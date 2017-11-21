Waiver Wire: Week 12

Welcome to the 12th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. As the end of the year draws near and fantasy owners enter into win-now mode, this column will begin to focus more on the present than the future. That does not mean stashes will be ignored, but they will be moved a bit down the list in favor of players who can help right now. Also, with the playoffs quickly approaching, a playoff stash section has been added to highlight widely available players with favorable schedules down the stretch.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Samaje Perine, Redskins – Owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
I was incorrectly lukewarm on Perine last week because I expected Chris Thompson to dominate the work as he did the last time Rob Kelley was out, and that decision now looks even worse with Thompson out for the season. Luckily, he is still available in enough leagues that some readers may get another bite at the apple.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Danny Woodhead, Ravens – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
It was not the game Woodhead truthers such as myself were hoping for, but even in an awful game script for his skill set, Woodhead was targeted six times, saw two targets inside the red zone, and played ahead of Buck Allen. Unfortunately, Alex Collins dominated the early-down carries and got the short touchdown late in the game. Perhaps Woodhead takes on more of that work, the plan before his injury, as he works back into game shape, it looks like he will need to get it done in the passing game for now. That lowers his appeal in standard formats, but he will still be a FLEX option against the Texans this week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Damien Williams, Dolphins – Owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
Williams got loose for a long gain against the Bucs, but he gained just nine yards on his other nine runs and has been highly inefficient with his carries since taking over as the co-lead back. Still, he is going to keep getting touches, and he has a good matchup against the Patriots this week. That will keep him in the FLEX conversation.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
4. Elijah McGuire, Jets – Owned in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
Everything changes if Matt Forte is able to return this week, but McGuire worked as the lead back ahead of Bilal Powell before the bye and has now out-snapped Powell in back-to-back games. The matchup against the Panthers is rough, but McGuire is a good bet for 12-plus touches, keeping him as a top-40 option this week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Devontae Booker, Broncos – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
I remain wary of Booker because I just do not know how much upside there is in this offense or if he will be able to actually unseat C.J. Anderson, but the schedule looks good with the Raiders, Dolphins, and Colts three of the next four weeks and Booker’s usage is on a clear upward trend. I cannot imagine feeling comfortable starting him this week unless the Broncos announce something, but that could change by Week 13.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Tarik Cohen, Bears – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Cohen had five carries and three catches combined in his previous three games and played just 38 snaps total over that span. Against the Lions on Sunday, he had nine carries and four catches on 31 snaps. He has been so up and down this season it is impossible to know if his Week 11 usage continues, and his absence during the two-minute drill at the end of the game suggests the Bears still have concerns. More importantly, this usage would have to continue for at least another week before I felt comfortable with Cohen in my lineup. That makes him just a stash.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars – Owned in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues
While it looks like Leonard Fournette will continue to play through his ankle injury, it would not be surprising if the Jaguars look to get him more rest than usual. If that happens, it looks like Yeldon will be the beneficiary after he out-snapped Chris Ivory 20-to-6 against the Browns. That could end up in some standalone PPR value for Yeldon, and he would be a fantasy starter if Fournette is ever forced to sit.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Rod Smith, Cowboys – Owned in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues
Smith has out-snapped Alfred Morris both games without Ezekiel Elliott and has 15 touches over that span, but it is pretty clear Morris is the lead back. Smith is just a stash on the possibility that changes, even with a good matchup against the Charges next up on the schedule.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
9. Marlon Mack, Colts – Owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
Mack’s usage was going the wrong way before the bye, and Frank Gore has played pretty well as of late. Still, Mack is worth stashing to see if the Colts give him a real shot at the end of a lost season.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
10. Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
Ekeler’s 6/40/1 rushing line may get people excited a week after he scored twice through the air, but all of that came deep into garbage time. Ekeler is worth a bench spot in deep leagues to see if his workload becomes a bit more predictable, but he is just a stash.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. Corey Clement, Eagles – Owned in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
Clement has gone over 50 yards rushing three games in a row, found the end zone for the sixth time this year on Sunday night, and played six more snaps than Jay Ajayi against the Cowboys. It is difficult to imagine this level of work continuing with Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount in the backfield, but he is at least worth rostering in deep leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Playoff stashes: Not much pops out both because there are not many clearly favorable schedules for running backs and most useful ball carries are owned at this point, but it is worth noting the unsettled situations in Dallas, Miami, and Philadelphia have a pretty good schedule in the playoffs…If Rod Smith was somehow able to become the starter, he could end up being highly valuable against the Giants and Raiders in Weeks 14 and 15…Miami’s four-game finish of the Patriots, Bills, Chiefs, and Bills would be appetizing if either Kenyan Drake or Damien Williams is able to establish himself as the lead back…Philly finishes up with the Rams, Giants, Raiders, and Cowboys. Jay Ajayi owners will hope that results in a big playoff-run for the former Dolphin, but it makes stashing Corey Clement and holding onto LeGarrette Blount a lot more appealing.
Watch List: Mike Davis got his shot in Seattle’s backfield on Monday night, and he was able to turn it into two long catches. Unfortunately, he left the game with a groin injury on the second of those receptions and was quickly ruled out, suggesting it could be serious. Davis getting hurt on Monday night makes valuing him extremely difficult because we just do not know about the injury. If he is fine, he will move up to No. 3. If not, then J.D. McKissic, who is already an add in PPR formats, would deserve some consideration in standard…It may end up being foolish, but I am betting Jonathan Stewart’s performance against the Dolphins before the bye is easily his best fantasy game of the season, and it is easier to avoid him considering he faces the Jets, Saints, and Vikings in the next three games…If Matt Forte plays this week, he would replace Elijah McGuire in this list…Theo Riddick has been seeing more touches as of late, but it is still not amounting to much…Chris Ivory is in a similar boat as T.J. Yeldon, but he will likely need Fournette to miss time to return fantasy value…Jamaal Charles appears to have fallen out of the rotation in Denver.
Deep Cuts: Washington likely will add someone, but right now Byron Marshall is the only back on the roster other than Perine. He is also a good fit for the third-down role they will be looking to fill…With Andre Ellington gone – he actually could end up in Washington – it looks like D.J. Foster will be the passing-down back for the Cardinals…With Mike Tolbert injured, Travaris Cadet was LeSean McCoy’s backup in Week 11. It resulted in nine touches, although the scoreline might have had something to do with that…D’Onta Foreman is out for the season with an Achilles’ tear, leaving Alfred Blue as Lamar Miller’s backup…Devante Mays fumbled each of the first two carries of his career on Sunday, a big disappointment as he was expected to see some work behind Jamaal Williams. Coach Mike McCarthy said he would give the rookie another shot, however, and Williams has not done anything special so far this season.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Josh Doctson, Redskins – Owned in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
Doctson’s ownership percentage went down last week likely because of his lackluster stat lines the previous few games. He showed against the Saints why it is smart to bet on talented players who are getting snaps and opportunities, however, with four catches for 81 yards against a tough defense. With the Giants up next, he could be in for a real breakout.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Corey Davis, Titans – Owned in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like Doctson, Davis continues to get the snaps and targets, and he is entering into a potential breakout run with the Colts, Texans, Cardinals, and 49ers over the next four weeks.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Corey Coleman, Browns – Owned in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues
The schedule is not ideal the rest of the way, and it is possible Josh Gordon sees a big enough workload when he gets back on the field to make it impossible to use Coleman. That said, Coleman became just the second receiver this season to surpass 70 yards against the Jaguars – Antonio Brown was the other – and, like the two players above, is a very talented player who is getting snaps and opportunities. That is worth betting on, even with the Bengals and Chargers up next.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Kenny Stills, Dolphins – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
This may seem like an overreaction to Stills’ performance against Tampa, but it is really a reflection of what will likely be a new starting quarterback this week. Stills has played seven games in which Matt Moore has made an appearance in the last two seasons. He has 32 catches for 555 yards and seven touchdowns in those contests. He has 50 catches for 759 yards and seven scores in his other 19. Even with the Patriots playing better defense lately, that is a trend worth betting on.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Danny Amendola, Patriots – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
I clearly bailed on Amendola too soon after he lit up the Raiders with eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on what ended up being limited snaps because of dehydration issues. With Chris Hogan not looking close to returning and another good matchup against the Dolphins up next, Amendola is an option even in standard.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
Westbrook finally was activated, but he ended up playing just 45 percent of the snaps while catching three passes for 35 yards. He probably should have had a fourth catch but was incorrectly ruled out of bounds. Perhaps Westbrook’s role grows in the coming weeks and he can pull away from Keelan Cole, but Allen Hurns is also waiting in the wings while this passing attack is unlikely to be voluminous in a remaining schedule which presents few obstacles. Of course, that schedule also contains some potential smash spots. The upside remains for a stash, but Westbrook will not be worth using in standard leagues even in a good matchup against the Cardinals this week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Goodwin was only targeted twice before the bye, but he made it count with an 83-yard touchdown and is very clearly the 49ers’ No. 1 receiver. With the Seahawks’ defense not what it has been because of injuries, that makes him worth a shot, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo gets the start.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Josh Gordon, Browns – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
