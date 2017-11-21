Week 11: NFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mostly fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (11, 3, 0, 9, 14, 10), Jaron Brown (1, 5, 0, 1, 6, 3), John Brown (4, 4, 0, 4, 6, 6), J.J. Nelson (1, 5, 0, 2, 4, 3), Jermaine Gresham (2, 3, 0, 3, 7, 1), Adrian Peterson (0, 4, 0, 4, 2, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 11, 0, 37, 21, 14), Kerwynn Williams (3, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), J.J. Nelson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jermaine Gresham (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), John Brown (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (5, 0, 0, 8, 1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (7-99-2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-22-0), Patrick Peterson (0, 0, 0, 3-77-0, 2-18-0, 4-73-1), Tramon Williams (1-41-0, 6-62-0, 0, 2-39-0, 3-14-0, 2-12-0), Tyrann Mathieu (3-42-0, 4-56-1, 0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 5-51-0)

Observations: Larry Fitzgerald seemed unphased with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, hauling in nine of his 10 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. Everyone else on the team saw six or fewer targets. Fitz is likely the only receiver we can trust on this team moving forward.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (7, 13, 6, 12, 8, 10), Mohamed Sanu (0, 10, 7, 3, 5, 3), Austin Hooper (9, 1, 6, 6, 6, 2), Taylor Gabriel (8, 2, 1, 4, 3, 2), Tevin Coleman (1, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (4, 3, 3, 5, 0, 0), Justin Hardy (3, 2, 0, 2, 2, 4), Levine Toilolo (0, 0, 3, 1, 1, 2), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (9, 12, 12, 11, 2, 0), Tevin Coleman (9, 6, 14, 5, 20, 20), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 9, 6), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 4, 2, 0, 2, 1), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, 1, 0, 4, 6), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 4), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (3-21-0, 4-26-0, 4-33-0, 4-54-0, 4-40-0, 3-30-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-0), Desmond Trufant (3-28-1, 2-21-0, 3-55-1, 2-38-0, 1-13-0, 3-28-0), Robert Alford (2-16-0, 5-85-0, 3-43-0, 3-26-0, 2-41-0, 4-51-1)

Observations: In relief of Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman struggled on the ground, averaging 2.13 yards per carry on his 20 totes. Chris Mortenson mentioned that it’s possible Freeman misses another week since this was his second concussion this year. It’s a positive that Coleman received 77 percent of the Falcons’ running back carries. He should have a better outlook against the Buccaneers in Week 12 when they head back to their home field. Julio Jones dominated target share, seeing 37 percent of Matt Ryan’s attempts, but he turned in a paltry 5-71 line on 10 targets. Julio is the only receiver in the league who has over 70 targets without multiple touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7, 14, 9, 7, 6, 7), Devin Funchess (8, 9, 8, 6, 7, 6), Ed Dickson (5, 8, 5, 5, 2, 5), Russell Shepard (2, 6, 3, 1, 2, 7), Curtis Samuel (2, 0, 1, 3, 5, 7), Jonathan Stewart (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0),

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 8, 14, 11, 11, 17), Christian McCaffrey (3, 4, 7, 4, 15, 5), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 7), Curtis Samuel (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 0, 0, 3, 1), Devin Funchess (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ed Dickson (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (3, 0, 1, 1, 1, 3), Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 0, 0, 4, 1),

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (1-5-0, 0, 0, 3-42-0, 0, 4-45-0), Daryl Worley (2-12-0, 3-23-1, 0, 3-18-0, 1-6-1, 1-9-0), James Bradberry (2-19-0, 3-43-0, 1-8-0, 5-60-0, 7-129-0, 4-49-0), Kevon Seymour (1-8-0, 2-52-0, 1-70-0, 1-19-0, 3-48-0, 1-12-0)

Observations: Bye.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (3, 3, 3, 0, 2, 6), Kendall Wright (3, 0, 8, 0, 8, 4), Josh Bellamy (0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0), Dion Sims (4, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 2), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 0, 8, 5), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 4)

