Week 11 Rankings

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Eli Manning made hay in a plus Week 10 spot. Getting ripped each and every week, the Chiefs are another streamable matchup. … It’s been ugly, but Jay Cutler has had multi-score efforts in each of his past four starts. The Bucs have been rolling out the red carpet for opposing signal callers. … Blake Bortles is a popular Week 11 streamer on account of his date with a Browns D tied for 30th in passing scores allowed (19). Just remember he’s thrown for more than one touchdown once in nine starts. … Ryan Fitzpatrick has been horrendous in Jameis Winston ’s absence. Even in a plus matchup with the Dolphins, he’s hard to take seriously as a streamer. … Blaine Gabbert is the Week 11 play for fantasy owners willing to dig deep. Coach Bruce Arians changes his vertical game plan for no man, and the Texans have been getting ripped apart for long passes since their Week 7 bye. … Completing just 57 percent of his throws across his past four starts, Andy Dalton should temporarily stem the bleeding for the Broncos’ walking wounded defense. … There are zero reasons to expect Nathan Peterman to do something on the road against the Chargers in his first start.

As he has on more than one occasion this season, Ben Roethlisberger looked over the hill in last week’s A+ matchup with the Colts. He has another nice spot for Week 11 in a Titans D that’s allowed multiple scores to Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton over its past two games. … Philip Rivers has been all floor and no ceiling. He should find the former against the Bills’ collapsing defense. … Matt Ryan is the first quarterback to get the Seahawks’ post- Richard Sherman secondary. Even with Sherman in the lineup, Ryan had a 335-yard, three-touchdown day in Seattle last season. He’s finally strung together a series of multi-score games. … A 2017 truism has been Jared Goff smashing in good spots and letting down in tough ones. Having surrendered the fifth fewest aerial scores (10), the Vikings are a tough one. Goff managed just two passing touchdowns in his Weeks 5-7 slate of Seattle, Jacksonville and Arizona. … One of 2017’s biggest letdowns, Marcus Mariota offers little upside against a Steelers D permitting the third fewest QB fantasy points. If you’re looking for positives, Pittsburgh will be missing No. 1 CB Joe Haden . Mariota also re-emerged on the ground in Week 10, rushing six times for 51 yards.

In a two-week lull heading into Week 10, Kirk Cousins woke up against the Vikings in a tough spot, scoring three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground. Although the Saints’ defense has improved, it’s also been feasting on a soft schedule littered with backup quarterbacks. There’s little reason for Cousins owners to fear the Superdome and its shootout conditions. … Matthew Stafford wasn’t on top of his game against the Browns but still came away with three touchdowns and an excellent fantasy day. In the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, Stafford is the QB9 on the year and QB4 over the past five weeks. The Stafford we’ve seen this season should find a way to have a usable day against the Bears’ stingy defense. … The QB20 by average points, Derek Carr finds himself behind the likes of Trevor Siemian , Josh McCown and C.J. Beathard . Working in his Week 11 favor is the guarantee he will have to pass all afternoon long for the Raiders to keep pace with the Patriots in Mexico City.

QB Notes: Fresh off dismantling the Broncos’ once-imposing defense, Tom Brady gets a Raiders unit that let Jay Cutler complete 34-of-42 passes in Week 9. Even with Chris Hogan (shoulder) poised to miss another game, Brady has an embarrassment of weapons. He should give the fútbol Americano fans of Mexico City something to see. … The QB1 amongst healthy players, Russell Wilson has posted multiple TDs in six of his past seven starts, four times reaching three. The Falcons haven’t served up many big quarterback days, but have also had a fairly soft slate of opposing signal callers. Wilson has the green light for Monday Night Football. … With a ridiculous 17 touchdowns over his past five starts, Carson Wentz has risen all the way to QB2 status amongst healthy quarterbacks. With No Ezekiel Elliott and LT Tyron Smith (groin) looking shaky, the Cowboys are going to have a hard time keeping the ball away from Philly’s white-hot franchise player. Perhaps Wentz’s only fantasy concern down the stretch is a bigger commitment to the running game with new addition Jay Ajayi .

