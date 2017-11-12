Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, November 12, 2017
Sunday Night Football
New England @ Denver
Team Totals: Patriots 27, Broncos 19
As no NFL team is better than the Patriots at exploiting opponent weaknesses, a pass-first plan should be expected against a Broncos defense that ranks No. 2 in run-defense DVOA but a middling 15th against the pass due largely to Denver’s inability to generate pressure. The Broncos rank a disappointing 17th in sacks (19) and a putrid 31st in quarterback hits (35), providing enemy signal callers with clean pockets. A top-12 fantasy passer in six of his last seven games, Tom Brady returns from his bye with 300-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in seven straight weeks. … James White looks like the Patriots’ safest Week 10 backfield bet with target counts of 16 and 8 in New England’s last two meetings with Denver. This year, White ranks second among NFL running backs in receptions (43). … In two games entering the bye, Rex Burkhead logged chronological snap rates of 18% > 31% with touch totals of 7 > 11. Albeit risky with no guarantees on his role in a four-man committee, Burkhead is at least worthy of flex-play discussion. … One-dimensional grinder Mike Gillislee is off the Week 10 board against a Broncos defense allowing just 3.43 yards per carry to enemy backs. Gillislee is scoreless since Week 2 and hasn’t drawn a passing-game target all season. … Dion Lewis remains the Pats’ nominal lead back with rising touch counts of 9 > 11 > 14 > 17 leading into the open date. Since Lewis appears to have displaced Gillislee as New England’s primary scoring-position runner, Lewis offers the highest touchdown ceiling in this running back corps.
This is a massive Rob Gronkowski smash spot against a Broncos defense yielding the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Even with Zach Ertz (hamstring) inactive last week, Denver still got rinsed by Eagles fill-in tight ends Trey Burton and Brent Celek (5/80/1). … The Broncos do not use shadows at cornerback; they are an all-stationary secondary. Albeit still far from a great one, Brandin Cooks draws New England’s premier wide receiver matchup against RCB Bradley Roby, at whom Cooks projects to run 55% of his routes. Cooks ranks ninth among NFL wideouts in receiving yards (563), while Roby has the lowest PFF coverage grade among Denver’s cornerbacks. … Danny Amendola has the toughest draw against slot CB Chris Harris. Fellow slot men Nelson Agholor (2/36/0), Keenan Allen (3/41/0), and Cole Beasley (4/33/0) have all failed in Broncos matchups over the last two months. … Chris Hogan (shoulder) was ruled out, leaving Phillip Dorsett as New England’s probable third receiver in a projected matchup with Broncos LCB Aqib Talib. Dorsett is not a dart-throw risk I’d be willing to take this week. … The Patriots claimed Martellus Bennett off waivers from the Packers on Thursday, upgrading their tight end room. Bennett’s Week 10 availability is uncertain; he was missing time with a shoulder injury in Green Bay. While he helps New England’s roster, Bennett is unlikely to become a fantasy option in 2017.
Beyond desperate two-quarterback-league scenarios, Brock Osweiler has proven more useful in the fantasy realm as a signal caller to start defenses against rather than get cute streaming. Including playoffs, Osweiler has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 7-of-41 career starts (17%) with one career 300-yard passing game. … The Patriots have struggled in run defense this year, but Denver’s three-back committee renders each of its members low-floor flex options regardless of opponent. No Broncos back reached double-digit touches in last week’s blowout loss to Philadelphia. C.J. Anderson held a small lead in snaps (35%) over Devontae Booker (34%) and Jamaal Charles (31%) in what amounted to a near-even three-way timeshare. … Demaryius Thomas dominated targets (12) in Osweiler’s first start, but he is now dealing with a hamstring injury, and historically New England has had Thomas’ number on receiving lines of 2/12/0 > 7/91/0 > 1/36/0 in these clubs’ last three meetings. With plus-sized Stephon Gilmore back for New England and likely to man up on Demaryius, he is best approached as a boom-bust WR2/3 play. … Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) didn’t look right in his Week 9 return, managing one catch on five targets and sitting on the bench helmet-less for most of the second half against the Eagles. Sanders is a high-risk WR3 option. … AJ Derby caught 1-of-3 targets for 11 yards in Osweiler’s Week 9 start and appears safe to ignore. This pass-catcher corps is one to fade rather than bank on with fantasy plays.