Carries: Jordan Howard (36, 21, 23, 0, 15, 15), Tarik Cohen (14, 0, 4, 0, 1, 9), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dion Sims (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 2, 4, 0, 0, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-13-0, 1-18-0, 4-87-0, 0, 0, 0), Cre'von LeBlanc (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-42-0), Kyle Fuller (5-43-0, 2-22-0, 2-75-0, 0, 7-120-1, 1-24-0), Marcus Cooper Sr. (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-45-1), Prince Amukamara (1-8-0, 3-62-0, 2-32-0, 0, 0, 3-40-0)

Observations: Outside of Tre McBride (two) and Benny Cunningham (two) everyone in this offense saw between four and six targets. Since Mitch Trubisky because the starter in Week 5 everyone is averaging 4.7 targets per game or less through their six games, which makes it difficult to find any fantasy goodness.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (0, 10, 6, 11, 7, 14), Jason Witten (0, 4, 5, 1, 7, 1), Terrance Williams (0, 3, 3, 9, 4, 7), Cole Beasley (0, 2, 3, 6, 3, 4), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 2), Rod Smith (0, 2, 0, 0, 6, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 26, 33, 27, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 2, 3, 1, 11, 17), Rod Smith (0, 8, 0, 0, 3, 8), Dez Bryant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (0, 3, 2, 0, 0, 3), Jason Witten (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 8, 4, 6, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Rod Smith (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 3, 2, 2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (0, 3-21-0, 4-72-0, 1-10-0, 3-38-1, 3-51-1), Jourdan Lewis (0, 4-54-0, 2-26-1, 0, 3-52-0, 3-31-1), Orlando Scandrick (0, 2-25-0, 6-58-0, 5-85-1, 6-51-0, 1-10-0)

Observations: Dak Prescott heavily relied on Dez Bryant Sunday night as he led the Cowboys with 44 percent of their target share (14 targets). The Cowboys’ offense has been sputtering with the absence of LT Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (7, 0, 8, 9, 7, 4), Marvin Jones (14, 0, 11, 11, 2, 7), Eric Ebron (3, 0, 6, 4, 3, 7), Theo Riddick (7, 0, 2, 4, 3, 2), T.J. Jones (9, 0, 8, 2, 3, 5), Ameer Abdullah (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 2), Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 3)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (14, 0, 11, 21, 11, 11), Theo Riddick (2, 0, 4, 5, 4, 9)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (3, 0, 4, 2, 0, 0), Eric Ebron (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Golden Tate (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 5, 2, 1), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (3-30-1, 0, 2-13-0, 2-17-0, 6-42-0, 2-28-0), DJ Hayden (3-42-0, 0, 0, 2-14-0, 1-1-0, 1-17-0), Nevin Lawson (0, 0, 3-66-0, 2-21-0, 4-73-1, 3-25-0), Quandre Diggs (3-25-0, 0, 3-120-1, 1-10-0, 1-4-0, 2-28-0)

Observations: Golden Tate’s four-game streak of 85 or more receiving yards came to a halt Sunday against a stingy Bears secondary. Fantasy production in the receiving group is tough to find after Marvin Jones and Tate as they’re combining for 43 percent of their target share over the last six weeks, with Jones averaging 8.8 targets per game and 7.2 for Tate.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (10, 5, 0, 10, 8, 10), Jordy Nelson (10, 4, 0, 7, 4, 6), Randall Cobb (3, 4, 0, 5, 4, 6), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 0, 1, 2, 0), Geronimo Allison (2, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Lance Kendricks (0, 0, 0, 3, 2, 4), Aaron Jones (4, 5, 0, 5, 1, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 6)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (10, 4, 0, 5, 6, 0), Aaron Jones (12, 17, 0, 5, 3, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 20, 18), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (3, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Jordy Nelson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (1-23-0, 3-46-0, 0, 2-28-1, 4-52-0, 2-25-1), Davon House (0, 3-18-0, 0, 6-93-1, 7-116-1, 2-14-0), Josh Hawkins (8-86-0, 1-6-0, 0, 0, 0, 1-16-0), Kevin King (0, 5-143-1, 0, 3-55-0, 3-34-0, 0)

