Dose: Week 11 Review

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Week Eleven was filled with blowout games and frenzied comeback attempts, including the red-hot Saints wiping out a 16 point deficit with less than three minutes left. Here’s more on that game and all of the NFL action from Sunday’s games.

NY Giants- 12

Kansas City- 9

Entering the game, many fantasy players were concerned only with the wind, brushing off the possibility that the New York Giants could put up a fight at home against the Chiefs. Of course, the Giants had given us good reason to feel this way after they all but quit in recent games. The wind clearly played a part in the game’s low-scoring as both teams routinely went opted for fourth-down plays rather than long field goal attempts and the Giants missed the extra point following the game’s only touchdown. That touchdown came from Giants RB Orleans Darkwa, who rushed for 79 yards on 20 carries, showing he has a firm grasp on this backfield after weeks of flip flopping between backs. With WR Sterling Shepard out due to migraine headaches, the Giants were left with few good options for QB Eli Manning to target. The game script setup for rookie TE Evan Engram to play a big role, but he caught just one of his six targets for nine yards, his lowest yardage total all season, withstanding the Week Five game when he was held without a reception.

The Chiefs star TE didn’t let them down, but the season-long streak of the Giants defense allowing a touchdown to an opposing tight end did surprisingly end. TE Travis Kelce caught eight of his team-high 14 targets for 109 scoreless yards. This was probably the worst game of the season for Chiefs QB Alex Smith, who threw for 230 scoreless yards and doubled his season-long interception total, throwing a pair after just having just one entering the game. Inexplicably, rookie RB Kareem Hunt drew only four first-half carries, despite a 6-3 score at the break. Things improved in the second-half, but Hunt still finished with 21 touches for 77 yards and he now has gone seven games without reaching the end zone. WR Tyreek Hill continued his trend of strong performances away from home, as Evan Silva has pointed out. Hill caught all seven of his targets for 68 yards and added 16 rushing yards.

Minnesota- 24

LA Rams- 7

The Vikings opened up a close game in the final quarter to pull away, once again thanks in large part to WR Adam Thielen, who finished the game with 123 yards on six receptions, including a 65-yard, game-breaking touchdown. Continued rumors of veteran QB Case Keenem being pushed out of the lineup by the now healthy QB Teddy Bridgewater once again did not come to fruition. Keenum finished with 280 passing yards, along with the touchdown to Thielen. The Vikings stubbornness about the use of a backfield committee is starting to pay off as both RBs Latavius Murray (15/95/2) and Jerick McKinnon (14/48 & 5/12) contributed to the win. Murray’s improving play does hurt McKinnon’s upside moving forward, which is bad news for fantasy players. Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph’s 58 receiving yards on five receptions were his highest of the year, which shows how disappointing he’s been as a fantasy starter this year. WR Stefon Diggs was held in check by the Rams defense, catching four balls for 32 yards.

The Rams coaching staff suggested in the pre-game that they were intent on getting RB Todd Gurley heavily involved, especially in the passing game. Gurley scored the game’s first touchdown, but was unable to make much of an impact beyond that against the stifling Vikings defense. Gurley finished with 56 total yards. Rams second-year QB Jared Goff continued to predictably struggle against stronger defenses, managing 225 scoreless passing yards. WR Robert Woods two-game touchdown streak was snapped, but he continued his overall strong play, leading the Rams with targets (11), receptions (8) and yards (81). Rookie WR Cooper Kupp (6/64) and WR Sammy Watkins (3/36) didn’t help fantasy owners in this one.

Tampa Bay- 29

Miami- 20

In a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate, the Buccaneers got a win in a battle of disappointing Florida squads. The Dolphins forged a slow comeback after trailing 20-7 at halftime, but fell apart in the final minutes as Tampa drove for a game-winning field goal and then scored on a turnover on the game’s final play. Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, still playing for the injured QB Jameis Winston, threw for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but none of the key offensive stars made a major fantasy impact. RB Doug Martin continued his season-long struggles, rushing 19 times for 38 yards, while WR Mike Evans returned from his one-game suspension, catching five passes for 92 yards. Fitzpatrick’s touchdowns went to WR DeSean Jackson (2/28/1) and TE O.J. Howard (3/52/1), though TE Cameron Brate’s slide continues as he caught just one pass for 12 yards. Brate has totaled just 31 yards in the past three games. Without Winston, Brate is simply not an option for fantasy lineups.

