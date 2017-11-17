Nick Mensio

Week 11 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Friday, November 17, 2017


Happy Week 11, everyone. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Derek Carr vs. Patriots: The Raiders are coming off their bye week. Heading into it, Carr strung together three-straight 300-yard passing games. In two of those games, however, he managed to throw just one touchdown in each, while the other was a 417-yard, three-score effort against the Chiefs in Week 7. Carr has just three top-12 finishes on the year, but a Week 11 home date against the Patriots with two weeks of rest looks like a real spot to jump-start this offense for a playoff run. New England is 30th in pass-defense DVOA, 31st in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and 32nd in overall pass defense. The Patriots also don’t pressure the quarterback, as they’re 26th in sacks, and are one of three teams to allow more than 8.0 YPA through the air. In Weeks 1-6, the Patriots allowed five top-12 finishes, and the only one not to finish as a QB1 was Deshaun Watson (QB15). Since then, the Patriots have shut down Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, and Brock Osweiler. Ryan had to deal with the Foxboro fog, Rivers only attempted six passes before halftime, and Osweiler is…well…Osweiler. Carr should snap New England’s streak. This game has a 54.5-point over-under, the highest of Week 11. Both defenses are truly awful, so we could see a back-and-forth affair. We’re going to want plenty of action on this one in DFS.

Starts

Alex Smith at Giants: Smith is also coming off his bye. The overall QB4 in fantasy points per game, Smith should probably be locked into fantasy lineups at this points, but the nature of his career likely has some at least debating it. The last three quarterbacks to face the Giants have all had top-four weeks, including Russell Wilson (QB4), Jared Goff (QB1), and C.J. Beathard (QB4). The New York defense has completely mailed it in, and top CB Janoris Jenkins was obviously not even trying late in last week’s loss to the previously winless Niners. Over the last five weeks, the Giants are dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. On the year, they’re 32nd in sacks, 30th in pass yards allowed, and 29th in pass-defense DVOA. Smith has thrown multiple touchdowns in 5-of-9 starts, and New York is tied for last in touchdown passes surrendered with 20. The only real concern here for Smith is the projected wind, as RotoGrinders’ Kevin Roth forecasts sustained winds in the 15-20 MPH range with gusts of 30 MPH. That could be bad news for the deep passing game. Smith is typically a guy who likes to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers early, letting them create yards after the catch, so it’s not a huge deal. Kansas City’s implied team total of 27.75 points is the third-highest of Week 11. Both offenses should be able to put points on the board.

Blake Bortles at Browns: The only reason Bortles is on this list is because he’s the quarterback who gets the Browns this week. There aren’t many quality streaming options available on the wire this week, but one is Bortles. He’s the QB24 in fantasy points per game this season, so it’s a battle of bad against bad. Bortles has set season-highs in pass attempts each of the past two weeks, firing off 51 passes last week against the Chargers after letting it loose 38 times Week 9. He has just a 2:2 TD:INT mark in those two contests, but Bortles has topped 250 yards in each of the past three games. The Browns are 25th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 27th in pass-defense DVOA, and 30th in touchdowns allowed through the air. Over the last four games, only Marcus Mariota hasn’t finished as a QB1 against Cleveland. Deshaun Watson was the QB2, Case Keenum the QB6, and Matthew Stafford the QB8. Bortles isn’t as good as any of those guys and has a worse supporting cast, but there’s enough here to produce a top-12 week. Weather will be a real issue in Cleveland, however, as snow showers are predicted for the morning and 20-25 MPH winds accompanied by feels-like temperatures in the 20s during game time. Wind is the biggest enemy to passing games, particularly deep passes. Bortles doesn’t need disadvantages as is, but a week where Tom Savage, DeShone Kizer, Nathan Peterman, Brock Osweiler, Mitchell Trubisky, and Blaine Gabbert are starting NFL games, Bortles isn’t that bad of an option. The Browns also feature one of the league’s top run defenses, though I don’t really expect that to scare the Jaguars out of their game plan.

Eli Manning vs. Chiefs: Manning has had a middle-of-the-road season and is far from the Giants’ biggest 2017 worries. He’s top-10 in touchdown passes and has thrown only six interceptions. Manning is fresh off a top-12 week in San Francisco and gets to come back home to face a similarly bad Chiefs pass defense. Kansas City is 28th in pass yards allowed, 28th in fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks, and 22nd in pass-defense DVOA. Over their last four games, the Chiefs are giving up 279 yards per game through the air. Not everything is roses for Manning, though. His offensive line is a real issue, especially with top lineman RT Justin Pugh out indefinitely with a back injury. LT Ereck Flowers is already one of the worst in the league at his position. And Manning’s pass-game arsenal has obviously been wrecked by injuries to Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall. Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram have emerged as real threats, however, and are enough to vault Manning to solid fantasy days in plus matchups. This one qualifies in a game with a solid 45-point total with the Giants as considerably underdogs, suggesting they’ll be throwing the ball plenty as they play from behind. As mentioned above, the wind is a concern, but Engram and Shepard run most of their routes close enough to the line of scrimmage where it shouldn’t pose a big problem.

Sits

Matthew Stafford at Bears: Stafford is having a big year as the current QB10 in fantasy, and he’s been particularly good over the past month with a number of top-12 weeks. His Week 11 matchup is by no means favorable, however. The Bears are No. 4 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, No. 10 in pass yards allowed, and No. 11 in pass-defense DVOA. Chicago is also one of just four teams yet to yield 10 touchdown passes. The Bears seem to play much better defense at home, as only Matt Ryan has managed a top-10 week in Chicago. It’s a tough place to play, and Stafford struggled badly there last season, throwing for just 213 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks. Temperatures are expected to be around the freezing mark on Sunday with winds around 15 MPH. The Bears’ solid pass defense will pose more of a challenge to Stafford than the weather. The 40.5-point total in Lions-Bears is the fourth-lowest of Week 11.

Brett Hundley vs. Ravens: Hundley had easily his best game in his short period as the Packers’ starter last week against the Bears, completing 18-of-25 passes for 212 yards and a score. He just looked more confident in his game. It still wasn’t nearly enough to make him fantasy relevant as the QB21 on the week. Now coming back home against Baltimore isn’t any better of a spot. The Ravens are No. 3 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, No. 3 in pass yards given up, and No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA. That combined with the run-preferred nature of this Green Bay offense minus Aaron Rodgers (collarbone, I.R.) makes Hundley a low-floor, low-upside play, even in two-quarterback leagues. The Packers are two-point home underdogs in the game with the lowest over-under of the week at 37.5 points. There aren’t many recommended fantasy plays on either team.

Case Keenum vs. Rams: Keenum had one of the best two or three games of his career last week in Washington, lighting up the Redskins for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He threw a couple interceptions late, which had the Vikings warming up Teddy Bridgewater, but coach Mike Zimmer announced earlier this week that Keenum would get the Week 11 start. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer did report that the Vikings were “very tempted” to go with Bridgewater, whom they view as the future of the franchise coming off his gruesome knee injury. The Glazer report is a big concern to Keenum’s security as the quarterback, and it suggests he has an extremely short leash that could result in a mid-game switch. This could be that week. The Rams are No. 1 in overall team defense DVOA, No. 6 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, No. 9 in pass yards given up, and No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA. They’ve righted the ship after an up-and-down first part of the season. Keenum will surely want to stick it to his former team, but the threat of Bridgewater coupled with the imposing matchup, even at home, makes Keenum nothing more than a desperation play.


