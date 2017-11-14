Week 10: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Javorius Allen (6, 5, 4, 11, 3, 8), Benjamin Watson (6, 4, 8, 5, 4, 10), Jeremy Maclin (6, 8, 0, 0, 5, 9), Mike Wallace (10, 3, 5, 1, 0, 7), Breshad Perriman (4, 3, 2, 0, 2, 7), Nick Boyle (5, 2, 3, 3, 4, 0), Chris Moore (0, 0, 7, 8, 0, 4), Michael Campanaro (6, 1, 5, 3, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Alex Collins (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1),





Carries: Javorius Allen (2, 21, 10, 6, 17, 7), Alex Collins (9, 12, 15, 10, 18, 13), Terrance West (4, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (0, 2, 2, 1, 2, 1), Mike Wallace (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Nick Boyle (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Chris Moore (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 10, 0, 0, 4, 1), Terrance West (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 3, 0, 0, 2, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vince Mayle (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-68-1, 0, 3-22-0, 4-62-0, 4-45-1), Jaylen Hill (0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 0, 0), Jimmy Smith (1-14-0, 1-3-0, 0, 3-19-0, 2-12-0, 2-6-0), Lardarius Webb (2-21-0, 3-37-0, 2-32-0, 2-42-0, 4-28-0, 0), Marlon Humphrey (4-56-0, 3-33-0, 0, 0, 5-49-0, 0)

Observations: Bye.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (9, 0, 7, 7, 1, 5), Zay Jones (6, 0, 9, 5, 7, 0), Charles Clay (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 3, 4, 8, 2), Nick O'Leary (6, 0, 2, 3, 5, 2), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 3, 4, 3, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 4, 1, 10, 4), Mike Tolbert (3, 0, 1, 1, 3, 2)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (19, 0, 23, 27, 12, 8), Mike Tolbert (3, 0, 3, 4, 4, 2), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (3, 0, 2, 3, 1, 0), Zay Jones (3, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 4, 7, 1, 1), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 1, 4, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (0, 0, 4-42-0, 0, 0, 0), Greg Mabin (1-20-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (1-5-0, 0, 6-61-0, 5-35-0, 0, 4-49-0), Shareece Wright (7-65-0, 0, 5-90-1, 4-69-0, 1-13-0, 4-33-0), Tre'Davious White (3-131-1, 0, 2-35-1, 3-26-0, 3-37-1, 2-35-0)

Observations: Tyrod Taylor attempted 28 passes in this game and newcomer Kelvin Benjamin led the team with six targets. Targets in this offense will be thin with the Bills being such a run-heavy team, but Benjamin, Charles Clay, and LeSean McCoy should have the steadiest usage. In his first game back from injury, Clay played 60 percent of the snaps, but that should increase as he regains his health.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (13, 0, 6, 8, 2, 7), Brandon LaFell (8, 0, 7, 5, 2, 10), Tyler Kroft (5, 0, 4, 6, 2, 6), Giovani Bernard (2, 0, 3, 2, 1, 6), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 3, 3, 4, 3), John Ross (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Carries: Joe Mixon (15, 0, 7, 11, 13, 9), Jeremy Hill (4, 0, 4, 4, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (2, 0, 3, 2, 1, 2)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), A.J. Green (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 0, 2, 2, 2, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 0, 0, 2-29-0, 4-36-1, 2-28-0), Darqueze Dennard (3-26-0, 0, 4-69-1, 7-48-0, 2-22-0, 3-22-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 0, 1-19-0, 2-19-0, 6-93-0, 5-49-0), Josh Shaw (3-28-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), William Jackson (1-9-0, 0, 1-3-0, 0, 1-1-0, 1-9-0)

Observations: Brandon LaFell has been steady volume-wise for the Bengals, with 32 targets over the last six weeks, just four targets behind A.J. Green. Granted, Green was ejected against the Jaguars in Week 9, but LaFell was targeted just twice that game. Green bounced back nicely for a 5-115-1 game on seven targets after being called “weak” and “soft” the week before. With Jeremy Hill on IR, Joe Mixon led the backfield with 61 percent of the snaps and saw nine of their 13 carries. He has topped 50 yards rushing just once since Week 4. Things won’t get any easier for Mixon next week when the Bengals head to Denver.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (3, 5, 7, 5, 0, 6), Ricardo Louis (8, 7, 4, 6, 0, 6), David Njoku (3, 5, 5, 7, 0, 6), Seth DeValve (4, 3, 4, 3, 0, 6), Rashard Higgins (4, 2, 3, 1, 0, 4), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 3), Isaiah Crowell (3, 2, 6, 6, 0, 2)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (16, 12, 17, 11, 0, 16), Duke Johnson (6, 5, 7, 6, 0, 10), David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Seth DeValve (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Isaiah Crowell (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (3, 0, 1, 4, 0, 4), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (1-8-0, 0, 0, 3-49-0, 0, 3-16-0), Jamar Taylor (4-70-1, 3-45-1, 1-8-0, 6-41-0, 0, 3-77-0), Jason McCourty (5-22-0, 2-19-1, 0, 0, 0, 2-7-0)

Observations: DeShone Kizer threw 40 times on Sunday and Seth DeValve, Duke Johnson, Ricardo Lewis, and David Njoku all led the team with six targets. It’s tough to get excited about anyone on this inept offense with Kizer completing 52.8 percent of his passes with a 1.6 touchdown and 4.8 percent interception rate.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (0, 14, 6, 9, 12, 8), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 8, 0, 0, 5, 11), Bennie Fowler (0, 8, 5, 6, 2, 1), A.J. Derby (0, 4, 7, 4, 3, 1), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 6, 4, 3, 3, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 3, 4, 1, 4, 1)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 9, 10, 15, 9, 10), Jamaal Charles (0, 5, 4, 8, 4, 8), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 2, 6, 6, 8)





RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (0, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 1), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), A.J. Derby (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (0, 0, 1-2-0, 2-38-0, 4-64-2, 1-25-0), Bradley Roby (0, 1-6-0, 2-19-0, 1-19-0, 5-53-0, 3-24-0), Chris Harris Jr. (0, 0, 3-64-1, 1-5-0, 2-36-0, 2-11-0)

Observations: In his second game back from his ankle injury, Emmanuel Sanders went from 45% of the snaps in Week 9, to 87 percent in Week 10. He also led the team with 11 targets for a solid 6-137 line. C.J. Anderson (10), Jamaal Charles (8), and Devontae Booker (8) all saw a mix of carries. It’s the second-straight week that all three running backs have seen around one-third of the running back snaps. This backfield is close to unusable.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 4, 0, 11, 16, 14), Bruce Ellington (3, 3, 0, 4, 8, 8), Will Fuller (3, 5, 0, 8, 8, 3), Lamar Miller (3, 4, 0, 3, 4, 1), Stephen Anderson (2, 2, 0, 2, 6, 3), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (15, 15, 0, 21, 10, 11), D'Onta Foreman (4, 12, 0, 0, 11, 7), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 4), Will Fuller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 1, 0, 0, 3, 2), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Stephen Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Will Fuller (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), D'Onta Foreman (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Will Fuller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (2-56-0, 2-3-0, 0, 3-16-0, 2-62-1, 5-138-1), Kareem Jackson (9-106-1, 1-20-0, 0, 5-109-0, 3-27-0, 8-88-1), Kevin Johnson (0, 0, 0, 6-90-1, 3-33-0, 1--2-0), Marcus Williams (0, 4-41-0, 0, 3-46-0, 0, 2-24-1)





Observations: DeAndre Hopkins has 30 targets in his first two games with Tom Savage. With Will Fuller (ribs) possibly out for Week 11, his target share should be through the roof. It’s likely Patrick Peterson shadows him next week, but his volume will be massive.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: Jack Doyle (0, 11, 7, 14, 9, 5), T.Y. Hilton (9, 4, 8, 7, 9, 4), Kamar Aiken (7, 4, 3, 5, 2, 0), Donte Moncrief (3, 7, 4, 1, 2, 1), Frank Gore (4, 3, 0, 4, 4, 1), Marlon Mack (1, 2, 6, 5, 0, 4), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 6)





Carries: Frank Gore (14, 10, 9, 16, 17, 17), Marlon Mack (9, 2, 5, 11, 9, 7)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 0, 2, 4, 0)





Inside 5 Carries:





Coverage Data (via PFF): Nate Hairston (0, 2-14-0, 5-96-0, 0, 4-43-0, 4-43-1), Pierre Desir (0, 0, 0, 2-25-1, 6-86-1, 3-74-0), Rashaan Melvin (5-48-0, 4-51-0, 0, 0, 1-10-0, 3-57-0), Vontae Davis (3-45-0, 2-14-0, 3-17-0, 3-49-1, 0, 0)





Observations: T.Y. Hilton struggled in this one as he saw just four targets, but it was a terrible overall matchup against a stout Steelers secondary. Hilton has been able to exploit easier matchups this season with Jacoby Brissett under center. Brissett attempted just 24 passes in this game.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (4, 10, 6, 0, 12, 11), Allen Hurns (3, 3, 8, 0, 4, 9), Keelan Cole (1, 2, 3, 0, 5, 8), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 3, 0, 6, 5), Chris Ivory (0, 10, 0, 0, 4, 2), Leonard Fournette (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 4), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 2, 0, 4, 8), Corey Grant (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (28, 21, 0, 0, 0, 17), Chris Ivory (8, 2, 17, 0, 20, 1), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 9, 0, 11, 3), Corey Grant (0, 0, 6, 0, 4, 1), Marqise Lee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 5, 0, 7, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 2, 0, 3, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (1-18-0, 2-25-0, 4-47-0, 0, 1-19-0, 1-20-0), Aaron Colvin (10-59-0, 3-35-0, 2-13-0, 0, 1-9-0, 1--2-0), Jalen Ramsey (5-100-0, 3-36-0, 4-38-0, 0, 1-6-0, 5-41-0), Tyler Patmon (1-9-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-4-0)





Observations: In Leonard Fournette’s first game back in quite some time, he played just 54 percent of the snaps, while T.J. Yeldon wasn’t far behind at 37 percent. Fournette managed just 33 rushing yards on his 17 carries. He took a backseat on passing down with Yeldon seeing eight targets, to Fournette’s four. Hopefully, this isn’t an ongoing trend. Allen Hurns left this game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and he isn’t expected to be active. This may open the door for Dede Westbrook, who should be getting activated off IR.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (8, 11, 7, 5, 10, 9), Tyreek Hill (6, 6, 7, 8, 6, 4), Kareem Hunt (4, 4, 6, 4, 5, 5), Albert Wilson (4, 3, 0, 2, 1, 0), Charcandrick West (5, 2, 1, 0, 2, 6), Demarcus Robinson (0, 1, 5, 8, 1, 2), Chris Conley (4, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 1, 4, 1, 0, 3)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (21, 29, 9, 18, 22, 9), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 4), Charcandrick West (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (4, 2, 2, 0, 2, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenneth Acker (0, 0, 0, 0, 5-69-0, 4-52-0), Marcus Peters (4-71-2, 2-28-1, 4-26-0, 1-5-0, 1-4-0, 5-103-0), Phillip Gaines (1-13-0, 2-43-0, 5-100-1, 5-61-0, 0, 0), Steven Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-48-0, 5-34-2), Terrance Mitchell (2-17-0, 4-94-3, 4-88-0, 6-95-2, 0, 0)





Observations: Bye.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (12, 9, 7, 5, 0, 7), Melvin Gordon (8, 12, 4, 2, 0, 8), Tyrell Williams (2, 3, 1, 6, 0, 5), Travis Benjamin (3, 1, 1, 9, 0, 3), Hunter Henry (8, 7, 5, 2, 0, 2), Antonio Gates (3, 1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (6, 2, 4, 1, 0, 5), Mike Williams (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 2)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (20, 25, 18, 14, 0, 16), Austin Ekeler (4, 1, 7, 2, 0, 10), Travis Benjamin (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (3, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Melvin Gordon (2, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Gates (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (5, 5, 4, 0, 0, 1), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (5-119-2, 1-7-0, 0, 1-13-0, 0, 2-19-0), Desmond King (0, 4-35-0, 4-21-0, 2-12-0, 0, 4-45-0), Michael Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-9-0), Trevor Williams (2-16-0, 2-30-1, 3-26-0, 2-33-0, 0, 3-62-0)





Observations: Even though he’s off the injury report, Melvin Gordon’s snap counts have been under 70 percent of their last three games. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler has seen more work right around 30 percent of the snaps in that same span. Hunter Henry has also seen his snap count drop into the 60 percent range and has now seen just four targets combined in his last two games.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (10, 14, 11, 12, 7, 10), Kenny Stills (2, 4, 9, 10, 4, 8), DeVante Parker (1, 0, 0, 0, 8, 9), Julius Thomas (4, 5, 4, 3, 8, 5), Damien Williams (2, 3, 3, 2, 6, 3), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 6, 2)





Carries: Damien Williams (3, 4, 2, 0, 7, 9), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 6, 9, 7)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Julius Thomas (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Damien Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bobby McCain (1-0-0, 3-12-0, 1-15-0, 1-34-1, 2-5-0, 5-54-0), Cordrea Tankersley (5-41-0, 1-13-0, 2-47-2, 1-27-0, 2-41-0, 2-10-0), Xavien Howard (2-14-0, 6-91-1, 0, 3-19-0, 1-16-0, 5-87-3)





Observations: Since the Jay Ajayi departure, Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake are each averaging 12 touches per game. They each have one red zone target, but Drake has seen the two carries from inside the 20. While the usage is near the same, Drake has more total yards (196) than Williams (99).

New England Patriots





Targets: Brandin Cooks (8, 9, 5, 8, 0, 11), Rob Gronkowski (0, 10, 7, 9, 0, 7), James White (9, 7, 5, 6, 0, 3), Chris Hogan (11, 4, 6, 7, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (8, 5, 4, 6, 0, 4), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 1, 7, 0, 3), Dion Lewis (2, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (12, 10, 8, 11, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (7, 11, 13, 15, 0, 14), James White (2, 3, 4, 1, 0, 2), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 6, 4, 0, 10)





RZ Targets: Rob Gronkowski (0, 3, 0, 1, 0, 3), Chris Hogan (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), James White (2, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Danny Amendola (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Dwayne Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (2, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 2, 2, 0, 4), James White (2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Jonathan Jones (2-49-0, 2-35-0, 0, 0, 0, 3-52-0), Malcolm Butler (4-84-0, 3-98-1, 5-44-1, 0, 0, 5-99-0), Patrick Chung (0, 0, 7-53-0, 2-26-0, 0, 3-14-0), Stephon Gilmore (4-34-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4-39-1)





Observations: Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch and Rex Burkhead led the backfield with 51 percent of the snaps and saw 20 percent of their offensive looks (10 carries, three targets). Burkhead played 15 more snaps than Dion Lewis and 25 more snaps than James White. Now fully healthy, Burkhead is finally emerging into a reliable option in this backfield. Martellus Bennett joined the Patriots mid-week and played just seven snaps.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (5, 12, 5, 6, 5, 7), Jermaine Kearse (4, 4, 4, 5, 6, 8), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (8, 11, 5, 5, 2, 9), Matt Forte (0, 8, 5, 7, 4, 0), Jeremy Kerley (4, 3, 4, 3, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (5, 0, 2, 3, 0, 2), Elijah McGuire (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 7), ArDarius Stewart (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 9, 14, 9, 10), Elijah McGuire (11, 10, 3, 1, 13, 8), Matt Forte (0, 9, 7, 4, 14, 0), ArDarius Stewart (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Eric Tomlinson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Matt Forte (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 0), Matt Forte (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (2-46-1, 3-40-0, 8-122-3, 0, 8-55-0, 5-74-0), Darryl Roberts (0, 2-22-0, 1-29-0, 2-69-0, 6-86-1, 5-51-0), Juston Burris (0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 5-38-1, 1-13-0), Morris Claiborne (7-84-0, 5-74-0, 3-19-0, 0, 0, 2-29-0)





Observations: With Matt Forte inactive, Elijah McGuire out-snapped Bilal Powell 36:33 and saw 26 percent of the offensive looks (eight carries, seven targets), compared to just 21 percent of the looks for Powell (10 carries, two targets). The Jets are on bye in Week 11, so their backfield may be a bit more muddied if Matt Forte can return. Robby Anderson now scored his fourth-straight touchdown and is WR16 in PPR leagues.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (8, 2, 6, 19, 10, 9), Jared Cook (8, 6, 3, 7, 5, 9), Michael Crabtree (0, 8, 10, 7, 10, 4), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 1, 4, 10, 1), Seth Roberts (5, 4, 3, 6, 0, 2), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 4, 4, 7, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, 1, 1, 3, 4, 0), Marshawn Lynch (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (9, 12, 13, 2, 0, 14), Jalen Richard (2, 9, 2, 9, 5, 5), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 3, 9, 6, 4), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (2-35-0, 0, 5-49-0, 4-109-1, 0, 0), Dexter McDonald (1-1-0, 2-21-0, 4-58-0, 2-14-0, 4-36-1, 7-84-1), Sean Smith (4-35-0, 3-114-0, 0, 0, 2-6-0, 1-6-0), T.J. Carrie (1-10-0, 5-48-0, 3-9-0, 5-87-1, 4-28-0, 7-41-0)





Observations: Bye.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (19, 10, 10, 10, 0, 7), LeVeon Bell (10, 6, 3, 3, 0, 6), Juju Smith-Schuster (6, 3, 3, 10, 0, 7), Martavis Bryant (8, 3, 2, 0, 0, 5), Jesse James (5, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Vance McDonald (2, 2, 3, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (15, 32, 35, 25, 0, 26), Martavis Bryant (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Juju Smith-Schuster (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), LeVeon Bell (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Martavis Bryant (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (2, 5, 10, 2, 0, 7)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0)







Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (3-25-0, 2-73-1, 2-25-0, 4-70-0, 0, 1-60-1), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-83-1), Joe Haden (0, 1-5-0, 0, 4-65-0, 0, 0), Mike Hilton (0, 2-2-0, 2-25-0, 2-12-0, 0, 2-14-0), William Gay (0, 1-29-0, 1-22-0, 1-14-0, 0, 2-21-0)

Observations: JuJu Smith-Schuster was the lone bright spot for this offense as he tied with Antonio Brown for seven targets, but JuJu led the team with 97 receiving yards and one touchdown. He has seen 17 targets in his last two outings with the Steelers. Even with Martavis Bryant active, JuJu out-snapped him 53:37 and out-targeted him 7:5. Brown’s seven targets was the second time all season he has seen less than 10 targets.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (5, 8, 10, 0, 5, 9), Rishard Matthews (6, 4, 6, 0, 7, 7), Eric Decker (6, 9, 2, 0, 4, 3), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 10), DeMarco Murray (5, 4, 4, 0, 2, 4), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 3, 0, 2, 3)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (14, 12, 18, 0, 9, 14), Derrick Henry (4, 19, 13, 0, 8, 11), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (1, 4, 4, 0, 1, 3), Derrick Henry (0, 3, 1, 0, 3, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (2-15-0, 2-25-0, 4-50-0, 0, 7-36-0, 4-27-0), Brice McCain (0, 2-32-0, 0, 0, 1-16-0, 1-12-0), LeShaun Sims (3-14-0, 2-35-0, 3-24-0, 0, 2-18-0, 1-1-0), Logan Ryan (1-6-0, 1-7-0, 0, 0, 3-26-1, 5-108-1)





Observations: I think it’s safe to say that Corey Davis is fully healthy after he played 80 percent of the Titan’s snaps and led the team with 10 targets. Marcus Mariota dropped back to pass 56 times and Davis ran 52 pass routes (PFF). It appears Davis is finally ready to emerge as the Titans’ No. 1 receiver. They take on the Steelers on Thursday night.







