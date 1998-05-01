Evan Silva

Silva's Week 11 Matchups

Thursday, November 16, 2017


1:00 PM ET Games

Detroit @ Chicago
Team Totals: Lions 22, Bears 19

Matthew Stafford visits Soldier Field with top-ten finishes in four straight games to face an underrated Bears defense that has limited 7-of-9 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB16 or worse, ranking seventh in the NFL in sacks (26) and allowing the league’s fourth-fewest touchdown passes (9). Bears DC Vic Fangio’s unit has capped passing-game upside and lowered quarterback floors, increasing Stafford’s risk as a fringe fantasy starter despite how hot he’s been lately. In last year’s last two meetings with Fangio’s defense, Stafford managed underwhelming passing-yardage/touchdown totals of 223/1 and 213/0. … After fumbling twice in Detroit’s Week 9 loss to Green Bay, the Lions gave Ameer Abdullah his second-lowest touch count (12) of the season in last Sunday’s win over Cleveland, and he was held below 60 total yards for the fifth straight game. Abdullah has devolved into a low-floor, touchdown-dependent flex option with a mediocre Week 11 draw against a Bears defense holding enemy running backs to 3.92 yards per carry. … Theo Riddick’s matchup is theoretically better at Chicago, which gave up 35 combined running back receptions in its last five games. Unfortunately, Riddick’s Week 10 snap rate (33%) was his third-lowest of the season, and Riddick hasn’t logged double-digit touches since Week 2.

Stafford’s target distribution since Detroit’s Week 7 bye: Golden Tate and Marvin Jones 24; T.J. Jones and Eric Ebron 13; Riddick 9; Abdullah 6; Darren Fells 5; Kenny Golladay 3. … Tate is white hot with six-plus catches and 85-plus yards in four straight games, although his Week 11 matchup isn’t a gimme against the Bears’ stingy slot coverage, which has notably contained Adam Thielen (5/34/0), Mohamed Sanu (6/47/0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (2/39/0), and Randall Cobb (3/52/0). Nevertheless, Tate’s bankable volume and high-percentage role solidify his every-week WR2 appeal. … This game offers bounce-back potential for Marvin Jones after last week’s 22-yard dud. Jones runs a team-high 50% of his routes at left cornerbacks, where Bears LCB Kyle Fuller has become a weekly whipping boy. The Packers attacked Fuller relentlessly with Davante Adams (5/90/1) last week, and on the year PFF has charged Fuller with the NFL’s third-most yards allowed (534) among 116 qualified corners. … Golladay’s Week 10 return reduced Detroit’s third receiver job into a timeshare with T.J. Jones, rendering both fantasy non-factors. … Ebron hasn’t cleared 60 yards all season and is averaging 2.2 catches per game. He is a low-floor streamer option against a Bears defense allowing the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

His Week 10 box score torpedoed by negative game script and Chicago’s running-game abandonment, Jordan Howard looks to right the ship against a hit-or-miss Lions run defense that stymied the Steelers and Packers’ backfields in Weeks 8-9 before getting gashed by Browns backs for a 26/144/5.54/1 rushing line last week. As Howard was one of Week 10’s highest-owned DFS plays and burned the field, his Week 11 ownership percentage is certain to plummet in a not-dissimilar spot. … With touch counts of 1 > 5 > 2 in his last three games, Tarik Cohen has faded from fantasy relevance. … Because the Bears trailed for the entirety of last week’s loss, Mitchell Trubisky racked up season highs in attempts (35) and passing yards (297) in Chicago’s 23-16 defeat by Green Bay. Betting on Trubisky as a fantasy play would be a wager that this game flows similarly to last week’s and that he can have similar success against a superior Detroit pass defense that ranks 10th in DVOA, whereas the Packers rank 23rd. With that said, the Lions have shown intermittent defensive cracks by allowing four of their last five quarterbacks faced to log top-12 fantasy results. Trubisky’s poor supporting cast and the Bears’ run-first mentality remain significant obstacles to Trubisky’s streamer appeal, but he has earned a two-quarterback-league start.

