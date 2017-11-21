Week 11: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Javorius Allen (4, 11, 3, 8, 0, 1), Benjamin Watson (8, 5, 4, 10, 0, 1), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 5, 9, 0, 5), Mike Wallace (5, 1, 0, 7, 0, 4), Alex Collins (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 7), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6)





Carries: Alex Collins (15, 10, 18, 13, 0, 20), Javorius Allen (10, 6, 17, 7, 0, 3), Michael Campanaro (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (2, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Chris Moore (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 1), Alex Collins (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)







Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (0, 3-22-0, 4-62-0, 4-45-1, 0, 3-56-0), Jaylen Hill (0, 1-14-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Smith (0, 3-19-0, 2-12-0, 2-6-0, 0, 3-47-0), Lardarius Webb (2-32-0, 2-42-0, 4-28-0, 0, 0, 1-7-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 0, 5-49-0, 0, 0, 2-25-0), Maurice Canady (0, 0, 0, 1-11-1, 0, 0)

Observations: Danny Woodhead played just 13 snaps on Sunday, but he was targeted six times, giving him a massive 46.2 percent target rate. His usage/snaps should continue to grow as he works his way back into the lineup.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (0, 7, 7, 1, 5, 1), Zay Jones (0, 9, 5, 7, 0, 7), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 4), Jordan Matthews (0, 3, 4, 8, 2, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 4, 1, 10, 4, 8), Nick O'Leary (0, 2, 3, 5, 2, 3), Andre Holmes (0, 3, 4, 3, 0, 3), Mike Tolbert (0, 1, 1, 3, 2, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 5), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 1)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 23, 27, 12, 8, 13), Mike Tolbert (0, 3, 4, 4, 2, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (0, 2, 3, 1, 0, 1), Zay Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 4, 7, 1, 1, 1), Mike Tolbert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 4, 0, 0, 1), Mike Tolbert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (0, 4-42-0, 0, 0, 0, 7-51-1), Leonard Johnson (0, 6-61-0, 5-35-0, 0, 4-49-0, 2-24-1), Shareece Wright (0, 5-90-1, 4-69-0, 1-13-0, 4-33-0, 0), Tre'Davious White (0, 2-35-1, 3-26-0, 3-37-1, 2-35-0, 2-19-0)

Observations: The Bills’ offense was essentially just LeSean McCoy as Nathan Peterman had a 20.8 percent interception rate in his rookie debut. McCoy tallied up 114 rush yards on just 13 carries. This offense won’t garner much upside if Peterman continues to start.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (0, 6, 8, 2, 7, 9), Brandon LaFell (0, 7, 5, 2, 10, 5), Tyler Kroft (0, 4, 6, 2, 6, 3), Giovani Bernard (0, 3, 2, 1, 6, 2), Joe Mixon (0, 3, 3, 4, 3, 2), John Ross (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 7, 11, 13, 9, 20), Giovani Bernard (0, 3, 2, 1, 2, 3)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), A.J. Green (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Kroft (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 2, 2, 2, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 0, 2-29-0, 4-36-1, 1-8-0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (0, 4-69-1, 7-48-0, 2-22-0, 4-42-1, 4-39-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 1-19-0, 2-19-0, 6-93-0, 5-49-0, 4-59-1), Josh Shaw (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-38-0), William Jackson (0, 1-3-0, 0, 1-1-0, 1-9-0, 0)

Observations: Joe Mixon garnered 87 percent of the running back carries in this game now that Jeremy Hill is on IR. However, he continues to just pile up two-yard carries. He’s nothing but a volume-based play at this point.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (5, 7, 5, 0, 6, 6), Ricardo Louis (7, 4, 6, 0, 6, 4), Seth DeValve (3, 4, 3, 0, 6, 3), David Njoku (5, 5, 7, 0, 6, 1), Rashard Higgins (2, 3, 1, 0, 4, 2), Kenny Britt (0, 5, 0, 0, 3, 2), Isaiah Crowell (2, 6, 6, 0, 2, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 11),





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (12, 17, 11, 0, 16, 11), Duke Johnson (5, 7, 6, 0, 10, 2)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Seth DeValve (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 4, 0, 4, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 0, 3-49-0, 0, 3-16-0, 0), Jamar Taylor (3-45-1, 1-8-0, 6-41-0, 0, 3-77-0, 3-41-0), Jason McCourty (2-19-1, 0, 0, 0, 2-7-0, 0), Mike Jordan (0, 2-23-0, 3-34-0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: Corey Coleman hasn’t been active since Week 2, but he played 92 percent of the snaps and led the team with 11 targets. It’s a shame the Browns are a disaster at quarterback because they’re eligible to get Josh Gordon back in Week 13.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (14, 6, 9, 12, 8, 9), Emmanuel Sanders (8, 0, 0, 5, 11, 8), Bennie Fowler (8, 5, 6, 2, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (6, 4, 3, 3, 1, 6), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 3), Jamaal Charles (3, 4, 1, 4, 1, 0), Virgil Green (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 4), Austin Traylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (9, 10, 15, 9, 10, 13), Jamaal Charles (5, 4, 8, 4, 8, 3), Devontae Booker (1, 2, 6, 6, 8, 14)





RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (2, 0, 0, 3, 1, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Jamaal Charles (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 4, 0, 1, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (0, 1-2-0, 2-38-0, 4-64-2, 1-25-0, 4-34-0), Bradley Roby (1-6-0, 2-19-0, 1-19-0, 5-53-0, 3-24-0, 2-47-2), Chris Harris Jr. (0, 3-64-1, 1-5-0, 2-36-0, 2-11-0, 1-3-0)

Observations: Over the Broncos’ last three games, Devontae Booker has out-snapped C.J. Anderson 93:76 and he’s slightly out-touching him on a per-game basis 12.0:11.7. Both running backs are nothing more than flex plays with their workload being close to even.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (4, 0, 11, 16, 14, 9), Bruce Ellington (3, 0, 4, 8, 8, 7), Will Fuller (5, 0, 8, 8, 3, 0), Lamar Miller (4, 0, 3, 4, 1, 5), Stephen Anderson (2, 0, 2, 6, 3, 3), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 2), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3)





Carries: Lamar Miller (15, 0, 21, 10, 11, 22), D'Onta Foreman (12, 0, 0, 11, 7, 10), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 5, 0, 4, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (1, 0, 0, 3, 2, 1), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Stephen Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 2), D'Onta Foreman (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (2-3-0, 0, 3-16-0, 2-62-1, 5-138-1, 5-52-1), Kareem Jackson (1-20-0, 0, 5-109-0, 3-27-0, 8-88-1, 8-71-0), Kevin Johnson (0, 0, 6-90-1, 3-33-0, 1--2-0, 2-48-2), Marcus Williams (4-41-0, 0, 3-46-0, 0, 2-24-1, 0)





Observations: Even with Patrick Peterson shadowing him and Tom Savage throwing him the ball, DeAndre Hopkins turned in a serviceable game with a 4-76-1 line on a team-high nine targets. Bruce Ellington took advantage running opposite of Peterson (and no Will Fuller), compiling a 6-63 line on seven targets. This was the perfect scenario for him, but his usage likely won’t remain this high once Fuller returns.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (0, 11, 7, 14, 9, 5), T.Y. Hilton (9, 4, 8, 7, 9, 4), Kamar Aiken (7, 4, 3, 5, 2, 0), Donte Moncrief (3, 7, 4, 1, 2, 1), Frank Gore (4, 3, 0, 4, 4, 1), Marlon Mack (1, 2, 6, 5, 0, 4), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 6)





Carries: Frank Gore (14, 10, 9, 16, 17, 17), Marlon Mack (9, 2, 5, 11, 9, 7)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 0, 2, 4, 0)





