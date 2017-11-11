Weather: Week 10 Forecasts

Saturday, November 11, 2017

At this point of the year, the weather is usually an important factor in lineup decisions. Wind, snow, rain and incredibly cold weather can impact games as well as coach’s gameplans. Luckily this week looks to have avoided the upcoming winter climate and has plenty of worry-free weather unlikely to impact fantasy scoring. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings.



Week 10 Worry-Free Weather

The following games have little to no weather concerns



Green Bay at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): Brett Hundley and the Packers travel to the windy city to take on the Bears. They will be greeted by chilly 40 degree temperatures and small amounts of rain. Chicago’s grass is notoriously slippery, but shouldn’t be a worry with the amount of precipitation expected.



LA Chargers at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): If only every game could be played in a dome or in a tropical environment. 77 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and slight breeze are forecasted for what’s expected to be a close game.



New Orleans at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Drew Brees has had pretty wide Home/Away splits and will now have to travel to Buffalo. It looks like he will avoid precipitation but won’t escape 34 degree temperatures that will feel below freezing with the wind. Despite the cold weather, all fantasy options can be started as usual in this one.



NY Jets at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): QB Jameis Winston won’t play in this game due to a shoulder injury and No.1 WR Mike Evans is out after last week’s actions landed him a suspension. This leads us to a duel between Josh McCown and Ryan Fitzpatrick. This will likely be a forgettable game but both teams will enjoy 81 degree temperatures along with 10 MPH winds. Start all fantasy options as normal unless the wind forecast drastically changes.



Minnesota at Washington (1:00 PM ET): 44 degree temperatures and overcast skies shouldn’t be a problem in what projects to be one of the closest games of the week. The wind looks like it won’t be above a slight breeze and with a 3% chance of precipitation, there isn’t much to worry about.



Cincinnati at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): Both teams will get to play in some of the milder weather of the week with 55 degree temperatures and overcast skies expected. Fantasy options from this game can be started as usual.



Houston at LA Rams (4:05 PM ET): The Rams are the highest scoring team in the NFL and the Texans’ don’t look like they will be able to stop them. The weather certainly won’t be a factor as 68 degree temperatures with overcast skies are expected.



NY Giants at San Francisco (4:25 PM ET): The 49ers will continue to use the services of QB C.J. Beathard until they deem recent acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo ready. That may not happen this year as Shanahan’s offense is reportedly very complex and difficult to learn. In the meantime, Beathard will enjoy 64 degree temperatures and clear skies in a winnable Week 10matchup against the Giants.



New England at Denver (8:30 PM ET): If the Broncos offense was semi-competent this would be a fantastic game to watch on Sunday Night. Unfortunately, the Broncos are now starting Brock Osweiler and are averaging 13 points per game in their last four. Weather shouldn’t be a factor with 46 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies expected in this one.



Miami at Carolina (Monday, 8:30 PM ET): Miami somehow will get to play in another primetime game, this time against Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Cam will try to keep the Titanic afloat in 51 degree temperatures with clear skies. Fantasy options can be started as usual.



Home Teams are Dome Teams



Three games will be played in a dome this week including one of the best matchups of the week, Dallas vs Atlanta.



Cleveland at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)



Pittsburgh at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)



Dallas at Atlanta (4:25 PM ET)