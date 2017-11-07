Week 9: NFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (7, 10, 11, 3, 0, 9), Andre Ellington (14, 10, 1, 0, 0, 3), Jaron Brown (12, 6, 1, 5, 0, 1), John Brown (7, 7, 4, 4, 0, 4), J.J. Nelson (4, 6, 1, 5, 0, 2), Jermaine Gresham (3, 2, 2, 3, 0, 3), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 4), Chris Johnson (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 26, 11, 0, 37), Kerwynn Williams (1, 3, 3, 0, 0, 2), Andre Ellington (5, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0),

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jermaine Gresham (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jaron Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Andre Ellington (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), , Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 8), Kerwynn Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Patrick Peterson (2-34-0, 2-26-0, 0, 0, 0, 3-77-0), Tramon Williams (0, 0, 1-41-0, 6-62-0, 0, 2-39-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-52-0, 1-1-0, 3-42-0, 4-56-1, 0, 2-23-0)

Observations: With Drew Stanton at the helm, the Cardinals fed Adrian Peterson with a career-high 37 carries. Peterson took advantage with 159 yards on the ground. With the game in hand, Peterson played 59-of-77 offensive snaps, while Andre Ellington played just 14 snaps. Earlier in the season, Ellington gained all is value through the passing game as the Cardinals had often been trailing. He can likely be dropped unless you need the running back depth. Larry Fitzgerald led the team with nine targets in their first game without Carson Palmer, while everyone else saw four targets or less.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (4, 0, 7, 13, 6, 12), Mohamed Sanu (3, 0, 0, 10, 7, 3), Austin Hooper (7, 0, 9, 1, 6, 6), Taylor Gabriel (5, 0, 8, 2, 1, 4), Devonta Freeman (2, 0, 4, 3, 3, 5), Tevin Coleman (6, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (18, 0, 9, 12, 12, 11), Tevin Coleman (9, 0, 9, 6, 14, 5), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 4, 2, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 3, 1, 1), Austin Hooper (2, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Taylor Gabriel (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (4, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Tevin Coleman (1, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (1-6-0, 0, 3-21-0, 4-26-0, 4-33-0, 4-54-0), Desmond Trufant (1-9-1, 0, 3-28-1, 2-21-0, 3-55-1, 2-38-0), Robert Alford (2-26-0, 0, 2-16-0, 5-85-0, 3-43-0, 3-26-0)

Observations: Devonta Freeman has been frustrating this season as he has 12 or fewer carries in the Falcons’ last four games. He started the season hot with five rushing touchdowns in the first four games, but he has now been held out of the end zone in every game since Week 6. He still out-touched Tevin Coleman 15:6 and saw 29 percent of their team’s offensive looks, but his overall market share of looks is down this season.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 7, 14, 9, 7, 6), Devin Funchess (9, 8, 9, 8, 6, 7), Kelvin Benjamin (4, 6, 13, 6, 7, 0), Ed Dickson (4, 5, 8, 5, 5, 2), Russell Shepard (1, 2, 6, 3, 1, 2), Curtis Samuel (0, 2, 0, 1, 3, 5), Jonathan Stewart (1, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (14, 18, 8, 14, 11, 11), Christian McCaffrey (6, 3, 4, 7, 4, 15), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 3), Devin Funchess (3, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 3, 0, 1, 1, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 4),

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (2-51-0, 1-5-0, 0, 0, 3-42-0, 0), Daryl Worley (0, 2-12-0, 3-23-1, 0, 3-18-0, 1-6-1), James Bradberry (5-51-0, 2-19-0, 3-43-0, 1-8-0, 5-60-0, 7-129-0), Kevon Seymour (1-8-0, 1-8-0, 2-52-0, 1-70-0, 1-19-0, 3-48-0)

Observations: With Jonathan Stewart losing two early fumbles, Christian McCaffrey set a season-high in touches and snap-rate on Sunday. McCaffrey trounced his average 2.4 yards per carry with 66 yards on 15 carries (4.4 yards). With his receiving game involvement, McCaffrey led the Panthers with 34 percent of their offensive looks in Week 9. Through nine weeks he leads the Panthers in targets (72), receptions (54) and is second on the team in receiving yards (406). With Kelvin Benjamin gone, Curtis Samuel played 75 percent of the snaps, while Russell Shepard played 58 percent. Samuel will likely be a safer bet for volume, but McCaffrey and Devin Funchess will garner the most usage.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (4, 4, 1, 3, 3, 3), Zach Miller (3, 2, 7, 3, 3, 2), Kendall Wright (0, 4, 5, 3, 0, 8), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 0, 1, 0, 5), Dion Sims (0, 1, 4, 4, 0, 5), Josh Bellamy (0, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Markus Wheaton (2, 3, 4, 0, 0, 0), Benny Cunningham (3, 0, 4, 0, 0, 1), Tanner Gentry (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Tre McBride (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 5)

Carries: Jordan Howard (23, 18, 19, 36, 21, 23), Tarik Cohen (12, 6, 6, 14, 0, 4), Benny Cunningham (0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Bellamy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Sims (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (5, 1, 0, 3, 2, 4), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (3-21-0, 2-10-2, 3-24-0, 2-13-0, 1-18-0, 4-87-0), Kyle Fuller (7-82-0, 3-57-0, 4-47-1, 5-43-0, 2-22-0, 2-75-0), Prince Amukamara (1-7-1, 0, 2-20-0, 1-8-0, 3-62-0, 2-32-0)

Observations: Bye.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (13, 8, 0, 10, 6, 11), Jason Witten (2, 10, 0, 4, 5, 1), Terrance Williams (6, 3, 0, 3, 3, 9), Cole Beasley (6, 6, 0, 2, 3, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 2, 0, 3, 2, 0), Brice Butler (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 3), Alfred Morris (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (21, 29, 0, 26, 33, 27), Alfred Morris (2, 2, 0, 2, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (0, 2, 0, 3, 2, 0), Jason Witten (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 2), Brice Butler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (5, 7, 0, 8, 4, 6), Alfred Morris (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 0, 0, 3, 2, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (2-15-0, 4-42-1, 0, 3-21-0, 4-72-0, 1-10-0), Jourdan Lewis (1-19-0, 3-31-1, 0, 4-54-0, 2-26-1, 0), Orlando Scandrick (3-19-1, 3-36-0, 0, 2-25-0, 6-58-0, 5-85-1)

Observations: Dez Bryant led the Cowboys with 33 percent of their target share on Sunday (11 targets), but Terrance Williams led them with nine receptions and 141 yards. This game was a bit of an anomaly for Williams as he had seen fewer than six targets in six of his eight games this season while failing to top more than 50 yards receiving in all six of those games. His 141 receiving yards were a career-high. It should be noted that Bryant hurt his ankle near the end of this game and never returned, though it isn’t believed to be serious.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (5, 8, 7, 0, 8, 9), Marvin Jones (5, 8, 14, 0, 11, 11), Theo Riddick (2, 5, 7, 0, 2, 4), Eric Ebron (4, 4, 3, 0, 6, 4), T.J. Jones (5, 4, 9, 0, 8, 2), Ameer Abdullah (4, 1, 2, 0, 3, 1)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (20, 10, 14, 0, 11, 21), Theo Riddick (4, 2, 2, 0, 4, 5), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 0, 3, 0, 4, 2), Darren Fells (0, 2, 2, 0, 2, 0), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Golden Tate (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), T.J. Jones (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 5), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-43-0, 5-71-2, 3-30-1, 0, 2-13-0, 2-17-0), DJ Hayden (2-20-0, 2-1-0, 3-42-0, 0, 0, 2-14-0), Nevin Lawson (1-24-0, 3-36-0, 0, 0, 3-66-0, 2-21-0), Quandre Diggs (1-6-0, 1-7-0, 3-25-0, 0, 3-120-1, 1-10-0)

Observations: Ameer Abdullah garnered a season-high 21 carries as the Lions won this game quite handily. However, he fumbled twice (losing one of them), so it’ll be interesting to see if that affects his workload going forward. Marvin Jones now leads the Lions with 9.2 targets per game over their last six games, boasting 23 percent of their target share and 38 percent of their market share of air yards. Jones is now the WR14 in PPR leagues.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (5, 11, 10, 5, 0, 10), Jordy Nelson (7, 4, 10, 4, 0, 7), Randall Cobb (4, 5, 3, 4, 0, 5), Martellus Bennett (7, 3, 4, 3, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 3, 2, 0, 1), Geronimo Allison (0, 2, 2, 2, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 1, 4, 5, 0, 5)

Carries: Aaron Jones (13, 19, 12, 17, 0, 5), Ty Montgomery (5, 0, 10, 4, 0, 5), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (3, 3, 3, 0, 0, 1), Jordy Nelson (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Martellus Bennett (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (4, 4, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (2-7-1, 1-10-1, 1-23-0, 3-46-0, 0, 2-28-1), Davon House (0, 1-2-1, 0, 3-18-0, 0, 6-93-1), Josh Hawkins (3-30-0, 1-8-0, 8-86-0, 1-6-0, 0, 0), Kevin King (3-36-0, 2-9-0, 0, 5-143-1, 0, 3-55-0)

Observations: In the two games with Brett Hundley, Davante Adams leads the Packers with 15 targets, followed by Jordy Nelson (11), and Randall Cobb (nine). Ty Montgomery (24) out-snapped Aaron Jones (20) for the first time since Jones took over the backfield. As game script fell apart for the run game, each running back saw just five carries, but Jones did see five targets compared to Montgomery’s single target. As Montgomery gets healthier, it’s possible the Packers try and smooth out their workloads. Jones had been averaging 16.8 touches per game over their previous four games.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (6, 8, 7, 7, 0, 5), Cooper Kupp (7, 8, 3, 10, 0, 5), Todd Gurley (8, 4, 1, 8, 0, 3), Sammy Watkins (2, 4, 4, 5, 0, 2), Tyler Higbee (6, 8, 3, 3, 0, 2), Gerald Everett (3, 3, 3, 0, 0, 2), Tavon Austin (2, 5, 0, 2, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Carries: Todd Gurley (23, 14, 23, 22, 0, 16), Malcolm Brown (1, 0, 3, 11, 0, 15), Tavon Austin (6, 6, 2, 3, 0, 6), Robert Woods (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (2, 3, 0, 5, 0, 2), Todd Gurley (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Gerald Everett (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Robert Woods (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 1, 4, 5, 0, 8), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Hatfield (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-10-1), Kayvon Webster (6-46-1, 1-6-0, 3-27-0, 1-25-0, 0, 1-14-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (2-5-0, 5-35-0, 1-9-0, 1-21-0, 0, 2-17-0), Trumaine Johnson (4-80-0, 3-32-0, 6-88-0, 3-27-0, 0, 2-34-0)

Observations: There was little target share to go around as Jared Goff threw the ball just 22 times, but he throttled the putrid Giants on what little passes he did throw. Goff completed 14 of his 22 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns. Watkins box score looks great with 67 yards and a touchdown, but he saw just two targets. Watkins is fourth on the team with 31 targets, but he leads them with 25 percent of their air yards. Robert Woods has been the most steady receiving option with six or more targets in six of their last seven games.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (8, 8, 8, 13, 12, 10), Kyle Rudolph (2, 4, 9, 9, 7, 7), Stefon Diggs (11, 7, 4, 0, 0, 6), Jerick McKinnon (2, 2, 6, 6, 3, 10), Laquon Treadwell (1, 2, 0, 3, 4, 4), Jarius Wright (3, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 1), David Morgan (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1)

Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 7, 12, 15, 18, 19), Jerick McKinnon (2, 2, 16, 16, 14, 14), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2), Stefon Diggs (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 2, 2, 3, 3, 2), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 3, 1, 2, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (4-44-0, 3-32-0, 1-17-0, 3-28-0, 0, 2-22-0), Terence Newman (5-42-1, 0, 2-21-0, 1-19-0, 1-4-0, 0), Trae Waynes (5-70-0, 4-43-0, 4-44-0, 5-56-0, 6-50-1, 2-22-0), Tramaine Brock (3-46-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (4-36-0, 1-4-0, 0, 4-28-0, 2-27-0, 2-40-0)

Observations: Bye.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (11, 0, 6, 11, 8, 11), Alvin Kamara (10, 0, 4, 7, 3, 7), Mark Ingram (8, 0, 5, 5, 6, 1), Ted Ginn (2, 0, 4, 7, 4, 5), Coby Fleener (4, 0, 1, 3, 1, 2), Brandon Coleman (1, 0, 4, 3, 1, 1), Willie Snead (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (14, 0, 25, 22, 18, 16), Alvin Kamara (5, 0, 10, 9, 8, 10), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0),

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (4, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 0, 3, 3, 0), Michael Thomas (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Josh Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (1, 0, 6, 1, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 1, 2, 2, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 0, 4, 0, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ken Crawley (4-36-0, 0, 5-86-2, 3-27-0, 3-67-0, 2-16-0), Kenny Vaccaro (2-12-0, 0, 6-71-0, 3-24-0, 3-18-0, 0), Marshon Lattimore (3-18-0, 0, 4-38-0, 0, 1-13-0, 3-33-0)