Gordon has been on schedule at every point in his return thus far, and it looks like he will resume practicing with the team this week. He is still at least one game away from actually playing and two away from even having a chance to be in a fantasy lineup, however, and that is assuming he is heavily involved in his first action since 2014. I remain more glass half empty on Gordon returning fantasy value this year, but things are at least trending the correct direction.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
9. Zay Jones, Bills – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kelvin Benjamin reportedly avoided any ligament damage, but it still seems unlikely he plays this week. Even with Jordan Matthews likely to return, that leaves a suddenly competent Zay Jones, who has 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in his last two games, as the No. 1 receiver in a good matchup against the Chiefs. Perhaps that will not amount to much, especially if he ends up in Marcus Peters’ coverage too often, but it is worth a look in deeper leagues. Buffalo also has a nice schedule the rest of the way.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
10. Mike Wallace, Ravens – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Wallace has scored in back-to-back weeks, but he has 75 yards on eight catches combined over that span and has still topped 60 yards just once this year. If it were not for a great matchup against the Texans, he would not be on this list, but the spot does make him interesting in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. Bruce Ellington, Texans – Owned in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues
I made a mistake not putting Ellington as an add last week, and even with the Ravens up next it is not one I plan to repeat. With Will Fuller looking at best questionable, Ellington should once again serve as the No. 2 receiver, a role which netted him seven targets against the Cardinals. He now has 24 targets total in the last three weeks. It is a tough matchup, but that volume is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Playoff stashes: Arizona has a good schedule in the playoffs with Tennessee, Washington, and the Giants, and Bruce Arians has made noise about switching things up. Rookie Chad Williams is a deep-cut name to keep an eye on…Baltimore finishes up the fantasy playoffs with the Browns and Colts, making Wallace a more interesting addition…The Chargers have a great remaining schedule. Unfortunately, it is unlikely anyone besides Keenan Allen is able to really take advantage. It does make Tyrell Williams a bit more interesting bench stash, however, while Mike Williams has some appeal in deep leagues coming off an eight-target game.
Watch List: Martavis Bryant would be a lot more interesting if we had not seen him turn this same usage into these same stat lines all season. He is likely going to have a big game at some point, but predicting it will be next to impossible…Kenny Golladay’s final lines look good the last two weeks, but he played barely over half the snaps against the Bears and has six total targets in two games since returning from injury. He is worth stashing if possible, but it is tough to see him earning a fantasy-worthy role with Marvin Jones back on track…Dontrelle Inman took a step back, but he remains the Bears’ clear No. 1 option while leading them in receiving for the second game in a row. He can be a floor play WR4 in deep leagues…Tyler Lockett was dynamic on special teams Monday night and remains a great option in return yardage leagues, but he is just not doing enough on offense…Jordan Matthews will likely be back and could see more targets with Kelvin Benjamin likely to miss time, but he has not shown any flashes of fantasy relevance in Buffalo.
Deep Cuts: They almost all came in the second half of the blowout, but Mike Williams did set a career high with eight targets against Buffalo…Keelan Cole was just as involved as Dede Westbrook and actually played more snaps than the rookie…If Sterling Shepard sits, Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, and Travis Rudolph should be the guys at receiver. All three recorded three catches against the Chiefs…With Curtis Samuel out for the season, the Panthers need help at receiver. Russell Shepard got the work before the bye, but Damiere Byrd is eligible to come off injured reserve next week.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Tyler Kroft, Bengals – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues
In a terrible week for streaming tight ends, Kroft is the only real option, and that is saying something considering he has three catches for 16 yards total the last two games. He did find the end zone against Denver, however, and has a great matchup against the Browns, who he lit up for 68 yards and two touchdowns all the way back in Week 4. This, of course, all assumes Kroft’s hand injury is not serious. If it is, it is going to be a very ugly week for tight end streamers.