Observations: Since Brett Hundley became the starter in Week 6, Davante Adams is averaging 2.4 more targets per game than the next closest receiver (Jordy Nelson). Adams is averaging 8.6 targets per game through Hundley’s five starts. Nelson hasn’t topped 36 yards receiving in four of five games that Hundley has started.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (7, 7, 0, 5, 10, 11), Cooper Kupp (3, 10, 0, 5, 7, 7), Todd Gurley (1, 8, 0, 3, 7, 4), Sammy Watkins (4, 5, 0, 2, 3, 4), Tyler Higbee (3, 3, 0, 2, 4, 5), Gerald Everett (3, 0, 0, 2, 2, 2), Tavon Austin (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Todd Gurley (23, 22, 0, 16, 11, 15), Malcolm Brown (3, 11, 0, 15, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (2, 3, 0, 6, 5, 0), Lance Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Robert Woods (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (0, 5, 0, 2, 0, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Gerald Everett (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (4, 5, 0, 8, 2, 4), Malcolm Brown (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Blake Countess (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-41-0), Dominique Hatfield (0, 0, 0, 1-10-1, 0, 3-79-1), Kayvon Webster (3-27-0, 1-25-0, 0, 1-14-0, 5-70-0, 3-25-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-9-0, 1-21-0, 0, 2-17-0, 4-22-0, 1--7-0), Trumaine Johnson (6-88-0, 3-27-0, 0, 2-34-0, 3-56-0, 3-28-0)

Observations: Robert Woods remains the steadiest weapon in this offense after posting an 8-81 line on 11 targets. Over the last six weeks, he’s averaging 8.0 targets per game, followed by Cooper Kupp’s 6.7 targets per game. However, Woods did leave this game with his arm in a sling and Sean McVay stated he’d miss “a couple of weeks” which would open up a decent amount of target share against the Saints in Week 12. Kupp stands to benefit the most in the slot as the Saints are more vulnerable in the interior.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (13, 12, 10, 0, 12, 9), Kyle Rudolph (9, 7, 7, 0, 7, 7), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 6, 0, 5, 6), Jerick McKinnon (6, 3, 10, 0, 2, 7), Laquon Treadwell (3, 4, 4, 0, 1, 3), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: Latavius Murray (15, 18, 19, 0, 17, 15), Jerick McKinnon (16, 14, 14, 0, 10, 14), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 2), Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 2, 0, 1, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Laquon Treadwell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 3, 2, 0, 4, 3), Jerick McKinnon (1, 2, 1, 0, 3, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (3-28-0, 0, 2-22-0, 0, 3-47-0, 3-44-0), Marcus Sherels (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-7-0), Terence Newman (1-19-0, 1-4-0, 0, 0, 3-24-0, 4-24-0), Trae Waynes (5-56-0, 6-50-1, 2-22-0, 0, 3-56-1, 4-46-0), Tramaine Brock (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-11-0), Xavier Rhodes (4-28-0, 2-27-0, 2-40-0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0)

Observations: At this point, I am running out good things to say about Adam Thielen. He is second in the league in receiving yards (916), trailing only Antonio Brown. He’s sixth in the league in targets (96) and third in yards per route run (2.61) behind Julio Jones and Brown.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (6, 11, 8, 11, 10, 11), Alvin Kamara (4, 7, 3, 7, 5, 9), Mark Ingram (5, 5, 6, 1, 0, 4), Ted Ginn (4, 7, 4, 5, 1, 6), Coby Fleener (1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 5), Brandon Coleman (4, 3, 1, 1, 4, 2), Willie Snead (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: Mark Ingram (25, 22, 18, 16, 21, 11), Alvin Kamara (10, 9, 8, 10, 12, 8)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 2), Mark Ingram (0, 3, 3, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 1, 1, 0, 6, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 2, 2, 1, 4, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (4, 0, 1, 0, 4, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-41-0, 4-63-1), Ken Crawley (5-86-2, 3-27-0, 3-67-0, 2-16-0, 1-10-0, 3-29-0), Kenny Vaccaro (6-71-0, 3-24-0, 3-18-0, 0, 0, 0), Marshon Lattimore (4-38-0, 0, 1-13-0, 3-33-0, 2-18-0, 2-35-0), P.J. Williams (0, 0, 0, 1-11-0, 1-12-0, 4-62-0)