Observations: The Saints’ offense continues to be able to utilize two startable running backs. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara saw near-equal usage as Ingram saw 17 touches and Kamara saw 16. Each running back saw 29 percent of their offensive looks in Week 9. However, Kamara had the more significant fantasy outing with a rushing and receiving touchdown while Ingram was held without a score.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (11, 4, 7, 12, 0, 10), Sterling Shepard (5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 9), Shane Vereen (2, 5, 0, 4, 0, 4), Roger Lewis (0, 2, 2, 6, 0, 3), Wayne Gallman (2, 5, 3, 3, 0, 1), Orleans Darkwa (0, 4, 1, 3, 0, 2), Tavarres King (0, 0, 3, 3, 0, 6), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 8, 21, 9, 0, 16), Wayne Gallman (11, 11, 9, 5, 0, 9), Paul Perkins (9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (5, 5, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Evan Engram (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Roger Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (6, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (4-52-0, 1-8-0, 0, 4-53-1, 0, 1-5-0), Donte Deayon (0, 0, 1-13-0, 2-16-0, 0, 0), Eli Apple (4-38-1, 4-71-0, 5-38-0, 2-17-1, 0, 1-4-1), Janoris Jenkins (3-27-0, 3-40-0, 7-98-0, 5-68-0, 0, 0), Ross Cockrell (0, 3-34-0, 3-48-0, 3-21-0, 0, 5-75-1)'





Observations: The Giants, or the Browns of the NFC as I like to call them were abysmal on Sunday. Evan Engram led them with 10 targets and continues to be the go-to receiving option as he’s garnered 30 percent of the Giants’ target share and 36 percent of their air yards (both team-highs) since Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall were placed on IR.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (6, 4, 10, 6, 8, 11), Zach Ertz (8, 12, 5, 5, 6, 0), Nelson Agholor (4, 5, 7, 5, 3, 4), Torrey Smith (3, 4, 2, 1, 2, 2), Wendell Smallwood (6, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Trey Burton (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 4), Corey Clement (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (16, 14, 14, 14, 16, 9), Corey Clement (10, 7, 2, 1, 10, 12), Wendell Smallwood (10, 0, 0, 8, 1, 5), Kenjon Barner (0, 5, 5, 2, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (0, 3, 2, 1, 1, 0), Nelson Agholor (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Trey Burton (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 2, 4, 3, 1, 2), Corey Clement (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Kenjon Barner (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Corey Clement (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDougle (0, 0, 0, 1--3-0, 2-12-0, 2-20-0), Jalen Mills (4-38-0, 4-60-1, 3-12-0, 3-34-1, 2-26-0, 2-25-0), Jaylen Watkins (0, 0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0, 1-12-0), Patrick Robinson (1-20-0, 5-80-0, 7-67-0, 4-60-1, 0, 2-27-0), Rasul Douglas (4-141-1, 2-27-0, 3-30-0, 1-3-0, 0, 3-42-1)

Observations: The Eagles throttled the Broncos for 51 points on Sunday. With Zach Ertz (hamstring) inactive, Trey Burton got the start at tight end. Burton ran just 17 pass routes (PFF) and was targeted four times, but he did manage to find the end zone as the Broncos continue to be gashed by tight ends. Obviously, Alshon Jeffery had his best game (6-84-2) on 11 targets in the worst possible matchup for a receiver. Jay Ajayi played 17 snaps, which trailed only Corey Clement (28) and he received eight carries that he managed to accumulate 77 yards and a score on. Ajayi’s role should eventually grow as he becomes more familiar with the offense. Clement’s role could be solidified as PFF grades him with the best pass protection grade among the Eagles’ running backs.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (8, 11, 12, 7, 4, 0), Carlos Hyde (6, 1, 6, 8, 9, 11), Marquise Goodwin (2, 11, 5, 8, 3, 8), George Kittle (3, 9, 8, 2, 4, 5), Trent Taylor (10, 2, 5, 5, 3, 3), Aldrick Robinson (12, 1, 5, 1, 2, 8), Matt Breida (3, 5, 4, 1, 6, 4), Garrett Celek (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 4)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (16, 8, 13, 14, 12, 12), Matt Breida (9, 10, 4, 3, 5, 1), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (0, 4, 3, 0, 1, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, 2, 1, 2, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Pierre Garcon (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 2, 1, 0, 2), Matt Breida (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (0, 0, 2-33-0, 2-32-0, 3-66-1, 2-63-1), Dontae Johnson (5-87-0, 7-127-0, 0, 4-29-0, 2-31-0, 1-15-0), K'Waun Williams (11-90-0, 4-26-0, 4-24-1, 0, 0, 0), Leon Hall (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4-47-0), Rashard Robinson (5-62-1, 1-15-0, 1-7-0, 1-2-1, 0, 0)

