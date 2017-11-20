Dynasty First Down Week 11

Monday, November 20, 2017

Fallers:

Dez Bryant, WR DAL

If you followed the narratives throughout the off-season and into the pre-season, you may have expected a slow start from Cowboys WR Dez Bryant, who faced a extremely difficult schedule to begin the season. As expected, Bryant finished outside of the top 50 fantasy receivers in two of the first three weeks before settling in with some improved and consistent production, finishing as the WR18, WR16 and WR9 when the Cowboys were at full strength. Since then though, Dallas has been without RB Ezekiel Elliott and OL Tyron Smith and the entire offense has taken a step back as a result. Unfortunately for Bryant, that began even before those two left the lineup. Bryant has finished outside of the top 20 fantasy WRs in each of the past four games and is currently the WR21 for the season. This is clearly not terrible production and Bryant is still a worthy weekly fantasy starter, but for a player still being highly valued due to his name brand, this season has been a disappointment.

Bryant’s dynasty ADP has hit a low point over the past two seasons, falling to 23 overall after being drafted as the eighth overall player in February of 2016. With an ADP at the end of the second round and a step back in production, it is difficult to see Bryant staying inside the top 25 drafted players moving forward. The sell window is closing quickly.