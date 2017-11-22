Rich Hribar

The Worksheet

The NFL Week 12 Worksheet

Wednesday, November 22, 2017


Happy Thanksgiving! The bye weeks are officially over and we’re heading home on closing out the regular season for fantasy leagues. If you’ve had a tough season and are unfortunately eliminated from fantasy contention, your fantasy season still doesn’t have to end. You can dip your toes into daily fantasy games to keep your fantasy itch scratched. Also, since we’re getting later in the year and weather is starting to get sketchy, I’ll do my best to provide updates that pertain to weather come Sunday.

 

As for the token disclaimer, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

 

Lastly, as the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is NOT a start/sit column, rather an expectations column. The labels for each subset of players for each game are simply a vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player that you can find at the end of the column. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. With that out of the way, let’s hit all the Week 12 games with a PPR light…

 

Vikings @ Lions

 

MinnesotaRank@DetroitRank
-3   Spread 3  
23.8   Implied Total 20.8  
24.1 11 Points/Gm 27.1 5
17.2 4 Points All./Gm 23.4 19
65.9 7 Plays/Gm 63.4 17
62.0 10 Opp. Plays/Gm 62.8 13
46.3% 7 Rush% 38.0% 24
53.7% 26 Pass% 62.0% 9
37.4% 2 Opp. Rush % 41.4% 13
62.6% 31 Opp. Pass % 58.6% 20

 

  • These two teams have played seven times since Mike Zimmer joined Minnesota and not once in those meetings have both teams scored 20 or more points in the same game and just twice in those games have they combined for 40 or more points.
  • Matthew Stafford has finished higher than QB16 in one of seven games versus the Vikings under Zimmer.
  • The Vikings have allowed five touchdown passes over their past seven games. Only the Jaguars (four) have allowed fewer.
  • Marvin Jones has totaled seven catches for 101 yards in his three games against the Vikings since joining the Lions.
  • Ameer Abdullah is the first Lions running back to score a touchdown in three straight games since Theo Riddick in 2014.
  • Detroit has allowed multiple rushing touchdowns in three straight games for the first time since 2008.
  • The Vikings have at least one rushing touchdown in nine of 10 games this season, the most in the league.
  • The Lions have faced a league-high 18 rushing attempts from inside of the 5-yard line this season.
  • Latavius Murray has out-touched Jerick McKinnon 6-to-2 inside of the 5-yard line since the loss of Dalvin Cook.

 

 

Trust: Adam Thielen (his ceiling has been unlocked now that he’s scored in three straight games, but even when he is inevitably shut out of the paint again, he has one of the best fantasy floors at the position and has a better individual draw than Diggs)

 

Bust: Case Keenum (he’s been a sturdy to good option in three of his past four games, but he’s still only a QB2 option on a full week and Detroit has only allowed two QB1 weeks on the season and multiple touchdown passes in just three games while 45 percent of the fantasy points they've allowed to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks has been on the ground), Matthew Stafford (he’s had six straight games at QB13 or higher and has notched a hefty 9.9 yards per attempt over his past four, so I understand just riding with him in seasonal leagues, but his history versus this defensive scheme and Minnesota smothering the pass has me expecting a week where fights to meet his QB1 expectations), Marvin Jones (he’s going to draw Xavier Rhodes the most of all the receivers and his production versus Rhodes has been limited), Ameer Abdullah (the best rushing game of his career came in the first meeting between these teams, but Minnesota has since smothered the run, allowing the third fewest rushing points per game to running backs and Abdullah has been a touchdown or bust commodity, finishing as an RB3 or lower in the six games in which he failed to score a touchdown), Theo Riddick (he’s only a floor option as the opportunity hasn’t been there for him consistently this season while Minnesota is fifth in receiving points allowed to opposing backfields), Eric Ebron (he’s gotten back to high TE2 relevancy over the past month and Minnesota is 23rd in targets faced to tight ends per game if you can stomach using him, but he’s still has double-digit points just twice on the season)

 

Reasonable Return: Stefon Diggs (he’s had success versus Detroit and Darius Slay, with a top-20 scoring week in all three of his career games against the Lions,ut Thielen still has the better draw and has bypassed him in terms of reliability), Latavius Murray (he’s weighted by touchdown output, but Detroit is handing out rushing scores to backs and have allowed over 200 rushing yards in back to back games), Jerick McKinnon (he still has 17 or more touches in five of his past six games with a low of 12 touches, but can no longer be counted on for a touchdown while Detroit is 24th in receptions allowed to opposing backfields), Kyle Rudolph (he hasn’t shown a the ceiling he did a year ago, but does have five or more catches in six straight games while Detroit is allowing 9.6 yards per target to opposing tight ends, the most in the league), Golden Tate (he’ll avoid Rhodes while in the slot as Rhodes has played just four snaps in the slot against Detroit over their past five meetings, but because Stafford may shaved down, we’re looking a reception-based fantasy game here)

 

Chargers @ Cowboys

 

