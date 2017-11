Select Another Column Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 12 Podcast: All in on Alex Smith Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 11 Podcast: Matchups and Rankings Podcast: Pat Us on the Back Top Pass Catching Tight Ends Best Big Play Wide Receivers

Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 12

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin help you fix your fantasy team for the final two games of the regular season. But most importantly Ray reveals he's a complete lunatic, as Mr. Summerlin believes gifts are actually bad and birthdays should not be celebrated. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin help you fix your fantasy team for the final two games of the regular season. But most importantly Ray reveals he's a complete lunatic, as Mr. Summerlin believes gifts are actually bad and birthdays should not be celebrated. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher