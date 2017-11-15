Brandon Funston

The Funston Fives

print article archives RSS

Marqise a Marquee Target

Wednesday, November 15, 2017


Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list?  With that universal love of lists in mind, I give you some of the most overrated and underrated players in fantasy football, as well as the top roller coaster rides at the running back position.

 

Editor's Note: Looking for a weekly edge in your fantasy leagues? Get the Rotoworld Season Pass for projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

 

 

Fun with Numbers: 5 Interesting Stats

Rush to judgment – Cleveland has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy PPG to the RB position and it leads the league in percentage of runs allowed (.569) that have resulted in two yards or less. Denver is right behind the Browns with a mark of .568, followed by Arizona (.523), Philadelphia (.521), Miami (.513), Pittsburgh (.511), Carolina (.502) and Tampa Bay (.500). Those are the only eight teams in the league allowing two yards or less on at least half of its opponent’s carries. On the flip side, Kansas City (.356) and New England (.359) are the only two teams that limit opponent rushes to two yards or less under 40 percent of the time.

Chunkin’ it up – More about Kansas City’s (lack of) defense. The Chiefs have allowed the most plays from scrimmage of 10-plus yards, allowing 44 rush plays of 10-plus yards (most in the NFL) and 108 pass plays (second-most in the NFL behind Indy). Cincinnati (with 87 total plays, or 9.7 per game), has allowed the fewest 10-yard plays, with success  in the pass game leading the way (65 pass plays of 10-plus yards, second-fewest behind Jacksonville’s 63). On the run side, Minnesota has allowed just 10 runs of 10-plus yards, well out in front of the next closest challenger (Philly, with 16 rushes of 10-plus yards).

Marquee targets – It may not come as a surprise to hear that Antonio Brown, Jarvis Landry and DeAndre Hopkins are tied for the lead in games of 10-plus targets this season (7). However, Marqise Lee being tied at seventh (four games) could raise a few eyebrows considering he entered Week 11 available in about 40 percent of leagues on ESPN/Yahoo. Lee has seen double-digit looks in three of his past four games, averaging 75.5 yards and scoring two touchdowns in that span. With the fifth-easiest rest of season schedule at the WR position, Lee makes a strong case to be universally-owned going forward.  

Cool Brees – Buffalo managed a rare feat in a loss to the Saints in Week 10, holding Drew Brees to 200 passing yards or less without a TD pass.  It is the only time in the past seven-plus seasons (since ’10) that Brees has been held to 200 pass yards or less without a TD pass. By comparison, Alex Smith has 18 such games in that span and even the elite quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (7) and Tom Brady (4) have had at least a few trip-ups. Brees did run for a TD on Sunday versus the Bills, though, so you have to go back to 2009 to encounter the last time Brees threw for 200 or fewer yards and did not account for a rush or pass TD. He actually did that in back-to-back weeks in the ’09 season – Weeks 4-5 against the New York Jets and, wouldn’t you know, the Buffalo Bills.

Road WarriorsTom Brady, Alex Smith and Andy Dalton are the only QBs with a QB Rating of over 100 on the road since ’15. On the other end of the spectrum, Joe Flacco (75.4) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (74.6) have the lowest QBRs among signal callers with at least 16 road games from ’15 to present.

 

Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

 

5 Underrated Fantasy Players

Tevin Coleman, ATL, RB – Coleman, who was the No. 17 RB in fantasy points in ’16,  currently sits in the exact same spot (17th) in fantasy PPG this season (min. six games). However, at 87% in Yahoo leagues, he ranks 25th at running back in ownership percentage and was only the 27th RB in ADP in preseason drafts. From ’16 to the present, Coleman has logged 15 games with 8.0-plus fantasy points, 12th-best among running backs, and only three less than teammate Devonta Freeman. On a fantasy points per touch basis, Coleman has been about as good as it gets.

Michael Crabtree, OAK, WR – Crabtree is en route to outperforming teammate Amari Cooper in fantasy value for a third straight season. In ’15, Crabtree’s first season in Oakland and Cooper’s first season in the NFL, Crabtree was taken, on average, as the 56th WR in fantasy drafts, while Cooper was selected 19th – Crabtree finished 20th in fantasy points at WR that season, while Cooper clocked in at No. 23. In ’16, Crabtree went, on average, as the 38th wide receiver, but delivered top 12 WR results, whereas Cooper was taken 12th at WR and finished No. 14 at the position in fantasy scoring. This season, Crabtree was WR20 in ADP, compared to Cooper’s WR11, and Crabtree is once again proving the much better investment, as he’s No. 8 at WR in fantasy PPG (min. six games) compared to No. 37 for Cooper. Perhaps we might finally see the two swap places in terms of draft-day hierarchy at WR next season, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Rishard Matthews, TEN, WR – Just 37th among wideouts in percent ownership, Matthews is currently top 25 at the position in receptions (36) and yards (513). Last season, he was the overall No. 13 WR in fantasy points, and was 29th in ’15 in fantasy PPG at the position (min. 10 games). With one of the 10 easiest rest-of-season schedules at the WR position, Matthews should continue to outperform his ownership cost.

Orleans Darkwa, NYG, RB – Darkwa, who ranks just 31st in percent ownership at RB, has produced the 18th-most fantasy PPG at RB since Week 5 (min. four games). He’s also fifth in YAC/attempt among RBs that have played at least 25 percent of their team’s snaps. The threat of a timeshare with rookie Wayne Gallman has become much ado about nothing as Darkwa owns a decisive touch advantage over his teammate in the past four games (68 to 31). And, with a 5.1 yards per carry mark, Darkwa joins Kareem Hunt and Alex Collins as the only RBs with at least 75 carries averaging 5.0 YPC. Darkwa has legit RB2 appeal to close out ’17.

Hunter Henry, LAC, TE – Admittedly, Henry has been a fantasy minefield this season, with four games scoring 1.1 fantasy points or less.  However, volatility comes with the tight end territory, and there’s been much more good than bad with Henry in his young career, as he ranks third at the position in total games with at least 7.0 fantasy points from ’16 to the present (12th, behind only Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce). With one of the top five easiest remaining slates at the tight end position, I view Henry, currently No. 12 at tight end in ownership percentage, as a better upside play down the stretch than at least Jason Witten and Kyle Rudolph (see below), TEs currently owned in a higher percentage of leagues than Henry.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Brandon Funston has been dispensing solid gold fantasy advice (with some fool's gold mixed in from time to time) for the past 20 years, formerly with ESPN, and Yahoo. You can send him questions/comments on Twitter @brandonfunston.


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Funston Fives Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brandon Funston Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Waivers: Davis
    Waivers: Davis' Time to Shine
  •  
    Dose: Cam Rolls on MNF
    Dose: Cam Rolls on MNF
  •  
    Dose: Beathard Carries 49ers
    Dose: Beathard Carries 49ers
  •  
    Dose: Wilson Leads Seahawks
    Dose: Wilson Leads Seahawks
  •  
    Week 10 Player Rankings
    Week 10 Player Rankings
  •  
    Rankings: Eagles stay on top
    Rankings: Eagles stay on top
  •  
    Dose: Is Woodhead Ready?
    Dose: Is Woodhead Ready?
  •  
    Waivers: Add Coleman
    Waivers: Add Coleman

 