Waiver Wire: Week 11

Tuesday, November 14, 2017


Welcome to the 11th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. As the end of the season draws near and several fantasy owners enter into win-now mode, this column will begin to focus more on the present than the future. That does not mean stashes like Marlon Mack or Josh Gordon will be ignored, but they will be moved a bit down the list in favor of players who can help right now like Elijah McGuire or Jamaal Williams.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.

The Drop List
QB: Josh McCown
RB: Tarik Cohen, Mike Gillislee, Darren McFadden
WR: Terrelle Pryor, Danny Amendola
TE: None

Last week notwithstanding, McCown has been a good streamer this season and will be again in good matchups, but he is on bye this week before facing the Panthers in Week 12. He is not the level of quarterback to waste a bench spot on for two weeks. Cohen is losing pass-game snaps to Benny Cunningham and has eight touches total in the last three games. Like Cohen, Gillislee has been on this list before, but his cut candidacy is even stronger now after being a healthy scratch on Sunday night. McFadden is pretty clearly the odd-man out in Dallas’ backfield. One more week for Pryor on this list so we can all officially move on. Even with Chris Hogan out, Amendola was limited to 36 yards on four targets against the Broncos. He has not topped 40 yards since Week 5.  

Quarterbacks
1. Eli Manning
2. Jay Cutler
3. Case Keenum
4. Blake Bortles

Running Backs
1. Danny Woodhead
2. Rex Burkhead
3. Jamaal Williams
4. Latavius Murray
5. Elijah McGuire
6. Damien Williams
7. Samaje Perine
8. Rod Smith
9. Marlon Mack
10. Austin Ekeler
11. Corey Clement

Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis
2. Josh Doctson
3. Corey Coleman
4. Dede Westbrook
5. Marquise Goodwin
6. Kenny Golladay
7. Josh Gordon
8. Dontrelle Inman

Tight Ends
1. Tyler Kroft
2. C.J. Fiedorowicz
3. Charles Clay
4. Jermaine Gresham

Defense/Special Teams
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Arizona Cardinals
3. New Orleans Saints
Looking Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals

Kickers
1. Harrison Butker
2. Jake Elliott
3. Brandon McManus
Looking Ahead: Dan Bailey

QUARTERBACKS
1. Eli Manning, Giants – Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
Manning is one percent over the threshold, but his matchup is too good to not mention. The Chiefs have given up at least 20 fantasy points to five of the nine quarterbacks they have faced including four of the last six. With the Giants defense in shambles, this also projects as something of a shootout despite the relatively meager 44.5 point Vegas total. Coming off back-to-back solid performances, Manning has some blow-up potential in this spot.

2. Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Owned in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Cutler was not good on Monday night, but he still emerged with multiple touchdown passes and now has at least two in each of his last four games. In a much better matchup against the Bucs this week, Cutler will be an option in all leagues.

3. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
I am hesitant on Keenum because he strongly regressed after a breakout performance Week 3 and has a tough matchup with the Rams, but he was also a solid fantasy option before the bye and has a dynamic receiver duo to target in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. That is enough to put him in the streaming conversation despite the matchup.

4. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
Bortles has accounted for multiple touchdowns just once this season and has topped 275 yards the same number of times, but this is a situational play in a disappointing week for streamers. Aside from the egg Marcus Mariota laid in Week 7, the Browns have given up multiple touchdowns to every quarterback they have faced including the likes of Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh McCown. Bortles has also been adding points with his legs this season, averaging 21 yards a game on the ground. It is not exciting, but Bortles should be a top-20 option this week.

Watch List: Kyle Shanahan said he does not know when Jimmy Garoppolo will play. I would bet a sizable amount of money Garoppolo will start following the bye, but even so, holding a questionable fantasy quarterback through an off week is not the way to build a roster in standard leagues. He remains a stash in two-quarterback formats, however…Ryan Fitzpatrick did not look good against the Jets, and the Dolphins had not been a great matchup for quarterbacks before Cam Newton baptized them on Monday night…Joe Flacco said he wants the offense to open up coming out of the bye, but I want to see it first…Brett Hundley took a step forward against the Bears, but he will face a stiffer test this week against the Ravens…Mitchell Trubisky had his best fantasy day as a pro against the Packers, but it still did not amount to much…With no indication when they will actually play, Teddy Bridgewater and Paxton Lynch are only stashes in two-quarterback formats.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


