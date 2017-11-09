Week 10 Rankings

Patrick Daugherty

Thursday, November 9, 2017


Jordan Howard is averaging 23 carries across six games since his confusing usage in Weeks 1 and 2. That number jumped all the way to 27 in the three weeks before the Bears’ bye. With desperate coach John Fox trying to both hold onto his job and break in Mitchell Trubisky, he has committed to Howard as the engine of his offense.


There’s zero reason to expect the formula to change against the Packers, a collapsing team allowing the fourth most running back fantasy points. With Brett Hundley shaping up to be an even bigger liability than Trubisky, Howard is looking at a near-perfect game flow setup for a home game where the Bears are 5.5-point favorites (as of Thursday afternoon). The RB9 by average points, Howard will offer Week 10 ceiling to go along with his bankable floor.  


1 Russell Wilson at ARZ -
2 Matthew Stafford vs. CLE -
3 Dak Prescott at ATL -
4 Tom Brady at DEN -
5 Cam Newton vs. MIA -
6 Ben Roethlisberger at IND -
7 Matt Ryan vs. DAL -
8 Jared Goff vs. HOU -
9 Tyrod Taylor vs. NO -
10 Drew Brees at BUF -
11 Marcus Mariota vs. CIN -
12 Kirk Cousins vs. MIN -
13 Josh McCown at TB -
14 Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. NYJ -
15 Andy Dalton at TEN -
16 Case Keenum at WAS -
17 Jay Cutler at CAR -
18 Eli Manning at SF -
19 Jacoby Brissett vs. PIT -
20 Blake Bortles vs. LAC -
21 C.J. Beathard vs. NYG -
22 Brock Osweiler vs. NE -
23 Philip Rivers at JAC -
24 Mitchell Trubisky vs. GB -
25 Brett Hundley at CHI -
26 DeShone Kizer at DET -
27 Drew Stanton vs. SEA -
28 Tom Savage at LAR -


QB Notes: The Seahawks’ offense suffered a massive Week 9 setback against the Redskins, but Russell Wilson still managed to get his numbers, thanks in no small part to 10/77 on the ground. Since his awful first two games, Wilson has finished, in order: QB2, QB4, QB20, QB5, QB2 and QB3. That’s, uhh, not bad. The Cardinals are quietly surrendering the fourth most quarterback fantasy points. … It always feels harrowing having Matthew Stafford ranked this high, but the QB9 on the season has mostly produced in his solid 2017 spots. Tied for 30th in passing touchdowns allowed (16), the Browns are a pristine Week 10 matchup. Stafford is coming off his most efficient game of the year against a defense permitting a 68.8 completion percentage. … Dak Prescott has posted at least three touchdowns in 5-of-8 starts, including five of his past six. He has rushing scores in 4-of-8 appearances. That’s a ridiculous floor/ceiling combo, one the fading Falcons won’t stop. Of note is Dez Bryant’s (knee, ankle) health. … The Broncos are still allowing the fourth fewest weekly passing yards, but have been decked for 16 aerial scores in eight games. There’s zero need to fade Tom Brady coming off the Patriots’ bye week.


Cam Newton is averaging just 185 yards passing over his past four starts, but has stayed (barely) afloat in fantasy thanks to a weekly 63 on the ground during that timespan. As the Panthers seemed to expect, the offense looked crisper in Kelvin Benjamin’s Week 9 absence. The Dolphins are an attackable matchup. … Will Ben Roethlisberger finally have his first three-touchdown game? The Colts’ Vontae Davis-less passing defensive got a one-week reprieve from portable cactus Tom Savage, but is still allowing the second most weekly passing yards (280). With JuJu Smith-Schuster emerging as a reliable weapon behind Antonio Brown, Big Ben’s best 2017 football is probably in front of him. … Matt Ryan finally had back-to-back multi-touchdown games, and is coming off his first 300-yard effort since Week 1. Although not quite breaking, the Cowboys’ pass defense is doing plenty of weekly bending. … Jared Goff has been 100 percent matchup dependent this season. He has another beauty in the Texans’ injury-ruined defense. The Texans just served up a QB8 effort to previously struggling Jacoby Brissett. Goff is the QB12 even though he’s averaging just 18 weekly completions. That’s insane efficiency.


Tyrod Taylor is coming off by far his best fantasy effort of the season, but it was all about garbage time in the Bills’ surprise blowout loss to the Jets. Encouragingly, Taylor has completed over 70 percent of his passes in back-to-back games, as well as score his first two rushing touchdowns. With Kelvin Benjamin set to debut this week and Charles Clay (knee) poised to return, Taylor will have his best setup of 2017 against a Saints defense that’s allowed the sixth most quarterback rushing yards. … Opposing Taylor will be Drew Brees, who’s had just one three-touchdown effort. On the other hand, Brees’ infamous home/road splits seem to have disappeared as the Saints have gone more run heavy. They own a 7:11 TD:INT ratio, but the Bills are allowing the seventh most weekly passing yards (250). … Marcus Mariota is “all the way up” to six passing touchdowns. Although he’s been serviceable on the real-life gridiron, it’s been a disastrous year for Mariota in fantasy. A huge part of it has been his lack of rushing attempts since injuring his hamstring in Week 4. Coach Mike Mularkey agrees, and has proclaimed the training wheels will come off for Week 10. The Bengals have allowed over five yards per carry to enemy QBs.


Kirk Cousins has been having a typically solid year, though he has been held to one touchdown over his past two starts. Cousins is always a good bet for multiple scores, but the Vikings are almost as tough of a matchup as last week’s Seahawks. … Week 9 snapped a streak of four straight multi-TD starts for Josh McCown. The pillow-soft Tampa defense should get him back on track. … In his one extended appearance of 2017, Ryan Fitzpatrick generated three touchdowns and two picks on 32 attempts against the Cardinals. Even without Mike Evans, it’s no secret what he’s going to do against his former club: Throw. Only seven teams are surrendering more quarterback fantasy points than Gang Green. … Andy Dalton is averaging just 15 completions over his past three starts. With the league’s No. 32 running game (by yards), the Bengals are having a hard time sustaining drives. Tennessee is an average matchup through the air. … Teddy Bridgewater (knee) has been cleared for game action, but Case Keenum will remain the starter for the time being. Keenum has seven passing touchdowns through seven games. It’s probably only a matter of time before Teddy takes over. Keeping Keenum in the QB2 mix for Week 10 is his full stable of weapons and the laughably bad situations behind him.


The Raiders’ nearly nonexistent defense sparked Jay Cutler to a QB5 Week 9. The Panthers won’t be nearly as forgiving, but like Keenum, Cutler’s weapons keep him in the QB2 ranks in a rough streaming landscape. … Eli Manning hasn’t been great this season, but truth be told, he hasn’t been one of the Giants’ bigger problems. He has a viable path to two touchdowns against a 49ers D coughing up the fifth most quarterback fantasy points. … Jacoby Brissett is coming off his best start of the year, but will probably need a rushing touchdown to provide value against the Steelers. ... Good: Blake Bortles is averaging 295 yards over his past two games. Bad: He’s thrown for more than one touchdown one time all season. Maybe he offers Week 10 floor. There’s still scant upside. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has left the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo to start over human tackling dummy C.J. Beathard against the Giants. … Philip Rivers is a weekly threat for 40 attempts, but the Jags have literally allowed four passing touchdowns. … Beyond Rivers it’s Beyond The Wall. It’s difficult to remember a more dispiriting bottom of the barrel.           


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
