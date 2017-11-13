Dynasty First Down Week 10

Monday, November 13, 2017

C.J. Prosise, RB SEA

After missing four of the Seahawks first eight games, second-year RB C.J. Prosise returned to action in Week Ten, but didn’t last long. Prosise injured his ankle and was unable to return. HC Pete Carroll mentioned this injury was not an aggravation of the injury that kept him out of action in Weeks Eight and Nine, but a new issue with the other ankle. Prosise has flashed talent and put up some impressive numbers, especially last season in Week Seven and Nine, when he totaled 256 yards before suffering yet another injury. In his time as a pro, less than two full season, Prosise has missed practice or game time with injuries to his hamstring, hand, scapula, groin, hip and now two ankle injuries this season. No matter the talent he possesses, fantasy owners (and the Seahawks) simply can’t trust Prosise to stay on the field.

Prosise has suited up in five games this season, positing fantasy ranks of RB71, RB47, RB30 and RB72, pending Monday Night Football. His November dynasty ADP has dipped to 135 overall, another sign that his value is fading quickly. The most frustrating aspect of this is the opportunity that is there for the taking when it comes to the Seahawks backfield. With Prosise in and out of the lineup, along with a serious injury to rookie RB Chris Carson, the Seahawks have been left with Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls, who have missed time due to injuries of their own.



