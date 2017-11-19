Week 11 Blog

Sunday, November 19, 2017

(5:03PM) We've already gotten bad news about Redskins RB Chris Thompson and now the same is true for Texans rookie RB D'Onta Foreman , who has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season.

(5:05PM) I overlooked an earlier score from the Chargers/Bills game. The Chargers first offensive touchdown came on a 21-yard pass from QB Philip Rivers to WR Keenan Allen , breaking his recent cold streak. Now, Allen has a second score, making the game a 24-7 contest and giving Allen a stat line of 6/65/2 early in the second-quarter.

(5:24PM) The Patriots extended their lead to 14-0 on a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady to WR Danny Amendola . Brady keyed on TE Rob Gronkowski on the drive, gaining bulk yardage on multiple plays, gaining 26 yards on two receptions. Brady also connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a 52-yarder to ignite the possession.

(5:31PM) WR Keenan Allen continues to do work against the Bills defense and the Chargers continue to rack up points. After a 29-yard strike to Allen, RB Melvin Gordon did the rest of the work, running it in from 10 yards out. Also, Bills rookie QB Nathan Peterman followed that up by throwing his fifth interception of the game.

(6:00PM) With a pair of blowouts among the three afternoon games, let's check in on the top fantasy scorers of Week Eleven, beginning with quarterback.

(6:04PM) The Patriots just made the Mexican matchup against the Raiders an even bigger blowout. QB Tom Brady connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a 64-yard touchdown, making the game 24-0. Cooks has five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

(6:05PM) After five first-half interceptions from QB Nathan Peterman and facing a 40-7 deficit, the Bills have turned back to veteran QB Tyrod Taylor and he quickly led a scoring drive as the Bills settled for a field goal.

(6:27PM) The Chargers are well on their way to a "50 burger" as LB Joey Bosa caused a turnover and LB Melvin Ingram ran it in for a 28-yard fumble recovery, making the score 47-10.

(6:40PM) The Bills aren't going to win this game, but QB Tyrod Taylor is not giving up. He just found RB LeSean McCoy for a touchdown reception, closing the gap to a mere 30 points. Despite this disasterous result, McCoy has had a big game for fantasy players, totaling 126 yards and a pair of scores with nearly a full quarter remaining.

(6:53PM) As the trio of games wind down, we've got a pair of "garbage time" touchdowns. RB Austin Ekeler added to the Chargers lead with a 21-yard touchdown run, making it a 54-17 game. Ekeler followed up his huge Week Ten game with 38 rushing yards as the team has put their starters on the bench. The Raiders avoided a shut out in Mexico as QB Derek Carr hit WR Amari Cooper for a nine-yard score. The Raiders then coverted a two-point try to WR Michael Crabtree .

(6:58PM) The Bengals added to their slim lead in the one competitive game of the late afternoon. QB Andy Dalton hit WR AJ Green for an 18-yard score, giving them a 10 point lead with under nine minutes remaining. Green has a 4/50/1 line on the day against the strong Denver defense.

(7:01PM) Bills QB Tyrod Taylor might end up as a top ten fantasy QB playing just the second-half against the Chargers. He just scored on a two-yard rush.

(7:10PM) The Broncos are not done yet. QB Brock Osweiler just hit WR Demaryius Thomas for a 17-yard score, which will close the Cincy lead to 20-17, pending the extra point. DT leads Denver with a 5/64/1 line.

(7:22PM) The Chargers and Bills ran out the clock and the final score was 54-24 as the Bills were blown out for the second consecutive week.

(7:28PM) A failed fourth-down attempt by the Broncos sealed the win for the Bengals as they moce closer the playoff contention. The Patriots are also putting the finishing touches on their over Oakland, 33-8. We'll be back next week for all of the Week Twelve action. Enjoy the final games of the week and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

(6:40PM) The Bills aren't going to win this game, but QB Tyrod Taylor is not giving up. He just found RB LeSean McCoy for a touchdown reception, closing the gap to a mere 30 points. Despite this disasterous result, McCoy has had a big game for fantasy players, totaling 126 yards and a pair of scores with nearly a full quarter remaining.

