Week 10 Rankings

Thursday, November 9, 2017

The Raiders’ nearly nonexistent defense sparked Jay Cutler to a QB5 Week 9. The Panthers won’t be nearly as forgiving, but like Keenum, Cutler’s weapons keep him in the QB2 ranks in a rough streaming landscape. … Eli Manning hasn’t been great this season, but truth be told, he hasn’t been one of the Giants’ bigger problems. He has a viable path to two touchdowns against a 49ers D coughing up the fifth most quarterback fantasy points. … Jacoby Brissett is coming off his best start of the year, but will probably need a rushing touchdown to provide value against the Steelers. ... Good: Blake Bortles is averaging 295 yards over his past two games. Bad: He’s thrown for more than one touchdown one time all season. Maybe he offers Week 10 floor. There’s still scant upside. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has left the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over human tackling dummy C.J. Beathard against the Giants. … Philip Rivers is a weekly threat for 40 attempts, but the Jags have literally allowed four passing touchdowns. … Beyond Rivers it’s Beyond The Wall. It’s difficult to remember a more dispiriting bottom of the barrel.

Kirk Cousins has been having a typically solid year, though he has been held to one touchdown over his past two starts. Cousins is always a good bet for multiple scores, but the Vikings are almost as tough of a matchup as last week’s Seahawks. … Week 9 snapped a streak of four straight multi-TD starts for Josh McCown . The pillow-soft Tampa defense should get him back on track. … In his one extended appearance of 2017, Ryan Fitzpatrick generated three touchdowns and two picks on 32 attempts against the Cardinals. Even without Mike Evans , it’s no secret what he’s going to do against his former club: Throw. Only seven teams are surrendering more quarterback fantasy points than Gang Green. … Andy Dalton is averaging just 15 completions over his past three starts. With the league’s No. 32 running game (by yards), the Bengals are having a hard time sustaining drives. Tennessee is an average matchup through the air. … Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has been cleared for game action, but Case Keenum will remain the starter for the time being. Keenum has seven passing touchdowns through seven games. It’s probably only a matter of time before Teddy takes over. Keeping Keenum in the QB2 mix for Week 10 is his full stable of weapons and the laughably bad situations behind him.

Tyrod Taylor is coming off by far his best fantasy effort of the season, but it was all about garbage time in the Bills’ surprise blowout loss to the Jets. Encouragingly, Taylor has completed over 70 percent of his passes in back-to-back games, as well as score his first two rushing touchdowns. With Kelvin Benjamin set to debut this week and Charles Clay (knee) poised to return, Taylor will have his best setup of 2017 against a Saints defense that’s allowed the sixth most quarterback rushing yards. … Opposing Taylor will be Drew Brees , who’s had just one three-touchdown effort. On the other hand, Brees’ infamous home/road splits seem to have disappeared as the Saints have gone more run heavy. They own a 7:11 TD:INT ratio, but the Bills are allowing the seventh most weekly passing yards (250). … Marcus Mariota is “all the way up” to six passing touchdowns. Although he’s been serviceable on the real-life gridiron, it’s been a disastrous year for Mariota in fantasy. A huge part of it has been his lack of rushing attempts since injuring his hamstring in Week 4. Coach Mike Mularkey agrees, and has proclaimed the training wheels will come off for Week 10. The Bengals have allowed over five yards per carry to enemy QBs.

Cam Newton is averaging just 185 yards passing over his past four starts, but has stayed (barely) afloat in fantasy thanks to a weekly 63 on the ground during that timespan. As the Panthers seemed to expect, the offense looked crisper in Kelvin Benjamin ’s Week 9 absence. The Dolphins are an attackable matchup. … Will Ben Roethlisberger finally have his first three-touchdown game? The Colts’ Vontae Davis -less passing defensive got a one-week reprieve from portable cactus Tom Savage , but is still allowing the second most weekly passing yards (280). With JuJu Smith-Schuster emerging as a reliable weapon behind Antonio Brown , Big Ben’s best 2017 football is probably in front of him. … Matt Ryan finally had back-to-back multi-touchdown games, and is coming off his first 300-yard effort since Week 1. Although not quite breaking, the Cowboys’ pass defense is doing plenty of weekly bending. … Jared Goff has been 100 percent matchup dependent this season. He has another beauty in the Texans’ injury-ruined defense. The Texans just served up a QB8 effort to previously struggling Jacoby Brissett . Goff is the QB12 even though he’s averaging just 18 weekly completions. That’s insane efficiency.

QB Notes: The Seahawks’ offense suffered a massive Week 9 setback against the Redskins, but Russell Wilson still managed to get his numbers, thanks in no small part to 10/77 on the ground. Since his awful first two games, Wilson has finished, in order: QB2, QB4, QB20, QB5, QB2 and QB3. That’s, uhh, not bad. The Cardinals are quietly surrendering the fourth most quarterback fantasy points. … It always feels harrowing having Matthew Stafford ranked this high, but the QB9 on the season has mostly produced in his solid 2017 spots. Tied for 30th in passing touchdowns allowed (16), the Browns are a pristine Week 10 matchup. Stafford is coming off his most efficient game of the year against a defense permitting a 68.8 completion percentage. … Dak Prescott has posted at least three touchdowns in 5-of-8 starts, including five of his past six. He has rushing scores in 4-of-8 appearances. That’s a ridiculous floor/ceiling combo, one the fading Falcons won’t stop. Of note is Dez Bryant ’s (knee, ankle) health. … The Broncos are still allowing the fourth fewest weekly passing yards, but have been decked for 16 aerial scores in eight games. There’s zero need to fade Tom Brady coming off the Patriots’ bye week.

There’s zero reason to expect the formula to change against the Packers, a collapsing team allowing the fourth most running back fantasy points. With Brett Hundley shaping up to be an even bigger liability than Trubisky, Howard is looking at a near-perfect game flow setup for a home game where the Bears are 5.5-point favorites (as of Thursday afternoon). The RB9 by average points, Howard will offer Week 10 ceiling to go along with his bankable floor.

Week 10 Quarterbacks





Week 10 Running Backs





RB Notes: Le'Veon Bell is averaging 29 touches. No one who has played at least 13 games has averaged more than 28 this decade, and only 2014 DeMarco Murray averaged more than 25. … Regardless of the outcome of his Thursday hearing, Ezekiel Elliott appears on track to play. If he does not, Alfred Morris will take the lead in a three-man committee that should also include Rod Smith and Darren McFadden. Only Morris would be playable in fantasy leagues. … Averaging 128 yards from scrimmage, Todd Gurley has been held below 96 just once. … Thanks to an ankle injury, bye and poor concept of time, Leonard Fournette will begin Sunday’s game having not taken a carry in 28 days. It’s not the worst thing, as the layoff should help Fournette remain fresh down the stretch against a soft slate of run defenses. … Coming off a shocking dud against the Jets, LeSean McCoy has had 10 days to rest up for a nice matchup with a Saints run defense permitting 4.71 yards per carry.





Even though he had an excellent Week 8, the Chargers’ Week 9 bye probably came at a good time for Melvin Gordon, who seems to be listed with a different injury each week. With the Jags completely erasing the pass, Gordon will be the primary means of moving the ball against a defense allowing 125 rushing yards per game and 4.87 yards per carry. … There’s been a levee break along the Giants’ “defense.” The G-Men’s Week 9 “performance” will go down in infamy as one of the softest efforts in recent memory. Carlos Hyde is all but assured of clearing 20 touches for the second consecutive game. … Alvin Kamara’s 16-touch, 152-yard, two-touchdown Week 9 was the best game of his already impressive rookie season. And yet, he was still out-touched (17-16) and out-snapped (36-26) by Mark Ingram. Averaging 7.32 yards per touch, Kamara is for real, and here to stay. But so is Ingram. Coach Sean Payton has a wonderful thing going in his backfield. He’s not going to change the formula. Ingram is a weekly RB1, while Kamara is an RB2 who will sometimes find himself in the RB1 ranks. This is one of those weeks.





There’s been a variety of reasons at play, but Devonta Freeman hasn’t cleared 12 carries since Week 4. That was also the last time he scored. Freeman’s slump hasn’t coincided with an Alvin Kamara-like eruption from Tevin Coleman. The Falcons have just been playing bad football. Allowing 4.40 yards per carry and hemorrhaging running back receiver production (52/431/2 in eight games), the Cowboys are a potential get-right matchup in a game with a 50.5 over/under. That’s if Freeman’s knee cooperates. … Adrian Peterson’s 37 carries against the 49ers were the most ever for a back over the age of 30. He’s had two excellent games as a Cardinal and one sub-par one. The Seahawks have stiffened against the run, but AD should have a usable game on Thursday Night Football. … With Kelvin Benjamin gone and the Panthers more run- and spread-committed, Christian McCaffrey had far and away his best game as a pro, setting new highs in both counting and rate categories. The Panthers seemed to have found a way to create space for their space back. With Jonathan Stewart fading to oblivion, McCaffrey will be given every opportunity to get a hot streak going against the Dolphins.





The Texans need Lamar Miller more than ever, but with Tom Savage making it impossible to sustain drives, Miller’s floor is lower than his ceiling is high. … Jerick McKinnon is averaging 106 yards from scrimmage and 5.36 yards per touch in four games since Dalvin Cook’s injury. Even with Latavius Murray remaining stubbornly involved on early downs, McKinnon has an RB2 floor to go along with his RB1 ceiling. … The Giants re-committed to Orleans Darkwa coming out of their bye week. His 18 touches were the second most of his career. He out-snapped Wayne Gallman 32-17. Even on the road, the 49ers are a mouthwatering matchup. … It’s become a disappointingly typical Doug Martin season, with consistency hard to come by. That being said, Week 9 was an outlier in the touch department. It was the first time in five games Martin got the ball fewer than 14 times. He should hit the over on that at home against the Jets. … Joe Mixon has at least 14 touches in five of his past six games. With Jeremy Hill (ankle) sidelined, Mixon’s workload will remain bankable.





DeMarco Murray (knee) will be playing at less than 100 percent health yet again. It’s a situation he’s rarely excelled in this season. Only his projected workload is keeping him in the RB2 ranks. … Although his 22 touches were his second most of the season, Ameer Abdullah had a disastrous Week 9, putting the ball on the ground twice inside the Packers’ 30-yard line, including at the one-yard line. He’s likely to revert to the 14-15 touch range vs. Cleveland. … The Dolphins’ backfield unfolded mostly as expected against the Raiders. Kenyan Drake should continue to offer more upside than Damien Williams, though the workloads will remain similar. … The Patriots’ backfield will be especially volatile coming off a bye, but Dion Lewis had command of early downs going into it. … Aaron Jones was the Packers’ best player in Brett Hundley’s first start. So naturally he was immediately thrust into a timeshare for the second. With the Pack seeming likely to employ more hurry up, it’s probably not coachspeak that Jones and Ty Montgomery will form an even rotation. … Thomas Rawls’ season-high for touches is 12. With Eddie Lacy sidelined, he shouldn’t have much trouble surpassing that against the Cardinals. Good luck getting anything out of it. Returning once again from his ankle troubles, C.J. Prosise needs a wait-and-see week.

Week 10 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown is on pace for his third 1,600-yard season in four years. … Julio Jones seems to always be playing through something. This week it’s a “lower leg injury,” in the words of coach Dan Quinn. He seems more likely than not to suit up against the Cowboys. Jones has two 99-yard games in the past three weeks. … Limited to seven catches for 74 yards over his past three games, Brawlin’ A.J. Green has an exploitable matchup in a Titans D that’s given up a ton of huge fantasy efforts to enemy wideouts. … Michael Thomas has caught fewer than five passes just once all season, and fewer than seven once in his past six games. Fantasy owners are probably tired of hearing it, but one of these weeks, it’s all going to come together. … Averaging 10 targets over his past four games, Doug Baldwin will be doing short-week battle with a Cardinals secondary that’s struggled to defense the slot. … DeAndre Hopkins’ two highest targeted games have actually been Tom Savage’s starts. Including last season, Hopkins has at least 15 looks in three of Savage’s four career starts.





Golden Tate has gone at least 7/90 in three straight games. Briean Boddy-Calhoun is having a decent year in the slot for the Browns, but battling a hamstring issue, will have a tough time hanging with the darting Tate. … Dez Bryant is trying to get over knee and ankle injuries. He appears to be genuinely questionable to suit up against the Falcons. … Browns No. 1 CB Jason McCourty (ankle) could return from his two-game absence to do battle with Marvin Jones. Even if he does, he will have a hard time keeping up with a big-play threat averaging 6/110/1 over his past three appearances. … The Broncos have continued to mostly secure enemy wideouts, but sprung a significant Week 9 leak against Alshon Jeffery. Likely to have the ball all evening, Tom Brady will figure out a way to get Brandin Cooks his yardage. … Adam Thielen has caught at least five passes in 8-of-8 games. He also finally found the end zone in Week 8 before the Vikings’ bye. Stationed in the slot, he should mostly avoid Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland in Washington.





Someone who won’t be able to avoid Norman and Breeland is Stefon Diggs. It’s a tough matchup, but coming off the Vikings’ bye, Diggs should be as healthy as he’s been in some time. One of the NFL’s most natural playmakers, Diggs offers monster upside any time he’s close to 100 percent. … Although his target average didn’t increase, Devin Funchess posted a season-high 86 yards in Carolina's first game without Kelvin Benjamin. The Dolphins are one of the softest matchups for rival receivers. … The one thing Brock Osweiler seemed capable of doing in Week 9 was locking onto Demaryius Thomas. Coming off their bye, maybe the Patriots will continue to improve against the pass. They’re still silver plattering the second most receiver fantasy points. … Allowing the second fewest is the Steelers. T.Y. Hilton’s monster upside makes him impossible to drop any lower, but his odds of hitting it will be lower than usual. … With a touchdown in each of his past three games, Robby Anderson is the WR9 by average points over the past three weeks. Jeremy Kerley’s suspension and Austin Seferian-Jenkins’ regression should help stabilize Anderson’s floor. Kerley’s absence has Jermaine Kearse back on the WR3/4 borderline.





Yes, the 97-yard touchdown helped, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is all the way up to WR13 status by average points, and is No. 2 in yards per target (11.78). The Colts’ secondary is mostly made up of swinging gates. … DeVante Parker has at least 69 yards in 4-of-4 healthy appearances. … Always boom or bust, DeSean Jackson’s boom odds will increase with Mike Evans sidelined, even though Ryan Fitzpatrick will be filling in for Jameis Winston. The Jets seem likely to again be without No. 1 CB Morris Claiborne (foot). … Sure to be low owned in DFS leagues, No. 1 Giants WR Sterling Shepard could be a sneaky play against the 49ers’ league-worst secondary. … Like Tom Savage with DeAndre Hopkins, Drew Stanton figures to remain locked onto Larry Fitzgerald, but the targets will be low quality against the Seahawks’ still-stingy pass defense. … Averaging 33 yards over his past two games, Jarvis Landry is a last-gasp WR2 with DeVante Parker back in the fold. … No. 1 Rams WR Robert Woods has gone 4/59 in four straight games. The Texans have been rolling out the welcome mat for wideouts.





