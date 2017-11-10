Seattle Loses in TNF Win

Friday, November 10, 2017

Seattle and Arizona kicked off Week 10 with an NFC West matchup that was mildly entertaining despite lacking significant fantasy impact. Russell Wilson was his rascally self on Thursday night, dodging Arizona defenders and making just enough plays for the Seahawks to overcome 12 penalties that cost the team a staggering 108 yards. Despite pulling out a 22-16 win in the desert, Seattle suffered a slew of defensive injuries, most notably to star CB Richard Sherman, which may prove costly as the team attempts to make a postseason push.





Wilson completed 22 of 32 attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns while turning in a clean effort in the turnover department. Seattle’s rushing attack was predictably inept, leaving Wilson to carry the offense yet again. The most encouraging sign of the night was Wilson’s laser focus on Jimmy Graham in the red zone. The gargantuan tight end snared two touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line, including a posterization of Arizona defender Antoine Bethea on his second score. Graham saw a team-high nine targets on the night and has now scored six touchdown in his last five outings. With Eddie Lacy (groin) out, Thomas Rawls led the Seattle backfield with another uninspiring performance, tallying 27 yards on 10 chances. C.J. Prosise also made an appearance and received his first carry since Week 3, only to be forced from the game as his papier-mâché ankles failed him late in the contest. The Seattle offense now consists only of Wilson, Graham, Doug Baldwin, and a splash of Paul Richardson. Those are the only acceptable ingredients for fantasy owners searching in Seattle’s cupboard.





Arizona’s offense was propelled primarily by Larry Fitzgerald catches and Seattle defensive penalties. Fitzgerald did his best to carry the Cardinals, catching 10 of 14 targets from quarterback Drew Stanton for 113 yards. Arizona simply couldn’t move the ball with Adrian Peterson being trampled for 29 yards on 21 carries and Stanton forced to throw against the Seattle defense. Stanton avoided turning the ball over but completed only 24 of 47 attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown. Jermaine Gresham snagged Stanton’s lone touchdown pass and the tight end hauled in five of seven targets for 64 yards. Gresham has scored in consecutive weeks but will remain outside streaming city limits due to Stanton’s involvement in the Arizona offense. With Arizona unlikely to see many favorable game scripts moving forward, Adrian Peterson is a risky weekly play, leaving Fitzgerald as the single startable fantasy option on Arizona’s roster.





Seahawks at Cardinals Quick Slants





Doug Baldwin caught five of six targets for 95 yards, including an impressive snag on Wilson’s most shocking scramble of the night. Baldwin has topped 90 yards in three of his last four tries and remains a back-end WR1. … J.D. McKissic was the only Seattle back to show any burst in this game, racking up 46 total yards on nine touches. McKissic isn’t fit for an every-down role but could carve out PPR value down the stretch. … Andre Ellington punched in a late touchdown that was notable to the gambling crowd but didn’t see much work when the game was close. Ellington’s early-season PPR mojo has faded with Stanton under center. … Paul Richardson caught just one pass, but he made it count for 43 yards. This was the first game of the season in which P-Rich failed to catch multiple passes.

In Other News…

The Ezekiel Elliott saga has had the feel of a teenage romance. It’s on again, off again, on again, off again. Some people are sad, some people are happy, everyone is confused, and there may be a mixtape or two involved. On Thursday, Elliott’s motion for an injunction was denied by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, meaning the Dallas running back is suspended yet again. Elliott will not play in Week 10 and it appears that the next stop on this crazy train will happen on December 1, when his latest appeal will be heard. This means Elliott is out for four games at a minimum with a small chance of a return in Week 14 against the Giants. If that December appeal is also denied, Elliott would first be eligible to return in Week 16 against Seattle.





This leaves fantasy owners in an interesting spot. Elliott owners who are likely to see the fantasy postseason should hold on tight in the event that the stud running back returns in Week 14. Elliot owners involved in an uphill battle for a playoff spot should look to move Elliott to a contender for a useable piece if at all possible, but dropping Elliott completely shouldn’t be out of the question if required due to roster restrictions/bye weeks. After all, you can’t win a ‘ship without being invited to the dance. As for everyone else, the already established pecking order of Alfred Morris, Rod Smith, and Darren McFadden should be the order in which these Dallas running backs are added by running back-hungry teams looking for a spark.





Injury News and Notes









David Johnson (wrist) has shed his cast, which leaves a potential late-season return as a possibility. If Johnson was dumped in your league by an impatient owner, he is worth an immediate add in case he sees the field during the fantasy playoffs. … Dez Bryant (ankle, knee) hasn’t practiced this week but plans to play in Week 10. Bryant’s status should be watched closely over the weekend. … T.Y. Hilton (groin) was limited on Thursday, and will now require monitoring as Sunday approaches. … Chris Hogan (shoulder) missed practice again on Thursday and is highly unlikely to play in Week 10. … Both Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Jordan Reed (hamstring) practiced on Thursday and appear close to returning to the field. … Matt Forte (knee) missed another practice on Thursday and now looks like a dicey bet to see game action in Week 10. … Charles Clay (knee) is reportedly likely to return in Week 10 and should be added by fantasy owners looking for tight end help.