Trubisky’s Week 10 targets: Dontrelle Inman and Kendall Wright 8; Josh Bellamy 7; Benny Cunningham 4; Daniel Brown 3; Cohen and Adam Shaheen 2. … Inman took over as the Bears’ No. 1 receiver in his Week 10 debut, leading the team in receiving (6/88/0) on 95% of the snaps. That also makes him Chicago’s likeliest wideout to draw Darius Slay’s shadow. In what remains a run-heavy offense, Inman is a dicey WR4/flex option, albeit one worth rostering in 14- and 16-team PPR leagues. … Through five Trubisky starts, Wright has yet to score a touchdown or clear 50 yards. … Bellamy served as the Bears’ No. 2 perimeter wideout in last week’s loss to Green Bay, playing 67% of the snaps and working ahead of Tre McBride (12%) and Markus Wheaton (3%). Bellamy caught a 46-yard TD from Trubisky, but he also dropped a pass, secured just 2-of-7 targets, and could be on a short leash. … Dion Sims is due back from his illness after missing Week 10. He has blocked on 71% of his snaps this season.

Score Prediction: Bears 21, Lions 20

Jacksonville @ Cleveland
Team Totals: Jaguars 22.5, Browns 14.5

As the Jaguars kept all four of their running backs active in last week’s narrow win over the Chargers, Leonard Fournette’s usage was dialed back with 19 touches on 54% of the snaps after he averaged 24.2 touches on a 59% playing-time clip in his first six games. The reduced workload may have been a precautionary move after Fournette aggravated his ankle injury in Week 6, then sat for the ensuing month. It also may be an effort by the Jags to keep Fournette healthy in the season’s second half with playoff aspirations. Either way, Fournette should be loaded into season-long-league lineups against a Browns run defense that finally showed Week 10 cracks, permitting a 15/87/5.80/1 rushing line to Lions running backs. The Jaguars’ high-powered defense figures to dominate the Browns’ turnover-prone offense, keeping Fournette in positive game script. … Although it won’t feel comfortable, Blake Bortles is worth streamer consideration against a Browns pass defense that ranks 27th in DVOA and has allowed 8-of-9 quarterbacks faced to log top-15 fantasy results. Bortles has quietly posted top-15 finishes in three straight starts and is running more with 14 rushing attempts in that three-game stretch. Marqise Lee has settled in as a reliable source of every-week production, and Dede Westbrook’s long-awaited debut adds explosiveness to the passing game. Bortles is also in play as a matchup-driven DFS option.

Although Westbrook should make his presence felt eventually, Allen Hurns’ (ankle) absence further locks in Marqise Lee’s target-share stranglehold. Lee’s first-, third-, and fourth-highest yardage totals of 2016 occurred in games Hurns left early or missed, while Lee enters Week 11 with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four straight weeks. A concern is Browns CB Jason McCourty’s lockdown coverage, although McCourty returned from his high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to Detroit and didn’t shadow any individual Lions receiver. One way for the Jags to keep Lee away from McCourty would be to use him in the slot, where McCourty has played just 3% of his snaps and Cleveland was rinsed by slot men Adam Thielen (5/98/1) and Golden Tate (6/97/1) in its last two games. … Particularly on the off chance McCourty does limit Lee, Westbrook and Keelan Cole warrant dart-throw discussion. Westbrook won the 2016 Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver and logged a monster 13/288/22.2/2 preseason receiving line, although Westbrook’s playing time is uncertain in his debut. … Cole is an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky Wesleyan who stands 6-foot-1, 194 with pedestrian 4.59 speed but has topped 60 yards in two of the Jaguars’ last three games and drew a season-high eight targets in last week’s win over the Chargers. … Marcedes Lewis would be an entirely matchup-driven streamer against a Browns defense yielding the league’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends. Lewis has cleared 30 yards in 2-of-9 games and is best approached as a touchdown-or-bust Hail Mary play.

Even with exciting sophomore Corey Coleman (hand) back to bolster DeShone Kizer’s weapons – and Kizer coming off his season-best game – Cleveland’s passing game is a full fade against Jacksonville’s shutdown pass defense, which has held 9-of-9 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB18 or worse while leading the NFL in sacks (35) with a league-low six touchdown passes allowed. With LT Joe Thomas (triceps) on I.R. and RT Shon Coleman in concussion protocol, Kizer is sure to be under heavy duress. … Jacksonville’s run defense has come on strong in two games with Marcell Dareus, limiting Chargers and Bengals backs to a combined 42/99/2.36/1 rushing line. This no longer appears to be a unit to attack. Averaging 5.70 yards per carry with two scores and increased receiving usage in his last two games, Isaiah Crowell does deserve credit for recent small-sample improvement, but he remains a touchdown-dependent flex play only. … Passing-game specialist Duke Johnson is still a viable PPR option with double-digit touches in four straight games facing a Jaguars defense on which Chargers passing-game specialist Austin Ekeler hung a 5/77/2 receiving line last week. Johnson set a season high in carries (10) in last week’s loss to Detroit, and Johnson’s 59% playing-time clip was his second highest of the year.

