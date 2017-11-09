Silva's Week 10 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Green Bay @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 22, Packers 16
Mitchell Tribusky’s fantasy results through four starts are QB24 > QB23 > QB29 > QB21, producing at a fringe two-quarterback-league level and showing no ability to exploit advantageous matchups with one of the NFL’s poorest pass-catcher corps, which lost top threat Zach Miller (broken leg) before Chicago’s Week 9 bye. … Coming off the open date, Jordan Howard is a fresh-legged home favorite against the Packers, who rank 11th in run-defense DVOA but have yielded the NFL’s third-most touchdowns (9) to running backs. Howard has averaged 25.2 touches over his last six games and is primed for monster usage. Howard plus the Bears’ D/ST is one of my favorite DFS correlation plays of Week 10. … Tarik Cohen’s weekly touch counts have been all over the place in Trubisky’s starts (7 > 15 > 1 > 5), while Green Bay surrenders the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (306) to backs. Cohen is a low-floor, PPR-specific flex option. … Slot receiver Kendall Wright has not cleared 50 yards or scored a touchdown in any of Trubisky’s four starts. … Tre McBride would be the best dart throw among Bears perimeter wideouts after dropping a 3/92/0 receiving line on five targets in Chicago’s pre-bye loss to New Orleans. McBride went catch-less in each of his prior two games, of course. … Dion Sims has blocked on 71% of his snaps as a Bear, but he is worth a long-shot streamer mention following the loss of Miller, who was leading Chicago in targets with Trubisky under center. The Packers have allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to tight ends, although they will be without SS Morgan Burnett (groin) in Week 10.
Three straight appearances by Brett Hundley strongly suggest Hundley’s fantasy viability will be largely tied to rushing production, worrisome against a Bears defense yielding the NFL’s 12th-fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks (89). Sack and turnover prone and seemingly terrified in the pocket, Hundley is also an inviting streamer target for Chicago’s D/ST, which ranks ninth in sacks (23) and has held 6-of-8 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB16 or worse. The Bears’ defensive outlook is enhanced by Packers RT Bryan Bulaga’s year-ending ACL tear. … Negative game script threw a major wrench into Green Bay’s Week 9 running-game distribution, but it was nevertheless highly concerning that Aaron Jones logged just seven touches on 34% of the snaps, Ty Montgomery reemerged for six touches on 41% of the downs, and Jamaal Williams vultured a late goal-line score. We will have to resume evaluating this backfield on a week-by-week basis while considering both Jones and Montgomery high-risk flex plays with uncertain roles on a low-scoring team. The Bears have limited enemy running backs to 3.85 yards per carry and are allowing the league’s eighth-fewest receiving yards (306) to the position.
Hundley’s 2017 target distribution: Davante Adams 25; Jordy Nelson 20; Jones 14; Randall Cobb 12; Montgomery 6; Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett 4; Lance Kendricks 3. … Despite leading the team in targets with Hundley at quarterback, Adams has devolved into a volatile WR3 with stat lines of 2/12/0 > 7/53/0 in Hundley’s starts. In Week 10, Adams will mainly run routes at sturdy Bears RCB Prince Amukamara, who played a leading role in containing Kelvin Benjamin (3/65/0), Mike Wallace (3/30/0), and Michael Thomas (7/77/0) in Chicago’s last three games. … Nelson’s receiving lines in Hundley’s starts are 1/13/0 > 4/35/0. Because his value was so tied to an on-field mind-meld with Aaron Rodgers, Jordy’s outlook hit the gutter with the quarterback change. … Cobb’s numbers in Hundley’s starts are 2/15/0 > 5/58/0 on target counts of 4 and 5. Cobb is a fade against underrated Bears slot corner Bryce Callahan. … As Bennett was released and Kendricks isn’t very good, Packers tight ends should be avoided against a Chicago defense allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Score Prediction: Bears 20, Packers 10
Cleveland @ Detroit
Team Totals: Lions 27.5, Browns 16
Back home at domed Ford Field to face the Browns’ pass-funnel defense that heads to Detroit amid organizational turmoil, Matthew Stafford deserves to be a popular DFS cash-game play with three straight top-ten fantasy results on an up-tempo Lions team that ranks ninth in offensive pace. Cleveland has allowed 7-of-8 quarterbacks faced to log top-15 fantasy finishes, including top-six results to Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton. … With an emphasis on should, this should be a pass-first game plan from OC Jim Bob Cooter. The Browns are genuinely nails against the run, holding enemy running backs to 2.91 yards per carry and only three rushing TDs in eight games. Ameer Abdullah is a playable RB2/flex as a huge home favorite averaging 17.0 touches per game, but his matchup is as tough as it gets, and Abdullah hasn’t totaled 60 yards from scrimmage in a game since Week 4. He also fumbled twice in last week’s win over Green Bay – losing one – and could be on an increasingly short leash. … Theo Riddick’s touch totals over his last four games are 7 > 9 > 6 > 9, although his snap rates have declined chronologically in the last month (49% > 43% > 41% > 37%). As a passing-game specialist in a matchup where his team seems likely to play with a lead, Riddick is a tough Week 10 fantasy sell.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-9 target distribution: Golden Tate 64; Marvin Jones 62; Riddick 39; Eric Ebron 36; T.J. Jones 35; Abdullah 18; Darren Fells 17; Kenny Golladay 15. … Tate is on a tear with seven catches and 85-plus yards in three straight games, and his Week 10 matchup is unimposing against a Browns defense that got rinsed by Vikings slot WR Adam Thielen (5/98/1) in its last game. Tate has run more perimeter routes lately, but he should play over half of his Week 10 snaps inside. … Marvin Jones is even hotter with consecutive target totals of 8 > 14 > 11 > 11, six-plus catches in all four games, three touchdowns, and three 95-plus-yard performances in that span. Jones seems more likely than Tate to get the Jason McCourty treatment, although McCourty hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a high ankle sprain. Jones is a locked-in, every-week WR2 with WR1 upside in a Detroit offense averaging 43.3 pass attempts over its last three games. Jones leads the Lions in red-zone targets (9) and targets inside the ten (5). … T.J. Jones is scoreless on the season with just one 65-yard game among eight. Jones will lose snaps if Golladay (hamstring) returns from his five-game absence. … Ebron is a part-time player logging only 50% of the snaps, but if he is ever going to “happen,” this would be the game. Yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, Cleveland has surrendered big games to Steelers TEs (6/41/2), Ravens TEs (13/121/0), Bengals TEs (7/79/2), Jets TEs (7/63/1), Titans TEs (9/85/0), and Vikings TEs (9/55/1).
This is a strong streamer spot for Detroit’s D/ST against NFL interceptions leader DeShone Kizer, who all told has committed 13 turnovers in seven starts and won’t have Joe Thomas (triceps, I.R.) protecting his blind side. The Lions’ pass defense ranks 12th in DVOA and fourth in interceptions (10). … Despite Haloti Ngata’s year-ending injury, Detroit has maintained a stout run defense by holding enemy running backs to 3.83 yards per carry and a combined rushing line of 37/123/3.32/2 in the last two weeks. The Lions have given up the NFL’s 11th-most receptions (48) to backs. Isaiah Crowell is a touchdown-or-bust flex option with only one game of 75 yards from scrimmage on the year. Duke Johnson logged double-digit touches in three straight weeks leading into Cleveland’s Week 9 bye and is playable in PPR leagues. … No Browns wide receiver has shown enough with Kizer at quarterback to be trusted against Detroit’s stout pass defense. Corey Coleman (hand) is eligible for activation from I.R./return in Week 11. … Hopefully, exciting rookie TE David Njoku’s usage will rise coming off the Browns’ open date. Njoku did see a season-high seven targets in Cleveland’s pre-bye loss to Minnesota, but he has topped 50% of the snaps in just 1-of-8 games. Rotational partner Seth DeValve hasn’t cleared 30 yards since Week 2.
Score Prediction: Lions 27, Browns 17
Pittsburgh @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Steelers 27.5, Colts 17.5
Back from a Week 9 bye to rest his legs after averaging an absurd 32.8 touches per game in the previous five weeks, Le’Veon Bell is this week’s top fantasy running back play against the Colts, who coughed up a combined 101/476/4.71/4 rushing line to enemy backs in their last four games while yielding the NFL’s second-most receiving yards (497) to the position. Indianapolis’ defense is severely weakened by DE Henry Anderson’s year-ending laryngeal fracture; Anderson was the Colts’ top run stuffer and all-around disruptor up front. Bell annihilated Chuck Pagano’s unit for 142 total yards and a touchdown in November last year, and over the course of his career Le’Veon has scored 22-of-31 rushing touchdowns (71%) in away games. All five of Bell’s rushing scores have occurred on the road this season. … Ben Roethlisberger has posted top-12 fantasy finishes in just 2-of-8 weeks, but the Colts’ defense positions Big Ben for a shot at his season-best game beneath Lucas Oil Stadium’s roof. Roethlisberger flamed Pagano’s defense for three touchdowns and 11.05 yards per attempt on Thanksgiving last season, while this year’s Colts have yielded a league-high 44 completions of 20-plus yards, buoying passing-game floors by permitting top-14 fantasy results to 8-of-9 quarterbacks faced.
Ben’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Antonio Brown 94; Bell 45; JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant 36; Jesse James 28; Eli Rogers 14; Vance McDonald 9. … Brown enters a Week 10 blowup spot against a Colts defense playing musical chairs at cornerback while yielding the NFL’s second-most yards (1,661) to wide receivers. Even with Vontae Davis in the lineup last Thanksgiving, Brown torched Indy for 5/91/3, accounting for all three of Big Ben’s scores. This year, Brown leads the NFL in targets, catches (57), and receiving yards (835). … Bryant will apparently be involved this week, but Smith-Schuster has earned full-time No. 2 wideout duties. In the Steelers’ pre-bye win at Detroit, the exciting rookie logged season highs in targets (10) and production (7/193/1) on 78% of the snaps while rotating between Z and slot receiver. In Week 10, JuJu will run at least half of his routes against Colts slot CB Nate Hairston, a fifth-round rookie out of Temple. … Bryant hasn’t reached 50 yards in a game since Week 2 and would need to put something productive on tape and/or into a box score to be fantasy-start worthy … As the Steelers tried to increase McDonald’s usage at James’ expense before the bye, this tight end rotation looks safe to ignore with unclear usage and health. McDonald missed the last game with a knee injury.
After streaming him in Week 9, I’m fading Jacoby Brissett against a Steelers defense that ranks fifth in pass-defense DVOA and fourth in sacks (26) while allowing the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (6). It is worrisome for Indy’s vulnerable offensive line that Pittsburgh creates so much pressure despite ranking bottom five in blitz rate (20.3%); DC Keith Butler’s front is getting home based almost entirely on talent, and the Steelers get back DE Stephon Tuitt (back) this week after a multi-game absence. Brissett has absorbed a league-high 32 sacks. … Frank Gore out-snapped Marlon Mack 61% to 41% and out-touched him 20 to 9 in last week’s win, dispelling any notions Mack was on the verge of overtaking Gore. Mack also hurt his cause by getting blown up twice for sacks in pass protection, one resulting in a fumble six. Pittsburgh’s run defense stiffened in its last three games, holding enemy backs to a combined 45/147/3.27/0 rushing line. Gore is a low-upside RB2/flex this week. Mack is a big-play-dependent leap of faith. … Week 9 superstar T.Y. Hilton is always worth betting on at home and indoors, but his Week 10 matchup is difficult against a Steelers defense that has allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest yards (921) to enemy wideouts. Just three receivers have cleared 65 yards versus Pittsburgh in eight games. … Jack Doyle’s high-volume role makes him an every-week TE1, but Doyle’s Week 10 draw is concerning for his ceiling against a Steelers defense yielding the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards to tight ends (356). I’m viewing Hilton and Doyle as locked-in starters in season-long leagues and tournament-only options in DFS.
Score Prediction: Steelers 30, Colts 17
1:00 PM ET Games
Green Bay @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 22, Packers 16
Mitchell Tribusky’s fantasy results through four starts are QB24 > QB23 > QB29 > QB21, producing at a fringe two-quarterback-league level and showing no ability to exploit advantageous matchups with one of the NFL’s poorest pass-catcher corps, which lost top threat Zach Miller (broken leg) before Chicago’s Week 9 bye. … Coming off the open date, Jordan Howard is a fresh-legged home favorite against the Packers, who rank 11th in run-defense DVOA but have yielded the NFL’s third-most touchdowns (9) to running backs. Howard has averaged 25.2 touches over his last six games and is primed for monster usage. Howard plus the Bears’ D/ST is one of my favorite DFS correlation plays of Week 10. … Tarik Cohen’s weekly touch counts have been all over the place in Trubisky’s starts (7 > 15 > 1 > 5), while Green Bay surrenders the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (306) to backs. Cohen is a low-floor, PPR-specific flex option. … Slot receiver Kendall Wright has not cleared 50 yards or scored a touchdown in any of Trubisky’s four starts. … Tre McBride would be the best dart throw among Bears perimeter wideouts after dropping a 3/92/0 receiving line on five targets in Chicago’s pre-bye loss to New Orleans. McBride went catch-less in each of his prior two games, of course. … Dion Sims has blocked on 71% of his snaps as a Bear, but he is worth a long-shot streamer mention following the loss of Miller, who was leading Chicago in targets with Trubisky under center. The Packers have allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to tight ends, although they will be without SS Morgan Burnett (groin) in Week 10.
Three straight appearances by Brett Hundley strongly suggest Hundley’s fantasy viability will be largely tied to rushing production, worrisome against a Bears defense yielding the NFL’s 12th-fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks (89). Sack and turnover prone and seemingly terrified in the pocket, Hundley is also an inviting streamer target for Chicago’s D/ST, which ranks ninth in sacks (23) and has held 6-of-8 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB16 or worse. The Bears’ defensive outlook is enhanced by Packers RT Bryan Bulaga’s year-ending ACL tear. … Negative game script threw a major wrench into Green Bay’s Week 9 running-game distribution, but it was nevertheless highly concerning that Aaron Jones logged just seven touches on 34% of the snaps, Ty Montgomery reemerged for six touches on 41% of the downs, and Jamaal Williams vultured a late goal-line score. We will have to resume evaluating this backfield on a week-by-week basis while considering both Jones and Montgomery high-risk flex plays with uncertain roles on a low-scoring team. The Bears have limited enemy running backs to 3.85 yards per carry and are allowing the league’s eighth-fewest receiving yards (306) to the position.
Hundley’s 2017 target distribution: Davante Adams 25; Jordy Nelson 20; Jones 14; Randall Cobb 12; Montgomery 6; Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett 4; Lance Kendricks 3. … Despite leading the team in targets with Hundley at quarterback, Adams has devolved into a volatile WR3 with stat lines of 2/12/0 > 7/53/0 in Hundley’s starts. In Week 10, Adams will mainly run routes at sturdy Bears RCB Prince Amukamara, who played a leading role in containing Kelvin Benjamin (3/65/0), Mike Wallace (3/30/0), and Michael Thomas (7/77/0) in Chicago’s last three games. … Nelson’s receiving lines in Hundley’s starts are 1/13/0 > 4/35/0. Because his value was so tied to an on-field mind-meld with Aaron Rodgers, Jordy’s outlook hit the gutter with the quarterback change. … Cobb’s numbers in Hundley’s starts are 2/15/0 > 5/58/0 on target counts of 4 and 5. Cobb is a fade against underrated Bears slot corner Bryce Callahan. … As Bennett was released and Kendricks isn’t very good, Packers tight ends should be avoided against a Chicago defense allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to the position.
Score Prediction: Bears 20, Packers 10
Cleveland @ Detroit
Team Totals: Lions 27.5, Browns 16
Back home at domed Ford Field to face the Browns’ pass-funnel defense that heads to Detroit amid organizational turmoil, Matthew Stafford deserves to be a popular DFS cash-game play with three straight top-ten fantasy results on an up-tempo Lions team that ranks ninth in offensive pace. Cleveland has allowed 7-of-8 quarterbacks faced to log top-15 fantasy finishes, including top-six results to Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett, and Andy Dalton. … With an emphasis on should, this should be a pass-first game plan from OC Jim Bob Cooter. The Browns are genuinely nails against the run, holding enemy running backs to 2.91 yards per carry and only three rushing TDs in eight games. Ameer Abdullah is a playable RB2/flex as a huge home favorite averaging 17.0 touches per game, but his matchup is as tough as it gets, and Abdullah hasn’t totaled 60 yards from scrimmage in a game since Week 4. He also fumbled twice in last week’s win over Green Bay – losing one – and could be on an increasingly short leash. … Theo Riddick’s touch totals over his last four games are 7 > 9 > 6 > 9, although his snap rates have declined chronologically in the last month (49% > 43% > 41% > 37%). As a passing-game specialist in a matchup where his team seems likely to play with a lead, Riddick is a tough Week 10 fantasy sell.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-9 target distribution: Golden Tate 64; Marvin Jones 62; Riddick 39; Eric Ebron 36; T.J. Jones 35; Abdullah 18; Darren Fells 17; Kenny Golladay 15. … Tate is on a tear with seven catches and 85-plus yards in three straight games, and his Week 10 matchup is unimposing against a Browns defense that got rinsed by Vikings slot WR Adam Thielen (5/98/1) in its last game. Tate has run more perimeter routes lately, but he should play over half of his Week 10 snaps inside. … Marvin Jones is even hotter with consecutive target totals of 8 > 14 > 11 > 11, six-plus catches in all four games, three touchdowns, and three 95-plus-yard performances in that span. Jones seems more likely than Tate to get the Jason McCourty treatment, although McCourty hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a high ankle sprain. Jones is a locked-in, every-week WR2 with WR1 upside in a Detroit offense averaging 43.3 pass attempts over its last three games. Jones leads the Lions in red-zone targets (9) and targets inside the ten (5). … T.J. Jones is scoreless on the season with just one 65-yard game among eight. Jones will lose snaps if Golladay (hamstring) returns from his five-game absence. … Ebron is a part-time player logging only 50% of the snaps, but if he is ever going to “happen,” this would be the game. Yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, Cleveland has surrendered big games to Steelers TEs (6/41/2), Ravens TEs (13/121/0), Bengals TEs (7/79/2), Jets TEs (7/63/1), Titans TEs (9/85/0), and Vikings TEs (9/55/1).