Dolphins starting QB Jay Cutler struggled in the first-half, throwing three interceptions and leading just one scoring drive, resulting in a field goal. It was no surprise to see backup QB Matt Moore start the second-half, but that was reportedly due to a concussion for Cutler, who did not return to the game. Moore played relatively well in the second-half as the Dolphins came all the way back to tie it, before fading. Moore threw the ball 28 times in the second-half, while the Dolphins abandoned the running game. That results in huge fantasy stat lines for WR Kenny Stills (7/180/1) and WR Jarvis Landry (6/95/1), though WR DeVante Parker disappointed with four receptions for only 26 yards. RB Damien Williams broke a long 69-yard run in the first half and added a 24-yard reception, but that was nearly the extent of his yardage, totaling 93 yards on the day. RB Kenyan Drake flopped with just 14 yards on eight touches. HC Adam Gase has another interesting decision to make regarding his starting quarterback for Week Twelve.

Houston-31

Arizona-21

A strong fourth-quarter from rookie RB D’Onta Foreman gave the Texans a win over the Cardinals in a tightly-contested game, but it came at a cost. On his second touchdown, a 34-yard run, Foreman came up limp in the end zone and it would later be revealed that he had suffered a torn Achilles, ending his rookie season. This should be relatively good news for starting RB Lamar Miller, who needed 22 carries to reach 61 yards in the game. QB Tom Savage looked strong against the Cardinals funnel defense, throwing for 230 yards and a pair of scores. It was the same old story for WR DeAndre Hopkins who continues to make plays regardless of his quarterback or difficult matchup, this time against Arizona CB Patrick Peterson. Hopkins finished with a 4/76/1 line, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown early in the second-half. Many DFSers were targeting WR Bruce Ellington with WR Will Fuller out of the lineup and he paid off, though not in a major way. Ellington caught six of his seven targets for 63 scoreless yards.

Making the start for an injured QB Drew Stanton, third-stringer QB Blaine Gabbert threw for 257 yards and a trio of scores, along with two interceptions. Like Hopkins, veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald reminded us that he’ll produce no matter the situation, catching nine balls for 91 yards and a touchdown. None of the Cardinals carousel of complementary receivers made an impact, but rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones did surprise with a pair of touchdowns on three catches. He’d only played one offensive snap entering this week. Veteran RB Adrian Peterson carried just 14 times and was held under 30 rushing yards for the third time in his five games as a Cardinal. Arizona could and should stick with Gabbert even when Stanton is fully healthy.

