Week 11 Blog

Sunday, November 19, 2017


Week Eleven is here and it is a windy one! The weather has been a story leading up the kickoff and it looks nasty in New York and Cleveland.

 

(7:28PM) A failed fourth-down attempt by the Broncos sealed the win for the Bengals as they moce closer the playoff contention. The Patriots are also putting the finishing touches on their over Oakland, 33-8. We'll be back next week for all of the Week Twelve action. Enjoy the final games of the week and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

 

(7:22PM) The Chargers and Bills ran out the clock and the final score was 54-24 as the Bills were blown out for the second consecutive week. 

 

(7:10PM) The Broncos are not done yet. QB Brock Osweiler just hit WR Demaryius Thomas for a 17-yard score, which will close the Cincy lead to 20-17, pending the extra point. DT leads Denver with a 5/64/1 line. 

 

(7:01PM) Bills QB Tyrod Taylor might end up as a top ten fantasy QB playing just the second-half against the Chargers. He just scored on a two-yard rush. 

 

(6:58PM) The Bengals added to their slim lead in the one competitive game of the late afternoon. QB Andy Dalton hit WR AJ Green for an 18-yard score, giving them a 10 point lead with under nine minutes remaining. Green has a 4/50/1 line on the day against the strong Denver defense. 

 

(6:53PM) As the trio of games wind down, we've got a pair of "garbage time" touchdowns. RB Austin Ekeler added to the Chargers lead with a 21-yard touchdown run, making it a 54-17 game. Ekeler followed up his huge Week Ten game with 38 rushing yards as the team has put their starters on the bench. The Raiders avoided a shut out in Mexico as QB Derek Carr hit WR Amari Cooper for a nine-yard score. The Raiders then coverted a two-point try to WR Michael Crabtree

 

(6:40PM) The Bills aren't going to win this game, but QB Tyrod Taylor is not giving up. He just found RB LeSean McCoy for a touchdown reception, closing the gap to a mere 30 points. Despite this disasterous result, McCoy has had a big game for fantasy players, totaling 126 yards and a pair of scores with nearly a full quarter remaining. 

 

(6:27PM) The Chargers are well on their way to a "50 burger" as LB Joey Bosa caused a turnover and LB Melvin Ingram ran it in for a 28-yard fumble recovery, making the score 47-10. 

 

(6:22PM) Finally, the top-scoring fantasy TEs up to this point are:

TE1- Ricky Seals-Jones

TE2- Travis Kelce

TE3- Delanie Walker

TE4- OJ Howard

TE5- Adam Shaheen

 

(6:19PM) The top-scoring fantasy WRs up to this point are:

WR1- Antonio Brown

WR2- Keenan Allen

WR3- Kenny Stills

WR4- Brandin Cooks

WR5- Adam Thielen

 

(6:17PM) The top-scoring fantasy RBs up to this point are:

RB1- Alvin Kamara

RB2- Mark Ingram

RB3- D'Onta Foreman

RB4- Latavius Murray

RB5- Samaje Perine

 

(6:05PM) After five first-half interceptions from QB Nathan Peterman and facing a 40-7 deficit, the Bills have turned back to veteran QB Tyrod Taylor and he quickly led a scoring drive as the Bills settled for a field goal. 

 

(6:04PM) The Patriots just made the Mexican matchup against the Raiders an even bigger blowout. QB Tom Brady connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a 64-yard touchdown, making the game 24-0. Cooks has five receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. 

 

(6:00PM) With a pair of blowouts among the three afternoon games, let's check in on the top fantasy scorers of Week Eleven, beginning with quarterback.

QB1- Ben Roethlisberger

QB2- Kirk Cousins

QB3- Tom Brady

QB4- Drew Brees

QB5- Ryan Fitzpatrick

 

(5:31PM) WR Keenan Allen continues to do work against the Bills defense and the Chargers continue to rack up points. After a 29-yard strike to Allen, RB Melvin Gordon did the rest of the work, running it in from 10 yards out. Also, Bills rookie QB Nathan Peterman followed that up by throwing his fifth interception of the game. 

 

(5:24PM) The Patriots extended their lead to 14-0 on a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady to WR Danny Amendola. Brady keyed on TE Rob Gronkowski on the drive, gaining bulk yardage on multiple plays, gaining 26 yards on two receptions. Brady also connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a 52-yarder to ignite the possession. 

 

(5:05PM) I overlooked an earlier score from the Chargers/Bills game. The Chargers first offensive touchdown came on a 21-yard pass from QB Philip Rivers to WR Keenan Allen, breaking his recent cold streak. Now, Allen has a second score, making the game a 24-7 contest and giving Allen a stat line of 6/65/2 early in the second-quarter. 

 

(5:03PM) We've already gotten bad news about Redskins RB Chris Thompson and now the same is true for Texans rookie RB D'Onta Foreman, who has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles, ending his season. 

 


Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com.
