Dose: Falcons Win a Close One

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Russell Wilson entered Week 11 with a perfect 6-0 record in Monday night games. One of those wins deserves a major asterisk (you know the one I’m talking about) but any way you slice it, Wilson has been money on the day Garfield hates most.

But as they say, all good things come to an end (except for the Celtics’ winning streak). Wilson’s winning ways ended in Monday night’s loss to Atlanta as the Seahawks were done in by a strong game from Matt Ryan (19-for-27, 195 yards, two touchdowns) and a pair of odd (edit: costly) choices by head coach Pete Carroll.

Atlanta trounced Seattle when these teams met up in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs last January but back then, the Falcons were firing on all cylinders. That hasn’t been the case this year as the 6-4 Falcons have been slow to adjust to Steve Sarkisian’s new offense. Of course, the Seahawks have also seen better days. Seattle’s backfield has been an utter catastrophe (to be fair, that was also true last season) while the defense has been hampered by injuries to Kam Chancellor (neck) and Richard Sherman (Achilles).

What transpired Monday night was a captivating battle between two talented but flawed teams jockeying for playoff position. The Falcons struck first, scoring the game’s first touchdown courtesy of Tevin Coleman, who was getting the start in place of an injured Devonta Freeman (concussion). That would prove to be the high point of his evening, as Coleman finished with just 58 yards from scrimmage (43 rushing, 15 receiving) on 21 touches.

The Falcons put themselves in the driver’s seat by forcing a pair of first-half turnovers, both by Wilson. Seattle’s opening drive lasted all of two plays as Desmond Trufant took advantage of a miscommunication between Wilson and Tyler Lockett for his second interception of the year. Trufant tacked on a 40-yard return before being brought down by Wilson at the Seahawks’ 35-yard line. Later in the half, Wilson was sacked by Takk McKinley, forcing a fumble that Adrian Clayborn scooped up and returned for a 10-yard touchdown. If that name rings a bell, it’s because Clayborn was coming off a career-best game against Dallas in Week 10 when he logged six sacks to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

But the Falcons couldn’t keep Wilson down for long. The star signal-caller sprung to life by completing 13-of-21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown after halftime while adding 56 yards on four second-half carries. Wilson’s 86 rushing yards for the game were a season-high and his most since Week 16 of 2014 when he scrambled for 88 yards in a win at Arizona.

It looked like Seattle was toast when Matt Bryant sunk a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, extending Atlanta’s lead to 11 with 3:49 remaining. But as usual, Wilson, who told Jon Gruden during a pre-game interview that he welcomes adversity, had an answer. He pulled a rabbit out of his hat by uncorking a 29-yard touchdown strike to Doug Baldwin, capping an insanely efficient five-play, 75-yard drive. Jimmy Graham, who contributed his team-leading seventh touchdown earlier in the game, trimmed the Falcons’ lead to three by chipping in a two-point conversion. Atlanta responded by going three-and-out, giving Seattle a chance to tie or take the lead with 1:46 remaining.

A minute-forty-six to get into field goal range is baby-time frolics for a seasoned field general like Wilson, though he only had one timeout to work with. That’s because Carroll lost a challenge earlier in the quarter on a pass that was clearly dropped by Baldwin. Carroll seemed to crowd-source his decision, giving in as a stadium full of outraged fans screamed for him to throw his challenge flag.

Remarkably, that wasn’t even Carroll’s worst call of the night. That came when Seattle inexplicably faked a field goal with seven seconds left in the first half. Even if the Seahawks had converted the fourth down—Grady Jarrett made sure they didn’t by stuffing Luke Willson for a four-yard loss—it’s anyone’s guess if they would have had time to run another play. Carroll’s penchant for overthinking has gotten him into trouble before (Malcolm Butler remembers) and unfortunately for the Seahawks, his habit of self-destruction resurfaced again Monday night.

Wilson kept Seattle’s comeback hopes alive by leading a flawless two-minute drill, setting up a potential game-tying field goal with seven ticks remaining. The Seahawks could have set up a closer field goal had they had another timeout to burn, but because of the blown challenge, they had to settle for a 52-yarder. Blair Walsh, who has never been known as Mr. Clutch, left his kick a few yards short as the Falcons escaped with a 34-31 win in front of a heartbroken crowd at CenturyLink Field.

We’ve been waiting for a workhorse to emerge in Seattle’s backfield since promising rookie Chris Carson went down with a broken leg in Week 4. The Seahawks have searched desperately for anything resembling a difference-maker, experimenting with the likes of Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and in the few instances when he’s been healthy, C.J. Prosise. With Prosise on injured reserve (naturally) and Rawls a healthy scratch, the Seahawks tried something new by installing Mike Davis as the lead back on Monday night.