This is a strong streamer spot for Detroit’s D/ST against NFL interceptions leader DeShone Kizer, who all told has committed 13 turnovers in seven starts and won’t have Joe Thomas (triceps, I.R.) protecting his blind side. The Lions’ pass defense ranks 12th in DVOA and fourth in interceptions (10). … Despite Haloti Ngata’s year-ending injury, Detroit has maintained a stout run defense by holding enemy running backs to 3.83 yards per carry and a combined rushing line of 37/123/3.32/2 in the last two weeks. The Lions have given up the NFL’s 11th-most receptions (48) to backs. Isaiah Crowell is a touchdown-or-bust flex option with only one game of 75 yards from scrimmage on the year. Duke Johnson logged double-digit touches in three straight weeks leading into Cleveland’s Week 9 bye and is playable in PPR leagues. … No Browns wide receiver has shown enough with Kizer at quarterback to be trusted against Detroit’s stout pass defense. Corey Coleman (hand) is eligible for activation from I.R./return in Week 11. … Hopefully, exciting rookie TE David Njoku’s usage will rise coming off the Browns’ open date. Njoku did see a season-high seven targets in Cleveland’s pre-bye loss to Minnesota, but he has topped 50% of the snaps in just 1-of-8 games. Rotational partner Seth DeValve hasn’t cleared 30 yards since Week 2.
Score Prediction: Lions 27, Browns 17
Pittsburgh @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Steelers 27.5, Colts 17.5
Back from a Week 9 bye to rest his legs after averaging an absurd 32.8 touches per game in the previous five weeks, Le’Veon Bell is this week’s top fantasy running back play against the Colts, who coughed up a combined 101/476/4.71/4 rushing line to enemy backs in their last four games while yielding the NFL’s second-most receiving yards (497) to the position. Indianapolis’ defense is severely weakened by DE Henry Anderson’s year-ending laryngeal fracture; Anderson was the Colts’ top run stuffer and all-around disruptor up front. Bell annihilated Chuck Pagano’s unit for 142 total yards and a touchdown in November last year, and over the course of his career Le’Veon has scored 22-of-31 rushing touchdowns (71%) in away games. All five of Bell’s rushing scores have occurred on the road this season. … Ben Roethlisberger has posted top-12 fantasy finishes in just 2-of-8 weeks, but the Colts’ defense positions Big Ben for a shot at his season-best game beneath Lucas Oil Stadium’s roof. Roethlisberger flamed Pagano’s defense for three touchdowns and 11.05 yards per attempt on Thanksgiving last season, while this year’s Colts have yielded a league-high 44 completions of 20-plus yards, buoying passing-game floors by permitting top-14 fantasy results to 8-of-9 quarterbacks faced.
Ben’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Antonio Brown 94; Bell 45; JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant 36; Jesse James 28; Eli Rogers 14; Vance McDonald 9. … Brown enters a Week 10 blowup spot against a Colts defense playing musical chairs at cornerback while yielding the NFL’s second-most yards (1,661) to wide receivers. Even with Vontae Davis in the lineup last Thanksgiving, Brown torched Indy for 5/91/3, accounting for all three of Big Ben’s scores. This year, Brown leads the NFL in targets, catches (57), and receiving yards (835). … Bryant will apparently be involved this week, but Smith-Schuster has earned full-time No. 2 wideout duties. In the Steelers’ pre-bye win at Detroit, the exciting rookie logged season highs in targets (10) and production (7/193/1) on 78% of the snaps while rotating between Z and slot receiver. In Week 10, JuJu will run at least half of his routes against Colts slot CB Nate Hairston, a fifth-round rookie out of Temple. … Bryant hasn’t reached 50 yards in a game since Week 2 and would need to put something productive on tape and/or into a box score to be fantasy-start worthy … As the Steelers tried to increase McDonald’s usage at James’ expense before the bye, this tight end rotation looks safe to ignore with unclear usage and health. McDonald missed the last game with a knee injury.
After streaming him in Week 9, I’m fading Jacoby Brissett against a Steelers defense that ranks fifth in pass-defense DVOA and fourth in sacks (26) while allowing the NFL’s second-fewest touchdown passes (6). It is worrisome for Indy’s vulnerable offensive line that Pittsburgh creates so much pressure despite ranking bottom five in blitz rate (20.3%); DC Keith Butler’s front is getting home based almost entirely on talent, and the Steelers get back DE Stephon Tuitt (back) this week after a multi-game absence. Brissett has absorbed a league-high 32 sacks. … Frank Gore out-snapped Marlon Mack 61% to 41% and out-touched him 20 to 9 in last week’s win, dispelling any notions Mack was on the verge of overtaking Gore. Mack also hurt his cause by getting blown up twice for sacks in pass protection, one resulting in a fumble six. Pittsburgh’s run defense stiffened in its last three games, holding enemy backs to a combined 45/147/3.27/0 rushing line. Gore is a low-upside RB2/flex this week. Mack is a big-play-dependent leap of faith. … Week 9 superstar T.Y. Hilton is always worth betting on at home and indoors, but his Week 10 matchup is difficult against a Steelers defense that has allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest yards (921) to enemy wideouts. Just three receivers have cleared 65 yards versus Pittsburgh in eight games. … Jack Doyle’s high-volume role makes him an every-week TE1, but Doyle’s Week 10 draw is concerning for his ceiling against a Steelers defense yielding the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards to tight ends (356). I’m viewing Hilton and Doyle as locked-in starters in season-long leagues and tournament-only options in DFS.
Score Prediction: Steelers 30, Colts 17
LA Chargers @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 22.25, Chargers 18.75
The silver lining behind Leonard Fournette’s Week 9 inactivity for team rules violations is it gave him an extra week to rest ankle woes that have plagued him for well over a year. He makes his return against a swiss-cheese Chargers run defense that ranks 26th in DVOA and has been throttled for 4.70 yards per carry by running backs, also surrendering the fourth-most receiving yards (440) to the position. Despite his early-down-grinder reputation coming out of LSU, Fournette has been useful in the receiving game as a rookie with a 75% catch rate and multiple receptions in 5-of-6 games. He is immediately restored as a monster-upside RB1. … This game sets up far more favorably for Fournette than Blake Bortles against the Chargers’ run-funnel defense, which ranks ninth in DVOA against the pass and has held six of its last seven quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB16 or worse, with the lone exception of Tom Brady (QB5). Bortles has finished as a top-12 fantasy passer in just 1-of-8 starts. Still, Bortles has made enough season-long strides to be viewed as an every-week two-quarterback-league starter who could become interesting in more formats if rookie Dede Westbrook can put his stamp on the Jaguars’ passing attack.
Bortles’ Weeks 1-9 target distribution: Marqise Lee 58; Allen Hurns 42; Marcedes Lewis and Keelan Cole 26; Chris Ivory 25; Fournette 20. … Westbrook was not activated from I.R./return last week, and this week coach Doug Marrone has been noncommittal on his availability. If he does play, Westbrook would likely operate as a part-time player. He’s in wait-and-see, week-to-week evaluation mode but worth rostering in most season-long leagues. … Lee is the likeliest candidate for the Casey Hayward shadow treatment, concerning since Hayward is PFF’s No. 6 pass-coverage cornerback and has allowed just 18-of-36 targets thrown his way to be completed. Lee’s target-share stranglehold keeps him in the WR3 discussion. He has topped 70 yards in three straight games. … Slot man Hurns has cleared 50 yards in 2-of-8 games and is scoreless since Week 3. He’s basically a touchdown-or-bust play who isn’t scoring.
This is a nightmare matchup for Philip Rivers against a Jaguars defense that has held 8-of-8 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB18 or worse while leading the NFL in sacks (35) with a league-low four TD passes allowed. … Albeit against an inept Cincinnati run game, Jacksonville’s run defense finally showed fight in last week’s Marcell Dareus debut, holding Bengals backs to a combined 16/30/1 rushing line. As the Jags have struggled to slow running games in a much bigger sample, Melvin Gordon maintains the top matchup in Los Angeles’ offense and has earned every-week RB1 treatment with an average of 124.0 total yards and five touchdowns in his last four games. … Just two enemy receivers have cleared 60 yards on the Jags, and only Antonio Brown has topped 70 against them. Keenan Allen runs 50% of his routes in the slot, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Jalen Ramsey chased him inside. I’m downgrading Allen to a high-risk WR2/3 play. … Perimeter receivers Mike Williams, Tyrell Williams, and Travis Benjamin figure to emerge from the Chargers’ bye in a full-blown rotation. Especially against Jacksonville, this is an obvious situation to avoid. … Hunter Henry’s confusingly erratic usage is an ongoing obstacle, but he probably has the most favorable matchup in Jacksonville’s pass-catcher corps against a Jaguars defense yielding the 14th-most fantasy points to tight ends. Henry remains a risky TE1 until his role re-stabilizes.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 20, Chargers 17
New Orleans @ Buffalo
Team Totals: Saints 24.5, Bills 22
Quietly among fantasy’s hottest quarterbacks, Tyrod Taylor has strung together three straight top-ten finishes since Buffalo’s bye and enters another plus spot at home against the Saints, whose defense hasn’t been truly tested in a month after consecutively facing Brett Hundley, Mitchell Trubisky, and injured Jameis Winston, who was relieved in-game by Ryan Fitzpatrick. As Buffalo’s offense matches up well with New Orleans’ perimeter-strong defense, I like Taylor’s chances of staying hot at home, where his TD-to-INT ratio is 18:4 versus 9:4 on the road since the start of last season. The Saints have given up the NFL’s sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (166), while Taylor ranks second at the position in rushing attempts (50). Taylor’s passing bread and butter is the deep ball, and New Orleans has allowed the seventh-most completions of 20-plus yards (29). Tyrod’s outlook is improved by TD scorer Kelvin Benjamin’s debut and Charles Clay’s possible return. … This is a rebound spot for LeSean McCoy, whose Week 9 results were torpedoed by game flow in Buffalo’s lopsided loss to the Jets. Fresh off ten days rest, Shady now encounters a Saints defense permitting the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to running backs, including the eighth-most receiving yards (440) to the position. As the Saints rank No. 4 in pass-defense DVOA but 28th against the run, it would be fair to call them a run-funnel defense at this point.
Taylor’s target distribution since Buffalo’s Week 6 bye: Zay Jones 21; McCoy, Deonte Thompson, Jordan Matthews 15; Nick O’Leary and Andre Holmes 10; Logan Thomas 6; Mike Tolbert 5. … This is a difficult pass-catcher corps to handicap with Kelvin Benjamin making his Bills debut and Charles Clay due back from his four-week knee injury. Benjamin has barely even practiced with Tyrod and figures to get the Marshon Lattimore treatment. I’m viewing Benjamin as a touchdown-or-bust WR3/flex play until he shows he can be trusted as more. … Slow-starting rookie Jones has come on lately, but he is dealing with ankle and knee injuries, while Benjamin and Clay’s additions threaten his target share. … Matthews figures to remain the Bills’ slot man with Benjamin and Jones outside, pushing Thompson into a No. 4, situational deep threat role. … After a lengthy absence, Clay is in prove-it, wait-and-see mode with uncertain playing time and usage in his first game back. It doesn’t help that New Orleans has allowed the NFL’s fewest catches (26) and second-fewest yards (288) to tight ends, notably limiting Cameron Brate (1/9/0), Kyle Rudolph (3/26/1), Eric Ebron (1/9/0), Julius Thomas (2/29/0), and Ed Dickson (1/8/0).
The improvement of New Orleans’ defense and running game are ongoing concerns for Drew Brees’ weekly ceiling, but his floor has been steady with 290-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in 8-of-8 games and the eighth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks at the halfway point. Playing at Ralph Wilson Stadium is always difficult for enemy offenses, but the Bills’ defense has begun showing its true colors by allowing 300-plus passing yards in three of its last four games and four-straight top-16 results to quarterbacks. In this matchup particularly, Brees is best approached as a high-floor start in season-long leagues with questionable upside. … Although Alvin Kamara logged superior Week 9 fantasy stats, Mark Ingram out-touched the dynamic rookie 17 to 16 and out-snapped Kamara 60% to 43%. Having parted with DT Marcell Dareus, Buffalo has shown run-defense vulnerability by permitting a combined 136/586/4.31/5 rushing line to running backs in its last six games. The Bills have also given up the NFL’s 12th-most catches (47) to enemy backs. Despite last week’s box score, Ingram remains an every-week RB1. Kamara is an every-week RB2 with lower touchdown probability but more PPR upside than Ingram.
Brees’ target distribution since the Week 5 bye: Michael Thomas 36; Kamara and Ted Ginn 20; Ingram 17; Brandon Coleman 9; Coby Fleener 7; Willie Snead 3. … Thomas has led the Saints in targets in 8-of-8 games and has favorable career road splits with an average stat line of 6.5/80.2/0.64 in away games versus 5.8/66.7/0.3 at the Superdome. Thomas’ Week 10 matchup is no gimme against impressive Bills rookie CB Tre’Davious White, although White has been beaten for touchdowns by Robby Anderson, A.J. Green, and Mike Evans in the last month. … The story is always the same with Ginn, who averages just 4.5 targets per game but brings to the table big-play ability that has allowed Ginn to rank 19th among NFL wide receivers in yards (480) and fifth in 20-plus-yard catches (9). Ginn remains a high-variance WR3 play whose Week 10 matchup is appealing against either banged-up Bills RCB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) or ever-burnable fill-in Shareece Wright. … The Saints’ slot receiver job reverted to a timeshare in last week’s win over the Bucs as Snead logged a year-high 30% snap rate while Coleman’s dipped to 52%. They combined for one target and can be ignored until further notice. … After averaging 23 routes run per game in the first month, Fleener has averaged 14 routes in the Saints’ last four games. Fleener hasn’t exceeded three targets in a game since the Saints’ bye and is playing 30% of the snaps.
Score Prediction: Bills 24, Saints 23
NY Jets @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: Jets 23, Buccaneers 20.5
Gunslinging longbeard Ryan Fitzpatrick of Harvard will quarterback the Bucs’ Week 10 offense against a Jets defense that has given up top-12 fantasy finishes to 7-of-9 quarterbacks faced. Never afraid to write checks his arm can’t cash, Fitzpatrick is an inviting streamer target for the Jets’ D/ST. At the same time, Fitzpatrick is worth QB1 streamer discussion in his own right. He came off the bench to produce Week 6’s QB5 result in Arizona and adds sneaky value with his legs, useful against a man-coverage New York defense yielding an AFC-high 195 rushing yards to quarterbacks. Fitzpatrick could easily be a turnover-plagued mess, but his upside shouldn’t be ignored in this potential bad-team shootout with a “revenge” narrative against FitzMagic’s former team. … Ranked No. 21 in pass-defense DVOA but shutting down the run, the Jets have been revealed as a pass-funnel team by limiting enemy running backs to a combined 186/684/3.68/4 rushing line in the last eight weeks. Doug Martin has been a disappointment since returning from suspension, but old-school coach Dirk Koetter figures to try to feature Martin early in this game to protect turnover-prone Fitzpatrick from himself. Martin is a volume-driven RB2 play.
Fitzpatrick’s 2017 target distribution: Mike Evans 10; Adam Humphries 8; Cameron Brate 7; DeSean Jackson 5; Martin, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard 2. … With Evans on suspension, Brate looks like Tampa Bay’s best bet for a Week 10 receiving score against a Jets defense surrendering the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Brate is tied with Evans for the team lead in red-zone targets (9), and Fitzpatrick noticeably looked for Brate in the middle of the field in the aforementioned Cardinals game. … Jackson figures to draw Morris Claiborne’s shadow, but it’s a matchup I think D-Jax can win. Claiborne ran 4.50 coming out of LSU and hasn’t played since Week 8 due to a foot injury. … Humphries’ usage figures to rise sans Evans, and he is an intriguing PPR option as Fitzpatrick’s second-most-heavily targeted wideout to date. The last three slot receivers to play Gang Green are Jarvis Landry (7/93/1), Mohamed Sanu (6/74/1), and Jordan Matthews (6/46/0). Jets slot CB Buster Skrine is having a rough year. … Logging 25% of the Bucs’ offensive snaps so far, third-round rookie Godwin is now a projected starter in three-receiver sets. As the Jets have given up the NFL’s fourth-most catches (108) and second-most touchdowns (11) to wide receivers, Godwin deserves serious discussion as a Week 10 punt play.
