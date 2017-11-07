Waiver Wire: Week 10

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Welcome to the 10th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. Thankfully, the big bye weeks are gone, but we also lost a big-time quarterback with Jameis Winston out at least a “couple weeks” as the Bucs attempt to get his shoulder injury under control. Tampa will also be without Mike Evans, who was suspended one game for hitting Marshon Lattimore with a cheap shot well after the whistle. In a bit of a surprise, Evans will be the only player suspended following a day with several fights, with A.J. Green the most shocking participant to not pick up a ban. Fantasy owners will take it, however, along with another week with relatively few injuries of note.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Jameis Winston

RB: Buck Allen, David Johnson

WR: Terrelle Pryor, Jermaine Kearse

TE: None



Winston is being shut down for a “couple weeks” to rest his shoulder, and coach Dirk Koetter’s comments made it sound like he could miss even more time. Winston was on his way to a pretty good fantasy season before the injury, but he is not worth wasting a bench spot on the possibility he may come back for the playoffs. Allen is not a must-drop by any means, but he is on bye this week and likely to cede work to a returning Danny Woodhead after that. Holding him to see what happens certainly makes sense if possible, but I would bet his role almost completely disappears when Woodhead gets back. Based on what both the coach and GM said last week, it does not look like Johnson will be returning this season. If Pryor is not going to do anything when the rest of the offense is injured, it is not happening. Kearse has basically been unusable when he is not scoring touchdowns, and he has 81 yards total the last three games.





Quarterbacks

1. Josh McCown

2. Ryan Fitzpatrick

3. Jay Cutler

4. Eli Manning



Running Backs

1. Danny Woodhead

2. Marlon Mack

3. Matt Forte

4. Thomas Rawls

5. Latavius Murray

6. Darren McFadden

7. Rex Burkhead

8. Damien Williams

9. Devontae Booker

10. Corey Clement



Wide Receivers

1. Corey Davis

2. Josh Doctson

3. Corey Coleman

4. Josh Gordon

5. Robert Woods

6. Marqise Lee

7. Chris Godwin

8. Marquise Goodwin

9. Curtis Samuel



Tight Ends

1. Tyler Kroft

2. Charles Clay

3. C.J. Fiedorowicz



Defense/Special Teams

1. Detroit Lions

2. New England Patriots

3. New York Giants

Looking Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals



Kickers

1. Chris Boswell

2. Kai Forbath

3. Mike Nugent

Looking Ahead: Chris Boswell



QUARTERBACKS

1. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues

In a matchup of dueling #RevengeGame narratives, McCown looks like the better fantasy bet. Last week's game against the Bills was the first time McCown did not throw for multiple scores since Week 4, and he still managed to have a decent fantasy day with a rushing touchdown, his second in three weeks. Now he gets a much easier matchup with a Bucs defense which has given up at least 18 fantasy points to five of eight quarterbacks this season.



2. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bucs – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues

While McCown is the better option, Fitzpatrick is a fine streamer as well in almost as good of a matchup against a Jets defense which has given up 12 passing touchdowns in the last five games. Fitzpatrick has four touchdowns of his own on just 48 attempts this season. While his touchdown upside does take a hit with Mike Evans suspended, Fitzpatrick is still a good option this week.



3. Jay Cutler, Dolphins – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

Cutler does not have a particularly good matchup in Carolina on Monday night, but he has quietly been pretty good his last three games including throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders. In fact, he has seven scores on his last 91 attempts after finding the end zone just three times on his first 131. The Panthers have given up good fantasy games to non-bottom-barrel passing attacks this year, and it looks like Miami’s is improving by the week.



4. Eli Manning, Giants – Owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

Manning has not played well nor been a great fantasy option in the last several games, but his receiving corps is healthier now that Sterling Shepard is back, and he has an excellent matchup with a 49ers defense which just allowed Drew Stanton to throw for two touchdowns. He is not an exciting option, but Manning is on the streaming map in deeper leagues.



Watch List: C.J. Beathard has a great matchup and has been adding points with his legs, but it is tough to trust him as a streamer with the 49ers unable to offer even a hint of protection, creating a big risk for in-game injury. That said, he will certainly grace some of my DFS lineups…Jacoby Brissett has turned it on as a passer lately, throwing for two scores in back-to-back games while topping 300 yards against the Texans, but the Steelers own one of the toughest pass defenses in the league…Blake Bortles has had decent outings the last two games, but the Chargers are not a great matchup. There are better options…Neither Jimmy Garoppolo nor Teddy Bridgewater is likely to play this week. They are both just stashes in two-quarterback formats. The same is true of Paxton Lynch, who should take over the starting job when he is healthy…Case Keenum did manage to put up a good fantasy day against the Browns, but Washington has been playing pretty good pass defense this season while Keenum has not shown the ability to have a good fantasy day outside of cake matchups…Do we really need to talk about Brock Osweiler, Mitchell Trubisky, or Drew Stanton?



