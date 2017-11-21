Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 12

Tuesday, November 21, 2017


Welcome to the 12th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. As the end of the year draws near and fantasy owners enter into win-now mode, this column will begin to focus more on the present than the future. That does not mean stashes will be ignored, but they will be moved a bit down the list in favor of players who can help right now. Also, with the playoffs quickly approaching, a playoff stash section has been added to highlight widely available players with favorable schedules down the stretch.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: None
RB: James White, Buck Allen
WR: Randall Cobb
TE: Cameron Brate, Hunter Henry

The nature of the Patriots’ backfield is such that it makes sense to hold onto White if possible, but he is clearly the No. 3 option right now and that remained the case even after Rex Burkhead fumbled against the Raiders. Allen took a backseat to Danny Woodhead in the veteran’s first game back, and that gap is only likely to grow as Woodhead gets back into the swing of things. Jordy Nelson almost ended up on this list, but his upside if Aaron Rodgers is able to return in the playoffs is worth stashing. Cobb does not really have that same kind of ceiling, and even if they continue to get him touches in the running game, he is unlikely to be more than a floor play the rest of the way. Brate is still running more routes than O.J. Howard, but that gap and closed and his target share has dried up with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. There is just no way to trust him right now. The upside is there for Henry and he has another good matchup this week, but he has five catches for 43 yards total in the last three games. That is tough to put in a lineup. The problem with dropping either of the tight ends, however, is there are no good replacements on the wire beside Tyler Kroft.

Quarterbacks
Andy Dalton owned in 52 percent Yahoo leagues. No. 2 option if available.
1. Tyrod Taylor
2. Case Keenum
3. Eli Manning
4. Jacoby Brissett
5. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Running Backs
Mike Davis owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 3 option if his injury turns out to be minor.
1. Samaje Perine
2. Danny Woodhead
3. Damien Williams
4. Elijah McGuire
5. Devontae Booker
6. Tarik Cohen
7. T.J. Yeldon
8. Rod Smith
9. Marlon Mack
10. Austin Ekeler
11. Corey Clement

Wide Receivers
1. Josh Doctson
2. Corey Davis
3. Corey Coleman
4. Kenny Stills
5. Danny Amendola
6. Dede Westbrook
7. Marquise Goodwin
8. Josh Gordon
9. Zay Jones
10. Mike Wallace
11. Bruce Ellington

Tight Ends
Before you ask, Greg Olsen is not here because he is owned in 72 percent of Yahoo leagues
1. Tyler Kroft
2. Adam Shaheen

Defense/Special Teams
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Los Angeles Chargers
3. Washington Redskins
Looking Ahead: Los Angeles Chargers

Kickers
1. Brandon McManus
2. Blair Walsh
3. Adam Vinatieri
Looking Ahead: Dan Bailey

QUARTERBACKS
1. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Well. That did not last long. Even for people who thought the switch to Nathan Peterman was asinine, it was hard to imagine the rookie soiling the bed as profoundly as he did and Taylor returning to his rightful place on the depth chart as quickly as he did -- Sean McDermott hemmed and hawed, but he would lose the locker room if he went with Peterman again. Even better news for Taylor supporters is his matchup this week with the Chiefs. Even with the byes over, he will be a top-15 option.

2. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
While the matchup against the Lions is not the greatest, Keenum has two great weapons at receiver who can create big plays on their own and more job security this week than he appeared to have before the Rams win. I am not rushing to get Keenum in my lineup, but he is a safer option than the names below and has shown a nice ceiling the last several games.

3. Eli Manning, Giants – Owned in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues
Manning will not be in the conversation if Sterling Shepard sits because the receiver cupboard will just be too bare, but Washington has given up multiple touchdowns passes to all but one quarterback over their last five games and 300 yards in back-to-back weeks. Manning also showed signs of life in a good matchup against the 49ers in Week 10, a game which Shepard was active.

4. Jacoby Brissett, Colts – Owned in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Assuming Brissett plays, which coach Chuck Pagano said he expected on Monday, he will be in a reasonably good spot against the Titans at home. He has also established himself as a passer recently, throwing for two touchdowns three games in a row, and has flashed some upside on the ground this season. He is more of a deep-league option, but he is still worth a look.

5. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bucs – Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
It will be impossible to really trust Fitzpatrick any given week, and Atlanta’s quarterback defense looks much worse than it has been because of some big rushing lines the last several weeks. Still, Fitzpatrick has been known to run a bit himself, is coming off a good game, has talented weapons to target, and could be walking into a high-scoring affair. That is enough to take a look in deep leagues.

Playoff stashes: It is looking more and more likely Aaron Rodgers will return when first eligible in Week 15. That makes him worth a speculative stash if a roster spot is open…Paxton Lynch is going to start at some point even if it is not this week, and the Broncos have a generally favorable schedule the rest of the way with Oakland, Miami, the Jets, Indy, Washington, and Kansas City over the final six weeks. Lynch has not shown much to suggest he will be able to take advantage of that schedule, but perhaps that will have changed by the time the playoffs roll around…Brett Hundley has another difficult game against the Steelers this week, but he gets the Bucs and Browns after that. If he proves capable of taking advantage of a good matchup against Tampa, he will be in play in the opening week of the fantasy playoffs against Cleveland…It is tough to imagine trusting Blake Bortles with the fantasy season on the line, but he does get the Texans and 49ers in Weeks 15 and 16…Jimmy Garoppolo has a tough start to his 49ers career – assuming he starts – with the Seahawks, although they are not as tough with the injuries in the secondary, and the Bears, but he gets the Texans and Titans after that. Depending on how he plays, he could be a fantasy option in those matchups, especially against Houston in Week 13.

Watch List: Oakland’s defense is one to target every week, but banking on Paxton Lynch, assuming the Broncos do the smart thing and give him a shot, in a week with no teams on bye is just a bridge too far…It is not clear if Matt Moore or Jay Cutler will start this week, but it does not matter much with the Patriots defense playing better as of late…The matchup is good against the Cardinals, but Blake Bortles has thrown for multiple touchdowns just once this season…Houston is a great matchup, but Joe Flacco has not been doing much even in great spots this season…Josh McCown will be an option in good matchups as long as he keeps the job, but the Panthers do not qualify as a good matchup…With Case Keenum playing well, it could be some time before Teddy Bridgewater gets a shot.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


