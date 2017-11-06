Ryan McDowell

Football Daily Dose

Dose: Week Nine Review

Monday, November 6, 2017


Week Nine was another strange one around the NFL, filled with backup QBs and bench-clearing brawls. Here’s all you need to know about what happened in Sunday’s slate of games.

 

Carolina- 20

Atlanta- 17

 

Once again, the Falcons blew a double-digit lead, though this one was not nearly as egregious as their Super Bowl gaffe. After leading 10-0 in the first quarter, the Falcons managed just one more score for the remainder of the game, while the Panthers relied on the play-making ability of their two best players, QB Cam Newton and RB Christian McCaffrey. Newton had very modest passing numbers of 137 yards and no touchdowns, but he did lead the team with 86 rushing yards and a touchdown. McCaffrey was heavily involved as the game went on, partially due to a pair of lost fumbles by starting RB Jonathan Stewart. McCaffrey ended with a career-high 66 rushing yards and totaled 94 yards and a touchdown in the game. In their first game following the trade of WR Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills, WR Devin Funchess predictably led the team in receiving with five grabs for 86 yards. WRs Curtis Samuel and Russell Shepard were being pegged for increased playing time, but it didn’t happen in this game. Samuel totaled 37 yards on four touches and Shepard didn’t catch either of his targets in the game.

 

Atlanta had a clear plan to feed their best player WR Julio Jones and that is just what QB Matt Ryan did, looking for his star wideout a dozen times. Jones caught six of those for 188 scoreless yards, but dropped a sure thing deep touchdown that was the difference in the game. More than once, Jones limped off the field, only to return quickly. WR Mohamed Sanu was once again quietly impressive, catching all three of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown. It was not a string day for the Atlanta running game. Starter Devonta Freeman managed just 46 rushing yards, along with 18 receiving yards. RB Tevin Coleman did add a late touchdown, but totaled only 24 yards in the game.

 

Indianapolis- 20

Houston- 14

 

In a battle of backup QBs, the Colts Jacoby Brissett easily outperformed Houston’s Week One starter Tom Savage and Indy held on to get the win, shutting Houston down in the red zone in the final seconds. The star of the day for the Colts was WR T.Y. Hilton, who accounted for nearly two-thirds of Brissett’s yardage, catching five passes for 175 yards and two scores, including an 80-yard touchdown in which the Texans defense let up after Hilton was apparently tackled. Hilton jumped up and finished the play and the touchdown was upheld after review. There was not much offense from the Colts' other fantasy-relevant players as RB Frank Gore totaled 77 scoreless yards, rookie RB Marlon Mack put up 29 rushing yards and TE Jack Doyle caught eight balls for 63 yards. Prior to the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Colts expect injured QB Andrew Luck to be ready for the 2018 season. This situation just keeps getting worse as some are suggesting there could be long-term ramifications for this injury.

 

Playing their first game after breakout star QB Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL, ending his season, the Texans offense was predictably out of sync. QB Tom Savage was very slow starting but did finish with 219 yards and a touchdown pass. He will clearly limit the rest of this offense as long as he’s in the lineup. Many expect Houston to lean on RB Lamar Miller instead of the passing game, but he managed just 51 rushing yards, along with 34 yards on three receptions. Rookie RB D’Onta Foreman actually drew more carries than Miller, 11-10. WR DeAndre Hopkins again relied on massive volume to post a respectable stat line. He caught six of his 16 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown. As expected, deep threat WR Will Fuller was the key victim of the loss of Watson, catching two of eight targets for 32 yards, his touchdown streak ending.

 

Tennessee- 23

Baltimore- 20

 

One of the few close games of the day saw the Titans outlast the Ravens in an ugly game lacking much offensive power for either team. Titans RB DeMarco Murray was in and out of the lineup for much of the day and finished with only 41 total yards. Backup RB Derrick Henry nearly split the touches evenly and only a short rushing touchdown saved his fantasy day as he ran eight times for 26 yards. TE Delanie Walker, who was questionable to even play, led the team with 71 yards on five receptions, while WR Rishard Matthews posted a 4/70/1 line. Rookie WR Corey Davis returned after missing over a month, catching two passes for 28 yards. QB Marcus Mariota had 218 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but continues to be a non-factor in the running game.

 

Veteran WR Jeremy Maclin (8/98) continues to establish himself as the team’s top option, even with the return of WRs Mike Wallace (4/19/1) and Breshad Perriman (3/28). Fresh off his Thursday night coming out party, lumbering RB Alex Collins rushed for only 43 yards on 13 carries. RB Buck Allen did almost nothing through three quarters, but woke up in the fourth and finished with 65 total yards and a touchdown. QB Joe Flacco, playing just over a week after being on the wrong side of a massive hit from Miami’s Kiko Alonso, which knocked him out of the game, put up one of his better statistical performances of the season, throwing for a season-high 261 yards and a pair of scores.