2. Adam Shaheen, Bears – Owned in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
With the lack of reliable options on the wire, I will go a bit off the board with the rookie out of Ashland. With Zach Miller on injured reserve and Dion Sims sidelined, Shaheen has caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown the last two weeks. The matchup is not great, but in a game the Bears will likely be playing from behind, perhaps he can get enough targets to be useful.
Playoff stashes: This list could be shortened by simply saying look for tight ends who play the Broncos, Giants, or Washington in the final three weeks. Jermaine Gresham will end up getting two of the three, making him at least worth a mention, assuming, of course, Ricky Seals-Jones is not the clear starter by the time the playoffs roll around…Charles Clay is the most interesting of the stash options because we have seen him be a solid TE1 already this season, but it just has not happened since he returned from injury. Perhaps that changes in time for him to take advantage of the Colts and Dolphins the first two weeks of the fantasy playoffs…Ben Watson is tough to get excited about, but the Ravens do get the Browns and Colts in Weeks 15 and 16…If Vance McDonald is able to get healthy and take snaps away from Jesse James, he could be in good shape against the Ravens, Patriots, Texans, and Browns over the final four weeks.
Watch List: We probably would be looking at Clay differently if he had hauled in a catchable touchdown in Week 11, but as it stands he has five catches for 40 yards since returning from injury and has an awful matchup against the Chiefs next…The matchup is not good enough to really get on board with O.J. Howard this week, but it does seem like there is a changing of the guard happening in Tampa…In a terrible week for streaming, Marcedes Lewis may be worth a touchdown dart throw in an okay matchup…Martellus Bennett has dueling three target games since returning to New England and looks to be quickly settling in. Still, it is tough to see the upside as long as Rob Gronkowski is healthy…Ben Watson is in a good spot, but what is the upside?...I was high on C.J. Fiedorowicz in his return, but much like Clay it just has not happened so far. He is not worth using even in a decent matchup with the Ravens…Literally every one of Coby Fleener’s five targets came with the Saints in comeback mode late. I would bet on this being easily his highest yardage total of the season…The Packers have still not allowed a touchdown to a tight end, and Jesse James has to score to return any value…It is unclear if George Kittle will return this week, but the matchup against the Seahawks is surprisingly appealing…Ricky Seals-Jones’ performance was fun, but it was almost certainly a fluke considering he had as many targets as routes run.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Cincinnati Bengals – Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Bengals play the Browns at home. End of analysis.
2. Los Angeles Chargers – Owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
This is not as appealing a spot with Tyron Smith likely back on Thanksgiving, but the Chargers have been good enough as of late, even with the Bills game put aside, to use them anyway. They also get the Browns next week, making them a good two-week addition.
3. Washington Redskins – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Washington has quietly been a solid option all season, with multiple sacks in all but one game and 15 takeaways. The Giants are not as good a matchup as one might expect, but Washington is still worth a look in a down week for streamers.
Looking Ahead: The Chargers smashed the Bills, should do well on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys, and then get a mini-bye before facing the Browns. All the yes.
KICKERS
1. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Owned in 32 percent of Yahoo leagues
McManus has attempted at least two kicks in all but one game this season and at least three in five of his last seven while the Raiders have faced the most attempts this season.
2. Blair Walsh, Seahawks – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
Walsh missed the potential game-tying field goal on Monday night, but he connected on three others for another solid fantasy day. Assuming he keeps his job, he will be in a good spot this week against the 49ers.
3. Adam Vinatieri, Colts – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Despite the Colts’ offensive struggles, Vinatieri has been a reliable fantasy kicker over the last several weeks and has a good matchup indoors against the Titans.
Looking Ahead: Dan Bailey was spotted kicking field goals before the Cowboys’ loss on Sunday night. It is not clear if he will return on a short week for Thanksgiving, but he likely will be ready to go against Washington in Week 13.