Injury Report: Week 10

Friday, November 10, 2017

Week 10 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 9 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.



I’m filling in for Raymond Summerlin this week and am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. You can find me on twitter @ConnorAllenNFL.

Early Games

Vikings @ Redskins

*RT Mike Remmers (concussion) is out and will be replaced by Rashod Hill. Remmers’ presence will be missed as he’s Minnesota’s highest graded offensive lineman. After being limited during practice on Thursday, Stefon Diggs (tooth) got in a full practice on Friday and is good to go in Week 10. He has a difficult matchup against Washington’s tough outside corners but should still be in most fantasy lineups. DE Everson Griffen (foot), S Anthony Harris ( hamstring), and DE Stephen Weatherly (knee) are all listed as questionable but Griffen seems to be the only one in danger of not playing. In addition to Remmers, LG Jeremiah Sirles has also been announced out.

*TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) looks to be trending in the wrong direction after sitting out Friday’s practice. Veteran backup Vernon Davis (hand) was limited to start the week but was able to get in two full practices and will likely get significant playing time in Week 10 if Reed isn’t able to play. This isn’t a great matchup for Davis but he should receive enough targets to warrant a start in most fantasy leagues. WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week. There seems to be a good chance he plays, but he doesn’t have a good matchup, making him no better than a WR3. LT Trent Williams (knee) is questionable but was able to practice for the first time in a month. Williams would be a huge upgrade to the Redskins offensive line over the current starter T.J. Clemmings. LG Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knee), RT Morgan Moses (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), LT Ty Nsekhe (core), WR Brian Quick (concussion), Brandon Scherff (knee), and LB Zach Brown (ankle) are all listed as questionable and were limited in practice all week. A pair of defensive lineman, Matt Ioannidis (hand) and Arthur Jones (shoulder) are both out.



Packers @ Bears

*RT Bryan Bulaga (back) is out this week, a huge loss for the Packers offensive line due to the drop off between Bulaga and fill-in Justin McCray. S Morgan Burnett (groin) and DT Quinton Dial (chest) are also out. LB Ahmad Brooks (back), G Justin McCray and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) are all questionable after getting in limited practices all week.



* After missing the past three games WR Markus Wheaton (groin) was removed from the injury report on Friday. Despite desperately needing receiving playmakers, with the Bears hardly throwing the ball and making sure they don’t “lose games before they try to win”, Wheaton won’t have much fantasy value. LG Kyle Long (finger) is listed as questionable but should play after practicing on a limited basis. TE Dion Sims missed practice all week with an illness and is listed as questionable. In addition to Sims and Long, CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RT Tom Compton (ankle), CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), and Danny Trevathan (calf) are all listed as questionable but are unlikely to play after missing practice all week.

Steelers @ Colts

*The Steelers injury report is extremely light with only LB James Harrison (back) out this week. WR Martavis Bryant is returning from his suspensions and will play in Week 10. He practiced with the first team offense but will likely be the fourth option in the passing game behind RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown, and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.



*WR T.Y. Hilton is questionable for Week 10 after suffering a groin injury earlier this week. He should play after getting in two “limited” practices but it may come down to a game-time decision. There’s obviously potential for him to re-aggravate the injury mid-game, but should be started in most fantasy leagues. CB Vontae Davis was released earlier this week after getting season-ending surgery. Davis wasn’t playing all too well prior to the injury but his absence is a downgrade to the already poor Colts’ secondary. CB Quincy Wilson (knee) is questionable while WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring) and OLB John Simon (Neck) are out.



Chargers @ Jaguars

*LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) wasn’t listed on the Chargers’ final injury report and will make his season debut Sunday at Jacksonville. Perryman should provide immediate help in the Chargers’ attempts to slow down RB Leonard Fournette. RT Joe Barksdale (foot) is listed as questionable after not practicing on Friday.



