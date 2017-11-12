Dose: Week 10 Review

Sunday, November 12, 2017

was filled with big offensive plays, leading to some high-scoring teams and fantasy producers. Hopefully, a few of those were in your lineups. Here’s a recap of all of the Week Ten Sunday action.

New Orleans- 47

Buffalo- 10

It was the same old story for the Saints offense as they once again leaned on the running game and made things look easy as the went into Buffalo and wiped out the Bills. After rookie RB Alvin Kamara led the way last week, this was a Mark Ingram game. The veteran starter rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints cruised. Kamara also got his as the Saints were looking to run out the clock as soon as the second-half began. Kamara finished with 138 total yards and a touchdown. QB Drew Brees (2/6/1) and deep backup RB Trey Edmunds (9/48/1) even got in on the running game fun. In a Day that began with rumors of Brees Saints tenure possibly ending soon, the veteran once again failed to throw a touchdown. The only receiving performance of note was second-year WR Michael Thomas once again leading the way, catching nine balls for 117 scoreless yards.

As you can imagine, the Bills offense was almost non-existent as QB Tyrod Taylor threw for just 56 yards before being benched in the fourth-quarter. Taylor was actually outproduced by rookie QB Nathan Peterman, who entered the game in mop up duty and threw the Bills only touchdown to TE Nick O’Leary. RB LeSean McCoy (60 total yards) and WR Kelvin Benjamin (3/42) performed below expectation. Although rookie WR Zay Jones missed the game with an injury, TE Charles Clay (2/13) returned.

Pittsburgh- 20

Indianapolis- 17

The Colts let another win get away, which is what bad teams do. The Steelers did not play up to expectations by any means, but a last-second field goal from K Chris Boswell helped them escape Indianapolis with a victory. This appeared to be a perfect spot for Pittsburgh’s stars, RB LeVeon Bell and WR Antonio Brown. Bell did finish with a very respectable 112 total yards, but couldn’t ever find the end zone or break a big play. Brown caught just three passes for 47 yards as rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster (5/97/1) led the team in receiving for the second consecutive game. WR Martavis Bryant returned to the lineup, drawing five targets, catching three for 42 yards, along with a completed two-point conversion attempt.

Both of the Colts scores came on deep bombs from QB Jacoby Brissett. First, he hit WR Donte Moncrief for a 60-yard score in the first-half and followed that up with finding WR Chester Rogers for a 61-yarder in the second-half. Those two balls represented the majority of Brissett’s 222 passing yards. Brissett was also sent to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Although he did return to the field, it was reported following the game that Brissett was in the concussion protocol. After his huge performance a week ago, WR T.Y. Hilton was shut down with just a pair of receptions for 23 yards. TE Jack Doyle (2/9) also cooled his recent hot streak, while the running game never got going. Veteran RB Frank Gore rushed for 54 yards on 17 carries, while rookie RB Marlon Mack totaled 26 yards on nine touches. Colts HC Chuck Pagano was visibly upset following the Boswell field goal, possibly because he knows his Colts tenure is likely one week closer to ending.

Jacksonville- 20

LA Chargers- 17

The best game of the day was the comeback win by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who tried multiple times to give the game away before former Chargers K Josh Lambo won it with an overtime field goal. QB Blake Bortles threw a pair of interceptions, the second of which appeared to seal his team’s fate. Along with 273 passing yards and one score. In his first game in nearly a month, rookie RB Leonard Fournette was not heavily used, carrying 17 times for 33 yards, being outrushed by backup RB Corey Grant, who had one carry on a fake punt, as well as Bortles and his 34 rush yards. WRs Allen Hurns (7/70), Keelan Cole (3/61) and Marqise Lee (6/55/1) all produced solid stat lines, though Lee’s taunting penalty late in regulation also nearly cost his team a win.

Considering the Jaguars defense has shut down every opposing quarterback they’ve faced this season, the 235 yards and two touchdowns for QB Philip Rivers is very impressive. It wasn’t quite enough though. Both of Rivers’ passing touchdowns went to UDFA rookie RB Austin Ekeler, who totaled 119 yards and was playing ahead of starter Melvin Gordon late in the game. The Chargers coaching staff may regret that decision as an Ekeler fumble helped keep the Jaguars in the game. Gordon managed just 42 total yards in another disappointing performance. There has to be concern that this backfield could turn into a committee attack, taking some shine off of Gordon moving forward. As expected, none of the Chargers pass-catchers had success against the Jags smothering defense. WRs Keenan Allen (4/48), Tyrell Williams (2/49), Mike Williams (2/24) and TE Hunter Henry (1/7) will all have better days ahead.

Tennessee- 24

Cincinnati- 20

A back and forth battle between the Bengals and Titans ended with a comeback win for QB Marcus Mariota and Tennessee. Veteran RB DeMarco Murray, hampered with injuries all season, scored all three of the Titans touchdown, tow on the ground and the final via pass from Mariota to give Tennessee the lead. Murray finished with 72 total yards. RB Derrick Henry actually led the team in rushing with 52 yards on 11 carries. Mariota made use of all of his weapons as he spread out his 264 passing yards to TE Delanie Walker (6/63), WRs Rishard Matthews (5/50), Corey Davis (4/48), Taywan Taylor (2/34) and Murray (4/30/1).

Bengals veteran W Brandon LaFell did most of the damage early, catching a 37-yard touchdown and finishing with a 6/95/1 line on a team-high 10 targets. Fellow starter A.J. Green, who was ejected from last week’s game after a fight, started slowly in this one. In fact, outside of a long touchdown catch and run that Green broke for 70 yards, he was held in check. He finished with 115 yards and a touchdown on five grabs. With big man RB Jeremy Hill placed on the injured reserve list earlier in the week, expectations were rookie Joe Mixon would see increased touches. Instead, he carried just nine times for 37 yards and a score. Rookie WR John Ross was back among the active players after being a healthy scratch a week ago, but Ross failed to catch his only target of the day.

Detroit- 38

Cleveland- 24

The Browns hung around for a while, well into the third quarter, until the Lions broke the game open with three consecutive scores that resulted in the final score. QB Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and a trio of touchdowns and the Detroit running game was surprisingly effective. Starter Ameer Abdullah gained 52 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while RB Theo Riddick chipped in with 47 total yards and a touchdown of his own. WR Golden Tate stayed hot thanks for a 40-yard touchdown, finishing with a 6/97/1 line. His running mate, WR Marvin Jones ended his three-game run, catching one pass for 22 yards. Rookie WR Kenny Golladay finally returned to the lineup after weeks on the shelf. He caught two passes for 64 yards, including a 50-yard bomb. TE Eric Ebron finally had a nice game, thanks to the ideal matchup against the Browns defense. Ebron posted a 2/39/1 line.

Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer played one of his better games of the season, only throwing one interception and tossing a touchdown and 232 yards. Kizer had to briefly leave the game with a rib injury and was relieved by backup QB Cody Kessler. The Browns running game also looked solid as RB Isaiah Crowell rushed for a season-high 90 yards. Kizer (57 yards) and RB Duke Johnson (54) also helped out in the running game. TE Seth DeValve (4/70) led the team in receiving, while veteran WR Kenny Britt (2/38/1) contributed his second touchdown of the season.

Green Bay- 23

Chicago- 16

The Packers got a much-needed win as QB Brett Hundley looked like a different player than he did a week ago. Hundley’s numbers were not amazing, throwing for 212 yards and a score, but he protected the ball much better and hit open receivers, something he didn’t do previously. WR Davante Adams has become the clear go-to option for Hundley and his eight targets double the number seen by both WRs Jordy Nelson (3/20) and Randall Cobb (3/52). Adams finished with a 5/90/1 line for the game. The Packers running game continues to be a frustration for fantasy players, but this time it was due to injury. Rookie RB Aaron Jones left early in the game after just three carries for 12 yards and was unable to return. Later in the game, RB Ty Montgomery suffered a rib injury and was quickly ruled out. He totaled 68 yards and a touchdown before exiting. That left rookie RB Jamaal Williams to carry the load and he responded with 67 yards on 20 carries.