LA ChargersRank@DallasRank
0   Spread 0  
24.0   Implied Total 24.0  
22.1 16 Points/Gm 24.2 9
19.6 9 Points All./Gm 24.2 20
61.6 25 Plays/Gm 63.9 15
66.4 27 Opp. Plays/Gm 62.9 15
39.6% 22 Rush% 46.0% 8
60.4% 11 Pass% 54.0% 25
42.5% 18 Opp. Rush % 39.9% 6
57.5% 15 Opp. Pass % 60.1% 27

 

  • The Cowboys rank 30th in yards per drive (20.2), 30th in percent of scoring drives (18.2 percent) and 31st percent of touchdown drives (4.5 percent) over the past two weeks.
  • The Chargers are allowing 1.0 touchdowns in the red zone per game, the second fewest in the league. Opponents have converted 40 percent of their red zone possessions into touchdowns, the lowest rate in the league.
  • Opponents have completed 26.2 percent (16-of-61) of their passes 15 yards or further downfield against the Chargers, the lowest rate in the league.
  • Dez Bryant hasn't reached 100-yards receiving in 17 consecutive games, the second-longest drought in his career (21 games from 2010-2012).
  • The Chargers ranks 31st in yards per carry allowed to opposing running backs (4.92 YPC) while Dallas ranks 30th (4.63 YPC).
  • Opposing running backs have rushed 105 times for 568 yards (5.4 YPC) with four touchdowns in the four games that Sean Lee has missed outright or played fewer than 10 snaps.
  • In the other six games, opposing backs have carried 101 times for 386 yards (3.8 YPC) with two touchdowns.
  • Dallas is allowing 2.1 red zone touchdowns per game, 30th in the league.

 

 

Trust: Melvin Gordon (Dallas has steadily been gashed on the ground with Sean Lee sidelined and Gordon has still averaged 18.8 touches per game over the past month despite catching more than one pass just once over his past four games), Keenan Allen (he popped last week in a big way and should push to continue that as Dallas has allowed 15 or more points to the opposing team’s lead receiver three of their past four games)  

 

Bust: Hunter Henry (he had five targets last week after seeing four over the previous two games, but has just five catches total over the past three weeks), Austin Ekeler (six of his eight touches came in the fourth quarter last week with the game well out of hand, making him a risky bet to sustain his output of scoring in three of the past four weeks), Mike Williams (he had a season-high eight targets last week, but just two came in the first half when the Chargers were operating in their neutral offense), Dak Prescott (I’m not 100 percent sure that the return of Tyron Smith fixes everything given with Dallas playing so poorly the past two weeks, we have to pause on thrusting him into lineups against a defense that has allowed just three QB1 weeks all season and just three to pass for multiple touchdowns), Jason Witten (he offers little to no ceiling while the Chargers have allowed more than three receptions to just three tight ends on the season), Rod Smith (the Chargers have been hurt in the passing game by opposing backs, but so were the Eagles coming into last week. The issue is that Smith is in a role that hasn’t been featured in the offensive structure for Dallas, even when they had an elite player in Ezekiel Elliott)

 

Reasonable Return: Philip Rivers (he’s been a steady floor play all season long, finishing as QB8-QB16 in eight of his 10 games with 15 or more points in seven of them and you can expect that trend to continue as Dallas has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in six of their past eight games), Alfred Morris (he ran well against a much tougher run defense a week ago he has well in each of the past two games, but has been scripted out at some point in each game, which will remain a concern with him not playing in passing situations), Dez Bryant (he shouldn’t be treated with WR1 expectations at this point as he’s been a WR1 in just one of his past seven games, but also lower than a WR3 just once)

 

Giants @ Washington

 

NY GiantsRank@WashingtonRank
7.5   Spread -7.5  
18.3   Implied Total 25.8  
16.2 30 Points/Gm 23.8 12
24.7 22 Points All./Gm 26.6 31
62.3 21 Plays/Gm 63.5 16
67.1 30 Opp. Plays/Gm 62.9 14
36.9% 27 Rush% 41.7% 17
63.1% 6 Pass% 58.3% 16
45.2% 27 Opp. Rush % 42.0% 15
54.8% 6 Opp. Pass % 58.0% 18

 

  • New York has hit their implied team total just three times this season, ahead of only Arizona (two).
  • The Giants have scored a touchdown on 7-of-57 possessions (12.3 percent) since the loss of Odell Beckham, 30th in the league.
  • Orleans Darkwa has a touch or target on 63 percent of his snaps, the second-highest rate in the league.
  • Jamison Crowder has 27.6 percent of the Washington targets over his past three games played after receiving 15.1 percent over his first six games played.
  • Crowder hasn't caught a touchdown pass in 13 consecutive games with a reception, the longest active streak in the league.
  • The Giants have allowed seven top-12 scoring quarterbacks on the season, tied with Oakland for the most in the league.
  • Vernon Davis has 22.4 percent of the Washington targets in games that Jordan Reed has missed and has been a top-12 scoring tight end in all four games.
  • The Giants have allowed nine top-12 scoring tight ends on the season, the most in the league.