*WR Marqise Lee (knee) is questionable but has been following the same practice routing the last couple of weeks. He should suit up and continue to be the Jaguars’ No. 1 receiver, warranting a flex play in PPR leagues. Jalen Ramsey (groin) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday and will play in Week 10. RG A.J. Cann (triceps), LG Patrick Omameh (Knee), and RT Jermey Parnell (knee) are all questionable after being limited in practice all week.



Jets @ Buccaneers

*RB Matt Forte (foot) is out for Week 10 and “there is concern” he could miss multiple weeks. RB Bilal Powell is a borderline RB1 in fantasy with Forte out and is a “must-start” In PPR leagues against the Buccaneers struggling defense. CB Morris Claiborne (foot) is questionable after returning to a limited practice on Thursday and should be able to play this week. The Jets’ will be without LE Ed Stinson and potentially LE Muhammad Wilkerson (foot, shoulder) after not practicing once this week. C Jonotthan Harrison (hand), WR ArDarius Stewart (groin), and RG Brian Winters (abdomen) are all questionable.



*The Bucs will be without starting QB Jameis Winston (shoulder) and No. 1 receiver Mike Evans (suspension). This means Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback and rookie WR Chris Godwin should have a bigger role, playing in three-wide sets. CB Brent Grimes (shoulder) is questionable but should play after practicing fully the last two days. The Bucs will also be without DE William Gholston (neck) and probably CB Robert McClain (hamstring) who’s listed as doubtful but didn’t practice on Friday. DE Robert Ayers (ankle), RT Demar Dotson (hamstring), DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder), LT Donovan Smith (knee), and RG J.R. Sweezy(knee) are all questionable.

Bengals @ Titans

*RB Jeremy Hill (ankle) is out for Week 10, meaning rookie RB Joe Mixon should get the start. Mixon hasn’t done much to warrant excitement in this matchup and will lose some pass-game work to Giovani Bernard making him a borderline RB2. S Shawn Williams (hamstring) is doubtful and didn’t practice on Friday, making it likely he won’t play. This would force Josh Shaw into action, a significant downgrade for the Bengals secondary.The Bengals signed K Marshall Koehn in case Randy Bullock (back) isn’t able to play. Bullock was limited in practice on Friday and listed as questionable. I would avoid this situation as a whole and not look to play a Bengals kicker. They will also be without DT Pat Sims (calf) and LB Kevin Minter (elbow).



*TE Delanie Walker (ankle) is questionable for Week 10 but is expected to play. Walker is a TE1 play in a matchup against the Bengals. Eric Decker (illness) returned to a full practice on Friday after missing two practices and should be good to go this week. Despite his availability, he shouldn’t be in your fantasy lineups. S Brynden Trawick (Neck), CB Jeremy Boykins, LB Kourtnei Brown (hamstring), C Andy Gallik (undisclosed) and, G Sebastian Tretola (leg) are all questionable.

Saints @ Bills

*An ankle injury limited WR Michael Thomas earlier in the week, but he wasn’t listed on the Saint’s final injury report for Week 10. He’s recorded 70 yards or more in five of his last seven games and is a WR1 this week. The Saints will be without S Kenny Vaccaro (groin) for Week 10, but it shouldn’t impact their secondary much as he’s their lowest graded safety per PFF. LT Terron Armstead (chest) is questionable and has a chance to play after practicing on Friday. Andrus Peat would likely slide into his place if he is unable to go. RG Larry Warford (abdomen) is also questionable.



* TE Charles Clay (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week in attempts to return from a knee scope. Coach Sean McDermott said Clay is "looking good" to play Sunday. We don’t know how much the Bills will use him in his first week back but he is still a borderline TE1. LT Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and WR Zay Jones (knee) are both out for Week 10. CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week and has a good chance to play this week. LT Seantrel Henderson (back) is also questionable after being unable to practice on Friday.



Browns @ Lions

*The Browns look to be nearly at full strength with CB Jason McCourty (ankle), Kenny Britt (knee), both practicing in full on Friday and only DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) listed as questionable.



