged a robust 11.2 yards per carry since arriving at the trade deadline.

2. New England Patriots

Record: 8-2

Last Week: 2

In last week’s Roundtable, we lamented that Brandin Cooks has only had one huge game this year. Better make it two. Cooks laid waste to the Raiders in Mexico City, hauling in six-of-nine targets for a season-high 149 yards in a Week 11 rout. Through 10 games, Tom Brady leads the league in completions, passing yards, passing yards per game and quarterback rating. In other words, he’s still the greatest. Bill Belichick: not a fan of the Mexico games.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 8-2

Last Week: 5

Antonio Brown doubled his season touchdown total by scoring three times in Week 11 while extending his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to five. And to think I almost gave it all away. Over the hill, past his prime, washed up—Ben Roethlisberger has heard it all. But for one night, Roethlisberger flipped that narrative on its head with a four-touchdown gem against Tennessee.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 8-2

Last Week: 6

“You want the job, Teddy? Come and take it from me.” I’m no Frank Caliendo, but I thought that was a pretty good Case Keenum impression. Kidding aside, Keenum has been masterful over his last three starts, producing 872 passing yards with seven touchdowns during that span. Welcome back to fantasy relevance, Latavius Murray. The ex-Raider has put himself in the RB2 conversation by averaging 78.8 rushing yards with four touchdowns over his last four outings. Adam Thielen: so hot right now.

5. New Orleans Saints

Record: 8-2

Last Week: 4

With Kareem Hunt fading and Deshaun Watson out for the year, could Alvin Kamara take home Rookie of the Year honors? Kamara’s heroics in Sunday’s come-from-behind win over Washington couldn’t have hurt his chances. Drew Brees kept the Saints’ winning streak alive Sunday by completing all 11 of his passes for 164 yards on the final two drives of the fourth quarter. Assuming the Saints get around to winning another game this year, this will be their first winning season since 2013.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 7-3

Last Week: 3

Jared Goff stole Case Keenum’s starting job in L.A. last season but Keenum had the last laugh Sunday, leading the Vikings to victory while ending the Rams’ four-game winning streak. To make matters worse, lead receiver Robert Woods hurt his shoulder and could miss “a couple weeks,” according to coach Sean McVay. It’s only going to get tougher for the Rams with upcoming games against the Saints, Eagles and Seahawks.

7. Carolina Panthers

Record: 7-3

Last Week: 9

Fresh off a broadcasting gig in Week 11 (the Vikings were not enthused by this), Greg Olsen resumed practicing Monday and should be activated for Sunday’s game against the Jets. He hasn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 2. Before the bye, Jonathan Stewart rushed for a season-high 110 yards in Week 10. He and Christian McCaffrey have both seen 28 touches over the last two games, though McCaffrey holds a slight edge in yards from scrimmage (144-131).

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 7-3

Last Week: 10

Leonard Fournette wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play through his ankle injury on Sunday but he grinded it out, compiling 111 rushing yards as Jacksonville extended its winning streak to four games. Dede Westbrook went for 35 yards in his NFL debut, which is quite a bit less than he promised. No team has allowed fewer passing yards per game than the Jaguars, who also lead the league with 40 sacks.

9. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 6-4

Last Week: 11

Pop quiz: besides playing for the same team, what do Mohamed Sanu, Austin Hooper, Tevin Coleman and Justin Hardy all have in common? Each of them have more receiving touchdowns than Julio Jones this year. One week after tormenting Dak Prescott by sacking him six times, Adrian Clayborn wreaked more havoc in Week 11 by returning a Russell Wilson fumble for a 10-yard touchdown. Left for dead a few weeks ago, the resurgent Falcons have fought their way back into the NFC playoff picture with consecutive wins over Seattle and Dallas.

10. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 6-4

Last Week: 8

Monday’s loss to Atlanta wasn’t Pete Carroll’s finest hour. He took a page out of Chuck Pagano’s playbook with an inexplicable fake field goal attempt while later costing the Seahawks a timeout by challenging a ball that was clearly dropped by Doug Baldwin. For a moment, it looked like the Seahawks had finally found the missing piece to their backfield puzzle in Mike Davis, but it wasn’t meant to be as Davis went down with a groin injury early in the second half.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 6-4

Last Week: 7

Reality has finally set in for Alex Smith. Once considered the MVP frontrunner, Smith has fallen on hard times by throwing three interceptions in his last two games. Meanwhile the drought continues for Kareem Hunt, who has now gone a full 59 calendar days since his last touchdown. A word of advice to Travis Kelce—leave the passing to the professionals.

