Week 9: AFC Targets & Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Javorius Allen (6, 5, 4, 11, 3, 8), Benjamin Watson (6, 4, 8, 5, 4, 10), Jeremy Maclin (6, 8, 0, 0, 5, 9), Mike Wallace (10, 3, 5, 1, 0, 7), Breshad Perriman (4, 3, 2, 0, 2, 7), Nick Boyle (5, 2, 3, 3, 4, 0), Chris Moore (0, 0, 7, 8, 0, 4), Michael Campanaro (6, 1, 5, 3, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Alex Collins (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1),





Carries: Javorius Allen (2, 21, 10, 6, 17, 7), Alex Collins (9, 12, 15, 10, 18, 13), Terrance West (4, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (0, 2, 2, 1, 2, 1), Mike Wallace (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Nick Boyle (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Chris Moore (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 10, 0, 0, 4, 1), Terrance West (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 3, 0, 0, 2, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vince Mayle (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-68-1, 0, 3-22-0, 4-62-0, 4-45-1), Jaylen Hill (0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 0, 0), Jimmy Smith (1-14-0, 1-3-0, 0, 3-19-0, 2-12-0, 2-6-0), Lardarius Webb (2-21-0, 3-37-0, 2-32-0, 2-42-0, 4-28-0, 0), Marlon Humphrey (4-56-0, 3-33-0, 0, 0, 5-49-0, 0)

Observations: Ben Watson led all tight ends in routes run (47) and tied with Evan Engram for a position-high in targets (10) in Week 9. Watson may finally be healthy after playing 89 percent of the snaps. Buck Allen saw eight targets in this game (7-44-1), but reports are that Terrance West and Danny Woodhead are slowly making their way back, which may make this backfield quite crowded with those three plus Alex Collins.





Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (3, 9, 0, 7, 7, 1), Zay Jones (5, 6, 0, 9, 5, 7), Charles Clay (7, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (2, 0, 0, 3, 4, 8), Andre Holmes (1, 1, 0, 3, 4, 3), Nick O'Leary (0, 6, 0, 2, 3, 5), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 10), Mike Tolbert (0, 3, 0, 1, 1, 3), Logan Thomas (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 3)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (20, 19, 0, 23, 27, 12), Mike Tolbert (8, 3, 0, 3, 4, 4), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (0, 3, 0, 2, 3, 1), Zay Jones (0, 3, 0, 1, 0, 1), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jordan Matthews (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Logan Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, 1, 0, 4, 7, 1), Mike Tolbert (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (1-16-0, 0, 0, 4-42-0, 0, 0), Greg Mabin (0, 1-20-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (3-26-0, 1-5-0, 0, 6-61-0, 5-35-0, 0), Shareece Wright (2-15-0, 7-65-0, 0, 5-90-1, 4-69-0, 1-13-0), Tre'Davious White (4-18-0, 3-131-1, 0, 2-35-1, 3-26-0, 3-37-1)

Observations: LeSean McCoy had just 12 carries, but he was in and out of this game with a groin injury. They also were trailing substantially in this game, which also affected his workload throughout. Deonte Thompson led the team with 10 targets, followed by Jordan Matthews (eight), and Zay Jones (seven), however, it’s a rarity that Tyrod Taylor will attempt 40 passes like he did on Thursday night. Kelvin Benjamin will also be active heading into Week 10 which will leave the targets thinner for the receiving group.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (7, 13, 0, 6, 8, 2), Brandon LaFell (3, 8, 0, 7, 5, 2), Tyler Kroft (7, 5, 0, 4, 6, 2), Joe Mixon (4, 0, 0, 3, 3, 4), Giovani Bernard (4, 2, 0, 3, 2, 1)





Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 15, 0, 7, 11, 13), Jeremy Hill (6, 4, 0, 4, 4, 0), Giovani Bernard (3, 2, 0, 3, 2, 1)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (0, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0), A.J. Green (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Tyler Kroft (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 3, 0, 2, 2, 2), Jeremy Hill (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-29-0, 4-36-1), Darqueze Dennard (2-9-0, 3-26-0, 0, 4-69-1, 7-48-0, 2-22-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (2-12-0, 0, 0, 1-19-0, 2-19-0, 6-93-0)

Observations: Jeremy Hill was announced inactive for this game and Joe Mixon played a season-high 92 percent of snaps. Mixon led the Bengals with 49 percent of their offensive looks (13 carries, four targets), but he struggled overall with just 46 total yards. He salvaged his day with a rushing touchdown. Nobody on the receiving team saw more than four targets, but their usage should be skewed as A.J. Green was ejected for starting a brawl.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (7, 10, 3, 5, 7, 5), Ricardo Louis (6, 9, 8, 7, 4, 6), David Njoku (4, 2, 3, 5, 5, 7), Seth DeValve (5, 4, 4, 3, 4, 3), Rashard Higgins (6, 4, 4, 2, 3, 1), Kenny Britt (10, 8, 0, 0, 5, 0), Isaiah Crowell (3, 2, 3, 2, 6, 6)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (12, 7, 16, 12, 17, 11), Duke Johnson (2, 4, 6, 5, 7, 6)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Seth DeValve (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Britt (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 4), Duke Johnson (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 1-9-0, 1-8-0, 0, 0, 3-49-0), Jamar Taylor (6-157-1, 1-21-0, 4-70-1, 3-45-1, 1-8-0, 6-41-0), Jason McCourty (5-51-0, 4-40-0, 5-22-0, 2-19-1, 0, 0), Mike Jordan (0, 1-9-0, 0, 0, 2-23-0, 3-34-0)

Observations: Bye.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (5, 0, 14, 6, 9, 12), Emmanuel Sanders (5, 0, 8, 0, 0, 5), Bennie Fowler (2, 0, 8, 5, 6, 2), A.J. Derby (6, 0, 4, 7, 4, 3), C.J. Anderson (4, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 6, 4, 3, 3), Jamaal Charles (1, 0, 3, 4, 1, 4)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (20, 0, 9, 10, 15, 9), Jamaal Charles (5, 0, 5, 4, 8, 4), Devontae Booker (3, 0, 1, 2, 6, 6)





RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0), Demaryius Thomas (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Emmanuel Sanders (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Anderson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jamaal Charles (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (2-12-0, 0, 0, 1-2-0, 2-38-0, 4-64-2), Bradley Roby (2-16-0, 0, 1-6-0, 2-19-0, 1-19-0, 5-53-0), Chris Harris Jr. (3-33-0, 0, 0, 3-64-1, 1-5-0, 2-36-0)

Observations: Game script issues likely led the Broncos’ diverse backfield reps as C.J. Anderson (36 percent), Devontae Booker (34 percent), and Jamaal Charles (30 percent), all saw near-equal snap usage. If this trend continues, their backfield will be close to unusable.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 12, 4, 0, 11, 16), Bruce Ellington (4, 3, 3, 0, 4, 8), Will Fuller (6, 3, 5, 0, 8, 8), Ryan Griffin (5, 4, 8, 0, 2, 0), Lamar Miller (5, 3, 4, 0, 3, 4), D'Onta Foreman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Lamar Miller (19, 15, 15, 0, 21, 10), D'Onta Foreman (13, 4, 12, 0, 0, 11), Will Fuller (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 3), Will Fuller (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (5, 3, 0, 0, 3, 0), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Will Fuller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (1-28-0, 2-56-0, 2-3-0, 0, 3-16-0, 2-62-1), Kareem Jackson (3-27-0, 9-106-1, 1-20-0, 0, 5-109-0, 3-27-0), Kevin Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 6-90-1, 3-33-0)





Observations: With Tom Savage under center, Lamar Miller and D’Onta Foreman saw similar usage. Miller saw 13 touches, to Foreman’s 11. While their workload was similar, Miller still played 73 percent of the snaps compared to Foreman’s 28 percent. Foreman’s workload may be a continuing trend with Savage under center. DeAndre Hopkins saw 16 targets on Sunday, but only seven of them were deemed catchable (PFF).

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (6, 9, 4, 8, 7, 9), Jack Doyle (7, 0, 11, 7, 14, 9), Kamar Aiken (5, 7, 4, 3, 5, 2), Donte Moncrief (3, 3, 7, 4, 1, 2), Frank Gore (3, 4, 3, 0, 4, 4), Marlon Mack (0, 1, 2, 6, 5, 0)





Carries: Frank Gore (12, 14, 10, 9, 16, 17), Marlon Mack (0, 9, 2, 5, 11, 9)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 3, 0, 0, 3, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: Robert Turbin (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Chris Milton (0, 0, 0, 1-52-0, 0, 0), Kenny Moore II (0, 0, 0, 1-15-0, 0, 0), Nate Hairston (1-5-0, 0, 2-14-0, 5-96-0, 0, 4-43-0), Pierre Desir (0, 0, 0, 0, 2-25-1, 6-86-1), Rashaan Melvin (4-28-1, 5-48-0, 4-51-0, 0, 0, 1-10-0), Vontae Davis (5-101-0, 3-45-0, 2-14-0, 3-17-0, 3-49-1, 0)





Observations: The combination of matchup and T.Y. Hilton’s indoor/outdoor splits aligned in this game as he racked up 175 and yards two touchdowns on a team-high nine targets. Per the RotoViz adjusted yards per attempt app (AY/A), Jacoby Brissett is averaging a 12.16 AY/A when throwing Hilton’s direction.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (3, 4, 10, 6, 0, 12), Allen Hurns (10, 3, 3, 8, 0, 4), Keelan Cole (6, 1, 2, 3, 0, 5), Marcedes Lewis (4, 2, 2, 3, 0, 6), Chris Ivory (3, 0, 10, 0, 0, 4), Leonard Fournette (5, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 4)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (24, 28, 21, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (9, 8, 2, 17, 0, 20), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 9, 0, 11), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Marcedes Lewis (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Allen Hurns (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Leonard Fournette (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Chris Ivory (1, 1, 0, 5, 0, 7), Leonard Fournette (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (4-55-0, 1-18-0, 2-25-0, 4-47-0, 0, 1-19-0), Aaron Colvin (2-18-0, 10-59-0, 3-35-0, 2-13-0, 0, 1-9-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-16-0, 5-100-0, 3-36-0, 4-38-0, 0, 1-6-0)





Observations: Leonard Fournette was a surprise inactive after he violated team rules. As a result, Chris Ivory led the backfield with 49 percent of their snaps and 31 percent of their offensive looks. Marqise Lee led them 12 targets, and he now leads them 23 percent target share and 37 percent of their air yards over the last six weeks. Fournette will be back in Week 10 to eat against this porous Chargers run defense.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (8, 11, 7, 5, 10, 9), Tyreek Hill (6, 6, 7, 8, 6, 4), Kareem Hunt (4, 4, 6, 4, 5, 5), Albert Wilson (4, 3, 0, 2, 1, 0), Charcandrick West (5, 2, 1, 0, 2, 6), Demarcus Robinson (0, 1, 5, 8, 1, 2), Chris Conley (4, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 1, 4, 1, 0, 3)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (21, 29, 9, 18, 22, 9), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 4), Charcandrick West (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (4, 2, 2, 0, 2, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Kenneth Acker (0, 0, 0, 0, 5-69-0, 4-52-0), Marcus Peters (4-71-2, 2-28-1, 4-26-0, 1-5-0, 1-4-0, 5-103-0), Phillip Gaines (1-13-0, 2-43-0, 5-100-1, 5-61-0, 0, 0), Steven Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-48-0, 5-34-2), Terrance Mitchell (2-17-0, 4-94-3, 4-88-0, 6-95-2, 0, 0)