This is also a “revenge” game for Josh McCown against his former Bucs team, which this year ranks 31st in pass-defense DVOA and has given up top-14 fantasy results to five of its last seven quarterbacks faced while yielding the NFL’s fourth-highest passer rating (101.9) and third-highest completion rate (69.0). McCown has shown a solid floor and ceiling, logging top-16 finishes in six of his last eight starts with top-eight results in three of his last four. McCown’s Week 10 pocket should be clean; Tampa Bay is last in the NFL in sacks (8) and quarterback hits (34). … After Bilal Powell led the way in Week 8, Matt Forte reemerged as Gang Green’s Week 9 lead back on backfield highs in touches (18) and snaps (48%). Powell (9, 22%) was the clear No. 2, and rookie Elijah McGuire cleaned up in garbage time of the Jets’ blowout win over Buffalo. The left-for-dead Bucs have been throttled for a 120/566/4.72/6 rushing line by enemy backs in their last five games. Tampa Bay has also given up the NFL’s 11th-most receiving yards (410) to running backs. Forte’s swollen knee is the biggest obstacle to his Week 10 production. If Forte can’t go, Powell would become a borderline RB1 and McGuire a sneaky flex option. When Forte missed Weeks 4-5, Powell out-touched McGuire 31 to 25, although Powell left the second game early with a calf strain.
McCown’s Weeks 3-9 target distribution: Robby Anderson 45; Austin Seferian-Jenkins 41; Jermaine Kearse 33; Forte and Jeremy Kerley 24; Powell 15; McGuire 6. … This is a stellar matchup for white-hot Anderson, who has scored a touchdown in three straight games. Fellow perimeter receivers Stefon Diggs (8/173/2), Deonte Thompson (4/107/0, 4/57/1), Odell Beckham (7/90/0), Brandin Cooks (5/85/0), Chris Hogan (8/74/1), Michael Thomas (8/65/0), John Brown (3/63/1), Ted Ginn (4/59/1), and Kelvin Benjamin (3/39/1) have all produced useful fantasy games against the Bucs. … Seferian-Jenkins’ production has slowed down lately, but fantasy owners need to stick with him in a game where his quarterback is likely to succeed. ASJ still leads Gang Green in red-zone targets (5) and targets inside the ten (4), and this is a “revenge” game for him as well against the team that gave up on him during hard times. ASJ’s recent stats would look better had he not been robbed of touchdowns against the Patriots and Bills. … Kearse also has a great matchup, but he is much more difficult to trust with zero 50-yard games since Week 2.
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Jets 21
Minnesota @ Washington
Team Totals: Vikings 22, Redskins 20.5
The Vikings return from their bye with Case Keenum starting but Teddy Bridgewater off PUP and waiting in the wings, potentially shortening Keenum’s in-game leash and increasing his fantasy risk. Keenum has logged top-15 fantasy results in just 2-of-7 appearances, while Washington ranks a respectable 11th in pass-defense DVOA. With the Skins’ secondary back to full health after a string of early-season injuries, Keenum looks like a two-quarterback-league option only. … Although the Vikings have continued to force touches to Latavius Murray, he has topped three yards per carry in 1-of-8 games this year and has just one usable fantasy game on his 2017 resume. Murray and Jerick McKinnon both logged 20 touches in Minnesota’s pre-bye win over Cleveland, but McKinnon out-gained him 122 to 47 and out-snapped Murray 64% to 36%. Neither Vikings back has an attractive Week 10 draw against a Redskins defense holding enemy backs to 3.77 yards per carry and the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (330). Still, McKinnon’s superior big-play chops, heavier passing-game usage, and fantasy-friendlier role secure his every-week RB2 appeal. Murray has settled in as a low-floor, touchdown-dependent flex option.
Keenum’s target distribution with Stefon Diggs back in Week 8: McKinnon and Adam Thielen 10; Kyle Rudolph 7; Diggs 6; Laquon Treadwell 4; David Morgan 3; Murray and Michael Floyd 1. … Diggs runs a team-high 56% of his routes at left corners and will therefore draw stationary LCB Josh Norman more than any Vikings receiver. Diggs does face right and slot corners 44% of the time, and Norman has not shadowed in a single game this year. With Diggs back at full health and coming off the bye, I’m riding with him as a WR2 play despite a sub-optimal matchup. … Slot man Thielen will look to pick up where Doug Baldwin (7/108/1) left off against Washington’s slot coverage last week. As the NFL’s only player with five or more catches in 8-of-8 games, Thielen earned every-week WR2 treatment long ago. … The Skins have been demolished by tight ends, last week giving up 6/69/1 to Seahawks TEs and over the course of the season surrendering an NFL-high 637 yards to the position. This is a mouth-watering draw for Rudolph, who leads the Vikings in red-zone targets (8) and targets inside the ten-yard line (3).
Dealing with continued health concerns in his pass-catcher corps, Kirk Cousins draws a rough Week 10 matchup against the Vikings, who have yielded top-12 results to just 1-of-8 quarterbacks faced while ranking eighth in sacks (24) and allowing the NFL’s third-fewest points per game (16.9). Minnesota’s pass rush is an especially big concern against Washington’s beat-up offensive line, which has given up 14 sacks in its last three games after permitting just eight sacks in the initial five weeks. The Skins do have a chance to get back guards Shawn Lauvao (stringer) and Brandon Scherff (MCL), giving Cousins hope as a fringe fantasy starter. … Washington’s backfield gets an even-worse matchup against a Minnesota defense allowing the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, including 3.50 yards per carry and the league’s sixth-fewest receiving yards (267) to the position. Although Rob Kelley scored two touchdowns in last week’s win over Seattle, he played just 41% of the snaps and managed 18 yards on 14 carries without a passing-game target. Kelley is a low-floor, touchdown-or-bust flex option. This week’s matchup downgrades Chris Thompson to a low-end RB2/flex specific to PPR leagues. Thompson still led Redskins running backs in snaps (52%) last week, but his eight touches were a four-game low.
Cousins’ targets since the Skins’ Week 5 bye: Thompson 25; Jamison Crowder 24; Vernon Davis 21; Ryan Grant 18; Jordan Reed and Josh Doctson 16; Terrelle Pryor 13; Kelley 3. … Crowder (hamstring) and Reed (hamstring) both returned to limited practices this week, giving them an outside chance to return versus Minnesota. Their availabilities greatly affect the fantasy viability of Davis and Grant. Davis’ last six stat lines in games missed by Reed are 6/72/0 > 5/58/1 > 1/13/0 > 5/47/0 > 6/79/0 > 2/50/1. If Reed plays, both Redskins tight ends will be low-floor fantasy bets. … Crowder has battled hamstring and hip issues for the entire year, limiting his on-field impact. Even if he is active against the Vikings, I think he will be someone to avoid until Crowder reproves his health and effectiveness. … Not only has Doctson failed to clear 60 yards in 8-of-8 games, he is the Redskins’ likeliest wideout to draw Xavier Rhodes’ coverage. … Pryor has scored a touchdown in 1-of-8 games and hasn’t hit 25 yards since Week 4. … With Crowder on the shelf, Grant took over as Washington’s slot receiver and played a team-high 94% of the snaps. He drew only three targets, however, and will be a fringe WR4/flex option in PPR if Crowder misses again.
Score Prediction: Vikings 21, Redskins 20
Cincinnati @ Tennessee
Team Totals: Titans 22.5, Bengals 18
This is a sneaky streamer spot for Andy Dalton against the “uncommon” Titans, who haven’t seen him since Week 3 of the 2014 season. This year’s Tennessee club struggles in pass defense, ranking 22nd in DVOA while surrendering the NFL’s ninth-most touchdown passes (15) and showing minimal ability to pressure quarterbacks with the league’s third-fewest sacks (13). Dalton has four multi-touchdown-pass games this year, and three have come on the road. In a game where A.J. Green is set up for success, Dalton is an underrated Week 10 play coming off last week’s predictable debacle against Jacksonville. … The matchup is tougher for Joe Mixon against Tennessee’s pass-funnel defense, which has held enemy running backs to 3.40 yards per carry and only two rushing TDs in eight games. The Titans have allowed the NFL’s sixth-most receiving yards (439) to running backs, providing some optimism for Mixon even if he struggles on the ground. Any way you slice it, this matchup clearly favors the Bengals’ passing game. Mixon did log 16 touches on a season-high 72% snap rate in last week’s loss to the Jaguars and has earned every-week RB2 treatment in season-long leagues. He just hasn’t shown enough upside for DFS.