* Lions RG T.J. Lang (concussion) is out, a big loss for the Lions offense. Lang is PFF’s 7th-ranked guard and 4th in pass protection. Lang’s absence combined with the Brown’s stout run defense should give caution to those bold enough to start RB Ameer Abdullah. On the bright side, LT Taylor Decker is a game-time decision and has a chance to play for the first time in 2017. WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable but likely won’t play until Week 11. In addition to Golladay, S Don Carey is also questionable. Lions DE Ziggy Ansah (back) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

Afternoon Games

Texans @ Rams

*WR Will Fuller (knee) has been removed from the injury report but with Tom Savage starting there shouldn’t be much confidence in him. The Texans placed TE Ryan Griffin on injured reserve with a concussion, opening a roster spot for C.J. Fiedorowicz who’s expected to “play a lot”. Fiedorowicz is a legitimate streaming option with Savage checking the ball down often. The Texas will be without LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) and DE Joel Heath (knee).



* Rams RB Malcolm Brown (knee) is out after suffering an MCL injury last week. TE Derek Carrier (hamstring) and LB Robert Quinn (illness) are both listed as doubtful.

Cowboys @ Falcons

* Dez Bryant (ankle, knee) is questionable but is trending towards playing with reports he is “moving well”. He won’t be 100 percent but is always capable of big plays, making him worth a start in fantasy leagues. Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (groin) is questionable, but didn’t practice all week and isn’t expected to play. Chaz Green will start in his place, downgrading QB Dak Prescott’s pass protection.



* Julio Jones (ankle) will play in Week 10 against Dallas and wasn’t listed on the injury report despite only getting in one practice this week. Jones is in a great spot against the Cowboys’ beatable secondary in what figures to be a high-scoring game. Devonta Freeman (knee) wasn't listed on the Falcons' final injury report after being limited in practice on Wednesday. LG Andy Levitre (knee) is listed as questionable and LB Duke Riley (knee) is out.

Giants @ 49ers

*The Giants have a ton of injuries on the defensive side, with eight players listed as either questionable, doubtful, or out. LB Jonathan Casillas (neck) , LB Calvin Munson (quad), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), and DE Kerry Wynn (knee) are all questionable after being limited in practice all week. CB Donte Deayon (ankle) is doubtful and LBs Devon Kennard (quad) and B.J. Goodson (ankle) are out.



* 49ers LT Joe Staley (eye) wasn't listed on the team's final injury report and will play in Week 10. He will protect C.J. Beathard's blind side. TE George Kittle (ankle), LB Elijah Lee (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), and WR Trent Taylor are out while DL Solomon Thomas (knee) and K'Waun Williams (quad) are questionable.

Sunday Night



Patriots @ Broncos

*WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) won’t play in Week 10 against the Broncos, opening up more opportunity for WR Danny Amendola despite the difficult matchup against All-Pro corner Chris Harris. The Patriots will also be without DL Malcom Brown (ankle), and OL Marcus Cannon (ankle). CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and TE Martellus Bennett are all questionable, but got in limited practices all week and should be able to play.



* Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and C.J. Anderson (ankle, illness) aren’t on the Broncos’ final injury report after missing practice earlier in the week. Thomas is a solid WR2 against the Patriots leaky secondary. Despite being healthy, it’s difficult to trust Anderson due to the Broncos running back committee. Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), Todd Davis (ankle) and Donald Stephenson (calf) are listed as questionable but likely to play.

Monday Night



Dolphins at Panthers

* Damien Williams (illness) is expected to play after missing Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice. Dolphins NT Ndamukong Suh (knee) returned to a full practice on Friday and is good to go against Carolina. Dolphins RT Ja'Wuan James (groin) is out this week and is expected to be out for longer amount of time.

* Curtis Samuel (ankle) practiced fully on Friday and should play on Monday. After trading Kelvin Benjamin, Samuel is locked into an every-down role opposite Devin Funchess. Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) hasn’t practiced this week and looks headed to miss another game.