(6:27PM) The Chargers are well on their way to a "50 burger" as LB Joey Bosa caused a turnover and LB Melvin Ingram ran it in for a 28-yard fumble recovery, making the score 47-10.

(6:22PM) Finally, the top-scoring fantasy TEs up to this point are:

TE1- Ricky Seals-Jones

TE2- Travis Kelce

TE3- Delanie Walker

TE4- OJ Howard

TE5- Adam Shaheen

(6:19PM) The top-scoring fantasy WRs up to this point are:

WR1- Antonio Brown

WR2- Keenan Allen

WR3- Kenny Stills

WR4- Brandin Cooks

WR5- Adam Thielen

(6:17PM) The top-scoring fantasy RBs up to this point are:

RB1- Alvin Kamara

RB2- Mark Ingram

RB3- D'Onta Foreman

RB4- Latavius Murray

RB5- Samaje Perine

(4:51PM) The Broncos have tied up the game on an extended drive, chipping away a few yards at a time. The drive ended with a three-yard touchdown run from RB CJ Anderson. The Broncos are clearly committed to their backfield committee as RB Devontae Booker carried the ball six times for 20 yards, while Anderson totaled five rushes for 26 yards.

(4:48PM) More injury news...Rams WR Robert Woods, who had another big game, although his touchdown streak was snapped, was spotted leaving the team locker room with his arm in a sling. There are no details yet on the specific injury or the severity.

(4:45PM) An injury update from the early games...Redskins RB Chris Thompson, who had been enjoying a breakout season carrying the Washington offense, suffered a broken leg and will need surgery to repair the injury. It is safe to say we won't get to see Thompson for the remainder of the season. Rookie RB Samaje Perine should see all the work he can handle with RB Rob Kelley already on the injured reserve.

(4:41PM) Let's run through all of the finals from the early games...

Giants 12, Cheifs 9

Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20

Saints 34, Redskins 31

Lions 27, Bears 24

Vikings 24, Rams 7

Jaguars 19, Browns 7

Ravens 23, Packers 0

Texans 31, Cardinals 21

(4:39PM) After an interception in the end zone, Bengals DB Dre Kirkpatrick returned the pick 100 yards, but fumbled the ball and recovered at the one-yard line. After the running game couldn't get it done, QB Andy Dalton hit TE Tyler Kroft for the one-yard score to take the lead over Denver.

(4:30PM) The Saints got a pair of long runs from RB Mark Ingram in overtime and kicked the game-winning field goal to complete their comeback against the Redskins. Washington led 31-16 early in the fourth-quarter before the collapse. Ingram finished with 155 total yards as the Saints remain the hottest team in the league.

(4:27PM) The Bills and Chargers are underway and it has been an odd start for Buffalo. The Bills replaced veteran starting QB Tyrod Taylor this week, naming rookie QB Nathan Peterman the starter. Peterman threw a pair of interception on the Bills first two possessions, but the team's third drive went much better. After a strong 37-yard run from RB LeSean McCoy, the Bills went right back to Shady on the next play and he responded with a 27-yard touchdown run, tying the game. Also in the game, the Bills lost WR Kelvin Benjamin, who had to be carted off the field.

(4:21PM) The Giants got an amazing 34-yard completion from QB Eli Manning to WR Roger Lewis, which resulted in a pass interference call and a first down, leading to the game-winning field goal in overtime as they shocked the Chiefs. RB Kareem Hunt ended the game with 18 carries after justs eeing four in the first half, but 77 scoreless yards in the game.

(4:20PM) The Buccaneers got a game-winning field goal late in the four-quarter and then added a touchdown on the game's final play as the Dolphins attempted the multiple lateral play on the late-game kickoff return.

(4:14PM) The Dolphins and Buccaneers are also locked into a tied game late in the fourth-quarter after QB Matt Moore hit WR Kenny Stills for a 61-yard score. The Bucs are into the red zone with under a minute remaining. Stills has a 7/180/1 line on the day.

(4:13PM) The saints went back to the rookie RB Alvin Kamara, this time pitching it to him for the two-pointer to tie the game with just over a minute remaining.

(4:12PM) Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara made a bobbling catch and took it into the end zone before leaping into the stands to celebrate. The Saints still need a successful two-point conversion to tie the game.

(4:11PM) The Chiefs and Giants are battling in overtime, tied up a 9 apiece. Meanwhile, the Saints are trying to comeback, currently down eight points and now in the red zone with just over a minute remaining.

(3:59PM) It might be a case of too little, too late, but the Saints have closed the gap with time winding down in the fourth quarter. QB Drew Brees found TE Josh Hill for a touchdown to make the score 31-23. RB Mark Ingram 105 total yards, while rookie RB Alvin Kamara has contributed 99 total yards.

(3:50PM) It's good news and bad news for the Texans. After the Cardinals fourth-down attempt failed, Houston rookie RB D'Onta Foreman scored his second touchdown of the day, a 34-yarder. As he crossed the goal line though, his ankle appeared to buckle and he remained down on the field for an extended period. The Texans now lead 30-21.

(3:48PM) The Redskins continue to pour it on the suddenly struggling Saints defense. QB Kirk Cousins connected with a wide open rookie TE Jeremy Sprinkle for a seven-yard touchdown, extending the Redskins lead to 31-16.

(3:39PM) Barely used over the past month, Bears rookie RB Tarik Cohen just had a nice 15-yard touchdown run to tie the game against Detroit. Cohen is up to 13 touches on the day, totaling 59 yards.

(3:34PM) There might not be a hitter player in football right now than Vikings WR Adam Thielen. Earlier in the game today, he had already extended his streak of five or more receptions, which he has done in every game this season. Thielen's sixth reception of the game went for a 65-yard touchdown, extending the Vikes lead over the Rams. Thielen now has 123 yards in the game.

(3:27PM) The back and forth battle continues between the Texans and the Cardinals as Houston's rookie RB D'Onta Foreman rushed for a three-yard touchdow to make the score 24-21. Both running games have struggled today, but the teams are lead by their top wideouts, DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, respectively.

(3:25PM) It is no surprise at this point, but the Dolphins have officially ruled out QB Jay Cutler for the remainder of the game with a concussion. Backup QB Matt Moore has 138 passing yards in less than one quarter after Cutler managed just 83 yards in the first-half, along with those three picks.

(3:23PM) Checking back in on the trio of players returning to the field this week...

Ravens RB Danny Woodhead- 19 total yards

Browns WR Corey Coleman- 2/38 on five targets

Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook- 3/35 on six targets

(3:20PM) A fun series of events for the Redskins. Buried deep in their own territory after the injury to RB Chris Thompson, Washington successfuly executed a fake punt and then moved down the faield, capped by a 40-yard bomb to a wide open WR Ryan Grant for a touchdown, giving the Skins a 24-13 lead. QB Kirk Cousins has 224 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

(3:18PM) Vikings RB Latavius Murray, with an assist from his entire offense who was pushing him through the line, scored his second touchdown of the day. Murray now has 49 total yards on the day, compared to 41 total yards for RB Jerick McKinnon, and the Vikings now lead 14-7.

(3:15PM) You saw Cardinals rookie TE Ricky Seals-Jones listed as the top-scoring fantasy tight end of the day. That's the case after he caught his second touchdown of the day, the third for Arizona QB Blaine Gabbert and the Cardinals lead 21-17 over Houston.

(3:13PM) A quick update...Redskins QB Kirk Cousins did stay in the game after that hard hit from Saints DB Vonn Bell.

(3:11PM) The Redskins may have lost both their quarterback and top running back on a single play. QB Kirk Cousins was hit hard by a Saints defender and then a group of players landed on the leg of RB Chris Thompson. The Skins quickly called Thompson doubtful to return, but he was carted off with an air cast, so that tells us all we need to know.

(3:08PM) With all games no well into the second-half, let's check in on the top fantasy producers of the day, so far...

QB- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford, Blaine Gabbert

RB- Mark Ingram, Lamar Miller, Jordan Howard

WR- Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Landry

TE- Ricky Seals-Jones, OJ Howard, Adam Shaheen

(3:02PM) The inactive lists are being released for the upcoming afternoon games. Bengals rookie WR John Ross is once again a healthy scracth, which is no surprise after HC Marvin Lewis publicly scolded him this week. Other players of note: Chargers QB Philip Rivers (concussion) and Bills TE Charles Clay (knee) are both active, though Bills WR Jordan Matthews (knee) is out.

(2:51PM) Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry lost his big play earlier in the game after a holding penalty, but he just made another, catching a 49-yard pass from QB Matt Moore to put Miami in the red zone. Landry also saw the next target in the end zone, drawing a pass interference call.

(2:49PM) Many were worried about WR DeAndre Hopkins this week, as he is being covered by superstar DB Patrick Peterson of the Cardinals. Although he only had one first-half reception, the Texans and QB Tom Savage made Nuk the focus of their first second-hald frive and hauled in a 28-yard touchdown from Savage to regain the lead. Hopkins has a 4/76/1 line.

(2:47PM) Miami veteran QB Jay Cutler threw three first-half interceptions and he may not get the chance to throw anymore. QB Matt Moore is in the game as the second-half begins with Cutler being evaluated for a concussion. Trailing 20-7, we may not see Cutler for the rest of the game.

(2:40PM) Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette had a rough return to the field last week and was a game-time decision entering the day, but he's putting up solid numbers. Fournette has 54 rushing yards on 11 first-half carries, despite playing in the snow, which he voiced his displeasure of entering the week.

(2:35PM) The Ravens and Packers are already back from halftime and Baltimore is on the board as QB Joe Flacco hit WR Mike Wallace for a 21-yard score and they now lead the Packers 13-0 in Graan Bay.

(2:29PM) The Buccaneers capped off another successful drive with a touchdown pass from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to WR DeSean Jackson. WR Mike Evans had a nice 29-yard reception to key the drive, but dropped an end zone target that could been six. The Bucs got their points in the end and lead 20-7 as halftime nears.

(2:22PM) The Lions continue to stay hot, scoring again and giving them 21 points in the second-quarter to take the lead from the Bears. QB Matthew Stafford hit RB Ameer Abdullah for a two-yard touchdown pass. Stafford now has 195 yards and two scores.

(2:19PM) The Cardinals have scored again and it comes via a second touchdown pass from QB Blaine Gabbert. This time, Gabbert hit TE Ricky Seals-Jones for an 11-yard score, giving the Cards a 14-7 lead.

(2:16PM) With the wind in New York, everyone expected a heavy workload for Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt, but as halftime approaches, Hunt has just four carries, gaining 20 yards. It is another perplexing coaching decision from HC Andy Reid and his coaching staff.

(2:09PM) The Packers and Ravens game has been marred by multiple turnovers in the first-half as Baltimore leads 3-0 at the two-minute warning. WR Davante Adams (4/64) and WR Jordy Nelson (2/24) account for much of the Packers offense, while rookie RB Jamaal Williams has 34 rushing yards on nine carries, also chipping in a 2/21 receiving line.

(2:08PM) WR Jarvis Landry already has the touchdown and now he is looking for the big play. Landry hauled in a 49-yard reception, but it was nullified by a late holding penalty. Instead, Landry has a 3/26/1 line so far, midway through the second quarter.

(2:05PM) After a 40-yard bomb to WR Kenny Golladay, Lions QB Matthew Stafford then found WR Marvin Jones for the 28-yard touchdown, a much-needed score. The Lions now trail by just three points. Jones has a 2/44/1 line, while WR Golden Tate has yet to see a target.

(2:00PM) Now playing with his third starting QB of the season as Blaine Gabbert gets his first start, WR Larry Fitzgerald of the Cardinals continues to put up huge numbers. Fitzgerald just hauled in a 20-yard touchdown from Gabbert, tying the game with seven points. Fitzgerald has caught all five of his targets today and has a 5/65/1 line.

(1:58PM) The Tampa Bay Bucs took the lead over Miami on a touchdown pass from veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to rookie TE OJ Howard. On the next possession, Miami QB Jay Cutler threw his third pick of the day and the Bucs are nearing the red zone again.

(1:54PM) After multiple first quarter turnovers, the Browns are finally on the board. QB DeShone Kizer found a streaking RB Duke Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown, cutting into the Jaguars lead, now 10-7. Johnson has 34 total yards. In his first game back in weeks, WR Corey Coleman leads the Browns in receiving on a 2/28 line.