Dalton’s target distribution since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye: A.J. Green 15; Brandon LaFell 14; Tyler Kroft 12; Mixon 10; Josh Malone 8; Gio 6; Jeremy Hill, Alex Erickson, John Ross 1. … Ejected from last week’s loss to Jacksonville, Green enters a prime rebound spot against a Tennessee defense yielding the NFL’s 12th-most catches (98) and third-most touchdowns (10) to receivers. No one in the Titans’ secondary is capable of hanging with Green, who averages 94.1 yards per game on the road in his career versus 70.0 yards at home. We should get an “angry” version of Green, who was called out as “soft” by Jalen Ramsey and some media members this week. … LaFell plays 92% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps but has failed to reach 50 yards in 8-of-8 games. He is tough to take seriously at this point. … The Titans have played mediocre tight end defense, yielding the NFL’s 15th-most yards (442) to the position. Tennessee did give up 7/50/1 to Jack Doyle, 4/85/0 to Browns tight ends, and 10/70/0 to Ravens tight ends in its last three games. Kroft remains a low-end streamer with 2-of-8 games above 50 yards on the season.
Marcus Mariota has failed to finish as a top-12 fantasy passer in six straight starts, and in Week 10 he encounters a Bengals defense that has allowed the NFL’s tenth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks while allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (192.6) and seventh-fewest passing touchdowns (10). Mariota has underwhelmed as a passer all year long, and he hasn’t supplemented his box scores with rushing production since the season’s first month. … Coming off their Week 8 bye, the Titans kept in place an RBBC with DeMarco Murray in the lead role on 11 touches and 71% of the snaps compared to Derrick Henry’s 10 touches at a 37% playing-time clip. Neither has an appealing Week 10 matchup against a Bengals run defense that ranks No. 7 in DVOA while limiting enemy backs to 3.66 yards per carry and two rushing TDs in eight games. Banged-up Murray (knee, hamstring, shoulder) has settled in as a low-end RB2 in season-long leagues. Henry remains an uninspiring, touchdown-dependent flex.
Mariota’s post-bye target distribution: Rishard Matthews 7; Corey Davis and Delanie Walker 5; Eric Decker 4; Murray, Henry, Taywan Taylor 2. … Matthews’ matchup is less than ideal against a Bengals secondary yielding the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to enemy receivers, but Matthews’ role security keeps him playable in season-long leagues as a WR3. Even with Davis back, Matthews led all Titans wideouts in targets, playing time (81%), and production (4/70/1) coming off the bye. … Davis returned as a 75% player in last week’s win over Baltimore, running 26 routes to Matthews’ 25 and immediately reestablishing himself as the Titans’ No. 2 receiver. Davis is a higher-ceiling but lower-floor fantasy option than Matthews but usable as a boom-bust WR3/flex despite this tough draw. … Walker gutted out his ankle injury against the Ravens to play 62% of the snaps and lead Tennessee in receiving (5/71/0). He’s back in the low-end TE1 conversation against a Cincinnati defense that has played one of the NFL’s weakest tight end slates, but got rocked by Jack Doyle (12/121/1) two weeks ago and gave up 4/54/0 to Jacksonville’s barely-there tight ends last week. … Decker scored a touchdown in Week 9, but his snaps were cut considerably (44%) with Davis in the lineup, and Decker ran a season-low 17 routes.
Score Prediction: Bengals 21, Titans 20
4:05 PM ET Game
Houston @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 28.5, Texans 17.5
Fresh off last week’s overall QB1 finish in the Meadowlands, Jared Goff encounters another smash spot against the Texans, whose collapsed defense yielded Week 8’s QB1 finish to Russell Wilson and Week 9’s QB8 result to Jacoby Brissett with 300-plus passing yards for both. Houston is a pass-funnel defense, holding enemy running backs to 3.31 yards per carry but permitting the third-most yards per pass attempt (8.1) in the NFL. … Houston’s run-defense stoutness is a concern for Todd Gurley, but more important is his bellcow usage as a near-two-touchdown home favorite, setting up Gurley for an extreme-volume workload in positive game script. Leading the league in carries inside the five (12), Gurley is always a great bet to hit pay dirt. He also ranks second on the Rams in red-zone targets (5).
Goff’s Weeks 1-9 target distribution: Robert Woods 49; Cooper Kupp 47; Gurley 41; Sammy Watkins 31; Tyler Higbee 29; Gerald Everett 15; Tavon Austin 12. … I’ve been very hesitant on Watkins throughout the season, but I think this is his best chance at a blowup game. The Texans have been flamed by speedy perimeter wideouts T.Y. Hilton (5/175/2), Paul Richardson (6/105/2), and Tyler Lockett (6/121/0) since their Week 7 bye, and Watkins fits that archetype more so than any Rams pass catcher. … Woods (4.51) isn’t quite as fast as Watkins (4.43), but he’s been far more consistent with 6-of-8 games above 50 yards to Watkins’ 3-of-8. Whereas Watkins is inherently boom-bust in the DeSean Jackson role under ex-Skins OC Sean McVay, Woods is far more bankable as McVay’s version of Pierre Garcon. … Kupp has settled in as a PPR-specific, relatively touchdown-dependent WR3/flex play whose calling card is red-zone usage. Kupp runs a team-high 62% of his routes in the slot, where Houston has notably contained Doug Baldwin (6/54/0), Danny Amendola (3/48/0), Allen Hurns (3/42/0), and Eric Decker (2/13/0). … The Texans have been badly exposed in tight end coverage in recent games, but neither Higbee nor Everett is trustworthy playing in a rotation. Higbee has topped three targets in 2-of-8 games. Everett plays 29% of the snaps.
The Rams’ D/ST is one of this week’s top plays against pocket sloth Tom Savage, who absorbed eight hits and two sacks at home against the Colts last week, and now travels to L.A. to play a heating-up Rams defense that ranks sixth in sacks (25) and 11th in quarterback hits (53). Just 2-of-8 quarterbacks to face Wade Phillips’ defense have posted top-12 fantasy results. Savage has thrown one touchdown pass on 149 career attempts. … Game flow and usage are Lamar Miller’s primary Week 10 concerns as a massive road underdog who was out-carried 11 to 10 by rookie D’Onta Foreman in last week’s loss to the Colts. Foreman missed practice due to Bob McNair’s racist comments ahead of Week 8, then was apparently punished for it on game day. He regained his double-digit-touch role against Indianapolis. Both backs’ outlooks are severely diminished in what’s certain to be a far lower-scoring Texans offense.
Savage’s Week 9 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 16; Will Fuller and Bruce Ellington 8; Stephen Anderson 6; Miller 4; Foreman 1. … The Rams have allowed the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, but I’m staying confident in Hopkins based on his high-volume usage and this game’s projected negative script, which suggests Houston will be playing from behind. Hopkins has drawn 15 or more targets in three of Savage’s four career starts and remains the offensive focal point for a Texans team that has collapsed defensively. … Fuller was a near-no show (2/32/0) with Savage at the Week 9 controls. Fuller is a vertical receiver, yet “big-armed” Savage is 1-of-11 on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Fuller will remain a boom-bust WR3 the rest of the way. … C.J. Fiedorowicz is due back from his latest concussion, but his usage is unknown after two months away from the game. Fiedorowicz could perhaps become streamer worthy down the line, but he isn’t usable in his first game back.
Score Prediction: Rams 30, Texans 13
4:25 PM ET Games
Dallas @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 26, Cowboys 23
Beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium dome, Cowboys-Falcons has Week 10’s highest total (49.0) and pits Dak Prescott against a Falcons pass defense that ranks 24th in DVOA and has given up the NFL’s tenth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (129). Prescott has been fantasy’s most-dependable signal caller this year, logging top-12 production in 7-of-8 games with top-eight results in four of the last five weeks. Three straight quarterbacks to face Atlanta have logged top-12 finishes. I do think it’s fair to have concern that Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams’ ankle injuries could limit Prescott’s Week 10 upside, although Williams practiced all week and Bryant has promised he will play. Another potential negative is LT Tyron Smith’s (groin) expected absence. … As Ezekiel Elliott lost his latest court battle on Thursday, Alfred Morris is set up to start against a Falcons run defense that ranks 29th in DVOA and allows the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs. Morris’ limited passing-game value lowers his floor because he would likely lose playing time to Rod Smith and/or Darren McFadden if Dallas falls behind, but the high-scoring nature of the Cowboys’ offense and this favorable matchup make Morris immediately playable as an RB2. My not-so-bold prediction is that Smith will play more Week 10 snaps than McFadden. All three Cowboys backups should be rostered in season-long leagues to see what happens.