Inside 5 Carries:





Coverage Data (via PFF): Nate Hairston (0, 2-14-0, 5-96-0, 0, 4-43-0, 4-43-1), Pierre Desir (0, 0, 0, 2-25-1, 6-86-1, 3-74-0), Rashaan Melvin (5-48-0, 4-51-0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 3-57-0), Vontae Davis (3-45-0, 2-14-0, 3-17-0, 3-49-1, 0, 0)





Observations: Bye.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (10, 6, 0, 12, 11, 9), Allen Hurns (3, 8, 0, 4, 9, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 3, 0, 5, 8, 6), Marcedes Lewis (2, 3, 0, 6, 5, 2), Chris Ivory (10, 0, 0, 4, 2, 0), Leonard Fournette (2, 0, 0, 0, 4, 3), T.J. Yeldon (0, 2, 0, 4, 8, 2), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (21, 0, 0, 0, 17, 28), Chris Ivory (2, 17, 0, 20, 1, 6), T.J. Yeldon (0, 9, 0, 11, 3, 5), Corey Grant (0, 6, 0, 4, 1, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Marqise Lee (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 5, 0, 7, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Chris Ivory (0, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (2-25-0, 4-47-0, 0, 1-19-0, 1-20-0, 2-16-0), Aaron Colvin (3-35-0, 2-13-0, 0, 1-9-0, 1--2-0, 1-5-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-36-0, 4-38-0, 0, 1-6-0, 5-41-0, 4-46-0), Tyler Patmon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-4-0, 0)





Observations: In Dede Westbrook’s first game in action, he played 45 percent of the wide receiver snaps, acting as the No. 3 WR behind Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole. Westbrook was also tied for the second-most targets (six) behind Lee. With Allen Hurns possible out another week, Westbrook’s usage and snaps may continue to rise.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (7, 5, 10, 9, 0, 14), Tyreek Hill (7, 8, 6, 4, 0, 7), Kareem Hunt (6, 4, 5, 5, 0, 4), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 6, 0, 4), Albert Wilson (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (5, 8, 1, 2, 0, 3)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (9, 18, 22, 9, 0, 18), Tyreek Hill (1, 2, 0, 4, 0, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 4)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (2, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenneth Acker (0, 0, 5-69-0, 4-52-0, 0, 0), Marcus Peters (4-26-0, 1-5-0, 1-4-0, 5-103-0, 0, 3-34-0), Phillip Gaines (5-100-1, 5-61-0, 0, 0, 0, 2-45-0), Steven Nelson (0, 0, 3-48-0, 5-34-2, 0, 6-75-0), Terrance Mitchell (4-88-0, 6-95-2, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-0)





Observations: Travis Kelce dominated targets with 35 percent target share (14 targets) against a Giants defense that has struggled to defend tight ends all year. Kareem Hunt’s fantasy production has slowed down as of late. In their first five games, he averaged 25.5 PPR points per game, in their last five games, he’s averaging just 12.5 PPR points per game. Hopefully he can get back on track at home against the Bills in Week 12.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (9, 7, 5, 0, 7, 13), Melvin Gordon (12, 4, 2, 0, 8, 2), Tyrell Williams (3, 1, 6, 0, 5, 1), Hunter Henry (7, 5, 2, 0, 2, 5), Travis Benjamin (1, 1, 9, 0, 3, 1), Antonio Gates (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 2), Austin Ekeler (2, 4, 1, 0, 5, 2), Mike Williams (1, 2, 2, 0, 2, 8)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (25, 18, 14, 0, 16, 20), Austin Ekeler (1, 7, 2, 0, 10, 6), Travis Benjamin (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Hunter Henry (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Melvin Gordon (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (5, 4, 0, 0, 1, 7)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (1-7-0, 0, 1-13-0, 0, 2-19-0, 1-20-0), Desmond King (4-35-0, 4-21-0, 2-12-0, 0, 4-45-0, 1-0-0), Michael Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-9-0, 2-16-0), Trevor Williams (2-30-1, 3-26-0, 2-33-0, 0, 3-62-0, 3-64-0)