New Orleans- 34

Washington- 31

It should not be a surprise that the Saints were involved in the game of the day. The league’s hottest team, riding a seven-game winning streak entering the matchup, started very slowly. Even the running game was struggling in the early going. That wouldn’t last. The Redskins opened up a two-score lead and with less than three minutes remaining, the Saints trailed 31-16. QB Drew Brees then led scoring drives capped by passing touchdowns to TE Josh Hill and RB Alvin Kamara and the team converted a two-point conversion to tie the game. RB Mark Ingram carried the load in the extra period and the Saints got a game-winning field goal to cap the comeback. In the end, many of the key New Orleans stars posted very fantasy friendly numbers. Brees finished with a season-high 385 passing yards and two scores. Ingram totaled 155 yards and a score, while his backfield-mate RB Alvin Kamara chipped in 116 yards and a touchdown. WR Michael Thomas led the team in targets, as he has done in every game this year, catching six of them for a scoreless 91 yards. TE Coby Fleener (5/91) and WR Ted Ginn (6/87) added solid stat lines for those who took a shot on using either.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins posted his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season, along with three touchdowns. Cousins spread the ball around as four pass-catchers had 50+ receiving yards. With WR Terrelle Pryor and TE Jordan Reed out for the game, WR Josh Doctson led the way with four receptions for 81 yards, but he could’ve had a monster day, failing to catch a pair of end zone targets. WR Jamison Crowder continues his mini-revival with a 7/72 line and TE Vernon Davis added 3/67 in place of Reed. At this point, we should just hope to see Davis play the lead role in this offense. Even WR Ryan Grant had a 3/59/1 line on the back of a 40-yard wide open touchdown reception. Now for the bad news…a hard hit late in the game shook Cousins and caused a pile up, resulting in RB Chris Thompson’s getting rolled up on, breaking his leg and ending his season. Thompson had 33 yards and a touchdown at that point. The Redskins have already lost starter Rob Kelley, placed on the injured reserve list last week, and now will be forced to lean heavily on RB Samaje Perine. The rookie from Oklahoma has struggled this year, but put up nice number Sunday when given heavy volume. Perine rushed 23 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Skins have a very RB-friendly schedule down the stretch, so Perine could actually become a league winner.

Baltimore- 23

Green Bay- 0

All promise shown by Packers QB Brett Hundley in last week’s road win in Chicago was forgotten as the Packers were shut out for the first time since Week Eleven of 2006. Hundley threw for 239 scoreless yards, throwing three interceptions. The only bright spot for the Packers offense continues to be WR Davante Adams, who caught eight passes for 126 yards. WRs Jordy Nelson (2/24) and Randall Cobb (3/34) continue to be fantasy afterthoughts without QB Aaron Rodgers. RB Ty Montgomery was out of the lineup, as expected, and rookie RB Jamaal Williams gained 95 total yards despite trailing the entire game.

The Ravens offense was also not very productive as QB Joe Flacco is a complete non-factor in fantasy leagues, totaling 183 passing yards and one touchdown. Veteran RB Danny Woodhead returned to the field after a long absence due to injury. He played a limited role, likely due both to the rustiness, along with the suddenly crowded Baltimore backfield. Woodhead totaled 23 yards, most coming through the air. RB Alex Collins led the team with 49 rushing yards on 20 carries, scoring a touchdown along the way. RB Buck Allen looks like he might take the value and production hit with Woodhead’s return. Allen totaled just 17 yards on four touches. Both veteran receivers Mike Wallace (4/56/1) and Jeremy Maclin (4/34) were limited, as always, but the subpar play of Flacco.

Jacksonville- 19

Cleveland- 7

This is another game that was much closer than the score reveals, but I’m really not sure how. Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer was once again a turnover machine, throwing a pair of interceptions and the Jaguars defense was as strong as ever, yet the game was never really out of hand for the Browns. Kizer finished with just 179 passing yards and one touchdown, but he did lead the team in rushing. It only took 22 yards to accomplish that, as starting RB Isaiah Crowell notched less than two yards per carry (11/18) and RB Duke Johnson only saw two carries. The Browns did get WR Corey Coleman back and he led the team with six catches for 80 yards, a solid accomplishment against the Jacksonville defense. Johnson added four grabs for 56 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars got a wide receiver back as well with rookie WR Dede Westbrook making his debut after being activated off the injured reserve list. Westbrook boasted that he expected to go for 200 yards in the game, but managed just 35 yards on three receptions. WE Allen Hurns sat out, so WR Marqise Lee once again led the team with a 5/45 receiving line. It was all bad news for rookie RB Leonard Fournette all week leading up to this game as he complained about playing in the cold weather and then missed practice Friday, leading to a game-time decision. He got the start and went over 100 rushing yards for the first time since Week Six, finishing with 118 total yards.