Coleman is one of the game’s top home run hitters. More cuts means more opportunities to put the ball over the fence. Maybe Coleman will spend most of the evening striking out. He just needs to connect 2-3 times to make it worth fantasy owners’ while.

Game flow will not be as favorable in Seattle, but 20 is a reasonable over/under for how many times Coleman will see the ball on Monday Night Football. Pro Football Focus has charted Coleman's 2017 “breakaway percentage” — how many of his runs have gone for 15 yards or more — at 53.6 percent. That’s third in the NFL, behind only Marlon Mack and Tarik Cohen .

With Devonta Freeman (concussion) expected to be sidelined for Monday’s game against the Seahawks, it means Tevin Coleman will have the Falcons’ backfield to himself (apologies to Terron Ward ). When Freeman departed minutes into Week 10, Coleman ended up with 21 touches in the Falcons’ rout of the Cowboys.

With Devonta Freeman (concussion) expected to be sidelined for Monday’s game against the Seahawks, it means Tevin Coleman will have the Falcons’ backfield to himself (apologies to Terron Ward). When Freeman departed minutes into Week 10, Coleman ended up with 21 touches in the Falcons’ rout of the Cowboys.





Game flow will not be as favorable in Seattle, but 20 is a reasonable over/under for how many times Coleman will see the ball on Monday Night Football. Pro Football Focus has charted Coleman's 2017 “breakaway percentage” — how many of his runs have gone for 15 yards or more — at 53.6 percent. That’s third in the NFL, behind only Marlon Mack and Tarik Cohen.





Coleman is one of the game’s top home run hitters. More cuts means more opportunities to put the ball over the fence. Maybe Coleman will spend most of the evening striking out. He just needs to connect 2-3 times to make it worth fantasy owners’ while.





Week 11 Quarterbacks





QB Notes: Fresh off dismantling the Broncos’ once-imposing defense, Tom Brady gets a Raiders unit that let Jay Cutler complete 34-of-42 passes in Week 9. Even with Chris Hogan (shoulder) poised to miss another game, Brady has an embarrassment of weapons. He should give the fútbol Americano fans of Mexico City something to see. … The QB1 amongst healthy players, Russell Wilson has posted multiple TDs in six of his past seven starts, four times reaching three. The Falcons haven’t served up many big quarterback days, but have also had a fairly soft slate of opposing signal callers. Wilson has the green light for Monday Night Football. … With a ridiculous 17 touchdowns over his past five starts, Carson Wentz has risen all the way to QB2 status amongst healthy quarterbacks. With No Ezekiel Elliott and LT Tyron Smith (groin) looking shaky, the Cowboys are going to have a hard time keeping the ball away from Philly’s white-hot franchise player. Perhaps Wentz’s only fantasy concern down the stretch is a bigger commitment to the running game with new addition Jay Ajayi.





Alex Smith went into the Chiefs’ Week 10 bye playing some of his quieter football of the year. He comes out of it against a packed-in Giants defense paving 10-lane highways for opposing quarterbacks. It doesn’t hurt that Andy Reid — who is 16-2 coming off byes — has had two weeks to game plan. … How much did Dak Prescott miss Tyron Smith (groin) last weekend? His eight sacks taken were nearly double the amount he absorbed across his first eight appearances (10). It’s quite possible Smith misses his second straight game against the Eagles, a fearsome matchup. It’s a major concern, but with five games to go on Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, the Cowboys have no choice but to lean on Prescott’s arm, no matter how shoddy his protection is. … Merely the QB13 by average points, Drew Brees has just three touchdowns over his past four games as the Saints’ running game has gone into overdrive. That’s pre-2017 Alex Smith territory. It’s also not sustainable. Brees’ 4.3 touchdown percentage should begin reverting closer to its 5.3 career mean. Even with Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland in the secondary, the Redskins are allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points.