Fresh off the practice squad, Davis impressed with 59 yards from scrimmage on only eight touches but was sent off after injuring his groin early in the second half. McKissic took over after that, finishing with a modest 30 rushing yards on seven carries while adding five catches for 23 yards on six targets. If you’re grasping for straws at running back as many of us are this time of year (you’re talking to a guy who just started Doug Martin and Marshawn Lynch in a 12-teamer), McKissic and Davis are both worthy flyers, especially now that Rawls is out of the rotation.

Quick Hits: Kelvin Benjamin was carted off with a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers but was able to avoid ligament damage. He’s caught four-of seven targets for 62 yards in two games since Buffalo acquired him from Carolina at the trade deadline … The Cardinals released Andre Ellington on Monday, ending his five-year tenure with Arizona. This move was easy to see coming after Ellington was a healthy scratch Sunday against Houston … Robert Woods had his left arm in a sling after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota but avoided structural damage, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rams coach Sean McVay expects Woods to miss “a couple weeks” … The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Aaron Jones was arrested on charges of speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system back on October 1. Jones admitted to smoking marijuana before his arrest according to Brown County police, but still plead not guilty to all three charges … There won’t be any quarterback changes in Green Bay or Arizona this week. The Packers have decided to stick with Brett Hundley despite struggling in Sunday’s shutout loss to Baltimore while the Cardinals will stay the course with Blaine Gabbert, who threw for three touchdowns in a Week 11 loss to Houston … John Brown is dealing with turf toe and is likely to miss time, according to Cardinals coach Bruce Arians. Brown has also been hampered by back and quad injuries this year … Sterling Shepard was limited at Monday’s practice after being sidelined with migraines Sunday against Kansas City. The Giants are hoping he can return for Thursday night’s Thanksgiving showdown with Washington … Browns coach Hue Jackson said he plans to start DeShone Kizer for the remainder of 2017. The second-round rookie is 0-9 as Cleveland’s starter and leads the NFL with 14 interceptions … According to Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 Denver, the Broncos made Demaryius Thomas available at the trade deadline and could look to move him this offseason. Allbright added that the Broncos feel Thomas “lost strength” when he switched to a vegan diet and “hasn’t been the same player” this year … Monday was a busy day for the Broncos, who fired OC Mike McCoy following Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati. This was McCoy’s second tenure with Denver following a four-year stint as the Chargers’ head coach. In his place, QBs coach Bill Musgrave was promoted to OC while offensive assistant Klint Kubiak (son of former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak) will become Denver’s new QBs coach … In other Broncos news, coach Vance Joseph said all three of the team’s quarterbacks—that includes Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian—are possibilities to start Sunday at Oakland. Lynch, a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2016, was active for Week 11 after missing the first two months of the year with a sprained shoulder … Terrelle Pryor underwent ankle surgery on Monday. Coming off a 1,000-yard season for Cleveland in 2016, the former quarterback has been a major disappointment, managing just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown in his first (and perhaps only) year with Washington … Greg Olsen resumed practicing on Monday and expects to be activated for Week 12 against the Jets. The All-Pro tight end hasn’t played since breaking his foot against Buffalo in Week 2 … Jameis Winston has already been ruled out for Week 12. With Winston still nursing a shoulder injury, Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his third start of the year Sunday against Atlanta … Bills coach Sean McDermott has yet to name a starting quarterback for Week 12 against Kansas City. Tyrod Taylor should be considered the favorite after rookie Nathan Peterson was benched for throwing five first-half interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers … Leonard Floyd avoided an ACL tear, though Bears coach John Fox admitted he’s still going to “miss some time” after injuring his right knee in Sunday’s loss to Detroit. Floyd was Chicago’s first-round draft pick in 2016 … The Bears made a change at kicker Monday by waiving Connor Barth, who missed a 46-yard field goal that would have tied the game in the closing seconds Sunday against Detroit. He’s been replaced by Cairo Santos, who was let go by the Chiefs after suffering a groin injury earlier in the year … Leonard Fournette admitted his ankle injury could bother him for the rest of the season. Fournette was a game-time decision on Sunday but played and rushed for 111 yards in a win over Cleveland … Terry Glenn passed away in a car accident at the age of 43 early Monday morning outside of Dallas. The former first-round pick played 12 seasons for the Patriots, Packers and Cowboys.