Observations: If you were to own both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, which is entirely possible given where they were drafted, and started them together every week since Adrian Peterson left, the duo would’ve combined for 46.7, 39.7, 36.5, 41.1, 61.9, and 53.1 PPR points.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (7, 12, 0, 10, 9, 6), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 9, 13, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 4, 0, 4, 4, 3), Roger Lewis (2, 6, 0, 3, 4, 4), Tavarres King (3, 3, 0, 6, 4, 5), Orleans Darkwa (1, 3, 0, 2, 2, 4), Wayne Gallman (3, 3, 0, 1, 1, 4), Travis Rudolph (1, 6, 0, 0, 0, 6)

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (21, 9, 0, 16, 14, 20), Wayne Gallman (9, 5, 0, 9, 3, 6), Shane Vereen (1, 2, 0, 0, 5, 2), Tavarres King (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Evan Engram (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Roger Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Orleans Darkwa (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 4), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (0, 4-53-1, 0, 1-5-0, 1-0-0, 5-20-0), Donte Deayon (1-13-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0, 0, 1-9-0), Eli Apple (5-38-0, 2-17-1, 0, 1-4-1, 1-2-0, 0), Janoris Jenkins (7-98-0, 5-68-0, 0, 0, 5-131-1, 3-45-0), Ross Cockrell (3-48-0, 3-21-0, 0, 5-75-1, 0, 1-11-0)

Observations: In the gusty winds in New York, this game featured very little scoring and offensive production. The Giants had just 205 passing yards and no receiver had more than 55 yards through the air. With Sterling Shepard ruled out from migraines, Evan Engram went just 1-9 on six targets. The Giants’ offense isn’t an offensive juggernaut by any means, but it’s an outlier game for Engram. It’s football, it happens.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (10, 6, 8, 11, 0, 7), Zach Ertz (7, 5, 3, 4, 0, 5), Torrey Smith (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brent Celek (0, 2, 2, 4, 0, 2), Trey Burton (1, 1, 2, 4, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Corey Clement (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 14, 16, 9, 0, 13), Corey Clement (2, 1, 10, 12, 0, 6), Wendell Smallwood (0, 8, 1, 5, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 8, 0, 7), Kenjon Barner (5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Alshon Jeffery (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Trey Burton (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Corey Clement (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (4, 3, 1, 2, 0, 2), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (3-12-0, 3-34-1, 2-26-0, 2-25-0, 0, 5-46-0), Jaylen Watkins (0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 1-12-0, 0, 0), Patrick Robinson (7-67-0, 4-60-1, 0, 2-27-0, 0, 3-16-0), Rasul Douglas (3-30-0, 1-3-0, 0, 3-42-1, 0, 0), Ronald Darby (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 8-74-0)

Observations: Wendell Smallwood was inactive Sunday night, leaving four running backs active. Kenjon Barner had one carry for one touchdown… Running back snaps since the Jay Ajayi trade: LeGarrette Blount: 35%, Corey Clement 35%, and Ajayi: 23%, Running back touches per game: Blount: 11.0, Clement: 9.5, and Ajayi: 8.0. This backfield is basically unusable unless you’re in a desperate situation.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Carlos Hyde (1, 6, 8, 9, 11, 3), Marquise Goodwin (11, 5, 8, 3, 8, 2), George Kittle (9, 8, 2, 4, 5, 0), Trent Taylor (2, 5, 5, 3, 3, 0), Aldrick Robinson (1, 5, 1, 2, 8, 1), Matt Breida (5, 4, 1, 6, 4, 2), Garrett Celek (1, 2, 1, 2, 4, 6)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (8, 13, 14, 12, 12, 17), Matt Breida (10, 4, 3, 5, 1, 9), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (4, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 1, 0, 2, 1), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (0, 2-33-0, 2-32-0, 3-66-1, 2-63-1, 3-24-0), Dontae Johnson (7-127-0, 0, 4-29-0, 2-31-0, 1-15-0, 4-48-1), K'Waun Williams (4-26-0, 4-24-1, 0, 0, 0, 4-56-0), Leon Hall (0, 0, 0, 0, 4-47-0, 1-21-0)

