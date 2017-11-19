Week 11 Live Blog

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Week Eleven is here and it is a windy one! The weather has been a story leading up the kickoff and it looks nasty in New York and Cleveland.

(1:41PM) The Saints rushed for a whopping six touchdowns last week and they are at it again. RB Mark Ingram broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run, tying the game with the Redskins at ten points late in the first quarter. Ingram already has 74 total yards.

(1:37PM) A pass interference call in the end zone put the Giants on the goal line and RB Orleans Darkwa punched it in from there, giving New York a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs. Through one quarter, QBs Eli Manning and Alex Smith have combined for less than 100 passing yards in the windy conditions.

(1:32PM) The Redskins have taken the lead over the Saints on a 16-yard touchdown touchdown pass from QB Kirk Cousins to RB Chris Thompson. On the previous play, WR Josh Doctson was once again unsuccessful in making the touchdown reception, as he was ruled out of bounds.

(1:30PM) The Dolphins didn't waste their extended drive this time as QB Jay Cutler found WR Jarvis Landry, who continues to inexplicably be a top red zone target, for the two-yard touchdown. The Dolphins lead the Bucs 7-3.

(1:26PM) The Bears used a long 50-yard run from RB Jordan Howard to get into the red zone and then found then end zone on a rookie connection. QB Mitchell Trubisky hit TE Adam Shaheen for a short touchdown and the Bears lead the Lions 10-0 in the first quarter.

(1:24PM) The Jaguars are on the board as QB Blake Bortles found TE Marcedes Lewis for a ten-yard score. In that same game, rookie RB Leonard Fournette is indeed active and already has 20 yards on five carries in a game that some didn't think he would play.

(1:19PM) This Sunday has proven to be a day of happy returns. After missing much of the season, Ravens RB Danny Woodhead is back on the field and even in a crowded backfield, he has an early reception. Also, Jaguars talented rookie WR Dede Westbrook is making his official NFL debut after a very promising pre-season. Westbrook hasn't seen a target yet, but one of the starters ahead of him, WR Keelan Cole, just limped off the field, so the former Oklahoma star could see a big opportunity. Finally, in that same game, Browns WR Corey Coleman is also back after an injury sent him to the injured reserve list earlier this season.

(1:15PM) After moving to the red zone on the back of RB Damien Williams, Dolphins QB Jay Cutler threw the ball away as the Bucs defense intercepted the veteran signal caller.

(1:13PM) The Redskins used an interception of Saints QB Drew Brees to get in scoring position, but after WR Josh Doctson couldn't hang onto the touchdown, Washington settled for a field goal to take the lead.

(1:12PM) The Dolphins haven't really missed RB Jay Ajayi, who was shipped to the Eagles at the trade deadline. Today, they got things started with a long 69-yard run from RB Damien Williams to put them in the red zone.

(1:10PM) Prior to the start of today's game, the Rams coaching staff vowed to get their star RB Todd Gurley involved early and they have done just that. Gurley just concluded a productive drive with a six-yard touchdown run, giving the Rams an early lead over Minnesota.

(1:07PM) The Packers are in the red zone against the Ravens solid defense, thanks in large part to a 33-yard strike from QB Brett Hundley to his top WR Davante Adams. The productive drive just ended with an interception in the end zone, so no points for the Packers.

(1:04PM) The Browns are not bothered by the weather as they got a long opening kickoff run from rookie RB Matthew Dayes and then got both RBs Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson involved early.