Week 10 Live Blog

Sunday, November 12, 2017

Week Ten is upon us and fortunately for fantasy owners, there are no major surprises as we saw last week. Redskins TE Jordan Reed is out but all other players previously iffy for this week are expected to suit up, including Colts WR T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys WR Dez Bryant, Redskins WR Jamison Crowder and Lions rookie WR Kenny Golladay. Also, TEs Delanie Walker and Charles Clay are both set to play for their teams. Here we go!

(1:25PM) The Bengals responded to the Titans scoring drive with a long-touchdown on a 37-yard connection between QB Andy Dalton and WR Brandon LaFell, who already has a 3/49/1 line on the day.

(1:24PM) Packers rookie RB Aaron Jones had to be carted to the locker room and has been labeled as questionable to return with a knee injury. Expect to see plenty of Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams today.

(1:23PM) Here's a surprise! The Browns have a 10-0 lead over the Lions after a 19-yard touchdown catch from veteran WR Kenny Britt, who has struggled the entire season. This should open up for even more pass attempts for QB Matthew Stafford and the Lions.

(1:20PM) The Saints have taken an early lead as RB Mark Ingram rushed for a one-yard score. Earlier in the drive, the Saints converted a fourth-down attempt on another Ingram run. The starting RB already has 43 yards, while rookie RB Alvin Kamara has 15 yards on two touches. Looks like another big day for the duo.

(1:17PM) Yet another huge play, the biggest of the day so far. Vikings WR Stefon Diggs, who is finally healthy, just hauled in a 51-yard reception to put the Vikings into the red zone. RB Latavius Murray finished off the drive with a short touchdown run.

(1:15PM) The Packers are expected to use a running back by committee with some combination of Ty Montgomery, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. That could change though, as Jones just limped off the field.

(1:14PM) The Titans strike first as the impressive drive previously mentioned ends with a touchdown run from RB DeMarco Murray, who has battled injuries all season. Murray has 16 yards on four early carries and Tennessee has a 7-0 lead.

(1:13PM) It's been a day of big offensive plays already and Packers QB Brett Hundley and WR Randall Cobb just connected for a 38-yarder of their own.

(1:11PM) Little-known WR Marcus Harris of the Redskins just made one of the best catches of the season. Officials had to go to replay to double-check, but it was reversed and called a touchdown, a 36-yarder from QB Kirk Cousins to give Washington a lead over the Vikings.

(1:10PM) The Titans offense is on the move against the Bengals, thanks in large part to a 28-yard scamper from QB Marcus Mariota. The running game has been missing from the quarterback's game all year, so hopefully this is a sign of things to come.

(1:07PM) A 38-yard reception by Browns WR Sammie Coates put the Browns in the red zone, but they were forced to settle for a field goal to take the early lead over Detroit.

(1:05PM) The road struggles for Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger have been well-documented and he's off to a bad start as he just threw an interception to the Colts defense.

(12:58PM) We'll check in on this later in the day, but as previously mentioned, Dallas WR Dez Bryant is expected to play in the late afternoon game. On tonight's Sunday Night matchup, Dolphins RB Damien Williams is questionable, but also expected to play.

(12:56PM) We've got some interestig news this morning. TE Martellus Bennett, who was released by the Packers earlier in the week and quickly claimed by the Patriots, is now likely to play in tonight's game. This is noteworthy considering he had been out of the Packers lineup due to an injury and was cut due to his failure to disclose an injury. There's more to learn about this story.