Observations: Keenan Allen hadn’t seen double-digit targets since Week 5, but tallied a season-high 13 targets against the Bills. Allen caught 12 of his 13 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now the WR8 in PPR leagues.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (14, 11, 12, 7, 10, 11), Kenny Stills (4, 9, 10, 4, 8, 8), DeVante Parker (0, 0, 0, 8, 9, 9), Julius Thomas (5, 4, 3, 8, 5, 4), Damien Williams (3, 3, 2, 6, 3, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 6, 2, 2)





Carries: Damien Williams (4, 2, 0, 7, 9, 10), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 6, 9, 7, 7)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 3), Julius Thomas (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), DeVante Parker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4), Kenny Stills (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Damien Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bobby McCain (3-12-0, 1-15-0, 1-34-1, 2-5-0, 5-54-0, 1-3-0), Cordrea Tankersley (1-13-0, 2-47-2, 1-27-0, 2-41-0, 3-33-0, 3-54-0), Xavien Howard (6-91-1, 0, 3-19-0, 1-16-0, 4-59-2, 2-20-1)





Observations: Jarvis Landry found the end zone yet again in this game. He now has six touchdowns this season through 10 games. Landry hadn’t scored more than five touchdowns in a season since he came into the league.

New England Patriots





Targets: Brandin Cooks (9, 5, 8, 0, 11, 9), Rob Gronkowski (10, 7, 9, 0, 7, 3), James White (7, 5, 6, 0, 3, 1), Danny Amendola (5, 4, 6, 0, 4, 9), Chris Hogan (4, 6, 7, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 7, 0, 3, 6), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 4), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 3)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (10, 8, 11, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (11, 13, 15, 0, 14, 10), James White (3, 4, 1, 0, 2, 5), Rex Burkhead (0, 6, 4, 0, 10, 5)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (3, 0, 1, 0, 3, 1), Chris Hogan (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), James White (1, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (0, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 2, 2, 0, 4, 1), James White (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 3), Rex Burkhead (0, 2, 1, 0, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), James White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnson Bademosi (3-39-0, 3-31-0, 4-53-0, 0, 0, 2-26-0), Jonathan Jones (2-35-0, 0, 0, 0, 3-52-0, 4-28-0), Malcolm Butler (3-98-1, 5-44-1, 0, 0, 5-99-0, 3-28-1), Patrick Chung (0, 7-53-0, 2-26-0, 0, 3-14-0, 3-40-0), Stephon Gilmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 4-39-1, 7-64-0)





Observations: Dion Lewis saw a season-high four targets (4-28-1 through the air) on Sunday. Lewis is an excellent pass catcher, but the Patriots haven’t been using him that way with Rex Burkhead and James White on the roster. Burkhead saw 19 percent of the offensive looks (five carries, six targets), which trailed only Dion Lewis. After averaging 7.0 targets per game in their first six games, White is averaging just 3.8 targets over their last four games.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (5, 12, 5, 6, 5, 7), Jermaine Kearse (4, 4, 4, 5, 6, 8), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (8, 11, 5, 5, 2, 9), Matt Forte (0, 8, 5, 7, 4, 0), Jeremy Kerley (4, 3, 4, 3, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (5, 0, 2, 3, 0, 2), Elijah McGuire (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 7), ArDarius Stewart (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 9, 14, 9, 10), Elijah McGuire (11, 10, 3, 1, 13, 8), Matt Forte (0, 9, 7, 4, 14, 0), ArDarius Stewart (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Eric Tomlinson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Matt Forte (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Matt Forte (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (2-46-1, 3-40-0, 8-122-3, 0, 8-55-0, 5-74-0), Darryl Roberts (0, 2-22-0, 1-29-0, 2-69-0, 6-86-1, 5-51-0), Juston Burris (0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 5-38-1, 1-13-0), Morris Claiborne (7-84-0, 5-74-0, 3-19-0, 0, 0, 2-29-0)





Observations: Bye.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (6, 19, 10, 9, 0, 7), Michael Crabtree (10, 7, 10, 4, 0, 11), Jared Cook (3, 7, 5, 9, 0, 5), Seth Roberts (3, 6, 0, 2, 0, 9), DeAndre Washington (1, 4, 10, 1, 0, 3), Jalen Richard (4, 4, 7, 1, 0, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 3, 4, 0, 0, 4), Marshawn Lynch (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (13, 2, 0, 14, 0, 11), Jalen Richard (2, 9, 5, 5, 0, 4), DeAndre Washington (3, 9, 6, 4, 0, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jared Cook (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marshawn Lynch (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDonald (4-58-0, 2-14-0, 4-36-1, 7-84-1, 0, 0), Sean Smith (0, 0, 2-6-0, 1-6-0, 0, 2-18-0), T.J. Carrie (3-9-0, 5-87-1, 4-28-0, 7-41-0, 0, 3-64-0)





Observations: The Raiders offense struggled big time on Sunday. Derek Carr threw 49 times and they scored just eight points. Michael Crabtree led the Raiders in targets (11), receptions (six), and receiving yards (51). Amari Cooper scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown after putting together a 3-28-1 line on seven targets. Carr has a middling 4.4 percent touchdown rate and 23rd-ranked 6.6 adjusted yards per attempt this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (10, 10, 10, 0, 7, 13), LeVeon Bell (6, 3, 3, 0, 6, 11), Juju Smith-Schuster (3, 3, 10, 0, 7, 8), Martavis Bryant (3, 2, 0, 0, 5, 4), Jesse James (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 8)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (32, 35, 25, 0, 26, 12), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 4), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), LeVeon Bell (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (5, 10, 2, 0, 7, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (2-73-1, 2-25-0, 4-70-0, 0, 1-60-1, 4-31-0), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-22-0, 3-85-1), Joe Haden (1-5-0, 0, 4-65-0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Hilton (2-2-0, 2-25-0, 2-12-0, 0, 3-75-1, 5-46-0), William Gay (1-29-0, 1-22-0, 1-14-0, 0, 2-21-0, 0)

Observations: Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown combined for 53 percent of the Steelers’ target share against the Titans Thursday night. Brown had a massive 10-144-3 game on 13 targets. This season at home, Brown has averaged 25.45 PPR points per game, compared to 20.3 on the road. The Steelers are at home again in Week 12 against a putrid Packers secondary.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (8, 10, 0, 5, 9, 9), Rishard Matthews (4, 6, 0, 7, 7, 6), Eric Decker (9, 2, 0, 4, 3, 3), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 5, 10, 7), DeMarco Murray (4, 4, 0, 2, 4, 6), Derrick Henry (1, 3, 0, 2, 3, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (12, 18, 0, 9, 14, 8), Derrick Henry (19, 13, 0, 8, 11, 7), Delanie Walker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), DeMarco Murray (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (4, 4, 0, 1, 3, 1), Derrick Henry (3, 1, 0, 3, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (2, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (2-25-0, 4-50-0, 0, 7-36-0, 4-27-0, 9-72-1), Brice McCain (2-32-0, 0, 0, 1-16-0, 2-25-0, 2-30-0), LeShaun Sims (2-35-0, 3-24-0, 0, 2-18-0, 2-14-0, 2-48-1), Logan Ryan (1-7-0, 0, 0, 3-26-1, 5-108-1, 7-82-1)





Observations: Since Corey Davis has returned from his hamstring injury in Week 9, he has played 83 percent of their offensive snaps and he leads them with 7.3 targets per game. Rishard Matthews turned in a solid 5-113-1 line on six targets against a stout Steelers secondary. He’s currently the WR26 in PPR leagues.







