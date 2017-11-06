Dynasty First Down Week 9

Monday, November 6, 2017

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Fallers:

Andrew Luck, QB IND

The Indianapolis Colts finally made things official and placed franchise QB Andrew Luck on the injured reserve list, adding another wrinkle to a mysterious and confusing timeline that has fans and fantasy players wondering if the Colts management are lying to us or just have no idea what they’re doing…or maybe both. After undergoing shoulder surgery early in the off-season, the Colts continued to push the timeline for Luck’s return further and further down the line, initially suggesting he would not even miss any training camp action. As we now know, that stretched from camp to pre-season to the early regular season. By the time it became clear that Luck would not be ready for the pre-season opener, the Colts had a decision to make and they eventually chose not to place their QB on the PUP list, telling everyone expected Luck back by Week Six or earlier. That date came and passed and the timeline was still muddy. It wasn’t very long before Luck began tossing the football at practice that he reportedly suffered a setback and was shut down. That essentially ended his season and the Colts finally moved Luck to the IR list, ending his season.

What makes things even worse for the Colts and fantasy owners is that there have been some whispers suggesting that this shoulder issue could be a long-term issue for Luck and that he may never be the same. This is worst-case scenario for Luck and dynasty owners will face a tough decision as well. Somehow through all of this, Luck has retained relatively high value. His dynasty ADP was just outside of the top 25 early in 2016, but now over a year and a half later, he’s fallen to 64 overall, but that still positions him as the QB5. It is quite possible to flip Luck for youngsters Prescott, Wentz or Watson