Facing a forgiving Packers defense, this looked like a blow up spot for RB Jordan Howard, coming off a bye, but he managed just 54 yards on 15 carries as the Bears were playing catchup for much of the game. Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky played his best game of the season, easily eclipsing his previous career high with 297 passing yards. Trubisky has little talent surrounding him on offense, so he spread the ball around. WR Dontrelle Inman, formerly of the Chargers, led the team with a 6/88 line, while WR Josh Bellamy (2/57/1), WR Kendall Wright (5/46) and TE Adam Shaheen (2/39) all chipped in. This was the Bears first game without TE Zach Miller and many expect Dion Sims to be his replacement. Sims wasn’t targeted, so it looks like Shaheen is the man.

Minnesota- 38

Washington- 27

With QB Teddy Bridgewater active for the first time in over 600 calendar days, there were actually some pre-game reports that he could see playing time if starter Case Keenum struggled. That wasn’t a concern though as Keenum threw a career-high four passing touchdowns as the Vikings offense put on a show. Keenum finished with 304 passing yards. RB Jerick McKinnon had been one of the hottest players in the game in recent weeks since rookie RB Dalvin Cook suffered a season-ending injury, but in this game, it was RB Latavius Murray who led the way with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown, compared to 32 scoreless yards for McKinnon. The Vikes talented WR duo made a major impact. Underrated WR Adam Thielen (8/166/1) was a beast, while WR Stefon Diggs finally looked fully healthy, catching four passes for 78 yards and a score.

For the Redskins, QB Kirk Cousins was essentially the entire offense, throwing for 327 yards and a touchdown and rushing for two more. The Skins lost starting RB Rob Kelley early in the game and then gave both RB Samaje Perine and RB Chris Thompson each nine carries. TE Vernon Davis (7/76), playing in place for starter Jordan Reed, saw 11 targets, as did WR Jamison Crowder (4/76), while Thompson (3/41) and WR Josh Doctson (4/30) chipped in, too. Little-known WR Maurice Harris made one of the best catches of the season, a diving one-handed grab for a touchdown to get the Skins scoring started.

Tampa Bay- 15

NY Jets- 10

The two-way revenge game that saw QBs Josh McCown and Ryan Fitzpatrick each facing off against their former teams ended up as a snoozefest. The Bucs, even without starting QB Jameis Winston (shoulder) and WR Mike Evans (suspended) got the win, but only scored one touchdown on the day, a Fitzpatrick pass to RB Charles Sims. The Tampa running game was shut down as starter Doug Martin rushed for 51 yards on 20 attempts. With Evans out of the lineup, there was a great deal of speculation in the week leading up to the game with secondary WR would benefit, with Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin the prime candidates. As expected, speedy WR DeSean Jackson led the team with a 6/82 line, but the rookie Godwin matched Jackson’s ten targets, catching five passes for 68 yards. Humphries finished with two grabs for 17 yards. TE Cameron Brate had another down game (1/10) and is looking like he is highly reliant on a healthy Winston in order to produce.

For the Jets, QB Josh McCown totaled 262 passing yards and one score, a 38-yarder going to his top WR Robby Anderson (4/85/1). With veteran RB Matt Forte out, this was a prime spot for RB Bilal Powell to have a huge game, but it just didn’t happen. Powell rushed 10 times for 30 yards and was barely involved in the passing game. Also a revenge game for Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and he responded by catching six of his team-high nine targets for 67 yards.

San Francisco- 31

NY Giants- 21

The battle between winless San Francisco and the one win Giants was not even as close as the score appears. The 49ers easily got their first win of the season against a Giants team that looks like it has quit on embattled HC Ben McAdoo. Rookie QB C.J. Beathard played a nice game, throwing for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns and running for another score. It makes me wonder if the 49ers will delay the debut of former Patriot QB Jimmy Garoppolo and stick with Beathard in the near future. RB Carlos Hyde continued his strong play of late, totaling 104 yards, while WR Marquise Goodwin (1/83/1) and TE Garrett Celek (4/67/1) each scored on long passing plays. Rookie RB Matt Breida contributed 58 total yards and a score.