(1:52PM) Redskins rookie RB Samaje Perine busted through the line for the one-yard score to give his team the lead. The long drive was keyed by big gaining pass plays to WR Josh Doctson and TE Vernon Davis, who continues to perform with TE Jordan Reed out of the lineup.

(1:47PM) The play was heavily scrutinized and closely reviewed, but in the end, it counted. Texans RB Lamar Miller held on for the seven-yard touchdown catch from QB Tom Savage for the first score of the game against Arizona. Miller has 35 total yards along with the touchdown.

(1:44PM) Following the season-ending injury to rookie RB Dalvin Cook, the Vikings were intent on using a committee attack, even when RB Jerick McKinnon was clearly outplaying former Raider RB Latavius Murray early on. That might be paying off as Murray is heating up and he just found the end zone, rushing for a eight-yard score to tie the game against the Rams. Murray has 5/20/1 in the early second-quarter.

(1:41PM) The Saints rushed for a whopping six touchdowns last week and they are at it again. RB Mark Ingram broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run, tying the game with the Redskins at ten points late in the first quarter. Ingram already has 74 total yards.

(1:37PM) A pass interference call in the end zone put the Giants on the goal line and RB Orleans Darkwa punched it in from there, giving New York a 6-0 lead over the Chiefs. Through one quarter, QBs Eli Manning and Alex Smith have combined for less than 100 passing yards in the windy conditions.

(1:32PM) The Redskins have taken the lead over the Saints on a 16-yard touchdown touchdown pass from QB Kirk Cousins to RB Chris Thompson. On the previous play, WR Josh Doctson was once again unsuccessful in making the touchdown reception, as he was ruled out of bounds.

(1:30PM) The Dolphins didn't waste their extended drive this time as QB Jay Cutler found WR Jarvis Landry, who continues to inexplicably be a top red zone target, for the two-yard touchdown. The Dolphins lead the Bucs 7-3.

(1:26PM) The Bears used a long 50-yard run from RB Jordan Howard to get into the red zone and then found then end zone on a rookie connection. QB Mitchell Trubisky hit TE Adam Shaheen for a short touchdown and the Bears lead the Lions 10-0 in the first quarter.

(1:24PM) The Jaguars are on the board as QB Blake Bortles found TE Marcedes Lewis for a ten-yard score. In that same game, rookie RB Leonard Fournette is indeed active and already has 20 yards on five carries in a game that some didn't think he would play.

(1:19PM) This Sunday has proven to be a day of happy returns. After missing much of the season, Ravens RB Danny Woodhead is back on the field and even in a crowded backfield, he has an early reception. Also, Jaguars talented rookie WR Dede Westbrook is making his official NFL debut after a very promising pre-season. Westbrook hasn't seen a target yet, but one of the starters ahead of him, WR Keelan Cole, just limped off the field, so the former Oklahoma star could see a big opportunity. Finally, in that same game, Browns WR Corey Coleman is also back after an injury sent him to the injured reserve list earlier this season.

(1:15PM) After moving to the red zone on the back of RB Damien Williams, Dolphins QB Jay Cutler threw the ball away as the Bucs defense intercepted the veteran signal caller.

(1:13PM) The Redskins used an interception of Saints QB Drew Brees to get in scoring position, but after WR Josh Doctson couldn't hang onto the touchdown, Washington settled for a field goal to take the lead.

(1:12PM) The Dolphins haven't really missed RB Jay Ajayi, who was shipped to the Eagles at the trade deadline. Today, they got things started with a long 69-yard run from RB Damien Williams to put them in the red zone.

(1:10PM) Prior to the start of today's game, the Rams coaching staff vowed to get their star RB Todd Gurley involved early and they have done just that. Gurley just concluded a productive drive with a six-yard touchdown run, giving the Rams an early lead over Minnesota.

(1:07PM) The Packers are in the red zone against the Ravens solid defense, thanks in large part to a 33-yard strike from QB Brett Hundley to his top WR Davante Adams. The productive drive just ended with an interception in the end zone, so no points for the Packers.

(1:04PM) The Browns are not bothered by the weather as they got a long opening kickoff run from rookie RB Matthew Dayes and then got both RBs Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson involved early.