Funston Fives: Talkin' Turkeys

print article archives RSS

Wednesday, November 22, 2017


Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list?  With that universal love of lists in mind, I offer up a holiday week special, including players that I’m giving thanks for in ’17 and players that have had issues giving their owners meaningful fantasy points.

 

5 Players I’m Giving Thanks for this Season

Rookie Running Backs – I may have hitched my wagon to the wrong rookie running back (Joe Mixon), but it’s hard not to be impressed, and thankful, for a fresh infusion of dynamic backfield talent across the league, with Kareem Hunt (100-plus Yards from Scrimmage in his first seven NFL games) and Leonard Fournette (NFL record-tying streak of a TD in each of his first six NFL games) leading the way. In addition, New Orleans’ video game-like weapon Alvin Kamara has come on strongest down the stretch, leading all RBs in fantasy points over the past month. Throw in Christian McCaffrey, on pace for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage, 90 catches and eight touchdowns, and impressive-while-they-lasted Dalvin Cook and Chris Carson, and the ’17 running back class is shaping up to carry a lot of sway in the early rounds of ’18 drafts.

Adam Thielen – In recent weeks, I’ve been identifying the biggest rollercoaster fantasy entities in the Funston Fives, the players that often produce either peak (10-plus fantasy points) or valley (under 5.0 fantasy points) results. That’s an apt description of Stefon Diggs, Thielen’s teammate, a player I have a lot of fantasy shares of. Unfortunately, I have fewer shares of Thielen, though I’m very thankful for those that I do have. Thielen has been a set-it and forget-it wideout, especially in PPR leagues – he and Jarvis Landry are the only players to have five catches in 10 different games this season. Thielen also has nine-plus fantasy points in six of 10 games, including three straight games with 15-plus points.

Russell Wilson – A player who has become known for stretch-run fireworks has gotten started a little earlier than usual this season. Since Week 3, Wilson has returned a top five fantasy week at QB in six of his eight games, with only one game landing outside the top 10. Wilson is at a career-high clip in passing yards per game (280.1) and his 37.6 rush yards per game is the second-best mark of his career. Seattle’s inability to run the ball has forced the team to put it all on Wilson’s shoulders on offense, which should continue to make him a gift that keeps on giving down the stretch.

Larry Fitzgerald – In a league where most players age like an open carton of milk, Fitzgerald is aging like a fine wine. He was a top 12 fantasy WR (FAN PPG) in the first seven games with Carson Palmer at QB, and in the past three weeks (with a combo of Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert behind center), he’s posted the 12th-most fantasy points at the WR position, averaging 91.3 yards per game. And the 34-year-old sure-fire future Hall of Famer recently agreed with the Cardinals to return in ’18, meaning we’ll be blessed with his consummate professional presence for at least one more season. Appreciate him for as long as you still can.

Travis Kelce/Zach Ertz – Finally, some tight ends giving Rob Gronkowski a threat to his positional throne. At 10.5 fantasy PPG, Kelce is actually pacing the TE position through Week 11, with Gronk (10.2) and Ertz (10) right behind. Kelce and Ertz are established weapons that will certainly sit in the upper tier at the TE position in next season’s draft rankings, and they’ll make it much less necessary for owners to feel the need to reach in the late first round or early second round for Gronk.  And let’s face it, given his injury history, that is never a comfortable pick for a fantasy owner to make.

5 “Cold Turkeys” – Their Foul (Fowl?) Play has forced us to quit them

Terrelle Pryor, WAS, WR – It’s hard to find a bigger non-injury disappointment in fantasy this season than Pryor, whose move to a more lucrative passing environment in Washington made him one of the buzziest fantasy commodities this summer. Coming off an impressive 77-catch, 1,007-yard season in the less idyllic surroundings of Cleveland, TP was the 13th WR taken on average in Yahoo drafts, just ahead of current top 10 wideouts like DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. Pryor’s season was put out of its misery this week, as it was announced he will undergo season-ending ankle surgery. However, in his 378 snaps this season, he was only able to muster 20 catches, a single TD and 240 receiving yards (26.7 yards per game).

Mike Gillislee, NE, RB – A borderline top 20 RB selection in preseason drafts, Gillislee was pegged by many to assume the LeGarrette Blount role that netted 18 touchdowns in the Patriots’ offense in ’16. Those expectations looked spot on early in the season as Gillislee found the end zone four times in the first two weeks, including a hat trick of goal-line plunges in Week 1. But from Week 3 on, Gillislee has failed to find the end zone and is ranked outside the top 70 running backs in that time span in total fantasy points. In the two games since New England’s Week 9 bye, Gillislee hasn’t even been active.

Oakland Raiders – The Raiders have been one of the biggest disappointments in reality and fantasy. A projected playoff team by many, the Raiders have floundered to a 4-6 record through Week 11, and the team’s top picks (ADP) at QB (Derek Carr), RB (Marshawn Lynch) and WR (Amari Cooper) have well underperformed their preseason draft costs. Carr is the No. 23 QB in fantasy points to this point, with a TD-to-INT ratio of 9:8 over his past seven games, and his mark of 243.6 passing yards per game is his lowest since his rookie campaign. Beast Mode has been better of late, averaging 70 YFS and scoring two touchdowns in his past two games. But early-season kid gloves, negative game scripts and an early exit for shoving a ref in Week 7 have contributed to his standing at No. 35 in fantasy points at RB (he was the 15th RB taken on average in preseason drafts). Finally, Cooper has been a fantasy ownership nightmare, delivering 33 receiving yards or fewer in six of 10 games. A whopping 45 percent of his fantasy point total (33 of 73.4) came in one monster effort (11 catches, 210 yards, 2 TDs) against KC in Week 7. He’s currently slumming it as the No. 34 WR in fantasy points to date.

Hunter Henry, LAC, TE – After scoring a TD in eight of his final 11 games as a rookie and finishing No. 11 at the position in fantasy points despite missing three games, I had high hopes for Henry entering his sophomore campaign. Last season, Henry was almost even with veteran Antonio Gates in snaps per game (right at 36 per game), but this season Henry has moved out to an 11-snap per game advantage (41 to 30). Unfortunately, despite the extra work, Henry’s production has gone backwards. He has returned 2.5 fantasy points or fewer in half (five of 10) of his games. Moreover, the end zone trips have also dried up, as he’s failed to find painted grass in five straight games.

Joe Mixon, CIN, RB – A firm believer that there wasn’t a better all-around running back talent in this year’s draft class than Mixon, I invested accordingly across my fantasy leagues, repeatedly spending my third round draft capital for the services of the former Sooner. Unfortunately, instead of Mixon, I got Meh-xon, a player averaging just 57.7 YPG, 2.9 YPC and delivering as the No. 26 RB in fantasy points to this point. Of course, the offensive line deserves a big chunk of the blame for Mixon’s struggles, and I deserve all of the blame for drafting him with the knowledge that his offensive line was not good.

 


Brandon Funston has been dispensing solid gold fantasy advice (with some fool's gold mixed in from time to time) for the past 20 years, formerly with ESPN, and Yahoo. You can send him questions/comments on Twitter @brandonfunston.


