Injury Report: Week 11

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Week 11 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 11 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.







Early Games

Jaguars @ Browns

*Leonard Fournette (questionable) appears to be a real concern after sitting out Friday’s practice with an ankle injury which reportedly “still isn’t right.” Even if he suits up, it looks like the rookie will be limited in a quietly tough matchup, making him a risky fantasy proposition. T.J. Yeldon has been the backup of choice lately, but Chris Ivory touched the ball 40 times in the two games Fournette missed earlier this year. Both will be usable fantasy options if Fournette sits, but Ivory is the safer bet. Allen Hurns (ankle) and WR Arrelious Benn (knee) will miss this game, but Marqise Lee (knee) was left off the final report and is good to go as the No. 1 receiver. Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook, assuming he is activated off injured reserve on Saturday, should also have roles, but they are just dart throws. LB Blair Brown (hamstring), OG Patrick Omameh (quad), and RT Jermey Parnell (knee) are questionable.



*Isaiah Crowell was limited earlier in the week with a shoulder injury, but he was left off the final report. In a tough matchup, he is no better than a low-end RB2. DeShone Kizer (ribs) and Kenny Britt (knee) were also left off the final report, and Corey Coleman is expected to handle a “full workload” in his first game back from injured reserve. That said, the Browns' passing game should be completely avoided this week. OT Shon Coleman (concussion), CB Jamar Taylor (ankle), and C J.C. Tretter (shoulder, knee) are questionable.





Ravens @ Packers

*The Ravens continue to be coy about Danny Woodhead’s (hamstring, injured reserve) status, but every indication is he will be ready to return against the Packers. The good news is we will know on Saturday for sure. Terrance West (calf, questionable) also looks likely to play following a full week of practice, creating a bit of a headache in a backfield which also contains Alex Collins and Buck Allen. OC Marty Mornhinweg said Alex Collins will remain the team's featured back, but his “featured” status has been mostly limited to early-down work so far this season. It is likely Woodhead will be the most valuable fantasy asset once he returns to 100 percent, but that might not be this week. TE Nick Boyle (toe), WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles’), and OLB Tim Williams (thigh) round out the questionable list while LT Ronnie Stanley is doubtful with a concussion. Stanley has played well this season, so his absence will be a blow.



*Oddly, Green Bay’s backfield is quite a bit more settled than Baltimore’s because they have just one healthy option with both Aaron Jones (knee) and Ty Montgomery (ribs) ruled out. Jamaal Williams was given 20 carries last week against the Bears, and as long as the Packers keep things close, he should see another big workload this week, putting him in the RB2 conversation. RT Bryan Bulaga (knee) and S Morgan Burnett (groin) are also out. OLB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Quinton Dial (chest), CB Kevin King (shoulder), and G Lucas Patrick (back) are questionable.



Lions @ Bears

*Ezekiel Ansah (back) remains out, and he will be joined on the sidelines by RB Dwayne Washington (hip). With Washington out, Ameer Abdullah should retain his newfound role in the red zone. S Don Carey (knee) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle) are questionable.



*TE Dion Sims (illness), LB Danny Trevathan (calf), and CB Bryce Callahan (knee) were all listed as questionable despite sitting out the entire week of practice. With Sims almost certain to sit, rookie Adam Shaheen should have a nice role in a good matchup. OT Tom Compton (ankle) and S DeAndre Houston-Carson (illness) are also questionable.



Chiefs @ Giants

*Kansas City is down a couple pass rushers with OLB Dee Ford (back) and OLB Tamba Hali (knee) ruled out, and they will be joined on the sidelines by DE Allen Bailey (knee) and Albert Wilson (hamstring). With Wilson out, Demarcus Robinson will start opposite Tyreek Hill.



*The circling Giants will be without LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin, doubtful), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), and, most importantly, RT Justin Pugh (back), who is their best lineman. On the bright side, DT Damon Harrison (ankle) looks likely to play through a questionable tag. LB Devon Kennard (quad) is also questionable.





Bucs @ Dolphins

*It was not the most important news of the day regarding the quarterback, but Jameis Winston was ruled out for Week 11 because of his right shoulder injury. Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to start in his place. DE William Gholston (neck) and CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) are also out.



*Kenny Stills is officially questionable with a back injury. He did not practice on Friday and coach Adam Gase did not sound confident about his status, but Stills said he plans to play. Even if he suits up, Stills will not be a great fantasy option. DE William Hayes (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee), and S Michael Thomas (knee) are also questionable.



Rams @ Vikings

*Malcolm Brown remains out with a knee injury, leaving Lance Dunbar as the backup to Todd Gurley. In better news, OLB Robert Quinn, who missed last week with an illness, was left off the final report. TE Derek Carrier (hamstring) and CB Troy Hill (hamstring) are questionable.



*DE Everson Griffen (foot) is officially questionable, but he said he will “for sure” play. Still third in the league in sacks despite missing last week, Griffen's return is a big boost for a defense which will be without S Andrew Sendejo (groin, hamstring). RT Mike Remmers (concussion) is also out while DE Brian Robison (back) is questionable.



Cardinals @ Texans

*Drew Stanton is officially questionable with a knee injury, but Arizona has already named Blaine Gabbert the starter against Houston. Stanton will serve as the backup if he is active. Less certain is the status of John Brown, who did not practice on Thursday because of a back injury but was able to get in a limited session Friday. He is also questionable along with C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder) and OT John Wetzel (back). DT Corey Peters (ankle) is out.