Detroit- 27

Chicago- 24

The Lions rode three second-quarter touchdowns to a win, aided by a Chicago missed field goal “at the buzzer.” Lions QB Matthew Stafford fell just short of another 300-yard game, throwing for 299 and a pair of touchdowns. WR Marvin Jones bounced back from his quiet Week Ten game to lead the Lions with a 4/85/1 line. The rest of the team’s key pass catchers had to share Stafford’s attention, including WR T.J. Jones (4/55), WR Kenny Golladay (2/52), TE Eric Ebron (4/49) and WR Golden Tate (3/32). The Lions running game again flopped. Pass-catching specialist actually led the team with 35 yards on nine carries, while RB Ameer Abdullah posted a 11/22 line. Abdullah did catch a touchdown pass among his 2/13 receiving line.

Bears RB Jordan Howard was the show for his offense, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries. In fact, the entire running game looked strong against a normally tough Lions defense. Rookie RB Tarik Cohen saw his playing time increase and he responded with 44 yards and a touchdown on the ground and another 15 yards as a receiver. Even QB Mitchell Trubisky added 53 rushing yards, creating a nice fantasy floor for the game. Rookie TE Adam Shaheen continues to take on a larger role and he caught the only touchdown from Trubisky, who finished with 179 passing yards.

New England- 33

Oakland- 8

This game, played in Mexico, was never really a contest. The Patriots led 30-0 before the Raiders got on a board. The Patriots showed us no real surprises on the offensive side of the ball, but their quickly improving defense is bad news for the rest of the league. After infamously allowing six consecutive 300+ yard passers to begin the season, the Patriots have now held the past four opposing QBs under 240 passing yards. QB Tom Brady breezed his way to a 339 yard, three touchdown game, making it look easy as always, along the way. WR Chris Hogan was again out of the lineup and WR Brandin Cooks had a big game in his absence, catching six balls for 149 yards and a score. Veteran WR Danny Amendola also did work out of the slot, posting a 8/66/1 line. Meanwhile, TE Rob Gronkowski disappointed with his three receptions for 36 yards. Gronk hasn’t eclipsed 75 yards in a month. This set up as a big game for RB Rex Burkhead, who’s playing time and numbers had been trending up since his return, but he fumbled early and found himself on the sidelines for long stretches. He did finish with 37 total yards, but RB Dion Lewis once again led the way and even got involved as a pass-catcher, which is rare. He totaled 88 yards and a touchdown. RB James White saw his playing time and overall opportunity dip again, failing to catch his only target. He can’t be sued in fantasy lineups moving forward.

In what looked like a possible high-scoring shootout, the Raiders offense forgot to show up. QB Derek Carr threw for 237 yards and the late touchdown to WR Amari Cooper, but was never really in the flow of the game. Cooper’s fantasy numbers were saved by the touchdown as he only caught three passes for 28 yards. WR Michael Crabtree led the Raiders with 51 yards on six receptions. In what should’ve been a good matchup for veteran Marshawn Lynch, he disappointed, totaling 77 scoreless yards on the day as he was wrecked by game flow.

Cincinnati- 20

Denver- 17

A pair of struggling teams met up in Denver and the Bengals came out victorious in the only game that was even close on the late afternoon slate. Fantasy owners largely faded the entire Bengals offense facing the solid Denver D, but they were able to produce some nice fantasy numbers as they came out victorious. QB Andy Dalton had only his second game of the year with more than two touchdowns, tossing three along with 154 yards. WR A.J. Green was locked down for much of the game, but an 18-yard touchdown was the final score for the Bengals and saved Green’s fantasy day as he finished with a 4/50/1 line. TE Tyler Kroft continues to be touchdown dependent, but he also continues to score touchdowns. He did it again on just two receptions for 12 yards. Rookie WR John Ross was a healthy scratch, which was not a surprise after HC Marvin Lewis called him out through the media earlier in the week. The running game didn’t help the Bengals much. With RB Jeremy Hill now on the injured reserve, RB Joe Mixon saw the large bulk of the work, but turned 20 carries into just 49 yards. Although the Bengals offensive line has been an issue all season, there is no hiding Mixon as one of the season’s biggest disappointments.

