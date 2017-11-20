Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Chris Thompson's Season-Ender

Monday, November 20, 2017


2017 has been the year of the big injury. David Johnson. Aaron Rodgers. Odell Beckham. J.J. Watt. Deshaun Watson. On and on it goes.  


Chris Thompson doesn’t belong on that list by either name or name, but his loss will be felt for the Redskins. The 2016 breakout back was breaking even further this year, entering Week 11 as both the Redskins’ leading runner and receiver. He’ll finish 2017 averaging 13.1 yards per reception, a crazy number for a running back. Thompson spent plenty of time running into brick walls on the ground, but was busting enough big plays to average 4.59 yards per carry. He was a checkdown/screen security blanket turning dumpoffs into huge gains.


Thompson was doing all this for an offense where neither a reliable early-down back nor true No. 1 receiver had emerged. There was never going to be a good time to lose him for the Redskins, but Sunday might have been the best of the worst. Samaje Perine finally showed something between the tackles, fairly routinely getting to the second level behind blocking that remained suspect.


At receiver, Josh Doctson was going up and winning jump balls, showing why he was the No. 22 overall pick of last year’s draft. He did more damage in contested situations against the Saints than Terrelle Pryor has all year. With Doctson, Perine and Jamison Crowder all playing better, the Redskins’ offense will not cease to function without Thompson. It just won’t be the same.


Going forward, Thompson will be recovering from a broken fibula. It’s a brutal injury, one similar to those suffered by Thomas Rawls and Tyler Lockett. There’s no guarantee he returns as the same player. Thankfully for 27-year-old Thompson, he signed a two-year extension earlier this year that included a $3 million signing bonus and $4.466 million guaranteed, so he will at least be getting paid. That’s cold comfort, but even cold comfort is something few NFL players get.       


Five Week 11 Storylines


Alex Smith “leads” Chiefs to nine points against Giants. The G-Men were one week removed from getting shredded by C.J. Beathard. Smith had five quarters and couldn’t even score a touchdown. It was a pathetic, disastrous showing from Smith’s offense, one that should remove any illusions about the Chiefs being a team that will make noise in January. The way they are playing right now, it’s possible they don’t even make it despite holding a two-game lead in the AFC West. With the defense crumbling, Smith has started regressing to his pre-2017 form. He’s tallied three touchdowns over his past three games. In that same timespan, the Chiefs have settled for nine field goals. It was that kind of play in the Chiefs’ 2016-17 Divisional Round loss to the Steelers that convinced them to draft Patrick Mahomes.   


Nathan Peterman melts all the way down in place of Tyrod Taylor. It’s not Peterman’s fault coach Sean McDermott made the indefensible decision to start him over Tayor, a player who entered Week 11 with Pro Football Focus’ ninth highest grade. But it was Peterman who paid the price, tossing a humiliating five interceptions in only 14 pass attempts. He completed just one more pass to the Bills than he did to the Bolts. Tail between his legs, McDermott admitted defeat after halftime, re-inserting Taylor under center. With the game already decided — San Diego, err Los Angeles, led 37-7 at the break — Taylor had a perfectly pleasant second half, passing for 158 yards while scoring touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. Unless he wants his team to go on strike, McDermott will keep Taylor in the starting lineup for Week 12. Taylor will be in the QB1 mix against the Chiefs’ collapsed defense.   


Keenan Allen busts slump in volcanic fashion vs. barely-there Bills. With the Chargers energized by their opponent’s embarrassing display, Allen welcomed himself back to the 2017 season with a 12/159/2 clinic. Both the catches and yards were more than he had over the past three weeks, while the scores were his first since Week 1. As usual, Allen was running precision routes. Not as usual, he was facing no resistance when doing so. It’s not a repeatable performance, though the Cowboys will make Allen feel at home on Thanksgiving. Big D’s defense hasn’t withered to the same degree as Buffalo’s, but has been keeping the welcome mat free of leaves. Allen will be in the WR1 mix for Turkey Day.   


Talented rookie D'Onta Foreman suffers torn Achilles’ tendon. In the midst of the best game of his promising first season, Foreman popped his Achilles’ on a 34-yard touchdown run, his second end zone trip of the day. He finished with 65 yards, a new season high. It’s a total he’ll have to rest on until 2018, perhaps deep into the year. Although Achilles’ recoveries have become more routine, they remain steadfastly not routine. Foreman is going to have his work cut out for him to have a normal and productive career. Working in his favor is his extreme youth (21). He’s worth holding onto in Dynasty leagues. For 2017, the Texans’ running game burden is now entirely on Lamar Miller’s shoulders. Alfred Blue will offer breather carries and nothing else.   


Corey Coleman shines in return from injured reserve. Raymond Summerlin has a stat for you. The only receiver to top 70 yards against the Jaguars before Coleman went 6/80 on Sunday? Antonio Brown. Coleman’s numbers were all the more impressive considering just how poorly DeShone Kizer played. At one point, four of Kizer’s six completions were to his newly activated No. 1 wideout. More than one of Coleman’s grabs came against all-world CB Jalen Ramsey. Things get a little easier for Week 12, where the Browns will be traveling to Cincinnati. Locked into snaps and targets for a team that desperately needs him, Coleman will be an upside WR4 for Thanksgiving week.    


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


12
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