Observations: With Albert Wilson (hamstring) ruled out, Demarcus Robinson played 98 percent of the snaps, but he saw just two targets (sigh). For the second game in a row, Kareem Hunt was held under 100 total yards from scrimmage. He saw just 14 looks in this game (nine carries, five targets) and Hunt hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3. The Chiefs are on bye in Week 10.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (9, 11, 12, 9, 7, 5), Melvin Gordon (2, 3, 8, 12, 4, 2), Tyrell Williams (7, 6, 2, 3, 1, 6), Travis Benjamin (8, 5, 3, 1, 1, 9), Hunter Henry (0, 3, 8, 7, 5, 2), Antonio Gates (5, 5, 3, 1, 1, 2), Austin Ekeler (1, 2, 6, 2, 4, 1), Branden Oliver (6, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2), Dontrelle Inman (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (17, 10, 20, 25, 18, 14), Branden Oliver (8, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 1, 4, 1, 7, 2), Travis Benjamin (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 0), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 2, 4, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Branden Oliver (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 0, 5, 5, 4, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (1-17-0, 2-17-0, 5-119-2, 1-7-0, 0, 2-18-0), Desmond King (2-16-0, 3-57-0, 0, 4-35-0, 4-21-0, 2-12-0), Trevor Williams (1-7-0, 2-21-0, 2-16-0, 2-30-1, 3-26-0, 1-14-0)





Observations: Bye.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 10, 14, 11, 12, 7), Kenny Stills (3, 2, 4, 9, 10, 4), DeVante Parker (8, 1, 0, 0, 0, 8), Julius Thomas (4, 4, 5, 4, 3, 8), Damien Williams (2, 2, 3, 3, 2, 6), Kenyan Drake (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 6)





Carries: Damien Williams (1, 3, 4, 2, 0, 7), Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 0, 0, 6, 9)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Julius Thomas (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries:





Inside 5 Carries:





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bobby McCain (10-97-0, 1-0-0, 3-12-0, 1-15-0, 1-34-1, 2-5-0), Cordrea Tankersley (6-36-1, 5-41-0, 1-13-0, 2-47-2, 1-27-0, 2-41-0), Xavien Howard (4-43-0, 2-14-0, 6-91-1, 0, 3-19-0, 1-16-0)









Observations: The snap share between Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake was essentially equal. Drake played 37 snaps to Williams’ 30 snaps and Drake saw 15 touches to Williams’ 13. Each running back was also used in the passing game, as they each saw six targets and six receptions. However, Williams, garnered just 14 rushing yards on seven carries (69 for Drake). Drake is likely the safer option, but it’s a full-on timeshare.

New England Patriots





Targets: Rob Gronkowski (10, 5, 0, 10, 7, 9), Brandin Cooks (7, 6, 8, 9, 5, 8), Chris Hogan (6, 9, 11, 4, 6, 7), James White (1, 12, 9, 7, 5, 6), Danny Amendola (5, 7, 8, 5, 4, 6), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 7), Dion Lewis (3, 1, 2, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (12, 12, 12, 10, 8, 11), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15), James White (5, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 4), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Chris Hogan (2, 3, 1, 0, 1, 1), Rob Gronkowski (2, 1, 0, 3, 0, 1), James White (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Danny Amendola (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (1, 2, 2, 0, 2, 3), James White (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 3, 1, 1, 2, 2), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (0, 3-35-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnson Bademosi (0, 0, 0, 3-39-0, 3-31-0, 4-53-0), Jonathan Jones (5-69-1, 1-3-0, 2-49-0, 2-35-0, 0, 0), Malcolm Butler (2-10-0, 5-55-1, 4-84-0, 3-98-1, 5-44-1, 1-24-1), Patrick Chung (0, 0, 0, 0, 7-53-0, 2-26-0), Stephon Gilmore (4-54-0, 2-53-1, 4-34-0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: Bye.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (6, 5, 12, 5, 6, 5), Jermaine Kearse (7, 4, 4, 4, 5, 6), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (4, 8, 11, 5, 5, 2), Matt Forte (0, 0, 8, 5, 7, 4), Jeremy Kerley (5, 4, 3, 4, 3, 0), Bilal Powell (5, 5, 0, 2, 3, 0), Elijah McGuire (2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1), Lawrence Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (21, 2, 0, 9, 14, 9), Elijah McGuire (10, 11, 10, 3, 1, 13), Matt Forte (0, 0, 9, 7, 4, 14), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Kearse (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), , Matt Forte (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (4-57-0, 2-46-1, 3-40-0, 8-122-3, 0, 8-55-0), Darryl Roberts (1-10-0, 0, 2-22-0, 1-29-0, 2-69-0, 6-86-1), Juston Burris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-22-0, 5-38-1), Morris Claiborne (0, 7-84-0, 5-74-0, 3-19-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Josh McCown only had to throw 20 times in this game, but now Robby Anderson has a touchdown in three-straight games. Over the last four weeks, Matt Forte is leading this backfield with 51 percent of the running back snaps and 14.3 touches per game. Forte also received the only carry from inside the five-yard line Thursday night. Most of Elijah McGuire’s work came when they were just trying to kill time at the office. Forte is the most trustworthy of this bunch.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (8, 2, 6, 19, 10, 9), Jared Cook (8, 6, 3, 7, 5, 9), Michael Crabtree (0, 8, 10, 7, 10, 4), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 1, 4, 10, 1), Seth Roberts (5, 4, 3, 6, 0, 2), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 4, 4, 7, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, 1, 1, 3, 4, 0), Marshawn Lynch (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (9, 12, 13, 2, 0, 14), Jalen Richard (2, 9, 2, 9, 5, 5), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 3, 9, 6, 4), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (2-35-0, 0, 5-49-0, 4-109-1, 0, 0), Dexter McDonald (1-1-0, 2-21-0, 4-58-0, 2-14-0, 4-36-1, 7-84-1), Sean Smith (4-35-0, 3-114-0, 0, 0, 2-6-0, 1-6-0), T.J. Carrie (1-10-0, 5-48-0, 3-9-0, 5-87-1, 4-28-0, 7-41-0)





Observations: Jared Cook compiled a team-high eight receptions against the Dolphins and led the Raiders with 126 receiving yards. Over the last six weeks he’s seen 6.3 targets per game, which is the fourth-most among tight ends during that span. Since Week 4, Cook ranks sixth among tight ends in routes run (172), fourth in targets (38), second in receiving yards (375) and second with 2.18 yards per route run (PFF).

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (14, 9, 19, 10, 10, 10), LeVeon Bell (7, 6, 10, 6, 3, 3), Juju Smith-Schuster (6, 4, 6, 3, 3, 10), Martavis Bryant (8, 5, 8, 3, 2, 0), Jesse James (4, 3, 5, 0, 0, 3), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (15, 35, 15, 32, 35, 25), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 2), Juju Smith-Schuster (2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), LeVeon Bell (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Jesse James (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (4, 8, 2, 5, 10, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (1, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (1-0-0, 4-30-0, 3-25-0, 2-73-1, 2-25-0, 4-70-0), Joe Haden (0, 5-48-0, 0, 1-5-0, 0, 4-65-0), Mike Hilton (1-10-0, 1-7-0, 0, 2-2-0, 2-25-0, 2-12-0), William Gay (0, 1-5-0, 0, 1-29-0, 1-22-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: Bye.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Rishard Matthews (8, 6, 4, 6, 0, 7), Delanie Walker (7, 5, 8, 10, 0, 5), Eric Decker (2, 6, 9, 2, 0, 4), DeMarco Murray (2, 5, 4, 4, 0, 2), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (7, 14, 12, 18, 0, 9), Derrick Henry (6, 4, 19, 13, 0, 8), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Corey Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 3), DeMarco Murray (0, 1, 4, 4, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-42-1, 2-15-0, 2-25-0, 4-50-0, 0, 7-36-0), Brice McCain (2-36-0, 0, 2-32-0, 0, 0, 1-16-0), LeShaun Sims (6-43-1, 3-14-0, 2-35-0, 3-24-0, 0, 2-18-0), Logan Ryan (4-57-0, 1-6-0, 1-7-0, 0, 0, 3-26-1)





Observations: In his first game back from his hamstring injury, Corey Davis played 75 percent of the snaps and saw five targets, tied with Delanie Walker for the second-most on the team. In his two healthy games, Davis has 15 targets and eight receptions. Hopefully, he doesn’t suffer any setbacks going forward because he should be in store for some constant usage going forward.