12. Detroit Lions

Record: 6-4

Last Week: 14

Is there anything more joyless than checking your fantasy lineup, combing through the six or seven players on your bench, not liking what you see and reluctantly accepting Ameer Abdullah as your RB2? Abdullah is, by almost every measure, a vastly mediocre football player. But touchdowns are the currency in fantasy and he’s scored one in each of his last three games. Meanwhile Marvin Jones has developed into an every-week starter, notching 85-plus yards in four of his last five games with four touchdowns during that span.

13. Tennessee Titans

Record: 6-4

Last Week: 12

Marcus Mariota matched a season-high by throwing for 306 passing yards in Week 11. Of course, that isn’t the whole story. Mariota was intercepted four times while taking five sacks in a blowout loss to Pittsburgh. Thursday’s defeat was a doozy, but Rishard Matthews still shined by nabbing five-of-six targets for a season-high 113 yards and a touchdown. The jury’s still out on Corey Davis, who has averaged just 34.3 yards in three games since coming back from a hamstring injury.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 5-5

Last Week: 13

The Cowboys have gone up in flames without Ezekiel Elliott, losing their last two games by a combined score of 64-16. Dak Prescott was intercepted three times in Sunday’s defeat. That’s more picks than he had thrown in his previous seven games combined. On a more encouraging note, Alfred Morris impressed with 91 rushing yards in Week 11, his most since Week 17 of 2015.

15. Washington Redskins

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 16

Week 11 was a double whammy for the Redskins. First, they lost breakout running back Chris Thompson to a broken leg. Then they coughed up a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in an overtime loss to New Orleans. Just brutal. Of course, it wasn’t all bad for the ‘Skins. Josh Doctson continued his development with a career-high 81 yards while rookie Samaje Perine should be a hot waiver pickup after torching the Saints for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

16. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 20

All year we’ve been waiting for a Keenan Allen blowup and on Sunday, the volcano finally erupted. Allen went nuclear on Sunday, destroying the Bills with 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns. After face-planting in a Week 10 loss to Jacksonville, Melvin Gordon righted the ship with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown versus Buffalo. After scoring just one touchdown in his first six games of the year, Austin Ekeler has visited the end zone four times in his last four outings.

17. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 5-5

Last Week: 18

With Sunday’s 23-0 win over Green Bay, the Ravens became the first team to record three shutouts in a season since the 2003 Patriots. Danny Woodhead only played 13 snaps in his return from a torn hamstring but made the most of his limited workload by turning six targets into five catches for 21 yards. Alex Collins’ touchdown on Sunday was his first since Week 6 of 2016 when he was still a member of the Seahawks.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 26

The Bengals haven’t been the cream of the NFL crop this year, but they’re still just one game out of the AFC Wild Card race. A.J. Green flexed his fantasy muscles with another touchdown in Sunday’s win at Denver. He’s found the end zone in six of eight games since Bill Lazor’s promotion to offensive coordinator. Joe Mixon’s impact was minimal in Week 11 (49 yards from scrimmage), but fantasy owners should be encouraged by his career-high 22 touches. Dre Kirkpatrick could ... go ... all ... the … whoops, never mind.

19. Buffalo Bills

Record: 5-5

Last Week: 15

Sunday spelled disappointment for one Pitt alum, but that didn’t stop another ex-Panther, LeSean McCoy, from having one of his best games of the year (126 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns). Maybe the Bills are correct in their diagnosis of Tyrod Taylor. Maybe he’s not franchise quarterback material. But that still doesn’t account for the 135 points the Bills have yielded during their three-game losing streak. With two games remaining against New England and one at Kansas City, the Bills better figure this out fast.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 25

The Bucs captured their second straight win with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, though Doug Martin left us shaking our heads once again. Martin has seen 19-plus touches in four of his last five games but has averaged just 2.54 yards per carry with no touchdowns during that span. DeSean Jackson ended a four-game touchdown drought by scoring in Sunday’s win at Miami.

21. Oakland Raiders

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 17

We’ve all heard of the sophomore slump, but what do you call it when it all falls to pieces in your third season? How about Amari Cooper syndrome? It’s just a working title but this year has definitely been a step back for Cooper, who has fallen from 10th in the league in receiving yards per game last season to 50th in 2017. The Raiders cut bait on DC Ken Norton Tuesday and for good reason. Oakland’s defense hasn’t intercepted a pass all season.

22. Houston Texans

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 28

D’Onta Foreman was putting on a clinic (80 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns) before he went down with a torn Achilles in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. The Texans worked quickly to find a replacement, snagging Andre Ellington off waivers from Arizona. Bruce Ellington (Andre’s cousin) tallied a career-high 63 yards in Week 11 and has now drawn at least seven targets in each of his last three games.

23. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-5

Last Week: 19

Strikes and gutters, as the Dude would say. That’s what it’s been for Brett Hundley, who followed up a career best game at Chicago in Week 10 with a dud Sunday against Baltimore (21-for-36, 239 yards, three interceptions). Davante Adams is one of the few Packers who’s remained relevant in Aaron Rodgers’ absence, going for 216 yards on 13 catches over his last two contests.

24. New York Jets

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 24

What do you do if you’re the Jets? Improve your draft stock by tanking the rest of the season (aka starting Christian Hackenberg) or put your foot on the gas and try for a Wild Card spot? The Panthers can expect the Jets’ best effort on Sunday, but after that, it may serve New York to start thinking about the future. Speaking of future stars, Robby Anderson (four-game touchdown streak) seems like he could be a fixture in the Meadowlands for a long time. Today we celebrate the Butt Fumble’s five-year anniversary.

25. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-7

Last Week: 22

Let’s just rip this Band-Aid off right now—the Bears have lost three straight including two in a row at home to the division-rival Packers and Lions. The latter defeat was so depressing it cost the Bears’ mascot the ability to stand upright. But I come bearing good news, at least for fantasy owners. Jordan Howard snapped a five-game touchdown drought in Week 11 while backup Tarik Cohen logged 13 touches, which was more than he had seen in his previous three games combined.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 21

Blaine Gabbert looked … we’ll go with competent Sunday against Houston, throwing for 257 yards and three touchdowns while mixing in a pair of interceptions. Meanwhile Ricky Seals-Jones had the game of his life, turning five targets into three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Of course, it didn’t help a soul as Seals-Jones was owned in 0.0 percent of ESPN Leagues. Adrian Peterson has hit a rough patch, averaging just 1.57 yards per carry over his last two outings.

27. Miami Dolphins

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 24

Kenny Stills balled all the way out on Sunday, ripping the Bucs for 180 yards and a touchdown on seven catches while helping Drew Dinkmeyer win big on FanDuel. Meanwhile the touchdowns keep coming for Jarvis Landry. He’s now scored in six of his last seven games including each of his last three. Damien Williams piled on a career-high 102 yards from scrimmage on Sunday, though it didn’t stop the Dolphins from dropping their fourth straight.

28. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-7

Last Week: 23

It’s scapegoat season in Denver. The Broncos canned OC Mike McCoy following their sixth straight loss, but what chance did he really have with Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler under center? Do you like backfield committees? Oh, you hate them more than anything? Well too bad because we've got a timeshare brewing in Denver. Devontae Booker muddied the waters on Sunday by out-touching C.J. Anderson 19-15 in a loss to Cincinnati. One sliver of good news did come from Week 11 as Demaryius Thomas extended his touchdown streak to three games.

29. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 3-7

Last Week: 29

Jacoby Brissett is hoping to play this week but remains in the concussion protocol. Considering that Scott Tolzien is behind Door No. 2, let’s hope Brissett is able to get the green light. The guys weren’t feeling T.Y. Hilton in last week’s Roundtable and who could blame them? The reigning NFL receiving yards leader has gone under 30 yards receiving in four of his last five games. It’s been a year to forget in Indianapolis, but at least one good thing has come from it: this Andrew Luck parody account on Twitter.

30. New York Giants

Record: 2-8

Last Week: 31

After stunning the Chiefs on Sunday, the Giants are now 2-1 against the AFC West and 0-7 versus everyone else. Go figure. A week after embarrassing himself in a loss to San Francisco (and getting destroyed on New York talk radio), Janoris Jenkins returned to form with five tackles and an interception in Week 11. Sterling Shepard sat out with migraines on Sunday, opening the door for Roger Lewis to make the catch of his life.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-9

Last Week: 30

It looked like the Niners would turn to Jimmy Garoppolo after the bye week but now John Lynch is saying, “Eh, maybe another week.” Trading a second-round pick for a franchise quarterback and then sitting him behind C.J. Beathard doesn’t seem like a great use of resources, but what do I know? Carlos Hyde is on pace for a career-high 1,385 yards from scrimmage, which should bode well for him in free agency.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-10

Last Week: 32

Corey Coleman returned from his annual broken hand on Sunday and stole the show with six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets. More help is on the way with Josh Gordon slated to resume practicing this week. Another week, another shutdown performance from Jason McCourty, who holds PFF’s No. 2 grade out of 119 qualifiers at cornerback. If you can believe it, the Browns hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher all year prior to Sunday. Thanks for ruining that, Leonard Fournette.

Biggest Jump: Bengals 8

Biggest Drop: Broncos, Cardinals 5