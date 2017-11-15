Week 11 Power Rankings

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

There’s no equation for hitting rock bottom, no conversion table in the back of a college-lined notebook, no strategically-placed footnote at the bottom of the periodic table. Rock bottom is something you have to see with your own eyes.

Sunday’s game in San Francisco was the ultimate get-right spot for the Giants. They were facing a winless Niners squad with a rookie quarterback, a rookie head coach and a mountain of injuries. No Pierre Garcon, no George Kittle, no Trent Taylor, no excuses. San Francisco had lost its previous three games by a combined score of 93-30 and was quickly trending toward 0-16. This was a layup, a freebie, a guaranteed W for a team in turmoil.

But sometimes things have to get worse before they get better. How else could you explain last week’s debacle in Santa Clara? Sunday’s disaster had all the trimmings. New York’s defense did its best to make C.J. Beathard look like Joe Montana while the offense showed little firepower aside from a career-best performance by Sterling Shepard.

Last year, the Giants were a defensive juggernaut, featuring a trio of All-Pro selections in Landon Collins, Janoris Jenkins and Olivier Vernon. With most of that unit still intact, the Giants have allowed an unforgivable 82 points over their last two games.

New York’s offense has been predictably stagnant in the absence of Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall, but it’s not like the Giants were firing on all cylinders when they were healthy. In fact, New York’s lone win came against an equally checked-out Broncos team one week after Beckham and Marshall were both ruled out for the season.

The hits keep on coming. Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie have both served suspensions for clashing with head coach Ben McAdoo, who at this point would be lucky to make it to Black Monday. There’s a good chance long-time GM Jerry Reese will follow him out the door. Even Eli Manning is on shaky ground. The Giants must soon make a decision whether to stick with him or let third-round rookie Davis Webb play out the stretch. Even if Manning avoids getting benched, the rebuilding Giants will surely target a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

How could things have gone so wrong in such a short amount of time? Is New York’s collapse a product of the diva culture accentuated by high-maintenance superstar Odell Beckham, or did McAdoo deserve to lose the locker room with his inept coaching? And how much blame should fall on the shoulders of Steve Spagnuolo, who has quickly run the Giants’ underachieving defense into the ground.

But let’s not bury New York just yet. This year is obviously a lost cause, but don't forget the Giants were an 11-win team last season with most of the same players they have right now. If the Giants are hoping for a quick turnaround, maybe they should follow the Rams’ blueprint. A year after circling the drain with Jeff Fisher, the Rams have rallied behind rookie head coach Sean McVay to become an immediate contender in the NFC. Making the Giants relevant again won’t be easy, but it can be done.

Now let’s dive into the Power Rankings, where the Eagles are No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 8-1

Last Week: 1

Now that he’s had a couple weeks to digest the playbook, newcomer Jay Ajayi is expected to lead Philadelphia’s backfield Sunday versus Dallas. The Eagles are also getting back Zach Ertz, who had the bye to rest up after sitting out Week 9 with a hamstring injury. With upcoming matchups against the Cowboys, Seahawks and Rams, it’s time to see what the Eagles are really made of.

2. New England Patriots

Record: 7-2

Last Week: 2

Carson Wentz may have the upper hand, but let’s not give him the MVP just yet. There’s a guy in Foxboro named Tom Brady who might have something to say about that. Brady was a maestro against Denver in Week 10, notching three touchdowns to earn AFC Player of the Week honors for the 30th time in his career. With Mike Gillislee a healthy scratch, Rex Burkhead led the New England backfield in snaps on Sunday night while contributing his second touchdown of the year. He also blocked a punt because of course he did.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 7-2

Last Week: 4

A few weeks ago, Robert Woods could be found on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. Now he’s one of the hottest receivers in football with 241 yards and four touchdowns over his last two games. Jared Goff could hardly string a pass together as a rookie last season but under Sean McVay, he’s evolved into one of the league’s top signal-callers. Goff has been a magician over his last two starts, posting a 143.8 quarterback rating with seven touchdowns and 666 passing yards in wins over the Giants and Texans.