Ted Ginn leads the NFL with 13.33 yards per target. He's hit 60 yards in four straight games. … The matchup is right for Emmanuel Sanders on paper, but still battling through his ankle injury, hay is unlikely to be made with Brock Osweiler. … Averaging a modest 54 yards over his past four games, Keenan Allen couldn’t have a worse matchup in the Jaguars. … Marqise Lee has gone at least 4/72 in three straight games, though Casey Hayward looms for Sunday. … The Packers’ post-Aaron Rodgers offense is having a difficult time getting Jordy Nelson targets. Brett Hundley seems more comfortable with Davante Adams dumpoffs/Randall Cobb trickeration. Nelson gets the (slight) benefit of the doubt because, well, he’s Jordy Nelson. … Set Kelvin Benjamin’s weekly Bills over/under at 4/40 for now. … For whatever reason, Cooper Kupp is tied for second in red zone targets (13). … Sammy Watkins, who has been healthy all year, is tied for 121st in total targets (31). … If Paul Richardson plays, he’ll be flipping coins with Tyler Lockett. … Corey Davis is ticketed for more snaps. He could be a WR2 this time next month. … Curtis Samuel and Zay Jones both showed enough in Week 9 to earn “big play dart throw” status.





Week 10 Tight Ends





TE Notes: A rested Rob Gronkowski comes off bye averaging 5/73. He’s scored in 4-of-7 appearances, and has five total touchdowns. He’s still the king. … Evan Engram is averaging 5/71 on 10 targets in three games since Odell Beckham was lost for the season, scoring each week in the process. Even with Sterling Shepard back in the fold, Engram is the Giants’ No. 1 receiver. … The TE4 by average points over the past five weeks, Jimmy Graham is all the way up to fourth in red zone targets (12). That’s two more than any other tight end. Graham’s scoring pace has really picked up over the past month. … Cameron Brate is coming off his first real dud since Week 1, but has an excellent situation and matchup. With Mike Evans suspended, targets will have to be funneled Brate’s way. He’ll be getting said targets against a Jets D allowing the fifth most tight end fantasy points.





Jack Doyle has drawn at least seven targets in five straight games, averaging a whopping 10 in that timespan. After a few early hiccups, he has gotten on the same page with Jacoby Brissett, who has begun to find his tight end more and more often as he’s worked to get rid of the ball faster. … Kyle Rudolph is another tight end who has gotten on the same page with his fill-in quarterback. The Golden Domer is averaging six catches on eight targets over his past four games. The Redskins have been extremely vulnerable up the seam. … Always playing at less than full health, Delanie Walker is one of the league’s most underrated warriors. With 12/134 over his past two games, Walker is coming off his best stretch of the year. Somehow yet to score in 2017, Walker is overdue to find the end zone. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had some rough touchdown luck of late — a brutal OPI call, and an even worse replay review have cost him scores — but he has just 10/69 total over his past three games. The pace should pick back up, but ASJ hasn’t established upside.





Charles Clay (knee) is tentatively expected to return this week. Tentatively. … Vernon Davis has averaged six catches for 65 yards in Jordan Reed’s two absences this season. A third is expected on Sunday. … Hunter Henry stunningly played just 35-of-56 snaps in Week 8 before the Chargers’ bye. It was his lowest snap percentage since Week 4. Expect (another) correction for this weekend’s favorable-ish matchup with the Jags. … Quietly the TE10 by average points, Tyler Kroft is averaging 47 yards since Tyler Eifert went down. … Austin Hooper seems to be learning to coexist with Mohamed Sanu, averaging 4/42 over his past two games. … Eric Ebron continues to get out-snapped by Darren Fells, but has been showing signs of life as a receiver, posting 93 yards over his past two games. Only the Giants and Broncos are allowing more fantasy points to opposing tight ends than the Browns. … Suddenly the 49ers’ starting tight end, Garrett Celek has legit sleeper/streamer appeal his target-starved team against the seam weak Giants. … Dion Sims could blunder into looks for the Bears.