QB Brock Osweiler, drawing his second start of the season, played much better in this one, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown and keeping his team in the game throughout. That still doesn’t make him a good option for the Broncos or fantasy players moving forward and it is still likely second-year QB Paxton Lynch, active for the first time this season, will get a shot soon. Osweiler focused on his top two receivers with very different results. WR Demaryius Thomas caught five of his nine targets for 64 yards and a touchdown, but WR Emmanuel Sanders was shut down, catching only two of eight targets for 15 yards. The Broncos backfield remained a clear committee with RB Devontae Booker totaling 98 yards, while C.J. Anderson added 56 yards and a touchdown. Neither of these are reliable options moving forward.

LA Chargers- 54

Buffalo- 24

After getting waxed by the Saints in Week Ten, the Bills made a surprising decision, benching veteran QB Tyrod Taylor and option for rookie QB Nathan Peterman. This move turned out even worse than anyone expected. Peterman completed six passes to the Bills and five passes to the Chargers, throwing a handful of first-half interceptions. Facing a huge 37-7 halftime deficit, the Bills and HC Sean McDermott turned back to Taylor to avoid an even further collapse. While the game was essentially over at that point, Taylor at least made things somewhat respectable, leading three second-half scoring drives, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. In fact, he put up enough numbers in two quarters to finish as a QB1 for the week. Bills RB LeSean McCoy had a big game as well, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown, even playing from far behind for most of the contest. McCoy also added a 12-yard touchdown reception. There is little to take away from this game as it was basically all garbage time for the Bills, but rookie WR Zay Jones led the team with a 4/68 line. WR Kelvin Benjamin caught one pass for 20 yards before suffering a knee injury and being carted off. Little has been reported about the severity of the injury, but it didn’t look good.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen had been mired in a long slump, failing to finish inside the top 30 fantasy receivers in any game since Week Four, but he broke out of that in a major way, catching 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his first trip to the end zone since Week One. Allen didn’t leave much offense for any of his teammates as he accounted for over 60% of the passing yardage from QB Philip Rivers. RB Melvin Gordon bounced back after a disappointing Week Ten in which backup RB Austin Ekeler seemed to claim a chunk of the lead role. Gordon rushed 20 times for 80 yards and a touchdown, while Ekeler worked in the second-half and scored a touchdown of his own, along with 58 total yards.

Philadelphia- 37

Dallas- 9

After a low-scoring first-half of this NFC East battle, the Eagles broke the game open and embarrassed the rival Cowboys. Obviously, a lot of the poor play we’ve now seen from the Cowboys in back-to-back weeks has to do with the absence of RB Ezekiel Elliott and OL Tyron Smith, but that is no consolation to Dallas fans or fantasy owners hoping for big production from QB Dak Prescott, WR Dez Bryant and the rest of the Cowboys roster. Prescott played one of the worst games of his short career, throwing for 145 scoreless yards and sending the Eagles defense three interceptions. Bryant saw some garbage time volume that boosted his numbers and he ended with eight receptions for 63 yards. RB Alfred Morris, playing in place of Elliott, posted a respectable 93 rushing yards on 18 carries.

While the Cowboys had little offensive production to speak of, the Eagles spread it around as they put up 30 or more points for the sixth time this season, including four consecutive games. QB Carson Wentz threw for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns, finding his two starting perimeter WRs Alshon Jeffery (4/67/1) and Torrey Smith (3/28/1) and protecting the ball with no interceptions. The Eagles running game is becoming frustrating from a fantasy perspective, but Eagles fans must be enjoying this. Former Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi rushed just seven times, but gained 91 yards. Meanwhile, RB LeGarrette Blount added 57 yards on 13 carries and rookie RB Corey Clement rushed six times for 50 yards and a touchdown. RB Kenjon Barner even drew one carry and made it count, scoring a four-yard touchdown. The disappointment coming from this offense in this game was TE Zach Ertz, who caught just two passes for eight yards. This will be the first game he has played this season finishing outside of the top 12 fantasy tight ends.