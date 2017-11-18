Weather: Week 11 Forecasts

Saturday, November 18, 2017

Fantasy football playoffs are edging closer, making each matchup seemingly more important. Avoiding fantasy options in one of the multiple games likely to be affected by weather could make-or-break your run to the playoffs. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather….

Cause for Concern



Jacksonville at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): Weather will likely make a big impact in this game with 20+ MPH winds and 25+ MPH gusts expected. In addition to the strong winds, 32 degree temperatures with potential flurries are forecasted. This game already had the lowest Vegas total of the week, something that may lower even more closer to game time due to the forecasted inclement weather. I would avoid almost all fantasy options in this game.



Baltimore at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): 15 MPH sustained winds could be a concern for this matchup between the Packers and Ravens. Neither team has been able to throw all that well, especially with the Packers starting Brett Hundley. Despite the high winds, 27 degree temperatures with clear skies are forecasted. Davante Adams is worth a start, but I would be cautious about anyone else.



Detroit at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): Another game with potentially concerning wind speeds, both teams deep passing options should be downgraded. Marvin Jones of the Lions could be one of the most impacted receivers in this game. 15+ MPH sustained winds with 28 degree temperatures are forecasted for this game. Downgrade both teams passing games slightly, but start all fantasy options as usual otherwise.



Kansas City at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): Alex Smith and the Chiefs will look to exploit the Giants weak defense at MetLife Stadium. 50 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies will be accompanied by 17 MPH winds. Despite the potentially tough winds, I would still start Alex Smith and Tyreek Hill due to the matchup.

Week 11 Worry-Free Weather



Tampa Bay at Miami (1:00 PM ET): Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to fill in for QB Jameis Winston in Week 11, traveling to Miami. 79 degree temperatures and clear skies are forecasted for this matchup meaning fantasy options can be started as usual.



Buffalo at LA Chargers (4:05 PM ET): Both teams will enjoy 70 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies in this matchup. The Bills will travel to Los Angeles in the midst of a quarterback change after a big loss to New Orleans. Fantasy options can be started as usual in this one.



Cincinnati at Denver (4:25 PM ET): High altitude will likely affect the Bengals more than the weather in this matchup. 52 degree temperatures with clear skies are forecasted in this one meaning you can start all fantasy options as normal.



New England at Oakland (4:25 PM ET): The next installment of the international series will take place in Mexico City between the Raiders and Patriots. 65 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are forecasted for what’s expected to be one of the highest scoring games of the week.



Atlanta at Seattle (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The Falcons will travel to Seattle and take on the Seahawks in fairly nice pacific-northwest fall weather. 49 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are expected in this one. There’s little to no danger of inclement weather meaning you can start your fantasy players with confidence.



Home Teams are Dome Teams



Four games will be played in a dome this week, including the divisional matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys which will be played on Sunday Night.



Los Angeles at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)



Washington at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)



Arizona at Houston (1:00 PM ET)



Philadelphia at Dallas (8:30 PM ET)