 

Trust: Kirk Cousins (only Tom Brady has more 300-yard passing games than Cousins and he’s hit 20 fantasy points in six of his past eight games while facing a defense that is 31st in passing points allowed), Samaje Perine (he’s coming off a 24 touch, 126 yard performance and is now locked into pushing 20 touches against a defense that is 21st in rushing points allowed per game as a huge home favorite), Vernon Davis (on a short week, Jordan Reed likely has high probability to sit out again, leaving Davis as a prime target against a defense giving away TE1 performances weekly), Evan Engram (he was a dud a week ago, but is still the top target in this passing game and should bounce back strong against a defense that is 29th in receptions and 32nd in yardage allowed per game to opposing tight ends), Samaje Perine (he’s coming off a 24 touch, 126-yard performance and is now locked into pushing 20 touches against a defense that is 21st in rushing points allowed per game as a huge home favorite)

 

Bust: Josh Doctson (he had his best game a week ago, posting 4-81, but Marshon Lattimore also exited the game after six plays. Janoris Jenkins hasn’t been invincible recently, but it’s still a tougher matchup for Doctson than it is for Crowder, Davis and Perine), Eli Manning (there’s nothing daunting about the matchup, but the Giants aren’t an offense that you can count on as Manning has been the QB21 or lower in five of the six games without Odell Beckham), NYG WRs (Roger Lewis has the most upside and has been the largest red zone presence between he and Tavarres King while Travis Rudolph has the best individual matchup, but all are only fringe options as Manning has thrown for more than 220 yards just once since Beckham was lost for the season)

 

Reasonable Return: Jamison Crowder (even during a long scoring drought, he’s gotten back to becoming a weekly option, positing 12 or more points in three straight games), Orleans Darkwa (he’s been an RB2 or better in five of the past six weeks and has even caught multiple passes in four in a row, but you are always concerned that he’ll inevitably be scripted out of the game)

 

Browns @ Bengals

 

ClevelandRank@CincinnatiRank
8   Spread -8  
15.0   Implied Total 23.0  
15.0 32 Points/Gm 16.9 29
25.9 28 Points All./Gm 19.9 11
64.9 13 Plays/Gm 55.1 32
63.3 16 Opp. Plays/Gm 69.5 31
36.7% 28 Rush% 41.4% 18
63.3% 5 Pass% 58.6% 15
46.6% 31 Opp. Rush % 45.5% 29
53.4% 2 Opp. Pass % 54.5% 4

 

  • The Bengals average 13.2 points per game at home this season, 31st in the league.
  • Opposing teams have turned 76.9 percent of their red zone possessions into touchdowns, the highest rate in the league.
  • Andy Dalton has been a top-12 scoring quarterback in five consecutive games against the Browns, throwing 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions in those games while averaging 22.3 fantasy points per game.
  • Dalton has thrown multiple touchdowns in five straight games against the Browns, tying the longest streak of multiple touchdown passes allowed by the Browns to an opposing quarterback (Warren Moon 1989-1991).
  • Corey Coleman returned to play 93 percent of the snaps and receive 34.4 percent of the team targets in Week 11.
  • DeShone Kizer has completed 48-of-99 passes (48.5 percent, lowest in the league) for 489 yards (4.9 Y/A) with two touchdowns and five interceptions (the most in the league) in the fourth quarter of games this season.
  • 37.7 percent of the completions against the Bengals have gained 10 or more yards, the lowest rate in the league.

 

Trust: Andy Dalton (the top streaming option this week, he’s steadily torched the Browns and Cleveland is allowing the third highest touchdown rate to opposing passers on the season)

 

Bust: Isaiah Crowell (the Bengals have given up rushing yardage since their bye, but that yardage has come in games in which the opponent has controlled the game script and stacked volume as they’re still allowing just 3.7 YPC to backs over that span. With Cleveland as large road underdogs, it’s hard to bank on Crowell staying invested in the game plan)

 

Reasonable Return: A.J. Green (he’s only had more than five catches in two games and hit 75 yards in three, but he’s scored six times and is in a game where we’re expecting Dalton to throw multiple touchdowns), Joe Mixon (the Browns just lost Emmanuel Ogbah for the season, but the Bengals are the worst rushing team in the NFL, which has limited Mixon to be a volume-based flex option only), Tyler Kroft (he’s been the TE13 or better in five of his past seven games and while we can’t count on another 6-68-2 line like he had the first times these teams met, we’re always circling Cleveland as a target for tight end options as they’ve allowed the second most touchdowns to the position), DeShone Kizer (through all of the negatives, he’s actually been a QB1 in two his past three games while the Bengals are allowing 14.3 passing points per game over that four-game span and have allowed 20 or more rushing yards to three straight quarterbacks), Corey Coleman (he’s had 24 targets in his three games played on the season and although the Bengals have limited wide receiver output on the season, he had a worse matchup a week ago and came out just fine as a WR3 option), Duke Johnson (he’s had just two weeks outside of flex status at worst with six top-15 weeks while the Bengals are 23rd in receiving points allowed to backfields)

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics.
Email :Rich Hribar


