Silva's Thanksgiving Matchups

Tuesday, November 21, 2017


Thanksgiving Thursday

12:30 PM ET Game

Minnesota @ Detroit
Team Totals: Vikings 24, Lions 21

Matthew Stafford enters Week 12 with top-ten fantasy results in five straight games to face a Vikings team that has played lights-out defense at home but is more giving on the road, permitting an average of 27.8 points in away games this year. This is far from a pushover matchup regardless of any small-sample home-road splits, of course. Just 2-of-10 quarterbacks to face Minnesota have logged top-12 weekly fantasy results, and the Vikings have yielded the NFL’s fourth-fewest touchdown passes this year (10). Nevertheless, Stafford’s white-hot play combined with the pass-funnel nature of Detroit’s offense keep him squarely in the fantasy-starter mix. In Thanksgiving DFS lineups, I think Stafford’s best stack partner is Golden Tate. … The Lions’ backfield has a tougher road against the Vikings’ stout run defense, which has yielded 3.40 yards per carry and the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to running backs. Minnesota has also permitted the league’s fourth-fewest receiving yards (356) to the position. Struggling Ameer Abdullah has finished below 15 touches in five of his last six games and has totaled fewer than 60 yards in all six, devolving into a touchdown-or-bust flex option. … Theo Riddick logged his third-highest playing-time clip of the season (48%) in last week’s win over the Bears, in part because the Lions fell behind early. Still, nothing about Riddick’s matchup or usage stands out against a Vikings defense that has defended running backs stingily in all phases.

Stafford’s target distribution since Detroit’s Week 7 bye: Marvin Jones 31; Golden Tate 28; Eric Ebron 20; T.J. Jones 18; Riddick 11; Abdullah 8; Kenny Golladay and Darren Fells 6. … With Xavier Rhodes likely to shadow Marvin Jones, Tate is the best fantasy bet in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps against the Vikings’ more-vulnerable slot coverage. Playing 80% of his snaps inside, Tate will take on 39-year-old Terence Newman and inconsistent sophomore Mackensie Alexander, who share time at slot corner. … Rhodes held Jones to 2/42/0 on five targets in these clubs’ October 1 meeting, and Jones’ two stat lines against the Vikings last year were 1/5/0 and 4/54/0. Typically an every-week WR2, I’m downgrading Jones to a risky WR3 in this matchup. … The Lions use a rotation at third receiver, where Golladay out-snapped T.J. Jones 56% to 43% in last week’s win over Chicago, although Jones ran 21 routes to Golladay’s 18. Whoever is out there on a given play will primarily run pass routes at improved Vikings LCB Trae Waynes, who has come on strong after a rough start to the year. Neither Lions complementary receiver is anywhere close to a safe play, of course, but I would take my chances on Golladay due to his superior big-play ability and red-zone potential at 6-foot-4, 218. … Ebron’s Week 11 playing time (44%) equaled a season low, although his seven targets matched a season high, and the Vikings have given up the NFL’s 12th-most catches (47) to tight ends. Without a single 60-yard game on the season, Ebron remains a touchdown-or-bust streamer with the second-most red-zone targets on the Lions (7) behind Marvin Jones (10).

Although Case Keenum has shown a low floor across nine appearances, he enters Week 12 coming off three straight top-12 fantasy finishes to face a Lions defense that has allowed four of its last six quarterbacks faced to post top-12 results. All in all, Detroit still doesn’t pose a friendly matchup. Strong in the secondary and disciplined as a unit, DC Teryl Austin’s Lions rank 11th in pass-defense DVOA and have yielded the NFL’s ninth-fewest touchdown passes (12). As Keenum has been all season, I think he is best approached as a boom-bust DFS dart and two-quarterback-league starter whose talented supporting cast can propel him into big games sporadically. … The Lions’ biggest defensive vulnerability is on the ground, where they were creamed by Bears and Browns backs for a combined 50/313/6.26/3 rushing line in Weeks 10-11. Latavius Murray’s volume has solidified with 15-plus carries in five straight games, and he now ranks seventh in the NFL in carries inside the five-yard line (7). In a plus matchup, Murray has earned low-end RB2 treatment. … Jerick McKinnon still out-snapped Murray 58% to 42% and out-touched him 19 to 16 in last week’s win over the Rams, remaining the superior PPR option with five-plus catches in four of the last six weeks. The Lions are susceptible to running backs in the passing game, permitting the NFL’s sixth-most catches (60) and ninth-most receiving yards (473) to the position.

Keenum’s target distribution with Stefon Diggs back in Weeks 8-11: Adam Thielen 31; Kyle Rudolph 21; McKinnon 19; Diggs 17; Laquon Treadwell 8; David Morgan 5; Jarius Wright, Murray, and Michael Floyd 3. … Volume-vacuum Thielen has logged nine-plus targets in five straight games and is playing outside more than he did earlier in the season, enhancing Thielen’s big-play potential. Thielen is a legitimate every-week WR1 with a better Week 12 matchup than Diggs, who is more likely to draw Darius Slay’s shadow coverage on the perimeter. … There is still hope for Diggs, who runs over 20% of his routes in the slot. Slay only moves into the slot 2% of the time. I like Thielen’s chances of outscoring Diggs in this matchup, but both should be locked into season-long-league lineups. Detroit’s lackluster pass rush should help create opportunities for Diggs deep downfield. … The Lions have given up the NFL’s fifth-most yards to tight ends, including a 6/64/1 line to Bears TEs Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown last week. This is a plus draw for Rudolph, who has drawn seven or more targets in six straight games and is due for positive touchdown regression. … Treadwell, Wright, and Floyd are sharing time in sub-packages. Treadwell and Floyd both played 21% of the Week 11 snaps. Wright played 14%.

Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Lions 21