4. New Orleans Saints

Record: 7-2

Last Week: 6

New Orleans’ offense has been synonymous with big passing numbers throughout the Drew Brees Era, but recently the Saints have changed their identity. They’ve averaged an impossible 180.8 rushing yards per game since the Adrian Peterson trade including 298 in Sunday’s blowout win over Buffalo. Speaking of Brees, will this be his last year in New Orleans? Ian Rapoport thinks it might be.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 7-2

Last Week: 3

The Steelers have a nasty habit of playing down to their opponent. Despite beating the Chiefs, Vikings and Lions in impressive fashion, Pittsburgh’s resume also includes a loss to the Bears and two narrow wins over Cleveland and Indianapolis. It used to be a catastrophe when a team shut down Antonio Brown. Now the Steelers simply turn to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has averaged a head-turning 109.7 receiving yards during his three-game touchdown streak.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 7-2

Last Week: 5

Undrafted out of D-II Minnesota State, Adam Thielen began his career on the Vikings’ practice squad. Now he’s one of the best receivers in all of football. He lit up Washington for a season-high 171 yards in Week 10 and now ranks third in the league in receiving yards per game behind only DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown. Case Keenum has impressed during the Vikings’ five-game winning streak (91.6 quarterback rating) but it seems like only a matter of time before Teddy Bridgewater supplants him as the starting quarterback.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 6-3

Last Week: 8

Kareem Hunt was an MVP candidate early in the year but that talk has died down in recent weeks. So what happened? Well, for one thing, he stopped scoring. In fact, Hunt’s last end-zone visit came all the way back in Week 3. Teammate Travis Kelce hasn’t had that problem. He’ll take a three-game touchdown streak into Sunday’s game against the Giants.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 6-3

Last Week: 9

Richard Sherman must be the first player to tear his Achilles and then watch the rest of the game on the sideline in full uniform. The injury will end his streak of 105 consecutive games played. It’s a good thing the Seahawks held onto Jimmy Graham at the trade deadline. He’s tied for the league lead among tight ends with six touchdowns including four in his last three games. C.J. Prosise (hand) landed on injured reserve Tuesday but eternal optimist Pete Carroll is still hopeful Chris Carson (I.R., leg) can return sometime next month.

9. Carolina Panthers

Record: 7-3

Last Week: 11

Devin Funchess seems to be enjoying life without Kelvin Benjamin. In two games since the trade, he’s registered 10 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Newton throttled the Dolphins in Week 10, blowing up for a season-high four touchdowns as Carolina cruised to its third straight victory. Cam also contributed a season-best 95 rushing yards while upping his season total to 436, which leads all quarterbacks.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 6-3

Last Week: 10

Leonard Fournette limped to a season-low 46 yards from scrimmage in Week 10 while waving goodbye to his six-game touchdown streak. Speaking of end-zone visits, Marqise Lee has now scored in back-to-back weeks after going his first seven games without a touchdown. The heads up play of the week goes to Allen Hurns, who hurt his ankle late in Sunday’s win but was smart enough to crawl off the field to prevent a 10-second run-off.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 5-4

Last Week: 16

Sunday’s victory was a costly one as the Falcons lost lead back Devonta Freeman to his second concussion of the season. Luckily Atlanta can still lean on Tevin Coleman, who rushed for a season-high 83 yards in the win over Dallas. Adrian Clayborn set a Falcons record with six sacks in Week 10. Before that, no player had registered six sacks in a game since Osi Umenyiora pulled it off in 2007.

12. Tennessee Titans

Record: 6-3

Last Week: 14

The Titans are off to their best start since 2008, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at their point differential (-8). Finally at full strength after weeks of battling a nagging hamstring injury, Marcus Mariota rushed for a season-high 51 yards in Sunday’s comeback win over Cincinnati. DeMarco Murray was outgained on the ground by Derrick Henry but had a big fantasy week with three touchdowns including the game-winner with 36 seconds remaining.

13. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 5-4

Last Week: 7

The Cowboys’ biggest problem isn’t Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension—it’s Tyron Smith’s groin injury. Chaz Green was disastrous filling in at left tackle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, allowing Adrian Clayborn to explode for a career-high six sacks. And don’t underestimate the loss of Sean Lee (hamstring). Without him, the Cowboys’ defense is just ordinary, if not slightly below average.

14. Detroit Lions

Record: 5-4

Last Week: 15

Matthew Stafford did what you’re supposed to do against the Browns on Sunday, which is beat the stuffing out of them (17-of-26, 249 yards, three touchdowns). He’s thrown for eight touchdowns while averaging 336.3 yards over his last four games. Kenny Golladay made the most of his limited workload in Week 10, nabbing two-of-three targets for 64 yards in his return from a hamstring injury. Sunday was Golden Tate’s fourth straight game with at least 85 receiving yards, the longest streak since Julio Jones’ five-gamer in 2015.

15. Buffalo Bills

Record: 5-4

Last Week: 12

Maybe the Bills were just victims of bad timing—the Saints are as hot as any team in football right now—but Sunday’s implosion certainly raised some doubts about the team’s playoff aspirations. Kelvin Benjamin was a non-factor in his Buffalo debut (three catches for 42 yards) while the Bills’ run defense bottomed out by allowing 298 yards and six touchdowns. Benching Tyrod Taylor felt like a panic move by head coach Sean McDermott, but we’ll see what rookie Nathan Peterman can do Sunday against the Chargers.

16. Washington Redskins

Record: 4-5

Last Week: 13

Maurice Harris may not win you a fantasy league—he’s caught just two passes this year—but you’ll be seeing this grab in highlight reels for a long time. Vernon Davis must be eating his Wheaties. The 33-year-old has topped 60 yards in five of his last six games while flirting with TE1 status. With Rob Kelley (ankle, MCL) out for the year, the Redskins will turn to a backfield committee featuring fourth-round rookie Samaje Perine and pass-catcher Chris Thompson.

17. Oakland Raiders

Record: 4-5

Last Week: 17

It’s been a disappointing year for the Raiders, though Derek Carr has come to life by throwing for at least 300 yards in three straight games. Amari Cooper hasn’t done much since his Week 7 breakout, absorbing just nine-of-19 targets for 106 yards over his last two games. Only three tight ends—Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz—have averaged more yards per game than Jared Cook this year.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 4-5

Last Week: 19

The Ravens limped into their bye week by dropping three out of four, but have one of the league’s easiest remaining schedules with upcoming games against the Packers, Texans, Browns, Colts and Bengals. Baltimore will also benefit from the return of Danny Woodhead, who is slated to come off I.R. this week after sitting out the last eight games with a torn hamstring.

19. Green Bay Packers

Record: 5-4

Last Week: 22

Brett Hundley earned his first win as an NFL starter in Sunday’s triumph over the Bears. He played the role of game manager on a day where the Packers attempted 37 runs compared to just 25 passes. With Aaron Jones (MCL) out indefinitely and Ty Montgomery (ribs) also hurting, Jamaal Williams could be in for another heavy workload in Week 11.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 3-6

Last Week: 18

The Chargers never have a hard time meeting their yearly quota for excruciating losses. Even for them, Sunday’s defeat at Jacksonville was a doozy. Might there be a backfield controversy brewing in L.A.? Austin Ekeler scored a pair of touchdowns while outgaining Melvin Gordon by over 70 yards in Week 10. If Philip Rivers (concussion) sits out against the Bills this week, it would end his streak of 185 consecutive regular season starts.

21. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 4-5

Last Week: 20

Four days after logging 37 carries against the Niners, Adrian Peterson looked gassed in Thursday’s loss to Seattle, totaling a mere 21 yards on 29 carries. He also coughed up his second fumble in as many weeks. David Johnson had his cast removed Monday and hasn’t ruled out a late-season return. Of course, that would require the Cardinals to stay in playoff contention, which could be a tall order with deer-in-the-headlights Blaine Gabbert under center.

22. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-6

Last Week: 25

It’s been weird without Jeff Fisher to make fun of this year but at least we still have John Fox to entertain us. Nobody butchers a challenge quite like Fox. Losing to the Brett Hundley-led Packers wasn’t exactly a self-esteem booster, but at least Mitchell Trubisky got a chance to air it out in Week 10, completing 21-of-35 passes for a career-high 297 yards. Dontrelle Inman’s 88 receiving yards Sunday were his most since Week 12 of last year.

23. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-6

Last Week: 23

Things that went well for Denver on Sunday night: Emmanuel Sanders dominated his matchup with Malcolm Butler while setting a season-high in receiving yards (137). Things that did not go well for Denver on Sunday night: everything else. Brock Osweiler wasn’t THAT bad against New England (though he almost killed an innocent bystander), but let’s not forget that the Broncos have been outscored 92-39 in his two starts. Denver’s five-game losing streak is its longest since 2010.