Observations: Bye.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (0, 12, 10, 12, 6, 6), Jimmy Graham (0, 6, 5, 8, 9, 11), Tyler Lockett (0, 7, 8, 8, 2, 5), Paul Richardson (0, 2, 7, 3, 2, 8), J.D. McKissic (0, 2, 2, 3, 5, 6), Luke Willson (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (0, 11, 6, 6, 0, 3), Thomas Rawls (0, 11, 6, 9, 10, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 3, 4, 3, 5, 7), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (0, 3, 4, 0, 4, 5), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 4, 0, 1, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Luke Willson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 3, 3, 0, 2, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Tyler Lockett (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Byron Maxwell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-11-0), Jeremy Lane (0, 0, 1-6-0, 0, 2-34-0, 6-97-0), Justin Coleman (0, 2-20-0, 1-5-0, 3-47-0, 6-44-0, 2-11-1), Shaquill Griffin (0, 3-17-0, 4-94-0, 3-71-0, 1-16-0, 0)

Observations: The Seahawks’ decimated defense will continue to lead to a pass-heavy game script for Russell Wilson, which will ultimately lead to plenty of fantasy goodness. Wilson trails only Tom Brady in pass attempts this season and he’s sporting a touchdown rate of 5.6 percent, the fifth-best rate in the league. Jimmy Graham has an absurd 13 red zone targets over their last four games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8, 10, 10, 6, 0, 10), DeSean Jackson (6, 8, 8, 4, 10, 3), Cameron Brate (8, 9, 5, 4, 3, 3), Adam Humphries (7, 3, 6, 2, 4, 4), Charles Sims (5, 3, 0, 2, 4, 5), O.J. Howard (3, 6, 2, 2, 0, 4), Chris Godwin (1, 1, 2, 1, 10, 2), Doug Martin (2, 3, 2, 0, 2, 3)





Carries: Doug Martin (14, 20, 18, 8, 20, 19), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charles Sims (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), O.J. Howard (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Godwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Doug Martin (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (2, 2, 0, 0, 4, 7)





Inside 5 Carries: Doug Martin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (3-49-0, 5-79-0, 0, 0, 4-68-1, 4-28-0), Javien Elliott (1-31-0, 0, 1-0-0, 0, 3-35-0, 0), Robert McClain (2-29-0, 3-17-0, 0, 4-42-0, 0, 6-95-0), Ryan Smith (0, 0, 3-25-0, 5-44-0, 4-64-0, 4-49-1), Vernon Hargreaves (4-50-0, 0, 2-13-0, 2-9-0, 2-16-0, 0)





Observations: Cameron Brate has hit the trifecta after hitting back-to-back-to-back one-catch games. Brate averaged 6.5 targets per game over their first six games but is now averaging 3.8 targets per game over their last four. He’s hard to trust moving forward.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (5, 6, 13, 0, 11, 8), Chris Thompson (5, 5, 9, 6, 7, 1), Vernon Davis (4, 4, 4, 9, 11, 6), Ryan Grant (5, 3, 7, 3, 3, 3), Josh Doctson (3, 5, 3, 5, 7, 7), Jordan Reed (5, 10, 1, 0, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Samaje Perine (9, 0, 0, 2, 9, 23), Chris Thompson (16, 7, 4, 4, 9, 4), Jamison Crowder (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Josh Doctson (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Vernon Davis (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Reed (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 5), Chris Thompson (4, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (1-11-0, 0, 0, 2-15-0, 4-66-1, 5-55-0), Fabian Moreau (3-64-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Norman (0, 0, 0, 3-41-1, 5-82-1, 2-30-0), Kendall Fuller (2-38-0, 1-14-0, 4-22-0, 4-37-0, 4-23-1, 2-22-0), Quinton Dunbar (5-67-0, 3-47-0, 4-62-0, 2-34-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Sadly, Chris Thompson broke his leg in this game and is done for the year. Samaje Perine gashed the Saints on the ground for 117 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. With Thompson and Rob Kelley out, the backfield is all his. Jamison Crowder’s steady usage over the last three games continued as he saw another eight targets and topped 70 yards receiving each of the last three weeks. Josh Doctson now has back-to-back seven-target games and he saw 22 percent of the target share in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. It’s possible Doctson is starting to emerge.