Prescott’s target distribution since the Cowboys’ Week 6 bye: Dez Bryant 27; Terrance Williams 15; Cole Beasley 11; Jason Witten 10; Brice Butler 4. … On the off chance Dez can’t play, Butler would become an attractive DFS option in a domed game with this week’s highest total. A 4.37 speedster at 6-foot-3, 214, Butler averages 18.6 yards per reception in three years as a Cowboy and has caught five touchdown passes from Dak in a reserve role over the past two seasons. … Bryant still seems likely to gut it out. As he runs 50% of his routes at right corners and the Falcons stay stationary in the secondary, Dez (6’2/225) will primarily match up with Falcons RCB Robert Alford (5’10/188), whom PFF has charged with the NFL’s 15th-most yards allowed (376) among 115 qualified cornerbacks. … Beasley caught two more TDs in last week’s win over Kansas City, but he has remained a small part of Dallas’ passing game outside of the red zone. Beasley hasn’t reached 25 yards since Week 2 and hasn’t reached 50 yards in 14 straight games, including playoffs. … Williams’ Week 9 game (9/141/0) was perhaps the best of his five-year career, but he suffered an ankle injury late and projects to mainly match up with LCB Desmond Trufant on Sunday. When Dez missed Weeks 4-6 last season, Williams emerged with respectable stat lines of 4/44/1 > 5/70/0 > 4/75/0, so he will be a worthy WR3 option in the event Bryant can’t play in Atlanta. … Fast at linebacker and solid at safety, the Falcons have allowed the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. I think Witten is best approached as a touchdown-or-bust Week 10 play.
Matt Ryan’s 2017 season has been a disappointment relative to his far-above-expectation 2016, but he is again a worth fantasy investment in this domed potential shootout against the Cowboys, who have given up top-15 results to five of their last seven quarterbacks faced. Dallas has yielded the NFL’s tenth-most touchdown passes (14) and eighth-highest passer rating (95.5). Expectations for Ryan need to be reset to prior career levels, when Ryan was a solid-if-non-prolific fantasy scorer. Still, Ryan has logged top-14 finishes in 5-of-8 starts and should be approached as a high-floor QB1 option. His ceiling simply isn’t what it was last year. … Devonta Freeman regained sizable advantages in touches (15) and snaps (68%) over Tevin Coleman (6, 32%) in last week’s loss to Carolina and remains the running back to own in Atlanta despite a slow month-long run. Dallas presents an unimposing matchup after surrendering a combined 135/603/4.47/3 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last seven games. Freeman’s RB1 legitimacy is fair to question when he hasn’t topped 15 touches in a game since Week 5, but he should stay locked into fantasy lineups regardless in a possible shootout with a stranglehold on Falcons lead-back work. … Coleman is always a volatile flex option averaging 9.9 touches per game to Freeman’s 16.7.
Ryan’s target distribution in the last three weeks: Julio Jones 31; Mohamed Sanu 23; Austin Hooper 13; Freeman 11; Taylor Gabriel 7; Coleman and Justin Hardy 4. … Jones set a season high for yards (118) in last week’s loss to Carolina, only to drop a would-be game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. It is promising that Julio’s targets-per-game average has improved to 9.5 in the last month after he drew just 7.5 in the first four weeks. The Cowboys have allowed the NFL’s eighth-most fantasy points to receivers. … A big chunk has gone to slot receivers Larry Fitzgerald (13/149/1), Jamison Crowder (9/123/0), Cooper Kupp (5/60/1), and Sterling Shepard (7/44/0), which bodes well for Sanu, who runs 62% of his routes inside. Sanu has cleared 65 yards and/or hit pay dirt in five of his last six games and should be teed up as a confident WR3 play. … Dallas had played stingy tight end defense before getting shredded by Chiefs TEs for 8/76/1 in last Sunday’s win over Kansas City, providing some optimism for Hooper as a streamer. Hooper’s targets have been all over the place since Atlanta’s Week 5 bye (9 > 1 > 6 > 6) but he plays 85% of the snaps and runs 30 routes per game. This game’s shootout potential enhances Hooper’s outlook.
Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Cowboys 23
NY Giants @ San Francisco
Team Totals: Giants 22.5, 49ers 19.5
Albeit in a battle of teams that have combined for one win, this is a sneaky game for box-score filler between clubs that rank first (SF) and sixth (NYG) in pace of play and both play sieve-like defense. With Sterling Shepard back to full strength and Evan Engram enjoying a historical rookie year, Eli Manning has just enough weapons in a mouth-watering matchup to warrant long-shot streamer and/or cheap DFS discussion. Five of the last seven quarterbacks to face San Francisco have logged top-ten fantasy results, exceptions being Carson Palmer – who threw for 357 yards and was the QB14 – and Drew Stanton, who threw multiple touchdown passes for just the fourth time in his ten-year career, finishing as last week’s QB19. … Still missing DE Arik Armstead (hand) and trying to nurse back Solomon Thomas (MCL), the 49ers have been gashed for a 102/495/4.85/3 rushing line in their last three games, including Adrian Peterson’s 159-yard Week 9 eruption. Orleans Darkwa paced the Giants’ backfield in touches (18) and snaps (47%) in last week’s blowout loss to the Rams while Wayne Gallman (9, 25%) operated as the clear No. 2 back and Shane Vereen (28%, 3) was No. 3. I think Darkwa is an underrated RB2 in this cupcake matchup. Gallman still leads the Giants in red-zone carries (8) and is a darkhorse, desperation flex play.
Manning’s target distribution with Sterling Shepard back last week: Evan Engram 10; Shepard 9; Tavarres King 6; Vereen 4; Roger Lewis 3; Darkwa and Rhett Ellison 2; Gallman 1. … This is a blowup spot for Engram against a 49ers defense that has been rocked for tight end lines of 7/102/0 (Redskins), 5/61/1 (Cowboys), 7/69/1 (Eagles), and 3/39/1 (Cardinals) in its last four games, losing starting safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt to broken forearms along the way. Tartt had served as the 49ers’ tight end stopper to this point. … Shepard returned from his ankle injury to log 93% of the Giants’ Week 9 snaps and should be a locked-in fantasy starter the rest of the way. Shepard is New York’s best wide receiver bet for targets, and the 49ers have yielded the NFL’s eighth-most yards (1,360) to the position. … Perimeter wideouts King and Lewis are both worth matchup-based dart-throw discussion. King out-targeted Lewis in last week’s loss to the Rams, but Lewis ran 32 routes to King’s 28 and is just as playable in deeper leagues and/or as a DFS punt. I would side with King over Lewis if forced to choose between them based on King’s superior production. Manning targeted King twice in the end zone last week.
Coming off a 21-touch effort on 76% of the snaps in last week’s loss to Arizona, Carlos Hyde is the top fantasy play on San Francisco’s side against a Giants run defense that ranks 25th in DVOA and coughed up 104 total yards with two touchdowns to Todd Gurley in Week 9. Taking his all-purpose game to new heights, Hyde has remained productive even in negative scripts by ranking second among all NFL backs in targets (57) and third in catches (40). … Even if it hasn’t been reflected on the field behind putrid pass protection, C.J. Beathard has earned starter treatment in two-quarterback leagues with three straight top-18 fantasy results, including last week’s QB13 finish buoyed by a career-high 294 passing yards and a rushing score. As Beathard is running for his life, he is averaging 4.7 scrambles for 28.7 rushing yards in three NFL starts. The Giants’ defense has given up if their Week 9 performance against Jared Goff was any indication, incessantly allowing Rams receivers and tight ends to get wide open on the backend. They have yielded top-12 results to 6-of-8 quarterbacks faced, including five straight top-ten games.
Beathard’s Weeks 6-9 target distribution: Hyde 34; Marquise Goodwin 22; George Kittle 17; Trent Taylor, Matt Breida, and Aldrick Robinson 15; Kendrick Bourne 10; Garrett Celek 8. … Goodwin’s big-play potential and enhanced post-Pierre Garcon role give him boom-bust WR3 appeal against a Giants secondary permitting the NFL’s fourth-most 20-plus-yard completions (31) and sixth-most 40-plus-yard gains (6). … As Kittle (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 10, Celek should have tight end duties all to himself against a New York defense that has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in a league-record nine straight games. After Kittle and Cole Hikutini (knee, I.R.) exited last week’s loss, Celek logged season highs in routes run (31) and snap rate (74%). He should be a near-full-time player this week. … Slot man Taylor (broken rib) is out indefinitely, so San Francisco’s three-receiver set will be rounded out by Robinson and Bourne. Robinson played the most slot snaps of the group after Taylor left and figures to draw most of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie inside with Bourne outside. Goodwin would seem to be the likeliest 49ers receiver to be shadowed by Janoris Jenkins, although the Giants could easily play “sides” at cornerback. As Beathard has been a checkdown machine, all 49ers wide receivers are Hail Mary plays.
