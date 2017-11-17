Roundtable: The WR1 Conundrum

Friday, November 17, 2017

Jesse Pantuosco (@JessePantuosco): Reebs said something interesting in last week’s Roundtable when he mentioned that Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins have been the only consistent week-to-week WR1s in fantasy this season. I think his point is well-taken. At the start of the year, there was a very clear upper echelon of wide receivers—Antonio, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Jordy Nelson and Michael Thomas. Most of those players are still every-week WR1s—obviously Beckham is out for the year and I’d downgrade Nelson with Brett Hundley at QB—but you can still poke holes in almost all of them. Julio isn’t scoring touchdowns, Evans hasn’t topped 100 yards yet, Thomas is playing on a run-first offense and Antonio is catching passes from an over-the-hill Ben Roethlisberger (though obviously that wasn’t an issue last night against Tennessee).

I’m nitpicking, of course, but it does feel like the top tier of wide receivers in 2017 has been a notch below some of the groups we’ve seen in years past. So I guess my question would be, aside from the usual suspects like AB and Julio, who else would you consider an every-week WR1? Has Adam Thielen graduated to that level yet or are we still waiting on the quarterback situation in Minnesota? I could name plenty of others—Doug Baldwin, Larry Fitzgerald, Tyreek Hill, Golden Tate. Heck, I think we’ve even reached the point where Devin Funchess and Robert Woods would have to be considered options. Who else would you put in that 6-12 range?

Rich Hribar (@LordReebs): Wide receiver production has been hard to come by this year as it relates to individual players. Through 10 weeks, we have just two wide receivers with 150 PPR points (Brown and Hopkins) compared to 11 at this point last year, 14 in 2014, 10 in 2013 and 11 in 2012. If we mixed in the top three tight ends, Travis Kelce would be the WR3, Zach Ertz the WR10 and Rob Gronkowski the WR14, and that’s with Ertz and Gronk both missing a game.

I'd still be pleased if I owned Michael Thomas or Julio Jones because they've had such steady floors. They just haven't cashed in on their ceilings yet. Thielen has turned into a very Baldwin-esque player and has to be in this conversation because of his blend of floor and ceiling, which stems from his versatility. He primarily plays in the slot, which locks him into a steady diet of high-percentage targets. But he's also been one of the best vertical receivers in the league so far, catching 17-of-25 targets on throws 15 yards or deeper and tying for the league-lead in receptions of 20-plus yards. And even though Thielen only has two touchdowns this year, he’s still finished as the WR8 or better four times, which gives him a relatively high ceiling.

Tate has always been massively underrated by the fantasy community. He’ll frustrate fantasy owners with a clunker here and there, but he’s been hot over his last four games and is on pace for his fourth straight 90-catch season.

I would pump the brakes a bit on Bob Woods though. His last two games were his first two WR1 finishes of the year and I think he’ll eventually settle in as more of a WR2/3. The past two weeks were predictable blow-up spots against the Giants and Texans. Woods dominated those matchups but let’s not forget that his current hot streak was preceded by a 14-game touchdown drought. I'd absolutely still use him, but you can't be counting on him to have a multi-touchdown game every week.

Pantuosco: So here’s something I wonder about—where do you slot T.Y. Hilton? If you comb through the league leaderboards, he’s pretty much exactly where we thought he’d be. Top four in receiving yards (725), second in yards per catch (20.1). But it’s how he’s arrived at those numbers that concerns me. Talk about feast or famine. Hilton’s range of outcomes has been all over the map this year. He’s finished with 30 yards or fewer five times but also boasts three games with at least 150 yards including a five-catch, 175-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Texans in Week 9. That was the fifth-highest scoring PPR game by a wide receiver this year. He’s probably too volatile to be a WR1, but I’m not sure there’s another receiver out there with that kind of blow-up potential.

And while we’re at it, let’s settle the Brandin Cooks debate once and for all. I think he’s a WR1 but I can see why others might see it differently. Cooks has been pretty similar to Michael Thomas. He’s a weekly lock for 70-plus yards, but the touchdowns haven’t been there and he’s only had one huge game, which came against the Texans (big surprise) in Week 3 (five catches, 131 yards, two touchdowns). The Patriots have really spread it out this year (four receivers with 50-plus targets), which I think has also hurt Cooks. That said, the consistency and the fact that he’s catching balls from Tom Brady both work in his favor.

Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin): With all due respect, Hilton is not remotely close to this conversation for me. I am not interested in starting someone much more likely to get 30 yards than be fantasy useful, and the Colts' schedule down the stretch is horrific. They get the Titans following the bye, but after that they play Jacksonville, Buffalo, Denver and Baltimore. Hilton will not even be startable for good teams in those matchups, much less a top-24 receiver.

Cooks is a more interesting discussion because he has been pretty consistent so far this season, scoring at least 11 PPR points in all but three games, but he has just one real ceiling game. When we are talking about "WR1s," however, I think it should be more about how you feel about them week-to-week rather than what they have done, even if that sounds somewhere on Shia LaBeouf's side of insane. When I rank Cooks every week, I struggle to keep him out of the top-12 because of his demonstrated floor and obvious blowup potential in this offense, even if we have not seen him bump up against that ceiling too many times this season.

Jeff Brubach (@Jeff_Brubach): I would definitely include Golden Tate in the top group. He's racked up at least 86 yards while averaging eight targets over his last four games and feels like a very consistent option each week relative to the rest of the receiving ranks. He is still a pass-catching machine with YAC skills for days, giving him decent upside each week along with a rock-solid floor.

Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL): Like Ray, I’m not really buying Hilton as a WR1 either. Someone who seems odd to consider a WR1 but absolutely should be is Adam Thielen. He is the WR3 overall in PPR heading into Week 11 and has logged five or more receptions in every game this year while drawing double-digit targets in each of his last four games. Case Keenum and the Vikings are on a roll, making Thielen a solid rest-of-season WR1.

Larry Fitzgerald has to be considered a WR1 as well. Right now, he’s one spot behind Thielen as the WR4 overall in PPR scoring. Fitz only has two outings with fewer than 11 fantasy points and has shown a high ceiling with a handful of big games. Some fantasy owners may be worried about the quarterback situation in Arizona, but Fitzgerald’s 10/113/0 line on 14 targets with Drew Stanton starting last week should assuage most of those concerns.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat): Mike Evans and Michael Thomas are both well positioned to be in the top five come the end of the season. Evans' lack of a 100-yard game is a fluke, as is Thomas' failure to have a blow-up day. When you're getting the kind of volume both those guys are, it's only a matter of time. It will probably happen this weekend for Evans against the pathetic Dolphins.

Thielen definitely deserves to be there for all the reasons Reebs laid out. He has a floor nourished by easy targets and a ceiling raised by his big-play ability. He basically has a high-end TE1 floor (five catches) with an alpha WR1 ceiling. It’s a fluke that he only has two touchdowns and I’m sure he’ll improve on that down the stretch.

Will Sterling Shepard join this party at some point?