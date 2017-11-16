Dose: Tyrod Taylor Benched

Thursday, November 16, 2017

As crazy as it seems, the fantasy playoffs are only three weeks away. In a lot of different ways, the NFL season always flies by and simultaneously drags along at the same time. It's been an odd season between all of the high-profile injuries, court cases, lowered WR production and the flock of backup QBs that are going to trot out onto the field in Week 11 -- but we're officially in crunch time.



Let’s get a jump on the pertinent news in Thursday’s Dose to help you win in this pivotal fantasy week:

The Headlines



Getting the elephant that has been sitting in the room for three months out of the way: Ezekiel Elliott will finally serve the remaining five games of his suspension for domestic violence. Elliott dropped his appeal on Wednesday, marking the end of a three-month court battle. Elliott's appeals process has required fantasy football-ers to obtain a Law degree to follow the news, so his final admission of defeat at least ceased the suspended-or-not merry-go-round.



Elliott is now eligible to return next in Week 16 for a home date against the Seattle Seahawks. There is no doubt that Elliott will be a top-eight RB play when he returns, but Seattle is allowing just 2.46 YPC to RBs (second-fewest) over their past five games. Zeke will obviously miss most of the fantasy playoffs for leagues that do not extend to Week 17 when Dallas travels to Philly to face an Eagles’ run defense that is an even worse matchup than Seattle in YPC allowed over their last five games (2.25; fewest).





In a surprising bit of news, the Bills are going to turn to Nathan Peterman for, very likely, the remainder of the season. Even though Tyrod Taylor has turned water into wine with a miscast group of receivers at times this year, he's on the outs in Buffalo and will have a new home in 2018. Taylor has remained underrated since 2015 when he was 5th in YPA (8.0), 7th in QB Rating (99.4) and 12th in TD Rate (5.3%) when Sammy Watkins played in 12 of Taylor’s 14 starts. Ever since then, the Bills have set up Taylor to fail considering Watkins was hurt for most of 2016, the Bills’ had little WR depth behind him and then his No. 1 receiver was subsequently traded weeks before the 2017 season began. Nathan Peterman was a fifth-round draft choice in 2017 who averaged a robust 10.1 Adjusted YPA (seventh-best in the nation) in his 2016 season at Pitt. His first start will come on the road against a Chargers’ front-seven that is generating Football Outsiders’ third-best adjusted sack rate.

Unfortunately, Chris Hogan (shoulder) is still not practicing and is unlikely to play in Week 11 versus the Raiders. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Hogan remains in New England getting treatment on his shoulder while the Patriots are in Colorado preparing for their bout in Mexico City against the Raiders. With Hogan out of the lineup in Week 10, Brandin Cooks saw a season-high 30% of team targets even against Denver's stout boundary CBs. With Hogan likely out again, this is a prominent ceiling spot for Cooks to torch a Raiders’ secondary that is allowing an above-average catch rate at every field depth (per AirYards.com). Only Houston, Green Bay, Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City are allowing more PPR points per target to enemy receivers than Oakland.

As if the Texans couldn’t run into worse injury luck, lid-lifting WR Will Fuller (ribs) is likely out for Week 11. Fuller wasn’t anything more than a WR4 in fantasy with human traffic cone Tom Savage at the controls, but Fuller’s extended absence could further solidify DeAndre Hopkins’ already voluminous role. Over the past two years, Hopkins has averaged 9.6 targets per game (20G sample) with Will Fuller in the lineup. But, without Fuller in that span (5G sample), Hopkins has averaged 13.0 passing looks per day. For context, DeAndre Hopkins has seen 38% of Tom Savage’s targets this year while Hopkins' target share with Deshaun Watson was 35%. Wow. Hopkins has a tough individual draw vs. Patrick Peterson in Week 11, but his target expectation in the short- and perhaps long-term, if Fuller misses additional time, is absurd.

TNF News and Notes



For the Titans, Delanie Walker (wrist) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report and will play Thursday night against the Steelers. … Marcus Mariota (shoulder, ankle) was also taken off the injury report and will start, as expected. … On the Steelers’ side of the ball, CB Joe Haden (leg) is out, S Mike Mitchell (ankle) seems unlikely to play and TE Vance McDonald (ankle) is questionable.





Offensive Quick Hits



Zach Ertz (hamstring) is practicing in full for Week 11. … Philip Rivers (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice. … Shocker: Jordan Reed (hamstring) didn’t practice Wednesday. … Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Case Keenum will start Week 11 against the Rams. … Ty Montgomery (ribs) did not practice Wednesday. … Zay Jones (knee) returned to practice Wednesday. … In perhaps a routine day off, Charles Clay (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. … Albert Wilson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday. … AJ Derby (shoulder) didn't practice on Wednesday. … Paxton Lynch has been promoted to No. 2 on the Broncos' quarterback depth chart.



Defensive Quick Hits



Eagles CB Ronald Darby (ankle) is practicing in full for Week 11. … In perhaps a routine day off, Dolphins NT Ndamukong Suh (knee) didn't practice on Wednesday. … David Amerson (foot) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice.