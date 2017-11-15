Rich Hribar

The Worksheet

The NFL Week 11 Worksheet

Wednesday, November 15, 2017


Believe it or not, but the regular season for most fantasy leagues is ending. 10 weeks are in the books and most leagues have just three weeks left for owners to position themselves into a playoff spot. Week 11 is the final week for byes and it’s a light week for absent skill players. The Jets, Colts, Panthers and 49ers are off this week, so make sure to get them out of lineups.

 

As for the token disclaimer, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

 

Lastly, as the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is NOT a start/sit column, rather an expectations column. The labels for each subset of players for each game are simply a vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player that you can find at the end of the column. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. With that out of the way, let’s hit all the Week 11 games with a PPR light…

 

Titans @ Steelers

 

TennesseeRank@PittsburghRank
7   Spread -7  
18.5   Implied Total 25.5  
22.8 13 Points/Gm 20.8 19
23.7 22 Points All./Gm 16.4 2
62.7 20 Plays/Gm 65.0 13
64.8 23 Opp. Plays/Gm 59.2 2
45.0% 11 Rush% 45.6% 10
55.0% 22 Pass% 54.4% 23
39.5% 7 Opp. Rush % 40.9% 11
60.6% 26 Opp. Pass % 59.1% 22

 

  • The Steelers have scored a touchdown on 12.1 percent (4-of-33) of their possessions at home this season, 30th in the league.
  • Antonio Brown was targeted on a season-low 18.8 percent of his routes last week after averaging 31.9 percent per week through eight games.
  • Team WR1s average 9.7 targets per game versus the Titans, the second-most in the league (Kansas City, 10.6 per game).
  • Le'Veon Bell has averaged fewer than 4.0 yards per carry in six games this season, the most he's had in a year since having seven such games in 2014.
  • Bell has had 25 touches or more in six straight games, the second time he's had such a streak over his career. The only other backs with multiple six game stretches of 25 plus touches are Edgerrin James, Eric Dickerson and Ricky Williams.
  • Tennessee averages 18.8 yards per drive on the road this season, the fewest in the league.
  • After allowing 6.9 passing points per game through five games, Pittsburgh is allowing 13.8 per game over their past four games.
  • After allowing just one wide receiver to reach 60 yards in a game through seven weeks, Pittsburgh as allowed five over the past two games.
  • The Titans are one of two teams (New Orleans) in the league with more rushing touchdowns (12) than passing touchdowns (11).

 

Trust: Le’Veon Bell (he’s in another dry spell for producing splash plays and that may continue in the run game as Tennessee is fifth in rushing points allowed per game, but his volume paired with versatility are the best available and the Titans are 29th in receiving points allowed per game to backs), Antonio Brown (he was WR51 last week, but he’s followed up his first two games at WR3 or lower this season with 25 plus points the next week and the Titans have been as giving to lead wideouts as anyone in the league)

 

Bust: Delanie Walker (he’s had double-digit points in three straight games, but the Steelers have been a tough draw for opposing tight ends, allowing the fewest yards and fantasy points per target to the position while holding Travis Kelce, Jack Doyle, Kyle Rudolph all to TE20 or lower weeks), DeMarco Murray (I haven’t gotten him right all season, so feel free to light this portion on fire, but his share of team rushing attempts has dropped in three straight games while the Steelers haven’t allowed a back to hit 50-yards on the ground Since Week 5), Derrick Henry (he’s had double-digit touches in four games in a row, but with no receiving work, you’re stuck waiting on a touchdown or the Titans to nurse a huge lead)

 

Reasonable Return: Ben Roethlisberger (he’s been in the lower-end QB1 mix in each of his past three games while the Titans have allowed multiple touchdown passes to every capable quarterback they’ve faced so far on the year), JuJu Smith-Schuster (even with Martavis Bryant returning, he drew 22.6 percent of the team targets. I’d expect that to go down a bit with Brown in such a good spot, but Smith-Schuster has scored in three straight games to give him a safety net if volume dips at all), Marcus Mariota (he’s due for some positive touchdown production and the Steelers have started to give up some passing production while they are going to be missing multiple pieces in the secondary on Thursday), Rishard Mathews (he’s still your best bet to catch a touchdown of this group and will get the most opportunity against Coty Sensabaugh, who is replacing Joe Haden), Corey Davis (he’s still a leap of faith for production, but this is spot to take a swipe at his breakout. He’s led the team in routes run in each of two games since returning and has now had 10 targets in two of his three full games played)

 

Jaguars @ Browns


JacksonvilleRank@ClevelandRank
-7.5   Spread 7.5  
22.5   Implied Total 15.0  
25.1 9 Points/Gm 15.9 31
14.9 1 Points All./Gm 26.7 30
67.4 2 Plays/Gm 66.0 8
62.2 10 Opp. Plays/Gm 61.9 8
50.3% 1 Rush% 37.0% 28
49.8% 32 Pass% 63.0% 5
42.0% 15 Opp. Rush % 45.1% 26
58.0% 18 Opp. Pass % 54.9% 7

 

  • The Jaguars have allowed opponents to score a touchdown on just 3-of-50 possessions on the road this season.
  • Jacksonville has forced 11 turnovers on the road this season, the most in the league.
  • Duke Johnson's share of the Cleveland rushing attempts has gone from 18.2 percent, 22.7, 26.9, 27.3 to 30.3 percent over the past five games.
  • After allowing opposing backfields to rush for 119.7 yards per game and 5.6 yards per carry through six games, Jacksonville has allowed 54.7 yards on 2.9 YPC to backfields over their past three games.
  • Opponents have converted 76 percent of their red zone possessions into touchdowns against Cleveland, the highest rate in the league.
  • The Browns are allowing a touchdown pass once every 15.1 pass attempts, tied for the highest rate in the league.
  • 43.9 percent of the yardage gained by Jacksonville has been rushing, the highest rate in the league.
  • 27.3 percent of the yardage gained against Cleveland has been rushing, the second lowest rate in the league.
  • Cleveland faces the lowest rate of pass attempts on targets 15 yards or further downfield (12.2 percent), but allows 51.4 percent of those to be completed, the highest success rate in the league.

 

Trust: Blake Bortles (he’s had 16 or more points in each of his past three games and Cleveland has allowed a top-10 quarterback in five of their past seven games and the bulk of them have been from players that frequent the bottom-half of the position, while allowing multiple touchdown passes in a league-high seven games), Leonard Fournette (coming off his worst game of the season, the Browns have been a solid rushing defense all season that can make his efficiency ugly once again, but the volume and scoring opportunities are still high)

 

Bust: DeShone Kizer (his legs have propped up some usable weeks from him, but we’re not targeting the Jaguars defense with any quarterback we must talk ourselves into when they even have a good matchup), CLE WRs (Corey Coleman is back, but leave him on the shelf for this one as this Cleveland unit is completely out-classed here), Dede Westbrook (it’s one of the best spots of the season for Bortles, so if you want to swing from your heels in the first game that Westbrook is active, you’re going to need a splash play against a team that will allow them, but faces the fewest opportunities for them)

 

Reasonable Return: Marqise Lee (he’s had 39 targets over his past four games with a top-30 scoring week in each of those games), Marcedes Lewis (he’s only a play for chasing a touchdown, but there are worse weeks to chase it with the Browns allowing the second-most touchdowns to the position), Isaiah Crowell (he’s had two strong weeks in a row, with 118 and 95 yards from scrimmage, but he’s still just an RB2 this week against a Jacksonville team that has shown improvement against the run), Duke Johnson (he’s getting increased use in the run game, which has helped out an already steady RB2/flex floor)

 

Buccaneers @ Dolphins

 

Tampa BayRank@MiamiRank
0   Spread   0
20.0   Implied Total 20.0  
19.2 22 Points/Gm 15.2 32
23.1 19 Points All./Gm 24.9 25
63.1 18 Plays/Gm 60.8 25
65.3 24 Opp. Plays/Gm 60.0 4
36.8% 29 Rush% 37.1% 27
63.2% 4 Pass% 62.9% 6
43.2% 21 Opp. Rush % 44.4% 24
56.8% 12 Opp. Pass % 55.6% 9

 

  • Opposing teams are converting 77.3 percent of their red zone opportunities into touchdowns against the Dolphins, the highest rate in the league.
  • Cameron Brate played just 46 percent of the Week 10 snaps, his lowest rate of the season.
  • Brate has been targeted 12.3 percent of the time by Ryan Fitzpatrick after receiving 16.1 percent of the targets from Jameis Winston.
  • Miami ranks 32nd in receptions (7.0) and 29th in receiving yardage allowed (64.6) per game to opposing tight ends.
  • The Buccaneers have rushed for fewer than 100 yards as a team in six straight games, their longest streak since 2001.
  • Jarvis Landry's five touchdowns inside of the 10-yard are tied with Jimmy Graham and DeAndre Hopkins for the most in the league.
  • Tampa Bay has allowed five or more receptions to six different running backs this season, the most in the league.

 

Trust: Mike Evans (two duds and a suspension have owners disgruntled, but this is a bounce back spot for Evans against a limited secondary that is 31st in points allowed per target to opposing wideouts and is 28th in touchdown rate allowed to the position)

 

Bust: Julius Thomas (he’s scored in each of the past two games, but has had three or fewer receptions in every game but one while Tampa Bay is sixth in receptions allowed per game to opposing tight ends)

 

Reasonable Return: DeSean Jackson (he had a season-high 10 targets with Evans absent last week, but even with a few fewer targets, he’s still a big play target against a Miami team that has allowed a touchdown of 30-yards or longer to a wide receiver in four of their past five games), Doug Martin (he’s been a rough fantasy option with three straight games as an RB3 or lower, but he’s had 19 or more touches in three of his past four games while the Miami run defense has allowed the best fantasy rushing games of the season for each of Jonathan Stewart, Marshawn Lynch and Alex Collins over the past three weeks), Ryan Fitzpatrick (even with a letdown a week ago, he’s still one of the best streaming options this week against a Miami defense that is 21st in passing points allowed per game), Cameron Brate (two catches over his past two games and a loss of targets from Fitzpatrick make him hard to stomach, but the Dolphins have allowed a touchdown or 100-yards to the lead receiving tight end in each of their past four games), Jarvis Landry (he’s averaging just 52.4 yards per game, his lowest since his rookie season, but has still had five or more catches in every game and has been utilized as a scoring option when Miami can get to the doorstep), DeVante Parker (he’s been the wide receiver version of Lamar Miller, posting a top-30 game in all five of his full games with just one higher than WR25, but we’re consistently targeting wide receiver play against Tampa Bay), Kenyan Drake/Damien Williams (Drake has been the better player here post-Ajayi with 104 and 92 yards from scrimmage and has shown the ability to  create splash plays, but Williams still is getting enough touches to keep both on the board as flex options against a Tampa Bay defense allowing a lot of receptions to opposing backfields), Jay Cutler (this setup reminds me a lot like the Raiders game from two weeks ago where all of his passing options have solid outlooks and Tampa Bay is 29th in completion rate allowed, which will let Cutler nickel and dime his way to a decent game)


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer.
Email :Rich Hribar


