Marqise a Marquee Target

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

5 Underrated Fantasy Players Tevin Coleman , ATL, RB – Coleman, who was the No. 17 RB in fantasy points in ’16, currently sits in the exact same spot (17th) in fantasy PPG this season (min. six games). However, at 87% in Yahoo leagues, he ranks 25th at running back in ownership percentage and was only the 27th RB in ADP in preseason drafts. From ’16 to the present, Coleman has logged 15 games with 8.0-plus fantasy points, 12th-best among running backs, and only three less than teammate Devonta Freeman . On a fantasy points per touch basis, Coleman has been about as good as it gets. Michael Crabtree , OAK, WR – Crabtree is en route to outperforming teammate Amari Cooper in fantasy value for a third straight season. In ’15, Crabtree’s first season in Oakland and Cooper’s first season in the NFL, Crabtree was taken, on average, as the 56th WR in fantasy drafts, while Cooper was selected 19th – Crabtree finished 20th in fantasy points at WR that season, while Cooper clocked in at No. 23. In ’16, Crabtree went, on average, as the 38th wide receiver, but delivered top 12 WR results, whereas Cooper was taken 12th at WR and finished No. 14 at the position in fantasy scoring. This season, Crabtree was WR20 in ADP, compared to Cooper’s WR11, and Crabtree is once again proving the much better investment, as he’s No. 8 at WR in fantasy PPG (min. six games) compared to No. 37 for Cooper. Perhaps we might finally see the two swap places in terms of draft-day hierarchy at WR next season, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. Rishard Matthews , TEN, WR – Just 37th among wideouts in percent ownership, Matthews is currently top 25 at the position in receptions (36) and yards (513). Last season, he was the overall No. 13 WR in fantasy points, and was 29th in ’15 in fantasy PPG at the position (min. 10 games). With one of the 10 easiest rest-of-season schedules at the WR position, Matthews should continue to outperform his ownership cost. Orleans Darkwa , NYG, RB – Darkwa, who ranks just 31st in percent ownership at RB, has produced the 18th-most fantasy PPG at RB since Week 5 (min. four games). He’s also fifth in YAC/attempt among RBs that have played at least 25 percent of their team’s snaps. The threat of a timeshare with rookie Wayne Gallman has become much ado about nothing as Darkwa owns a decisive touch advantage over his teammate in the past four games (68 to 31). And, with a 5.1 yards per carry mark, Darkwa joins Kareem Hunt and Alex Collins as the only RBs with at least 75 carries averaging 5.0 YPC. Darkwa has legit RB2 appeal to close out ’17. Hunter Henry , LAC, TE – Admittedly, Henry has been a fantasy minefield this season, with four games scoring 1.1 fantasy points or less. However, volatility comes with the tight end territory, and there’s been much more good than bad with Henry in his young career, as he ranks third at the position in total games with at least 7.0 fantasy points from ’16 to the present (12th, behind only Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce ). With one of the top five easiest remaining slates at the tight end position, I view Henry, currently No. 12 at tight end in ownership percentage, as a better upside play down the stretch than at least Jason Witten and Kyle Rudolph (see below), TEs currently owned in a higher percentage of leagues than Henry.

Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list? With that universal love of lists in mind, I give you some of the most overrated and underrated players in fantasy football, as well as the top roller coaster rides at the running back position.

Fun with Numbers: 5 Interesting Stats





