Waiver Wire: Week 11

Welcome to the 11th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. As the end of the season draws near and several fantasy owners enter into win-now mode, this column will begin to focus more on the present than the future. That does not mean stashes like Marlon Mack or Josh Gordon will be ignored, but they will be moved a bit down the list in favor of players who can help right now like Elijah McGuire or Jamaal Williams.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Josh McCown
RB: Tarik Cohen, Mike Gillislee, Darren McFadden
WR: Terrelle Pryor, Danny Amendola
TE: None
Last week notwithstanding, McCown has been a good streamer this season and will be again in good matchups, but he is on bye this week before facing the Panthers in Week 12. He is not the level of quarterback to waste a bench spot on for two weeks. Cohen is losing pass-game snaps to Benny Cunningham and has eight touches total in the last three games. Like Cohen, Gillislee has been on this list before, but his cut candidacy is even stronger now after being a healthy scratch on Sunday night. McFadden is pretty clearly the odd-man out in Dallas’ backfield. One more week for Pryor on this list so we can all officially move on. Even with Chris Hogan out, Amendola was limited to 36 yards on four targets against the Broncos. He has not topped 40 yards since Week 5.
Quarterbacks
1. Eli Manning
2. Jay Cutler
3. Case Keenum
4. Blake Bortles
Running Backs
1. Danny Woodhead
2. Rex Burkhead
3. Jamaal Williams
4. Latavius Murray
5. Elijah McGuire
6. Damien Williams
7. Samaje Perine
8. Rod Smith
9. Marlon Mack
10. Austin Ekeler
11. Corey Clement
Wide Receivers
1. Corey Davis
2. Josh Doctson
3. Corey Coleman
4. Dede Westbrook
5. Marquise Goodwin
6. Kenny Golladay
7. Josh Gordon
8. Dontrelle Inman
Tight Ends
1. Tyler Kroft
2. C.J. Fiedorowicz
3. Charles Clay
4. Jermaine Gresham
Defense/Special Teams
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Arizona Cardinals
3. New Orleans Saints
Looking Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals
Kickers
1. Harrison Butker
2. Jake Elliott
3. Brandon McManus
Looking Ahead: Dan Bailey
QUARTERBACKS
1. Eli Manning, Giants – Owned in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
Manning is one percent over the threshold, but his matchup is too good to not mention. The Chiefs have given up at least 20 fantasy points to five of the nine quarterbacks they have faced including four of the last six. With the Giants defense in shambles, this also projects as something of a shootout despite the relatively meager 44.5 point Vegas total. Coming off back-to-back solid performances, Manning has some blow-up potential in this spot.
2. Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Owned in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Cutler was not good on Monday night, but he still emerged with multiple touchdown passes and now has at least two in each of his last four games. In a much better matchup against the Bucs this week, Cutler will be an option in all leagues.
3. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
I am hesitant on Keenum because he strongly regressed after a breakout performance Week 3 and has a tough matchup with the Rams, but he was also a solid fantasy option before the bye and has a dynamic receiver duo to target in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. That is enough to put him in the streaming conversation despite the matchup.
4. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Owned in 31 percent of Yahoo leagues
Bortles has accounted for multiple touchdowns just once this season and has topped 275 yards the same number of times, but this is a situational play in a disappointing week for streamers. Aside from the egg Marcus Mariota laid in Week 7, the Browns have given up multiple touchdowns to every quarterback they have faced including the likes of Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh McCown. Bortles has also been adding points with his legs this season, averaging 21 yards a game on the ground. It is not exciting, but Bortles should be a top-20 option this week.
Watch List: Kyle Shanahan said he does not know when Jimmy Garoppolo will play. I would bet a sizable amount of money Garoppolo will start following the bye, but even so, holding a questionable fantasy quarterback through an off week is not the way to build a roster in standard leagues. He remains a stash in two-quarterback formats, however…Ryan Fitzpatrick did not look good against the Jets, and the Dolphins had not been a great matchup for quarterbacks before Cam Newton baptized them on Monday night…Joe Flacco said he wants the offense to open up coming out of the bye, but I want to see it first…Brett Hundley took a step forward against the Bears, but he will face a stiffer test this week against the Ravens…Mitchell Trubisky had his best fantasy day as a pro against the Packers, but it still did not amount to much…With no indication when they will actually play, Teddy Bridgewater and Paxton Lynch are only stashes in two-quarterback formats.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Danny Woodhead, Ravens – Owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues
The only thing which gives me pause about putting Woodhead at No. 1 is the uncertainty about his playing status this week, although the Ravens releasing Bobby Rainey on Monday suggests they expect him to give it a go despite being non-committal. If Woodhead is active against the Packers, he will be a top-25 running back in my rankings and higher than Burkhead.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Rex Burkhead, Patriots – Owned in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
There were some signs Burkhead would take on a bigger role in the offense following the bye – he played seven more snaps and saw one more target than James White in Week 8 – and that is exactly what happened against the Broncos. Burkhead played a season-high 51 percent of the snaps, 15 more than Dion Lewis and 25 more than James White, while touching the ball 13 times. Investing in this backfield is always a risk, but Burkhead is going to be a valuable asset the rest of the way if he has this role in this offense.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Jamaal Williams, Packers – Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
Williams has not done anything of note with his work this season – that includes the 67 yards he gained on 20 carries against the Bears on Sunday – but he has to be high on this list with Aaron Jones out for a while with a knee injury and Ty Montgomery at best questionable with cracked ribs. Including the game Aaron Rodgers was injured, Packers running backs have attempted three and a half more carries a game without Rodgers than they did in the first five weeks, and that is with the offense averaging seven fewer plays a game. Williams is going to get work if both Jones and Montgomery are forced to sit.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Latavius Murray, Vikings – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
Murray deserves to be rostered in all formats on the back of his workload. He is averaging just over 17 carries the last four games and has 10 red-zone carries including four inside the 10 over the span. It is not going to be pretty most weeks, but that kind of workload will make him a top-30 back more often than not.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
5. Elijah McGuire, Jets – Owned in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues
McGuire out-snapped and out-touched Bilal Powell Week 9 against the Bills, so it should not have been a huge surprise to see him do the same against the Bucs. That said, he did not have much success in what looked like a good matchup, and the Panthers are looming this week. All of that does not make McGuire an exciting fantasy option, but he will be worth FLEX consideration in most formats.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
6. Damien Williams, Dolphins – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kenyan Drake has been the more effective player, thanks in part to some big plays, through two games without Jay Ajayi, but Williams looked like the lead back early against the Panthers. Perhaps that changes after Drake once again showed how explosive he can be, but Williams is going to keep a role in this backfield the rest of the season.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Samaje Perine, Redskins – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is difficult to get too excited about Perine even with Rob Kelley out because we have seen this show before and it usually ends with him on the sidelines because of a fumble. That said, he did have 10 touches after Kelley left the game on Sunday, he ran reasonably well in a tough matchup, and the Saints have not been as good against the run as they have been the pass in recent weeks. Chris Thompson will be the best fantasy play in the backfield, but Perine will be worth a look as well.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Rod Smith, Cowboys – Owned in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues
I was skeptical of the Smith hype following Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, and I was wrong. Smith actually led the backfield with 38 snaps, although game script certainly played a role, and touched the ball seven times. There is a concern this is his touch ceiling with Alfred Morris still looking like the early-down back of choice, but it is also possible if not probable the Cowboys find themselves in a negative script again this week against the Eagles, putting Smith into play in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
9. Marlon Mack, Colts – Owned in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues
Mack’s descent down this list has something to do with the focus shifting more to the present, but he also has seen his snap share decrease a bit in the last two weeks while being out-played by Frank Gore. It is still possible the Colts give Mack an extended runout late in the season, but he is just a stash right now.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
10. Austin Ekeler, Chargers – Owned in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
Ekeler had 15 touches and two impressive receiving scores against the Jaguars while playing 23 snaps to Melvin Gordon’s 47 and has now played at least 30 percent of the snaps in three straight games. He also saw 11 touches Week 7, although Gordon was dealing with an injury in that game. Looking at that usage, I can understand why people would get excited, but I am lukewarm at best on Ekeler’s chances of standalone value while Gordon is healthy, and I would project his usage to decrease dramatically next week, similar to what we watched happen with Matt Breida earlier this season. I could be wrong, however, and I would certainly not push back on people looking to handcuff Gordon for the playoffs.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. Corey Clement, Eagles – Owned in 8 percent of Yahoo leagues
Clement had back-to-back games with double-digit touches before the bye, and he seems likely to have a role in the passing game the rest of the way. Whether he can grab any more work than that with Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount around remains to be seen, but he is worth stashing in deep leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Jonathan Stewart had easily his best game of the season on Monday night against an imploding defense, but he is now headed into the bye and gets the Jets, Saints, and Vikings after that. All three have been below average matchups for running backs this season. We likely just watched Stewart’s best game for a while…Devontae Booker’s usage uptick seems to have plateaued, leaving him as a low-volume option in a bad offense as long as C.J. Anderson is still around…I was sucked in by Thomas Rawls last week, and that ended up being a mistake. Even if Eddie Lacy remains out, this is a backfield to avoid apart from perhaps J.D. McKissic…Matt Forte’s knee injury is a disappointment considering he was coming off his best game of the season, and it sounds like he will miss multiple weeks…Riddick has had two decent fantasy days in a row on the back of a long screen catch and a touchdown, but his snap share and touch total remain too low for standard league consideration…While it would probably be a committee if something happens to Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon looks like the backup to own right now over Chris Ivory and has some standalone value in PPR formats…The Cardinals are unlikely to be in an Andre Ellington-friendly game script this week against the Texans… D'Onta Foreman actually got the start and saw work early, but he ended up with just seven carries and lost snaps to Alfred Blue late…Matt Breida has gotten two garbage-time touchdowns in three weeks, but he is still not a real threat to Carlos Hyde…Locked into a limited role, Jamaal Charles is the least interesting fantasy option of the three Broncos running backs.
Deep Cuts: J.D. McKissic saw nine touches against the Cardinals and played almost a third of the snaps. With C.J. Prosise unable to stay healthy, McKissic could be the passing-down option the rest of the way for an offense whose best path forward is abandoning the running game…Peyton Barber only saw two carries on Sunday after seeing 11 the week before, but he still played one more snap than Jacquizz Rodgers…With Malcolm Brown out indefinitely, Lance Dunbar is Todd Gurley’s backup…Benny Cunningham appears to have taken over the passing-down work from Tarik Cohen.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Corey Davis, Titans – Owned in 48 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is possible people are losing some faith in Davis considering he has just six catches for 76 yards since returning from injury, but he led the team with 10 targets against the Bengals, played the same number of snaps as Rishard Matthews, and was inches away from a touchdown. It might not happen this week against a tough Steelers defense, but the breakout is coming, especially since the Titans get the Colts, Texans, Cardinals, and 49ers from Weeks 12-15.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Josh Doctson, Redskins – Owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
Like Davis above, people are almost certainly freaking out about Doctson’s production, but the underlying numbers are there. He played a whopping 92 percent of the snaps while setting a new career-high with seven targets against the Vikings and should have had a touchdown even while battling shadow coverage from Xavier Rhodes. The Saints present a tough challenge this week, but Doctson will be in a breakout spot against the Giants in Week 12.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Corey Coleman, Browns – Owned in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues
According to coach Hue Jackson, Coleman will be “all systems go” this week, meaning he should return as Cleveland’s clear No. 1 receiver. He will be a tough sell against the Jaguars’ suffocating pass defense on Sunday, but he should be worth using most weeks, especially with DeShone Kizer playing better as of late.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars – Owned in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues
I have been lukewarm on Westbrook to this point, a strategy which has worked out, but he is impossible to ignore this week with Allen Hurns expected to sit out. Still, there are concerns. The Jaguars decided to keep a healthy, by all accounts, receiver on injured reserve a couple extra weeks for a reason, and it is possible the coaching staff simply does not trust the rookie right now. Marqise Lee is also likely to remain the No. 1 receiver, and the Jaguars are not going to air it out unless they are forced. All of that makes me doubt Westbrook will be a great play even against the Browns, but he is still worth adding to see what happens.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
The 49ers’ clear No. 1 receiver, Goodwin would be higher on this list if the 49ers were not on bye this week. He only caught one pass against the Giants, but he made it an 83-yard touchdown and has been a high-volume receiver at various points this season. He will be an option in most leagues against a diminished Seattle secondary following the bye.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Kenny Golladay, Lions – Owned in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Golladay’s stat line looks good, but he played just 11 snaps against the Browns, 18 fewer than T.J. Jones. That gap will likely close as he returns to full health, but he cannot be trusted in the starting lineup this week against the Bears and gets the Vikings and Ravens the two weeks after that. Golladay has some late-season upside, but he is more of a stash than anything else.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Josh Gordon, Browns – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
We are a week closer to Gordon’s potential return, and that does make him more interesting. Still, it is not a given he is back when first eligible Week 13, and it will be impossible to trust him in a must-win situation if he returns that game. Like last week, he is just a stash for teams already headed to the playoffs.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Dontrelle Inman, Bears – Owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
Inman made quite the impression in his first active game with the Bears, catching 6-of-8 targets for 88 yards against the Packers. He also played 95 percent of the offensive snaps and looks like he will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver the rest of the way. That may not mean much in Chicago’s passing attack, but it makes him worth a look in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Curtis Samuel was on his way to easily his best game as a pro on Monday night before being knocked out with an ankle injury. It is a disappointing development for a player who looked on his way to breaking out…Martavis Bryant had one of his better games of the season against the Colts, but that says a lot about his season. Clearly behind JuJu Smith-Schuster on the depth chart, Bryant is going to be volatile at best the rest of the way…While the snaps stuck around, Travis Benjamin’s volume regressed to what it has been most of the season. Even against a Bills defense which has struggled as of late, he is not an option this week…Tyler Lockett has 26 yards total in the two games since his blowup…Eric Decker played 44 fewer snaps than Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews…Donte Moncrief’s big play was great, but it was his only target. He now has four total in the last three games…Jordan Matthews has caught more than three passes once this season, and Kelvin Benjamin looks like the No. 1 receiver…Terrance Williams predictably fell back to earth Week 10…Mike Wallace had 133 yards Week 5. He has 134 in his other seven games…Kenny Stills had a good night against the Panthers, but he is still the third option in a lackluster offense when everyone is healthy.
