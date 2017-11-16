Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 11 Rankings

Thursday, November 16, 2017


With Devonta Freeman (concussion) expected to be sidelined for Monday’s game against the Seahawks, it means Tevin Coleman will have the Falcons’ backfield to himself (apologies to Terron Ward). When Freeman departed minutes into Week 10, Coleman ended up with 21 touches in the Falcons’ rout of the Cowboys.


Game flow will not be as favorable in Seattle, but 20 is a reasonable over/under for how many times Coleman will see the ball on Monday Night Football. Pro Football Focus has charted Coleman's 2017 “breakaway percentage” — how many of his runs have gone for 15 yards or more — at 53.6 percent. That’s third in the NFL, behind only Marlon Mack and Tarik Cohen.


Coleman is one of the game’s top home run hitters. More cuts means more opportunities to put the ball over the fence. Maybe Coleman will spend most of the evening striking out. He just needs to connect 2-3 times to make it worth fantasy owners’ while.


Week 11 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Tom Brady at OAK -
2 Russell Wilson vs. ATL -
3 Carson Wentz at DAL -
4 Alex Smith at NYG -
5 Dak Prescott vs. PHI -
6 Drew Brees vs. WAS -
7 Kirk Cousins at NO -
8 Matthew Stafford at CHI -
9 Derek Carr vs. NE -
10 Ben Roethlisberger vs. TEN -
11 Philip Rivers vs. BUF Sidelined (concussion)
12 Matt Ryan at SEA -
13 Jared Goff at MIN -
14 Marcus Mariota at PIT -
15 Eli Manning vs. KC -
16 Jay Cutler vs. TB -
17 Case Keenum vs. LAR -
18 Blake Bortles at CLE -
19 Ryan Fitzpatrick at MIA -
20 Blaine Gabbert at HOU -
21 Andy Dalton at DEN -
22 Joe Flacco at GB -
23 Brett Hundley vs. BAL -
24 Mitchell Trubisky vs. DET -
25 Brock Osweiler vs. CIN Questionable (shoulder)
26 Nathan Peterman at LAC -
27 DeShone Kizer vs. JAC Questionable (ribs)
28 Tom Savage vs. ARZ -


QB Notes: Fresh off dismantling the Broncos’ once-imposing defense, Tom Brady gets a Raiders unit that let Jay Cutler complete 34-of-42 passes in Week 9. Even with Chris Hogan (shoulder) poised to miss another game, Brady has an embarrassment of weapons. He should give the fútbol Americano fans of Mexico City something to see. … The QB1 amongst healthy players, Russell Wilson has posted multiple TDs in six of his past seven starts, four times reaching three. The Falcons haven’t served up many big quarterback days, but have also had a fairly soft slate of opposing signal callers. Wilson has the green light for Monday Night Football. … With a ridiculous 17 touchdowns over his past five starts, Carson Wentz has risen all the way to QB2 status amongst healthy quarterbacks. With No Ezekiel Elliott and LT Tyron Smith (groin) looking shaky, the Cowboys are going to have a hard time keeping the ball away from Philly’s white-hot franchise player. Perhaps Wentz’s only fantasy concern down the stretch is a bigger commitment to the running game with new addition Jay Ajayi.


Alex Smith went into the Chiefs’ Week 10 bye playing some of his quieter football of the year. He comes out of it against a packed-in Giants defense paving 10-lane highways for opposing quarterbacks. It doesn’t hurt that Andy Reid — who is 16-2 coming off byes — has had two weeks to game plan. … How much did Dak Prescott miss Tyron Smith (groin) last weekend? His eight sacks taken were nearly double the amount he absorbed across his first eight appearances (10). It’s quite possible Smith misses his second straight game against the Eagles, a fearsome matchup. It’s a major concern, but with five games to go on Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, the Cowboys have no choice but to lean on Prescott’s arm, no matter how shoddy his protection is. … Merely the QB13 by average points, Drew Brees has just three touchdowns over his past four games as the Saints’ running game has gone into overdrive. That’s pre-2017 Alex Smith territory. It’s also not sustainable. Brees’ 4.3 touchdown percentage should begin reverting closer to its 5.3 career mean. Even with Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland in the secondary, the Redskins are allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points.


In a two-week lull heading into Week 10, Kirk Cousins woke up against the Vikings in a tough spot, scoring three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground. Although the Saints’ defense has improved, it’s also been feasting on a soft schedule littered with backup quarterbacks. There’s little reason for Cousins owners to fear the Superdome and its shootout conditions. … Matthew Stafford wasn’t on top of his game against the Browns but still came away with three touchdowns and an excellent fantasy day. In the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, Stafford is the QB9 on the year and QB4 over the past five weeks. The Stafford we’ve seen this season should find a way to have a usable day against the Bears’ stingy defense. … The QB20 by average points, Derek Carr finds himself behind the likes of Trevor Siemian, Josh McCown and C.J. Beathard. Working in his Week 11 favor is the guarantee he will have to pass all afternoon long for the Raiders to keep pace with the Patriots in Mexico City.  


As he has on more than one occasion this season, Ben Roethlisberger looked over the hill in last week’s A+ matchup with the Colts. He has another nice spot for Week 11 in a Titans D that’s allowed multiple scores to Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton over its past two games. … Philip Rivers has been all floor and no ceiling. He should find the former against the Bills’ collapsing defense. … Matt Ryan is the first quarterback to get the Seahawks’ post-Richard Sherman secondary. Even with Sherman in the lineup, Ryan had a 335-yard, three-touchdown day in Seattle last season. He’s finally strung together a series of multi-score games. … A 2017 truism has been Jared Goff smashing in good spots and letting down in tough ones. Having surrendered the fifth fewest aerial scores (10), the Vikings are a tough one. Goff managed just two passing touchdowns in his Weeks 5-7 slate of Seattle, Jacksonville and Arizona. … One of 2017’s biggest letdowns, Marcus Mariota offers little upside against a Steelers D permitting the third fewest QB fantasy points. If you’re looking for positives, Pittsburgh will be missing No. 1 CB Joe Haden. Mariota also re-emerged on the ground in Week 10, rushing six times for 51 yards.  


Eli Manning made hay in a plus Week 10 spot. Getting ripped each and every week, the Chiefs are another streamable matchup. … It’s been ugly, but Jay Cutler has had multi-score efforts in each of his past four starts. The Bucs have been rolling out the red carpet for opposing signal callers. … Blake Bortles is a popular Week 11 streamer on account of his date with a Browns D tied for 30th in passing scores allowed (19). Just remember he’s thrown for more than one touchdown once in nine starts. … Ryan Fitzpatrick has been horrendous in Jameis Winston’s absence. Even in a plus matchup with the Dolphins, he’s hard to take seriously as a streamer. … Blaine Gabbert is the Week 11 play for fantasy owners willing to dig deep. Coach Bruce Arians changes his vertical game plan for no man, and the Texans have been getting ripped apart for long passes since their Week 7 bye. … Completing just 57 percent of his throws across his past four starts, Andy Dalton should temporarily stem the bleeding for the Broncos’ walking wounded defense. … There are zero reasons to expect Nathan Peterman to do something on the road against the Chargers in his first start.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

    


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