Score Prediction: Giants 24, 49ers 20
Sunday Night Football
New England @ Denver
Team Totals: Patriots 27, Broncos 19
As no NFL team is better than the Patriots at exploiting opponent weaknesses, a pass-first plan should be expected against a Broncos defense that ranks No. 2 in run-defense DVOA but a middling 15th against the pass due largely to Denver’s inability to generate pressure. The Broncos rank a disappointing 17th in sacks (19) and a putrid 31st in quarterback hits (35), providing enemy signal callers with clean pockets. A top-12 fantasy passer in six of his last seven games, Tom Brady returns from his bye with 300-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in seven straight weeks. … James White looks like the Patriots’ safest Week 10 backfield bet with target counts of 16 and 8 in New England’s last two meetings with Denver. This year, White ranks second among NFL running backs in receptions (43). … In two games entering the bye, Rex Burkhead logged chronological snap rates of 18% > 31% with touch totals of 7 > 11. Albeit risky with no guarantees on his role in a four-man committee, Burkhead is at least worthy of flex-play discussion. … One-dimensional grinder Mike Gillislee is off the Week 10 board against a Broncos defense allowing just 3.43 yards per carry to enemy backs. Gillislee is scoreless since Week 2 and hasn’t drawn a passing-game target all season. … Dion Lewis remains the Pats’ nominal lead back with rising touch counts of 9 > 11 > 14 > 17 leading into the open date. Since Lewis appears to have displaced Gillislee as New England’s primary scoring-position runner, Lewis offers the highest touchdown ceiling in this running back corps.
This is a massive Rob Gronkowski smash spot against a Broncos defense yielding the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Even with Zach Ertz (hamstring) inactive last week, Denver still got rinsed by Eagles fill-in tight ends Trey Burton and Brent Celek (5/80/1). … The Broncos do not use shadows at cornerback; they are an all-stationary secondary. Albeit still far from a great one, Brandin Cooks draws New England’s premier wide receiver matchup against RCB Bradley Roby, at whom Cooks projects to run 55% of his routes. Cooks ranks ninth among NFL wideouts in receiving yards (563), while Roby has the lowest PFF coverage grade among Denver’s cornerbacks. … Danny Amendola has the toughest draw against slot CB Chris Harris. Fellow slot men Nelson Agholor (2/36/0), Keenan Allen (3/41/0), and Cole Beasley (4/33/0) have all failed in Broncos matchups over the last two months. … Chris Hogan (shoulder) is not expected to play, leaving Phillip Dorsett as New England’s probable third receiver in a projected matchup with Broncos LCB Aqib Talib. Dorsett is not a dart-throw risk I’d be willing to take this week. … The Patriots claimed Martellus Bennett off waivers from the Packers on Thursday, upgrading their tight end room. Bennett’s Week 10 availability is uncertain; he was missing time with a shoulder injury in Green Bay. While he helps New England’s roster, Bennett is unlikely to become a fantasy option in 2017.
Beyond desperate two-quarterback-league scenarios, Brock Osweiler has proven more useful in the fantasy realm as a signal caller to start defenses against rather than get cute streaming. Including playoffs, Osweiler has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 7-of-41 career starts (17%) with one career 300-yard passing game. … The Patriots have struggled in run defense this year, but Denver’s three-back committee renders each of its members low-floor flex options regardless of opponent. No Broncos back reached double-digit touchdowns in last week’s blowout loss to Philadelphia. C.J. Anderson held a small lead in snaps (35%) over Devontae Booker (34%) and Jamaal Charles (31%) in what amounted to a near-even three-way timeshare. … Demaryius Thomas dominated targets (12) in Osweiler’s first start, but he is now dealing with a hamstring injury, and historically New England has had Thomas’ number on receiving lines of 2/12/0 > 7/91/0 > 1/36/0 in these clubs’ last three meetings. With plus-sized Stephon Gilmore back for New England and likely to man up on Demaryius, he is best approached as a boom-bust WR2/3 play. … Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) didn’t look right in his Week 9 return, managing one catch on five targets and sitting on the bench helmet-less for most of the second half against the Eagles. Sanders is a high-risk WR3 option. … AJ Derby caught 1-of-3 targets for 11 yards in Osweiler’s Week 9 start and appears safe to ignore. This pass-catcher corps is one to fade rather than bank on with fantasy plays.
Score Prediction: Patriots 23, Broncos 13
Monday Night Football
Miami @ Carolina
Team Totals: Panthers 24.5, Dolphins 15.5
Monday night’s game is a smash spot for Cam Newton, who has logged top-ten fantasy results in four of his last six starts and now faces a pathetic Dolphins pass defense that ranks 30th in DVOA while yielding the NFL’s second-highest completion rate (69.9%) and third-highest passer rating (102.6). The plus passing-game draw buoys Cam’s floor, and his persistent scrambling significantly raises his ceiling with at least nine rushing attempts in four straight games. Newton leads all NFL quarterbacks with a very-nice 69 scrambles on the season; next closest is Tyrod Tayor at 50. Cam is my favorite odds-relative bet to finish as this week’s fantasy QB1. … Christian McCaffrey took over as Carolina’s feature back in last week’s win over Atlanta, logging season highs in snap rate (82%), carries (15), touches (20), and rushing yards (66) in a breakthrough game, while Jonathan Stewart lost two fumbles. McCaffrey’s performance was promising ahead of a Week 10 date with Miami, which has surrendered a combined 95/447/4.71/3 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last four games, including Alex Collins and Marshawn Lynch’s season-best efforts in Weeks 8-9. If McCaffrey’s usage holds, he will be an every-week RB1 the rest of the way. Stewart will stay involved, but he is never more than a low-floor, touchdown-or-bust option.
Cam’s target distribution sans Kelvin Benjamin: Devin Funchess 7; McCaffrey 6; Curtis Samuel 5; Russell Shepard 2; Ed Dickson and Kaelin Clay 1. … Funchess indeed took over as Carolina’s No. 1 wideout in last week’s first post-Benjamin game, leading the Panthers in targets on 74% of the snaps. At least until Greg Olsen (foot) returns – expected in Week 12 – Funchess should be approached as a volume-driven, every-week WR2. Nothing about the Dolphins’ cornerback unit is imposing. … Samuel is a work in progress as a 21-year-old hybrid player, but his Week 9 snap rate (75%) was easily a season high, and Samuel is clearly being shoehorned into the Panthers’ No. 2 wideout role. With 4.31 speed, Samuel will inevitably pop up for a big play in the near future. Your guess is as good as mine as to when it will occur. As for his Week 10 outlook, it is concerning Samuel missed practice time with an ankle injury. … Early-season tease Dickson was held catch-less in last week’s win over the Falcons and has topped five targets just once all year. He remains scoreless through nine games. With that said, Dickson’s matchup makes him at least worthy of discussion. The Dolphins have been helpless against tight ends, permitting the NFL’s second-most receptions (53) to the position. They got ravaged by Jared Cook (8/126/0) last Sunday night.
Albeit in a far-softer matchup than the Dolphins draw on Monday night, early returns on last week’s post-Jay Ajayi performance against the Raiders were that it loosened up Miami’s offense and created easier completions for Jay Cutler, removing Ajayi’s passing-game drain and allowing plus receiving backs Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams to work in tandem. Cutler looked far more comfortable in a quicker-hitting, pass-first offense en route to season highs across the board. I’m not yet ready to trust Cutler as a streamer or DFS play, but he is a locked-in two-quarterback-league starter whose progress we need to monitor. Week 10 opponent Carolina has continued to show pass-funnel tendencies by yielding top-14 results to five of its last seven quarterbacks faced, exceptions being Bears rookie game manager Mitchell Trubisky in Week 7 and injured Jameis Winston in a wind-impacted Week 8 game. … Coach Adam Gase did not hold Drake’s Week 9 lost fumble against him. Drake reentered shortly thereafter and wound up leading Miami’s backfield in touches (15), snaps (55%), routes run (22), and total yards (104) over Williams (13, 45%, 17, 61). Both saw six targets. After teeing off on Oakland, however, Dolphins backs encounter a much-tougher Monday night draw against the Panthers, who hold enemy backs to 3.58 yards per carry and rank third in run-defense DVOA. Carolina has yielded the NFL’s seventh-most catches (50) to running backs, giving Drake some hope as a low-end RB2 and Williams as a flex option.
Cutler’s post-Ajayi target distribution: DeVante Parker and Julius Thomas 8; Jarvis Landry 7; Williams and Drake 6; Kenny Stills 4; Anthony Fasano 2. … Back from his high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, Parker hobbled around for much of the second half. He has a concerning Week 10 draw against James Bradberry, the top cornerback in a zone-based Panthers defense that has allowed the NFL’s 11th-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (23) despite not having had their bye. Downfield plays are Parker’s bread and butter. I would start Parker as a WR3 in season-long leagues, but I think there is some reason for caution. … Miami’s best pass-catcher matchup goes to Landry against a Panthers secondary that has struggled in the slot, where nickel back Captain Munnerlyn has PFF’s No. 89 coverage grade among 115 qualifiers. Historically not a touchdown scorer, Landry is finding the paint regularly this year by leading the Dolphins in red-zone targets (7) and targets inside the ten (5). … Thomas was the main beneficiary of Miami’s revised offense in last week’s loss with season bests across the board (6/84/1). Whereas the Raiders are regularly gashed by tight ends, however, the Panthers have allowed the NFL’s eighth-fewest catches (32) and seventh-fewest yards (364) to the position. Thomas is a high-risk, fringe streamer play.
Score Prediction: Panthers 28, Dolphins 17