Score Prediction: Jaguars 17, Browns 13

Baltimore @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Ravens 20, Packers 18

Fresh off his season-best game in last week’s upset win at Soldier Field, Brett Hundley draws a tougher matchup against Baltimore, which ranks third in pass-defense DVOA while permitting the NFL’s second-lowest completion rate (56.7%) and passer rating (69.8). Just 1-of-9 quarterbacks to face the Ravens has logged top-16 fantasy results, and Hundley’s rushing value may be compromised after he tweaked his hamstring on a 17-yard scramble last week. Hundley played with more decisiveness and confidence in Week 10, but his Week 11 draw suggests Hundley is unlikely to build on that success. … This is also a tough spot for Green Bay’s banged-up running game against a now-healthy Ravens defensive front that tightened up before its Week 10 bye, holding enemy backs to a combined 36/90/2.50/1 rushing line in its last two games. If Ty Montgomery (ribs) doesn’t play, plodding rookie Jamaal Williams would take over as Green Bay’s feature back coming off last week’s 21-touch affair. Seventh-round rookie Devante Mays would be next in line for carries, and FB Aaron Ripkowski is capable of mixing in. Even in a bad matchup, Williams would offer volume-driven RB2/flex appeal should Montgomery sit this one out.

Hundley’s 2017 target distribution: Davante Adams 33; Jordy Nelson 24; Randall Cobb 16; Aaron Jones 15; Montgomery 8; Lance Kendricks 5; Geronimo Allison 4; Williams and Richard Rodgers 3. … No Packers pass catcher has a favorable Week 11 matchup against a Ravens defense yielding the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. Baltimore has used four corners extensively this year, and all four have allowed passer ratings below 70.0, per PFF. … With Hundley at quarterback, Adams has emerged as the Packers’ top receiving bet by dominating targets and turning in stat lines of 2/12/0 > 7/53/0 > 5/90/1 in Hundley’s starts. I am still approaching Adams as a volatile WR2/3 play. … Nelson’s receiving lines in Hundley’s starts are 1/13/0 > 4/35/0 > 3/20/0. He has devolved into a low-floor WR4 at best post-Aaron Rodgers. … Cobb’s numbers are 2/15/0 > 5/58/0 > 3/52/0 on target counts of 4 > 5 > 4 with Hundley starting. The Packers tried to manufacture touches for Cobb by putting him in the Wildcat in last week’s win over the Bears, but he managed eight yards on four carries and isn’t a realistic play.

Matchups haven’t mattered for Joe Flacco, who has posted top-16 fantasy results in just 1-of-9 starts and hasn’t passed for 270 yards all year. Dating back to last season, Flacco has thrown multiple touchdown passes in only two of his last 11 games. Flacco is a low-ceiling two-quarterback-league option no matter whom the Ravens are playing. … Ranked No. 8 in run-defense DVOA, Green Bay reasserted its up-front stoutness by stymieing Jordan Howard (15/54/0) in last week’s win. Not only have the Packers held enemy running backs to a 48/115/2.40/1 rushing line in the last two weeks, they have allowed the NFL’s ninth-fewest receiving yards (372) to the position this year. With Terrance West (calf) and Danny Woodhead (hamstring) due back to muddy the Ravens’ backfield picture, I think this is a wait-and-see week for all members. Alex Collins and especially Buck Allen’s roles are at risk of lessening.

After battling an early-season shoulder injury, Jeremy Maclin showed he was healthy in Baltimore’s two pre-bye games with receiving lines of 3/53/1 and 8/98/0 versus the Dolphins and Titans. Running 61% of his routes inside, Maclin is a solid WR3 play against Packers slot CB Damarious Randall, who has PFF’s No. 111 coverage grade among 116 qualified cornerbacks. … The Packers are giving up the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, so it’s not out of the question Mike Wallace could pop up for a productive game against struggling perimeter CBs Davon House and Kevin King. Wallace is never a safe play, of course, having topped 30 yards in 2-of-8 games. He’s a boom-bust WR4/flex. … Ben Watson leads the Ravens in red-zone targets (8) and targets inside the ten (6), but he has scored just twice and is a touchdown-or-bust streamer at best with only one 50-yard game on the season. The Packers have allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to tight ends, notably checking Kyle Rudolph (5/47/0), Zach Miller (2/45/0), Eric Ebron (3/35/0), Tyler Kroft (3/28/0), Coby Fleener (2/22/0), Jimmy Graham (3/8/0), and Austin Hooper (2/7/0). Jason Witten (8/61/0) had the best tight end game against them this year.

Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Packers 17


