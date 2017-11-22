Daily Dose: Capital Punisher

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

The National Football League rolls into Week 12, or Thanksgiving week, and most fantasy regular seasons have two weeks left. This is always a difficult time for fantasy owners trying to make decisions, with three early-week kickoffs. If you're waiting to make lineup decisions, we got a much better idea on some players after Tuesday's practices took place, as Monday's practices were mostly workouts, projections and not actual on-field participation.

I also wanted to take this time to thank you for reading this season and wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

Capital Punisher

The Washington Redskins will rely upon rookie Samaje Perine to do their heavy lifting for the remainder of the season with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson each done for the season. Kelley checked out of the Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a high-ankle sprain and sprained medial collateral ligament, sending him to the season-ending Reserve/Injured List. It was down to Perine and Chris Thompson as the primary tailbacks last week, but now Thompson has also hit the IR after suffering a broken right fibula. It's been a tough season in D.C.





With Kelley and Thompson down, it will be up to Perine to carry the mail with recent practice squad call-up Byron Marshall serving as his primary backup. The 5'10" and 236-pound rookie showed he is more than capable of handling the primary ball carrier duties, posting 23 rushes for 117 yards and a touchdown, or 5.1 yards per carry. He also added a nine-yard reception on his only catch. Perine is in line for a big game on Thursday night against a New York Giants' rush defense ranking 30th in the NFL, allowing 132.7 yards per game with six touchdowns through 10 games. The G-Men have also allowed 10 runs of 20 or more yards, so consider him in the mix as a RB2 in most fantasy formats. He'll also be a very popular mid-tier option in DFS play on Thanksgiving.

Perine is dealing with a finger injury and that had him limited in practice on Tuesday. However, it's likely it was mostly a preservation thing, as there is no sense in risking their only healthy NFL-caliber tailback in practice longer than they have to. His finger injury isn't expected to be something to keep him sidelined on Thursday night. The offensive line will continue to be a patchwork collection, OT Morgan Moses (eye, ankle), OT Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) and OG Brandon Scherff only worked on a limited basis and they're question marks for Thursday. C Chase Roullier (hand) and OT Trent Williams (knee) were unable to work. A patchwork offensive line in Week 11 didn't seem to bother Perine, however.

Jordan Reed (hamstring) failed to practice for a second consecutive day and it appears he'll continue to be sidelined. At least Vernon Davis (back) was able to practice in full for a second consecutive day and he'll be a low-end TE1 fantasy option if Reed is inactive again. At least Kirk Cousins has Jamison Crowder back to full health and doing his thing. The wideout has totaled 20 catches with 271 yards over the past three outings, re-emerging as a solid WR3 in most PPR formats. Cousins has jelled nicely with Crowder over the past three weekends, targeting him 32 times. Terrelle Pryor (ankle) is also done and on the IR, so really it's just Crowder and Josh Doctson as the only fantasy-caliber wideouts in D.C. at the moment.

In that same game, fantasy owners might be concerned about Giants WR Sterling Shepard, who missed last weekend's game due to illness. He was listed as having not practiced on Tuesday after being a limited participant on Monday, as he is reportedly dealing with migraines. Wednesday is the key day for Shepard, as he could return to practice and all will be well. The team is trying to figure out what the source of his migraines are, but it cost him one game and has him in jeopardy of missing another. It might not be a bad idea to have Roger Lewis on reserve to play in, if you need an emergency replacement, although you obviously have a bigger selection if you wait until Sunday.

Cowboy Up

The Dallas Cowboys might welcome back Dan Bailey from a right groin injury on Thursday. He was able to go through a limited practice in each of the past two days, so the team might jettison Dan Nugent as a result. The Cowboys have much bigger issues, however, as Sean Lee (hamstring) did not practice Monday or Tuesday and is not expected to play, while Anthony Hitchens suffered a groin injury in Week 11 and his status is also in question. He was a limited participant in practice each of the past two days, so there is a slight chance he is able to make the quick turnaround.

The Chargers have problems of their own, as Travis Benjamin (abdomen) and Mike Williams (knee) were both limited in each of the past two days. Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams might be relied upon more in the offense, but the real good news might be for fantasy owners of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. With Lee and Hitchens banged up, Gordon and Ekeler could see a total of 30-35 rush attempts in this one. Ekeler might see 10-12 total touches, as he continues to carve out a nice role for himself in the L.A. offense. He has total 177 total yards from scrimmage over the past two outings while totaling three touchdowns. Ekeler has emerged as a sharp RB3 in all fantasy leagues.

Quick Hits: The Paxton Lynch Era will begin in the Black Hole with the Broncos meeting the Raiders. The fantasy appeal of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders is a little bit up in the air, as it has to be difficult adjusting to three different quarterbacks within the course of just a few weeks. Trevor Siemian will serve as the backup with Brock Osweiler expected to be the No. 3 and a scratch. … The Houston Texans claimed Andre Ellington off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, as the team has now officially cornered the market on guys named 'Ellington'. If you were wondering, they're cousins. The Texans needed running back depth after losing D'Onta Foreman to a torn Achilles last weekend. … Speaking of the Cardinals, they promoted Carlton Agudosi from the practice squad with John Brown (turf toe) sidelined. Chad Williams is expected to see his first meaningful action and is a player to keep an eye on going down the stretch. … In case you needed official confirmation, Mike Zimmer confirmed Case Keenum will start for the Vikings on Thanksgiving in Detroit. It would be news is Zimmer elected to go another way as well as Keenum has performed. … JuJu Smith-Schuster is battling a hamstring issue and he might be limited in practice to kick off the week. Head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to downplay the issue as minor, so fantasy owners should be worried yet. … Tyron Smith (groin) was able to practice Tuesday and there's a chance he could play Thursday against the Bolts. His absence has proven how valuable he is, as the pass protection has been awful and the holes in the run game have been smaller.