In a two-week lull heading into Week 10, Kirk Cousins woke up against the Vikings in a tough spot, scoring three touchdowns, two of which came on the ground. Although the Saints’ defense has improved, it’s also been feasting on a soft schedule littered with backup quarterbacks. There’s little reason for Cousins owners to fear the Superdome and its shootout conditions. … Matthew Stafford wasn’t on top of his game against the Browns but still came away with three touchdowns and an excellent fantasy day. In the midst of one of the best stretches of his career, Stafford is the QB9 on the year and QB4 over the past five weeks. The Stafford we’ve seen this season should find a way to have a usable day against the Bears’ stingy defense. … The QB20 by average points, Derek Carr finds himself behind the likes of Trevor Siemian, Josh McCown and C.J. Beathard. Working in his Week 11 favor is the guarantee he will have to pass all afternoon long for the Raiders to keep pace with the Patriots in Mexico City.





As he has on more than one occasion this season, Ben Roethlisberger looked over the hill in last week’s A+ matchup with the Colts. He has another nice spot for Week 11 in a Titans D that’s allowed multiple scores to Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton over its past two games. … Philip Rivers has been all floor and no ceiling. He should find the former against the Bills’ collapsing defense. … Matt Ryan is the first quarterback to get the Seahawks’ post-Richard Sherman secondary. Even with Sherman in the lineup, Ryan had a 335-yard, three-touchdown day in Seattle last season. He’s finally strung together a series of multi-score games. … A 2017 truism has been Jared Goff smashing in good spots and letting down in tough ones. Having surrendered the fifth fewest aerial scores (10), the Vikings are a tough one. Goff managed just two passing touchdowns in his Weeks 5-7 slate of Seattle, Jacksonville and Arizona. … One of 2017’s biggest letdowns, Marcus Mariota offers little upside against a Steelers D permitting the third fewest QB fantasy points. If you’re looking for positives, Pittsburgh will be missing No. 1 CB Joe Haden. Mariota also re-emerged on the ground in Week 10, rushing six times for 51 yards.





Eli Manning made hay in a plus Week 10 spot. Getting ripped each and every week, the Chiefs are another streamable matchup. … It’s been ugly, but Jay Cutler has had multi-score efforts in each of his past four starts. The Bucs have been rolling out the red carpet for opposing signal callers. … Blake Bortles is a popular Week 11 streamer on account of his date with a Browns D tied for 30th in passing scores allowed (19). Just remember he’s thrown for more than one touchdown once in nine starts. … Ryan Fitzpatrick has been horrendous in Jameis Winston’s absence. Even in a plus matchup with the Dolphins, he’s hard to take seriously as a streamer. … Blaine Gabbert is the Week 11 play for fantasy owners willing to dig deep. Coach Bruce Arians changes his vertical game plan for no man, and the Texans have been getting ripped apart for long passes since their Week 7 bye. … Completing just 57 percent of his throws across his past four starts, Andy Dalton should temporarily stem the bleeding for the Broncos’ walking wounded defense. … There are zero reasons to expect Nathan Peterman to do something on the road against the Chargers in his first start.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 11 Running Backs





RB Notes: Averaging 3.37 yards on 86 carries over his past three games, Le'Veon Bell will be relying on volume for his short-week matchup with the Titans. The good news is, he will undoubtedly get it. … Kareem Hunt limped into the Chiefs’ bye with his least-productive effort of the season (61 yards from scrimmage). Baffling usage (nine carries) was to blame. You know all about Andy Reid’s mastery coming off byes. The guess here is a recommitment to his all-world rookie back against the Giants’ smoking crater of a defense. Adding injury to insult for the G-Men is the absence of NT Damon Harrison (ankle). … Allowing the fewest fantasy points to enemy runners, the Vikings are a tough draw for Todd Gurley. Gurley’s No. 3 rank is all about his bulletproof usage. … Since Adrian Peterson’s trade, Mark Ingram is the RB2. Alvin Kamara is the RB5. Instead of regressing, both backs seem to ramp it up each week. That can’t last forever — they’re already at the outer limits of what can reasonably be expected — but the Redskins’ limping defense doesn’t have the personnel to throw a wrench into the Saints’ running machine. ILB Will Compton just joined Mason Foster on injured reserve.





Coming off easily the worst effort of his otherwise excellent rookie campaign, Leonard Fournette will be looking to bounce back against the Browns’ run-tough D. I’m keeping the faith because the Jags should be playing from ahead in Cleveland. … Perhaps the main reason for LeSean McCoy’s two-game slump? The Bills’ collapsed run defense has made positive game flow nearly impossible. Even for this week’s relatively soft matchup with the Chargers, it’s a major concern. McCoy retains massive upside. It’s his floor that’s lowering. … Week 11 sets up better for McCoy’s opposing back, Melvin Gordon. I’m keeping McCoy in the lead because of what’s becoming a fairly frightening floor for Gordon. He ceded 23 snaps and 15 touches to Austin Ekeler against the Jaguars, getting soundly out-produced (119-42) in the process. If not for a devastating Ekeler fumble, the Chargers might have started openly talking about a committee. For now, it remains a whisper. One could develop for Week 11, adding risk to admittedly considerable potential reward for Gordon against the Bills’ embarrassing run defense (492 yards over the past two weeks).





Jordan Howard’s 15 carries against the Packers were his fewest since Week 2. Although allowing the 10th fewest weekly rushing yards (102.2), the Lions have coughed up the second most ground scores (10). Howard is overdue to find the end zone after five games without a touchdown. … With Rob Kelley on injured reserve, things set up beautifully for Chris Thompson. Per numberFire’s JJ Zachariason: When Kelley’s played this season, Thompson has handled 21.8 percent of the Redskins’ total carries. When he hasn’t? 35.8. Thompson is most valuable as a receiver, but he’s still a big-play threat as a runner. Even if he’s mostly brick-walling, the projected workload spike greatly increases both Thompson’s floor and ceiling. … Jay Ajayi is ticketed for more work after turning eight carries into 77 yards and a touchdown in his Eagles debut. The Eagles are without LT Jason Peters, but their offensive line is still vastly superior to Miami’s. It’s also an offense that actually produces goal-line opportunities. Even if Ajayi’s workloads don’t quite match what he was getting in Miami, he has an excellent RB1 setup.





Lamar Miller is somewhat surprisingly averaging 5.57 yards per carry in two games since Deshaun Watson’s injury. The problem is he’s totaled just 21 totes. With the Cardinals starting Blaine Gabbert, Miller can hopefully get into the 16-18 range on Sunday. … Already running behind a compromised offensive line, Adrian Peterson will now be missing run-blocking asset D.J. Humphries at left tackle. The Texans’ freefalling defense has held up better against the run than pass. With two duds and two big games to his name as a Cardinal, AD will be hanging his hat on workload. … Orleans Darkwa has cleared 70 yards rushing in three of his past four games. Perhaps the Chiefs will get way out in front early, nuking Darkwa's game script, but only three teams are allowing more weekly rushing yards than Kansas City’s 131.1. … Really struggling over his past two games, Doug Martin has a “rise from the dead” spot in a Dolphins defense fresh off resurrecting Jonathan Stewart. ... DeMarco Murray has out-carried Derrick Henry just 53-51 over the Titans’ past four games. For the season, he has only two more totes inside the 20-yard line (15-13). At some point, it’s going to catch up with him in fantasy.





It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, but Jerick McKinnon is averaging 18 touches in five games since Dalvin Cook’s injury. His superior big-play ability continues to provide a narrow edge over Latavius Murray. … Alfred Morris handled 11 of the Cowboys’ 20 backfield touches in their first game without Ezekiel Elliott, including 11-of-15 carries. Game flow was an issue, and could remain so against the Eagles. Morris gets the RB2 benefit of the doubt because he’s the clear lead runner for a run-committed team. … Even in a tough matchup with the Ravens, Jamaal Williams will have workload-based RB2 appeal against the Ravens if Ty Montgomery (ribs) sits. If TyMont is out, Devante Mays will be the No. 2. … Even with Rex Burkhead emerging in Week 10, there was little indication the Pats plan to go away from Dion Lewis near the goal line. Burkhead offers FLEX appeal thanks to his Swiss-army role and big-play ability. … #AsExpected, Kenyan Drake’s long-run ability has made him the preferred fantasy option over Damien Williams. … Austin Ekeler’s role is uncertain, but he’s not a bad FLEX dart throw against the Bills’ hollowed-out run defense. … If Danny Woodhead (hamstring) returns, the Ravens have suggested he will be worked in slowly instead of immediately re-assuming third-down duties.





Week 11 Receivers





WR Notes: Mike Evans is the WR12 by average points even though he’s yet to have a 100-yard game. He’s overdue for a blow-up, and has a pristine matchup in the embarrassing Dolphins. … Just because Richard Sherman (Achilles’) is gone doesn’t mean the Seahawks will suddenly be an approachable matchup. Justin Coleman and Shaq Griffin are both having nice seasons. Sherman’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, however, especially against elite talents like Julio Jones. Quarterbacks can now target both sides of the field in Seattle. Even with Sherman in the lineup, Jones did just fine in his most recent game against the Legion of Boom, putting up a 7/139/1 line last October. … Doug Baldwin has cleared 90 yards in three of his past four games. Brian Poole has not been getting the job done in the slot for the Falcons. … Coming off his best game of the season, Michael Thomas has caught at least seven passes in four straight games. Moved all over the formation, he will find a way to have a day against Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland.





If you were creating the perfect Tyreek Hill matchup in the lab, it would be the “Quit on the 2017 Season” Giants. Janoris Jenkins and company are giving up 50-yard touchdowns left and right. No one makes secondaries pay for blown coverages quite like Hill. … Speaking of great matchups, the Raiders’ contingent of 6-foot-plus corners are dying to get burned by Brandin Cooks. Cooks is quietly 10th in the league in yards (637). … Adam Thielen stopped sneaking up on fantasy owners long ago. Sunday, he announced his presence to even the most casual of fans, dropping 8/166/1 on the Redskins’ solid secondary. Up to third in yardage (793), Thielen’s 2017 has been the continuation of his fast finish last season. He has a high-end tight end’s floor (five catches) with an alpha WR1’s ceiling. … Brawlin’ A.J. Green took out his frustrations on the Titans’ burnable secondary, going 5/115/1 one week after his ejection. His assignment is tougher in the Broncos’ somewhat beleaguered but still excellent secondary. … Sterling Shepard in the top 12 feels a bit cute. All I know is, locked into a high-volume WR1 role, he’s been producing as a high-end WR1. The Chiefs’ disastrous secondary is a mouthwatering matchup.





Tom Savage is an easy target. We spend a lot of time coming up with creative nicknames for him. One thing you have to give him credit for? Locking onto DeAndre Hopkins. The problem for Week 11 is that with Will Fuller (ribs) sidelined, Patrick Peterson has only one concern: Stop Nuk. This could be one of the battles of the year. … The WR9 by average points, Michael Crabtree lacks a high-end ceiling, but his floor should be nice and tidy against the Patriots in Tenochtitlan. … Like Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour, Golden Tate seems to be on a never ending 6/85 streak. His hot stretch will be put to the test against a Bears defense that’s largely contained the opposing team’s top wideout. … Larry Fitzgerald was making due with Drew Stanton. Let’s see how he does with Blaine Gabbert. At least the matchup is right in a Texans D bleeding big plays. … JuJu Smith-Schuster has gone 5/95 in back-to-back weeks. He’s seized No. 2 duties, though Martavis Bryant seemed to serve notice last week he will not be going away completely. Both have the same solid Thursday matchup in the Titans. Smith-Schuster is a WR2, Bryant a high-upside dart throw. He only needs 1-2 catches to have a big night.





Is it time for Alshon Jeffery to get cooking? He has three scores over the Eagles’ past two games. Although he’s the Eagles’ clear WR1, Jeffery could be continued to be held back from WR1 status in fantasy by Carson Wentz’s ability to spread the ball around to numerous weapons. … Gutting out knee and ankle injuries, Dez Bryant is averaging just 53 yards on the season. The Eagles are not a bad matchup, but especially if LT Tyron Smith (groin) misses another game — leaving Dak Prescott’s blindside exposed — Bryant will be merely a mid-range WR2. … There’s ample evidence the Patriots are no longer a guaranteed blow-up spot for opposing wideouts, but it’s certainly not a red light matchup for inconsistent Amari Cooper. He’s projected to square off with Malcolm Butler, who got his lunch eaten last week. … DeVante Parker is wrecking garbage time, but it’s Jarvis Landry getting the red zone looks. Landry’s seven targets inside the 10-yard line are tied for third in the NFL. As Jay Cutler retreats further and further into the FOX broadcasting booth, the more and more he figures to lock onto his shifty slot receiver.