Observations: In the absence of Pierre Garcon, Aldrick Robinson and Marquise Goodwin each saw eight targets. Unfortunately, those targets came from C.J. Beathard and they each turned those eight targets into two receptions. Beathard, however, has no issue completing dump-offs to Carlos Hyde (9-84) as he had 11 targets in this game. Game flow was an issue for Hyde’s carries (12), but he played 56 of the team’s 74 snaps, while Matt Breida saw just 17 snaps.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (3, 8, 0, 12, 10, 12), Jimmy Graham (6, 8, 0, 6, 5, 8), Tyler Lockett (5, 4, 0, 7, 8, 8), Paul Richardson (3, 5, 0, 2, 7, 3), Luke Willson (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2), J.D. McKissic (1, 5, 0, 2, 2, 3), Thomas Rawls (0, 3, 0, 2, 1, 2), Eddie Lacy (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (11, 9, 0, 11, 6, 6), Thomas Rawls (0, 8, 0, 11, 6, 9), J.D. McKissic (4, 2, 0, 3, 4, 3), Tyler Lockett (2, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 0, 3, 4, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Luke Willson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0, 3, 3, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-6-0, 0), Justin Coleman (2-19-0, 5-66-0, 0, 2-20-0, 1-5-0, 3-47-0), Richard Sherman (0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-5-1, 5-156-2, 3-35-0), Shaquill Griffin (4-41-1, 6-58-0, 0, 3-17-0, 4-94-0, 3-71-0)

Observations: Eddie Lacy was given the start for Seattle, but he handled just six carries before he left with a groin injury. The Seahawks’ backfield is a wasteland as they no longer are a running team like they have been in the past. Russell Wilson ranks eighth in league with 308 pass attempts and they rank 19th in rush attempts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (11, 8, 8, 10, 10, 6), DeSean Jackson (6, 9, 6, 8, 8, 4), Cameron Brate (6, 9, 8, 9, 5, 4), Adam Humphries (7, 5, 7, 3, 6, 2), O.J. Howard (4, 1, 3, 6, 2, 2), Doug Martin (0, 3, 2, 3, 2, 0)





Carries: Doug Martin (0, 13, 14, 20, 18, 8), Jacquizz Rodgers (16, 3, 3, 1, 1, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (2, 3, 2, 1, 0, 0), Mike Evans (3, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (3-20-0, 1-10-0, 3-49-0, 5-79-0, 0, 0), Javien Elliott (0, 0, 1-31-0, 0, 1-0-0, 0), Robert McClain (5-65-0, 3-21-0, 2-29-0, 3-17-0, 0, 4-42-0), Ryan Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 3-25-0, 5-44-0), Vernon Hargreaves (8-97-0, 6-94-1, 4-50-0, 0, 2-13-0, 2-9-0)





Observations: The Buccaneers have managed just 13 points over their last two games with Jameis Winston’s ailing shoulder. Ryan Fitzpatrick eventually came in to finish out this game. No Tampa Bay receiving options had more than two receptions against this new and improved Saints defense and only Mike Evans saw more than four targets. They’ll look to bounce back against the Jets in Week 10. It should be noted Evans is currently suspended in Week 10, though he is appealing.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (2, 0, 5, 5, 9, 6), Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 5, 6, 13, 0), Terrelle Pryor (5, 0, 5, 4, 1, 3), Jordan Reed (5, 0, 5, 10, 1, 0), Ryan Grant (3, 0, 5, 3, 7, 3), Vernon Davis (3, 0, 4, 4, 4, 9), Josh Doctson (3, 0, 3, 5, 3, 5), Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Rob Kelley (7, 0, 0, 7, 8, 14), Samaje Perine (6, 0, 9, 0, 0, 2), Chris Thompson (6, 0, 16, 7, 4, 4), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0)





RZ Targets: Ryan Grant (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Jordan Reed (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Rob Kelley (2, 0, 0, 1, 2, 5), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 4, 1, 1, 0), Samaje Perine (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (7-67-1, 0, 1-11-0, 0, 0, 2-15-0), Josh Norman (1-21-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-41-1), Kendall Fuller (2-32-0, 0, 2-38-0, 1-14-0, 4-22-0, 4-37-0), Quinton Dunbar (3-14-0, 0, 5-67-0, 3-47-0, 4-62-0, 2-34-0)





Observations: With Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed out of the lineup, Vernon Davis saw a team-high nine targets and led the Redskins in receptions (six) and receiving yards (72), it also helped the Seahawks were without Early Thomas. Davis should continue to thrive as long as he isn’t splitting reps with Reed. Rob Kelley received three carries inside the five-yard and managed to fall into the end zone for two scores. Otherwise, he averaged 1.28 yards on his 14 carries.