While the team didn’t put up much of a fight, there was some fantasy goodness on the Giants roster. QB Eli Manning threw for 273 yards and a pair of scores and WR Sterling Shepard set a new career-high with 142 yards on 11 receptions. TE Evan Engram continued his high-level of plays with a 6/31/1 line and RB Orleans Darkwa rushed for 70 scoreless yards. In the midst of a disastrous season for the Giants, both Shepard and Engram have emerged as weekly fantasy starters.

Atlanta- 27

Dallas- 7

This was clearly going to be a tough spot for the Cowboys, playing their first game without suspended RB Ezekiel Elliott, but even more importantly, missing OL Tyron Smith. Starting WRs Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams also entered the game with injuries that may have played a part in slowing them down. This display was even worse than expected though as the Cowboys managed just one score on offense and got blown out in Atlanta. QB Dak Prescott threw for 176 scoreless yards, but did chip in 42 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to save his fantasy day. Elliott’s replacements were a mixed bag. Dallas leaned on veteran RB Alfred Morris (11 carries/53 yards), while RB Rod Smith (3/14) and RB Darren McFadden (1/-2) had little impact on the ground. Smith was more involved in the passing game, catching four passes for 15 yards. TE Jason Witten (7/59) led the way, with Bryant adding four catches for 59 yards. Last week’s heroes, WRs Williams (1/9) and Cole Beasley (2/23) didn’t help the fantasy owners who were point chasing.

The Falcons lost starting RB Devonta Freeman early in the game to a concussion, leading to a big game for RB Tevin Coleman, who totaled 88 yards and a touchdown. QB Matt Ryan threw for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns, spreading the ball around. WR Taylor Gabriel (3/58) led the way, while WR Julio Jones was simply average with a 6/57) line. TE Austin Hooper caught a touchdown among his six receptions for 49 yards.

LA Rams- 33

Houston- 7

The Texans clearly miss their star QB Deshaun Watson and the huge dropoff in talent to backup QB Tom Savage is simply too much to overcome, especially when factoring in the earlier losses on the defensive side of the ball. For the Texans, WR DeAndre Hopkins continues to produce thanks to heavy volume. He saw 14 targets, nearly double the amount of his next closest teammate. He caught seven of those for 111 yards. Big-play WR Will Fuller suffered an early rib injury and was unable to return. He caught two passes for 15 yards before exiting. Although rookie RB D’Onta Foreman surprisingly got the start, it was RB Lamar Miller who led the team in rushing with 60 yards on 11 carries. TE C.J. Fiedorowicz returned to the field for the first time since Week One and caught two balls for 10 yards.

The Rams and QB Jared Goff once again put on a show. The second-year QB threw for 355 yards and three scores as all key members of the Rams offense got in on the act. RB Todd Gurley rushed for 68 yards and also caught six passes for 68 yards, while WR Robert Woods set a new career-high with 171 yards on eight receptions, two touchdowns. WRs Cooper Kupp (6/47) and Sammy Watkins (2/41/1) also had solid days for the LA offense.

New England- 41

Denver- 16

The Patriots offense continued to shine as the Broncos took another step backwards. QB Tom Brady enjoyed yet another huge game, throwing for 266 yards and sitting out the game’s final few minutes. With WR Chris Hogan out of the lineup, Brady spread the ball around. TE Rob Gronkowski (4/74) and WR Brandin Cooks (5/74) led the way, but maybe the most interesting pass target was TE Martellus Bennett (3/38), who was missing time due to injury with the Packers, but miraculously healed once he was let go by Green Bay and claimed by the Patriots. The Patriots running game was not as effective as recent weeks, with Dion Lewis rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown while Rex Burkhead added 63 total yards, along with a receiving touchdown. Former Bills RB Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch.

Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders looked fully healthy, grabbing six passes for 137 scoreless yards. WR Demaryius Thomas was locked down by Patriots defenders, but still posted a 5/44/1 night. The Denver running game remains a full committee attack as starter C.J. Anderson toted the ball 10 times for 54 yards, while Jamaal Charles added 38 yards on eight carries and Devontae Booker totaled 29 yards on eight touches. None of these three are fantasy options at this point.