Deep Cuts: Chris Godwin can return to the wire with Mike Evans on the way back, but it is worth remembering how the Bucs used him – and not Adam Humphries – if something happens to Evans later in the season…It is looking unlikely Mike Williams will be a fantasy option as a rookie…Brandon LaFell had a blow-up game, but he was averaging just 26 yards entering the week…Phillip Dorsett did have a bigger role with Chris Hogan out, playing 70 percent of the snaps and seeing two targets. In a better matchup with the Raiders this week, it is possible he has more fantasy success if Hogan is forced to sit again…Bruce Ellington is the next receiver up with Will Fuller sidelined with cracked ribs. That is not exciting in standard-sized leagues, but it is worth something in deep formats…It looks like Roger Lewis and Tavarres King will trade touchdown games. That makes it King’s turn…It will be interesting to watch if rookie Mack Hollins’ role grows even larger coming out of the bye.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Tyler Kroft, Bengals – Owned in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kroft is just over the threshold and coming off a disappointing game, but he is in a great spot against a Broncos defense which has given up the second-most fantasy points and easily the most yards to tight ends this season. Kroft will be a top-10 option this week.
2. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans – Owned in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
Two catches for 10 yards does not look great, but Fiedorowicz was the target on six of Tom Savage’s 36 attempts against the Rams and watched Will Fuller leave with an injury which will keep him out this week. Fiedorowicz also gets a much better matchup this week with a Cardinals defense which has given up five touchdowns to tight ends in the last five games including two last week to Jimmy Graham.
3. Charles Clay, Bills – Owned in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues
Clay and the rest of the offense had a bad showing against the Saints, and the road does not get any easier against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Still, the options on the wire at this point are not great, and Clay was the target on 17 percent of Tyrod Taylor’s attempts in his first game back. He also had a long gain which was called back on an inconsequential hold. That share should grow as he gets healthier, and the offense should have brighter days ahead.
4. Jermaine Gresham, Cardinals – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
I do not feel great about this one, but there are worse bottom-barrel options than a player who has scored in back-to-back games and saw seven targets last week. The Texans have also been a good matchup for tight ends so far this season.
Watch List: Marcedes Lewis has a great matchup with the Browns and has actually been involved in the passing game of late, but I cannot take that plunge…Eric Ebron found the end zone in a matchup he should have, but he still saw just three targets and was held under 40 yards. I am not chasing that score…O.J. Howard has not been getting the targets, but he has been out-snapping Cameron Brate of late and is not far behind in routes run. It is something to keep an eye on…Ben Watson had his version of a good game before the bye, but the Packers have yet to allow a touchdown to the position, and Watson is not good for much in standard if he is not scoring…Now healthy, Vance McDonald appears to be stealing the starting job from Jesse James. He would bring a lot more fantasy upside to the position…Lance Kendricks looks like the preferred tight end option in Green Bay with Martellus Bennett gone, but it probably will not amount to much fantasy value…Julius Thomas now has a touchdown in two straight, but he has also failed to top 10 yards in two of his last three. I am still not interested.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Cincinnati Bengals – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Playing the defense going up against Brock Osweiler is usually a good decision, especially when that team is ninth in the league in sack rate.
2. Arizona Cardinals – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
Arizona had been struggling to get pressure this season, but they have 10 sacks in the last two games. Those games happened to be against the 49ers and Seahawks, two of the worst pass protectors in the league, but the Texans have given up a sack on 9.5 percent of their attempted passes this season, third-highest rate in the league.
3. New Orleans Saints – Owned in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Saints have been a much better real-life than fantasy defense of late, but Washington at home still presents a solid matchup even as their offensive line returns to full health.
Looking Ahead: The Bengals are a two-week add with the Browns at home up in Week 12.
KICKERS
1. Harrison Butker, Chiefs – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Butker has scored the second-most points per game among kickers this season, and he gets a Giants team which has faced the sixth-most kicks.
2. Jake Elliott, Eagles – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Elliott has scored at least seven fantasy points in every game this season. The Cowboys are not a particularly good matchup, but he is an every-week option.
3. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Owned in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is tough to trust kickers on bad offenses, but McManus has attempted multiple kicks in all but one game this season including at least three in five of the last six while the Bengals have faced the fifth-most kicks this year.
Looking Ahead: Dan Bailey is not going to play this week because of his groin injury, but his initial announced timeline would put him on track for a return on Thanksgiving. If that happens, he will be a great option against the Chargers.