There’s no real debating if Robert Woods is “for real.” He’s the WR11 by average points, and has cleared 59 yards in five straight games. The problem for Week 11 is the Rams’ tough matchup in the Vikings. At least so far, Jared Goff has been completely opponent dependent. That lowers his pass catchers’ ceilings in Minnesota. … Marqise Lee has drawn 10 targets in three of his past four games. With Allen Hurns (ankle) out, Lee certainly won’t be seeing fewer looks. … Brett Hundley has remained locked onto Davante Adams. With three starts now in the books, there’s no longer a compelling reason to rank Jordy Nelson ahead of Adams, even though he’s the better player. … Jamison Crowder has emerged for 13/199 on 24 targets over his past two games. The Saints’ improved pass defense is most vulnerable on the interior. … Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis seem to be rapidly converging. Matthews’ seniority and proven red zone usage give him the rankings edge, at least for one more week. … Paul Richardson was a dud as he played through a Week 10 groin injury. He will have had 11 days to heal up when the Seahawks host the Falcons on Monday night. … If you’re throwing Hail Marys, Dontrelle Inman drew eight targets in his Bears debut.





Week 11 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Leading his position in catches (51) and yards (629), Travis Kelce also has the most 100-yard games (three). For Week 11, he gets a Giants defense that’s allowed a mind-boggling 10 tight end touchdowns in nine games. … Rob Gronkowski was unfairly robbed of a touchdown by the referees in Week 10. Headed to Mexico City — yo soy fiesta — Gronk should settle the score against the Raiders’ “defense optional” defense. … Leading tight ends in weekly points (11.1), Zach Ertz has an exploitable matchup in the Cowboys’ Sean Lee-less defense. Ertz has five touchdowns over his past four appearances. … Evan Engram has scored in all four games since Odell Beckham went down, clearing 60 yards 3-of-4 times in the process. The Chiefs’ shootout-prone defense won’t be standing in the Week 11 way. … With Will Fuller (ribs) out for Week 11, pocket sloth Tom Savage is more likely than ever to make his tight end his second read. This week, it’s C.J. Fiedorowicz.





Jimmy Graham is averaging 5.1 fewer yards per catch than he did in 2016. That’s bad. Good is the fact that Graham has already matched his 2016 touchdown total (six) and is second in red zone targets (15). That’s matchup-proof usage. … The only tight end besides Travis Kelce to have multiple 100-yard efforts? Jared Cook. Cook is averaging 97 yards over his past three games. The Raiders will be throwing all day to keep up with the Patriots on the ancient bed of Lake Texcoco. … Vernon Davis is averaging 6/69 in Jordan Reed’s three absences, going at least 5/58 each time out. Even if Reed finally manages to return from his hamstring injury, Davis will remain in the TE1 mix for what should be a high-scoring affair in New Orleans. … Julius Thomas has 13 targets over his past two games, as well as two touchdowns. Hey, it’s something, which is more than can be said for most seam stretchers after the top 12-14.





Kyle Rudolph has caught at least five passes in five straight games but is averaging just 40 yards in that timespan. With only three scores all season, he’s merely the TE18 by average points. All this is a fancy way of saying Rudolph’s nice floor hasn’t come furnished with a ceiling. … Delanie Walker’s latest injury is to his wrist. Like all his ailments, Walker plans to play through it. Although Walker has been hot of late, a Steelers defense permitting the third fewest tight end fantasy points is not an appealing short-week matchup. … The Dolphins are a potential “smash” spot for Cameron Brate, but he has just two catches for 19 yards over his past two games. That includes a contest Mike Evans missed with suspension. Brate’s reward isn’t matching his risk at the moment. … Tyler Kroft offers more upside than usual against a Broncos defense that’s allowed 71 more yards to tight ends (746) than any other unit. … True touchdown desperados can install Martellus Bennett as a last-gasp TE2 against the Raiders.





Week 11 Kickers





Week 11 Defense/Special Teams