 

Philadelphia- 51

Denver- 23

 

Although the Eagles were one of the hottest teams in the NFL, entering the week as the league’s only seven-win team, there were many doubts about the team facing off against the Broncos' tough defense. QB Carson Wentz and company quickly proved there was nothing to worry about, posting 31 first-half points and then pouring it on in the second-half. Wentz did whatever he wanted all day, making 199 passing yards and four scores look easy. WR Alshon Jeffery was a force, turning 11 targets into a 6/84/2 stat line and locking up a top three fantasy finish among all receivers. TE Zach Ertz was a surprise inactive, opening the door for talented backup Trey Burton, who caught a pair of balls for 41 yards and a score. Rookie RB Corey Clement saw the most carries, despite the addition of former Dolphin RB Jay Ajayi and turned his playing time into three touchdowns. It was reported that Ajayi’s playing time would be limited in his Eagles debut, but he carried eight times for 77 yards, thanks to a 46-yard touchdown run. With LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood also chipping in, this backfield will be difficult to project from week to week.

 

The struggling Broncos turned to their former starter QB Brock Osweiler to once again lead the way and he predictably disappointed, throwing for 208 yards, one touchdown and a pair of picks. He targeted WR Demaryius Thomas 12 times, which was good for an 8/70/1 line, the first touchdown of the season for DT. WR Emmanuel Sanders returned from an injury absence but caught just one pass for 30 yards. The Broncos have many issues, but the lack of effectiveness in the running game is chief among them. Starter C.J. Anderson rushed nine time for 13 yards and backup RB Devontae Booker out-produced him. Anderson is likely to see fewer touches going forward if he can’t turn things around.

 

New Orleans- 30

Tampa Bay- 10

 

The Saints dominated the game from the start and rookie RB Alvin Kamara dominated the Buccaneers defense as the Saints easily won a division game. QB Drew Brees had yet another good, not great passing day as he threw for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was a blowup spot for Brees and he didn’t blow up. Kamara and starting RB Mark Ingram continued to lead the way for the Saints offense. The rookie totaled 152 yards and two touchdowns, while Ingram posted 79 yards, playing little role in the passing game. WR Michael Thomas again led the team in targets with 11, catching eight for 65 yards and WR Ted Ginn made another big play, catching a 36-yard score among his total 59 yards. Ginn also just missed on a potential 80-yard score from Brees.

 

The Bucs had almost no offensive flow and didn’t find the end zone until garbage time. After a poor first-half, Tampa sat injured starting QB Jameis Winston, replacing him with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Winston totaled just 67 passing yards in the first-half, but we’d see more from him before this game concluded. All aspects of the Tampa offense were ineffective Sunday with RB Doug Martin rushing eight times for seven yards. He was outrushed by four other Bucs, including both QBs and WR DeSean Jackson, who had one carry. Jackson led the team in receiving, but it only took 25 yards. Star WR Mike Evans had a dud, recording just one catch for 13 yards. Evans did most of his damage in the second-half when Winston and Saints rookie DB Marshon Lattimore were exchanging words near the Bucs sideline. Winston finally poked Lattimore’s helmet and when the rookie turned around to respond, Evans essentially tackled him from behind. Somehow, Evans was not ejected but we could hear from the league on this incident. Even reliable TE Cameron Brate was a dud, catching one pass for nine yards.

 

 

Jacksonville- 23

Cincinnati- 7

 

The Bengals superstar WR A.J. Green was not a good fantasy play on Sunday, facing a stingy Jaguars defense, but he made things even worse when he reacted and attacked Jags DB Jalen Ramsey, putting the defender in a choke hold, slamming him to the ground and then throwing multiple punches to the helmet. Of course, this ignited a huge brawl and resulted on both Green and Ramsey being ejected. Green caught just one pass for six yards before getting the boot. This was the only fight the Bengals showed all day as Jacksonville easily cruised to a win. QB Andy Dalton faced a tough matchup as shown by his scoreless 136 yards. Rookie RB Joe Mixon controlled the backfield after veteran RB Jeremy Hill suffered a pre-game injury and was inactive. Mixon totaled just 46 yards, but did score Cincy’s only touchdown of the day. TE Tyler Kroft had another productive day with a 2/79 line. Rookie WR John Ross was a healthy scratch and is starting to earn a bust label. He can be dumped in seasonal leagues and is siphoning dynasty value by the week.

 

The Jaguars shocked the fantasy football world when they made rookie RB Leonard Fournette one of their inactives due to a violation of team rules. Veteran RB Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon stepped in for the superstar and totaled 110 rushing yards and 31 carries. As he has all year, WR Marqise Lee served as the team’s top receiver, hauling in eight passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. QB Blake Bortles threw the ball more than he has in many games, totaling 259 passing yards. Following the game, HC Doug Marrone announced that Fournette would play next week.

 


Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com.