*As expected, Will Fuller (ribs) will sit out this game, and he will be joined on the sidelines by LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) and OT Julien Davenport (shoulder). Fuller’s absence should open up targets for Bruce Ellington, who should also benefit from Patrick Peterson shadowing DeAndre Hopkins. Alfred Blue (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee), C Greg Mancz (knee, chest), and WR Chris Thompson (knee) are questionable.



Redskins @ Saints

*Jordan Reed remains out with a hamstring injury, meaning Vernon Davis will once again be a great option despite a tough matchup. Reed will be joined on the sidelines by Terrelle Pryor, who has had an ankle injury for several weeks which apparently is not improving. With Ryan Grant (concussion) and Brian Quick (concussion) also questionable, Washington could be down to just Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, and Maurice Harris at receiver. C Spencer Long (knees) is also out while LB Zach Brown (Achilles’), CB Quinton Dunbar (illness), S DeAngelo Hall (knee), DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), RG Brandon Scherff (knee), and LT Trent Williams (knee) round out a massive questionable list.



*In contrast to Washington, the Saints are incredibly healthy, with just LB A.J. Klein (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (groin) listed as questionable. Vaccaro seems unlikely to play after sitting out Friday’s practice.



Afternoon Games

Bills @ Chargers

*Zay Jones (knee) is ready to return and Jordan Matthews (knee) should play through a questionable tag, but neither is an exciting fantasy play as at best the third pass-catching option in an offense now quarterbacked by rookie Nathan Peterman. Charles Clay (knee, questionable) should also play, but he is just a low-end streamer at this point. DE Jerry Hughes (shin, calf) rounds out the questionable list while LT Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle), RG John Miller (ankle), and Mike Tolbert (hamstring) have been ruled out. As ridiculous as it is, Tolbert sitting should open up more work in the passing game for LeSean McCoy.



*Philip Rivers was listed as questionable with a concussion, but he was officially cleared on Friday and will be ready to go. DE Chris McCain (quad) is also questionable, RT Joe Barksdale (foot) is out, and LB James Onwualu (quad) and LB Hayes Pullard (neck) are doubtful.



Bengals @ Broncos

*Brandon LaFell (knee) is officially questionable, but he should play after getting in a full practice Friday. Even so, he is not a fantasy option this week. CB Adam Jones (concussion) is out, but CB William Jackson (toe) looks likely to play. LB Kevin Minter (elbow) and DT Pat Sims (calf) are also out.



*Denver has questions at tight end with both A.J. Derby (shoulder) and Jeff Heuerman (knee) ruled out. Virgil Green should serve as the primary option, but he is not on the streaming map. Cody Latimer (knee, Achilles’) and OT Donald Stephenson (calf) are questionable.



Patriots vs. Raiders

*Chris Hogan (shoulder, out) did not even practice this week and does not look particularly close to returning. Danny Amendola (knee, questionable) should have a bigger role with Hogan sidelined, but he has not topped 50 yards since Week 5. C David Andrews (illness), RT Marcus Cannon (ankle), and ST Matthew Slater (hamstring) will join Hogan on the sidelines. Martellus Bennett (shoulder, hamstring), DT Malcom Brown (ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), and CB Eric Rowe (groin) are questionable. Bennett should play following a limited week of practice.



*Already a great matchup for Tom Brady and company, the Raiders' secondary will be without CB David Amerson (foot, doubtful). Things could get ugly for Oakland’s defense. RG Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), RT Marshall Newhouse (hip, quad), and FB Jamize Olawale (hamstring) are questionable.



Sunday Night

Eagles @ Cowboys

*Zach Ertz (hamstring) was not even on the final report, but Alshon Jeffery is listed as questionable after being added with an ankle injury on Thursday. Jeffery got in a full practice Friday, however, and has said he will play through the injury. He is a top-20 option in a good matchup. CB Ronald Darby (ankle) also looks set to finally return after being left off the final report.



*Dez Bryant (knee) was not even listed on the final report despite sitting out Wednesday’s practice. He has not flashed any yardage upside so far this season, but he is always a threat to score, keeping him in the WR2 range. LT Tyron Smith (back, groin) was officially listed as questionable, but he is highly unlikely to play after sitting out all week. Byron Bell is expected to get the start at left tackle after Chaz Green was demolished last week. DT Maliek Collins (foot), S Jeff Heath (concussion), and TE Geoff Swaim (knee) are also questionable. Dallas will be without LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and K Dan Bailey (groin). Lee sitting is a massive boost for Philly’s offense.



Monday Night

Falcons @ Seahawks

*Devonta Freeman (concussion) has sat out the first two days of practice, and there is almost zero chance he suits up on Monday night. Coach Dan Quinn has said the offense will lean on Tevin Coleman with Freeman out. Julio Jones (ankle) has been limited so far this week, but there is no concern about him sitting. With Richard Sherman (Achilles’) out for the season, Julio is in a surprisingly okay spot this week.



*Earl Thomas (hamstring) is expected to return this week, but Richard Sherman (Achilles’) is out for the season and Kam Chancellor (neck) will reportedly join him on injured reserve, two massive blows to the secondary. Despite it being in Seattle, this is not a terrible matchup for Matt Ryan. Eddie Lacy (groin) is expected to return after getting in limited practices to start the week, making this backfield even more untouchable in fantasy.