24. New York Jets

Record: 4-6

Last Week: 21

The Jets are beginning to look like … well, the Jets. They’ve now dropped four of five including Sunday’s clunker against the Bucs, who entered Week 10 on a five-game losing streak. Bilal Powell probably burned some fantasy bridges last week by rushing for only 30 yards in Matt Forte’s absence. He also fumbled while extending his touchdown drought to five games. Speaking of touchdowns, Robby Anderson has now visited the end zone in four straight appearances.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 3-6

Last Week: 29

The Bucs stole a win in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s #RevengeGame against the Jets, though it was far from a picturesque performance (17-for-34, 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception). DeSean Jackson shined in Mike Evans’ absence, corralling a season-high six catches for 82 yards in the victory. Including Sunday’s dud (51 yards on 20 carries), Doug Martin has averaged a pathetic 2.7 yards per carry during his four-game touchdown drought.

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 3-6

Last Week: 27

Well, A.J. Green didn’t get ejected this week (though Vontaze Burfict did), so put that one in the plus column. Unfortunately, Cincinnati lost for the third time in four games after blowing a fourth-quarter lead to Tennessee. Rookie Joe Mixon is starting to flex his fantasy muscles with three touchdowns in his last five games. Of course, he’s averaged just 37 rushing yards on 3.36 yards per carry during that span.

27. Miami Dolphins

Record: 4-5

Last Week: 24

The lowest-scoring team in the league—yes, even worse than the Browns—laid another egg in Week 10. After Monday’s lopsided defeat at Carolina, Miami has now lost three straight by a combined score of 112-45. That’s no barrel of monkeys, but hey at least the Dolphins finally scored a rushing touchdown after going their first eight games without one. The Fins also have to be pleased with DeVante Parker, who has gone over 60 yards in five of six games this year.

28. Houston Texans

Record: 3-6

Last Week: 26

Tom Savage is not the solution. I know, real original. But come on, this is getting ridiculous. He’s looked more like a scarecrow than an NFL quarterback, fumbling four times with two interceptions over his last two games. At least DeAndre Hopkins is getting his work in. He’s been targeted a combined 43 times in Savage’s three starts this year. The Texans’ 3-6 start is their worst since 2013.

29. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 3-7

Last Week: 28

That’s it. I’m done trying to make any sense of T.Y. Hilton. In 10 games this year, Hilton has finished with receiving totals of 57, 49, 153, 30, 177, 19, 27, 17, 175 and 23 yards. In a move that became inevitable after his benching, the Colts gave up on long-time corner Vontae Davis by cutting him last week. His replacement, Rashaan Melvin, held his own against Antonio Brown in Week 10, limiting AB to just 47 yards on three catches.

30. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-9

Last Week: 31

Sunday’s victory over the Giants marked the first win of the Kyle Shanahan Era in San Francisco. C.J. Beathard enjoyed a career day, dominating New York with 288 yards and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He’s rushed for a touchdown in three of four games since taking over as the starter. Garrett Celek knew he had a responsibility to his fantasy owners in Week 11 and didn’t disappoint, exploding for a season-high 67 yards in the victory.

31. New York Giants

Record: 1-8

Last Week: 30

Have the Giants quit on soon-to-be-unemployed head coach Ben McAdoo? It sure looked that way in Sunday’s embarrassing loss to San Francisco. Nobody looked more checked out than Janoris Jenkins in Week 11. Based on PFF’s grading criteria, Sunday was the worst game of his career by a significant margin. At least Sterling Shepard played well, setting career-highs with 11 catches and 142 receiving yards in Sunday’s defeat.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-9

Last Week: 32

For the second straight year, the Browns are the last remaining winless team in the NFL. Cleveland actually led for part of Week 11 but couldn’t hold off the Lions, who finished the game by scoring 21 unanswered points. If we’re searching for silver linings, as we usually are when it comes to the Browns, look no further than Isaiah Crowell, who has totaled a robust 213 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns over his last two outings.

Biggest Jump: Falcons 5

Biggest Drop: Cowboys 6