Score Prediction: Patriots 23, Broncos 13
Monday Night Football
Miami @ Carolina
Team Totals: Panthers 24.5, Dolphins 15.5
Monday night’s game is a smash spot for Cam Newton, who has logged top-ten fantasy results in four of his last six starts and now faces a pathetic Dolphins pass defense that ranks 30th in DVOA while yielding the NFL’s second-highest completion rate (69.9%) and third-highest passer rating (102.6). The plus passing-game draw buoys Cam’s floor, and his persistent scrambling significantly raises his ceiling with at least nine rushing attempts in four straight games. Newton leads all NFL quarterbacks with a very-nice 69 scrambles on the season; next closest is Tyrod Taylor at 50. Cam is my favorite odds-relative bet to finish as this week’s fantasy QB1. … Christian McCaffrey took over as Carolina’s feature back in last week’s win over Atlanta, logging season highs in snap rate (82%), carries (15), touches (20), and rushing yards (66) in a breakthrough game, while Jonathan Stewart lost two fumbles. McCaffrey’s performance was promising ahead of a Week 10 date with Miami, which has surrendered a combined 95/447/4.71/3 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last four games, including Alex Collins and Marshawn Lynch’s season-best efforts in Weeks 8-9. If McCaffrey’s usage holds, he will be an every-week RB1 the rest of the way. Stewart will stay involved, but he is never more than a low-floor, touchdown-or-bust option.
Cam’s target distribution sans Kelvin Benjamin: Devin Funchess 7; McCaffrey 6; Curtis Samuel 5; Russell Shepard 2; Ed Dickson and Kaelin Clay 1. … Funchess indeed took over as Carolina’s No. 1 wideout in last week’s first post-Benjamin game, leading the Panthers in targets on 74% of the snaps. At least until Greg Olsen (foot) returns – expected in Week 12 – Funchess should be approached as a volume-driven, every-week WR2. Nothing about the Dolphins’ cornerback unit is imposing. … Samuel is a work in progress as a 21-year-old hybrid player, but his Week 9 snap rate (75%) was easily a season high, and Samuel is clearly being shoehorned into the Panthers’ No. 2 wideout role. With 4.31 speed, Samuel will inevitably pop up for a big play in the near future. Your guess is as good as mine as to when it will occur. As for his Week 10 outlook, it is concerning Samuel missed practice time with an ankle injury. … Early-season tease Dickson was held catch-less in last week’s win over the Falcons and has topped five targets just once all year. He remains scoreless through nine games. With that said, Dickson’s matchup makes him at least worthy of discussion. The Dolphins have been helpless against tight ends, permitting the NFL’s second-most receptions (53) to the position. They got ravaged by Jared Cook (8/126/0) last Sunday night.
Albeit in a far-softer matchup than the Dolphins draw on Monday night, early returns on last week’s post-Jay Ajayi performance against the Raiders were that it loosened up Miami’s offense and created easier completions for Jay Cutler, removing Ajayi’s passing-game drain and allowing plus receiving backs Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams to work in tandem. Cutler looked far more comfortable in a quicker-hitting, pass-first offense en route to season highs across the board. I’m not yet ready to trust Cutler as a streamer or DFS play, but he is a locked-in two-quarterback-league starter whose progress we need to monitor. Week 10 opponent Carolina has continued to show pass-funnel tendencies by yielding top-14 results to five of its last seven quarterbacks faced, exceptions being Bears rookie game manager Mitchell Trubisky in Week 7 and injured Jameis Winston in a wind-impacted Week 8 game. … Coach Adam Gase did not hold Drake’s Week 9 lost fumble against him. Drake reentered shortly thereafter and wound up leading Miami’s backfield in touches (15), snaps (55%), routes run (22), and total yards (104) over Williams (13, 45%, 17, 61). Both saw six targets. After teeing off on Oakland, however, Dolphins backs encounter a much-tougher Monday night draw against the Panthers, who hold enemy backs to 3.58 yards per carry and rank third in run-defense DVOA. Carolina has yielded the NFL’s seventh-most catches (50) to running backs, giving Drake some hope as a low-end RB2 and Williams as a flex option.
Cutler’s post-Ajayi target distribution: DeVante Parker and Julius Thomas 8; Jarvis Landry 7; Williams and Drake 6; Kenny Stills 4; Anthony Fasano 2. … Back from his high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Parker hobbled around for much of the second half. He has a concerning Week 10 draw against James Bradberry, the top cornerback in a zone-based Panthers defense that has allowed the NFL’s 11th-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (23) despite not having had their bye. Downfield plays are Parker’s bread and butter. I would start Parker as a WR3 in season-long leagues, but I think there is some reason for caution. … Miami’s best pass-catcher matchup goes to Landry against a Panthers secondary that has struggled in the slot, where nickel back Captain Munnerlyn has PFF’s No. 89 coverage grade among 115 qualifiers. Historically not a touchdown scorer, Landry is finding the paint regularly this year by leading the Dolphins in red-zone targets (7) and targets inside the ten (5). … Thomas was the main beneficiary of Miami’s revised offense in last week’s loss with season bests across the board (6/84/1). Whereas the Raiders are regularly gashed by tight ends, however, the Panthers have allowed the NFL’s eighth-fewest catches (32) and seventh-fewest yards (364) to the position. Thomas is a high-risk, fringe streamer play.
Score Prediction: Panthers 28, Dolphins 17
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva