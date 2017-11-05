Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, November 5, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Oakland @ Miami
Team Totals: Raiders 23.5, Dolphins 20.5
After playing tentative, dink-and-dunk football in last week’s blowout loss to Buffalo, Derek Carr gets another shot to right the ship against a porous Miami pass defense that ranks 28th in DVOA while giving up the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (103.1) and a league-high 69.9% completion rate. Miami gave up Week 7’s QB7 result to Josh McCown, then allowed Joe Flacco to play his best game of the season before his second-quarter concussion last Thursday night. Despite the plus draw, Carr remains a boom-bust fantasy play with three top-seven results on the season but three outside the top 20. … Marshawn Lynch’s return will push the Raiders back into a three-man RBBC with Lynch as the lead ball carrier and a change-of-pace rotation between DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. Before he was kicked out of Oakland’s Week 7 upset of Kansas City, Lynch averaged just 11 touches over his previous five games with minimal passing-game involvement. The good news is Miami’s run defense has fallen off a cliff, giving up a combined 72/360/5.00/1 rushing line to running backs in Weeks 6-8, highlighted by Alex Collins’ career game on Thursday Night Football. The bad news is Lynch’s to-date usage renders him a touchdown-or-bust RB2/flex option each week. Neither Washington nor Richard is playable in fantasy.
Carr’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Amari Cooper 63; Michael Crabtree 43; Jared Cook 36; Washington 27; Richard 20; Seth Roberts 18; Cordarrelle Patterson 16; Lynch 8. … Crabtree has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 80 yards in 6-of-6 healthy games and is always the most stable fantasy play in Oakland’s wideout corps. Both Raiders receivers have favorable matchups against a Dolphins secondary that starts struggling RCB Xavien Howard and third-round rookie LCB Cordrea Tankersley. … After Cooper ran a career-high 35% of his routes at slot receiver in Oakland’s Week 7 win over Kansas City, he dipped back down to 22% in last week’s loss to Buffalo, losing his battles outside against impressive Bills rookie LCB Tre’Davious White. When the Dolphins have employed shadow coverage this year, it has been with Howard, who has PFF’s No. 113 grade among 114 qualified cornerbacks. On paper, this is a blowup spot for Cooper. Unfortunately, his disappointing to-date production always renders Cooper a boom-bust WR3/flex play. … Cook should be locked into fantasy lineups against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the NFL’s third-most receptions (45) to tight ends and fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Only seven tight ends have more catches than Cook (31) this year, and only five have more yards (373).
Jay Cutler (ribs) returns from his one-game absence with weekly results of QB17 > QB26 > QB30 > QB26 > QB20 > QB17 on his 2017 resume, showing no ability to produce at an above-two-quarterback-league level. Still, the fact that six teams are on bye and DeVante Parker (ankle) is back gives Cutler desperation streamer appeal and locks him in as a two-QB-league-start. 6-of-8 quarterbacks to face the Raiders have logged top-13 fantasy results – exceptions being Trevor Siemian and Joe Flacco – while Oakland ranks dead last in pass-defense DVOA with a league-high 108.2 passer rating allowed. … The Jay Ajayi trade leaves Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams in a two-man committee that leaned in Drake’s direction in Miami’s last game. Drake logged six touches and one target on 18% of the snaps to Williams’ one touch and two targets on a 12% playing-time clip against the Ravens. On the season, Oakland has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to running backs, including a sub-par 4.29 yards-per-carry average and the ninth-most receiving yards (386) to the position. We can form stronger data-driven opinions after the Dolphins’ first non-Ajayi game, but I’m siding with Drake as the preferred flex option this week.
Cutler’s Weeks 2-7 targets: Jarvis Landry 60; DeVante Parker 28; Kenny Stills 28; Julius Thomas 24; Ajayi 14; Damien Williams 8; Drake 5; Leonte Carroo 3. … Especially with Parker returning, Landry has trap-play potential against a Raiders defense that has contained slot receivers Keenan Allen (5/45/0), Eric Decker (3/10/0), Jeremy Kerley (3/14/0), Jordan Matthews (3/21/0), Jamison Crowder (6/52/0), Bennie Fowler (2/35/0), and Jeremy Maclin (6/43/0). Landry remains a viable season-long-league WR2/3, but his matchup is concerning, and Landry averaged 54.4 yards per game in Cutler’s first five starts to begin the year. … Parker essentially missed the last month with what was probably a high ankle sprain. At least until Parker puts something significant on tape or into the box score, he is best approached as a boom-bust WR3/flex option. In season-long leagues, I would still lean toward starting Parker against a Raiders secondary permitting the NFL’s ninth-most yards (1,217) and eighth-most fantasy points to enemy wide receivers. … Favorable matchups have done nothing to assist Thomas this year. He has cleared 30 yards in 1-of-7 games and is scoreless seven games in. … Stills averaged 32.6 yards per game in Cutler’s five starts to open the year. Regardless of opponent, Stills is a low-volume, big-play-dependent WR4/flex.
Score Prediction: Raiders 24, Dolphins 20
Monday Night Football
Detroit @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Lions 23, Packers 20
Aaron Jones took over as the Packers' bellcow in their pre-bye loss to New Orleans, out-snapping Ty Montgomery 80% to 13% and out-touching him 20 to 5 en route to 138 yards and a touchdown. With an emphasis on should, the performance should seal the deal for Jones as Green Bay's offensive focus with Brett Hundley at quarterback. Although the Lions’ run defense has played above expectation by ranking fifth in DVOA and largely stymieing Le’Veon Bell (25/76/1) last Sunday night, Detroit has surrendered the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to running backs with seven all-purpose touchdowns allowed to the position in seven games. I’m riding with Jones as an every-week RB2 and downgrading Montgomery to a handcuff for the foreseeable future. … Hundley showed nothing in his first NFL start two weeks ago against the Saints that suggests he will accrue fantasy value as a passer. Hundley did stay somewhat afloat with a 3/44/1 rushing line, but he held onto the ball far too long in the pocket ala DeShone Kizer and is 1-for-7 on 20-plus-yard attempts and 4-for-13 on throws attempted 10-plus yards downfield. Just 2-of-7 quarterbacks to face the Lions have produced top-20 results. Hundley is a true Hail Mary as a Week 9 streamer play. Green Bay’s failed pursuit of free agent Brian Hoyer speaks to an ultimate lack of confidence in Hundley.
Hundley’s 2017 target distribution: Davante Adams 15; Jordy Nelson 13; Jones 9; Randall Cobb 7; Montgomery 5; Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett 4. … At least for now, there looks to be little light at the end of the tunnel for Green Bay pass catchers. As Hundley managed 87 yards in his start against the Saints, not a single Packer reached 20 receiving yards. Until we see actual evidence of improved play from Hundley, Adams, Nelson, and Cobb will all be weekly shots in the dark regardless of matchups. Bennett (shoulder) is listed as doubtful.
Matthew Stafford enters Week 9 with consecutive top-ten fantasy results to face a Packers pass defense that ranks 18th in DVOA and has allowed three straight top-16 quarterback finishes, including two top-ten games. It’s an above-average matchup for Stafford, who has done enough lately to be inserted into season-long fantasy lineups as a low-end QB1. … After beginning the season with 17-plus touches in four straight games, Ameer Abdullah’s touch counts in his last three are 11 > 14 > 14 with four combined catches and a 3.20 yards-per-carry average. Abdullah’s open-field jukes can make highlight reels, but he simply isn’t gaining positive yards enough behind a Detroit offensive line that ranks dead last in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards. The Lions’ backfield has devolved into a three-way RBBC as Dwayne Washington siphoned seven touches and Theo Riddick six in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. Even against a Packers run defense that ranks 21st in DVOA, Abdullah is nothing more than a low-floor flex option.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Golden Tate 55; Marvin Jones 51; Riddick 35; T.J. Jones 33; Eric Ebron 32; Abdullah 17; Darren Fells 16; Kenny Golladay 15. … On a long week to rest his ailing shoulder after logging a 7/86/0 receiving line on eight targets in last Sunday night’s loss to Pittsburgh, Tate should be closer to full strength in this favorable matchup against Packers slot CB “Lenzy Pipkins,” an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State. … Golladay (hamstring) still isn’t ready, so we should expect T.J. Jones and Tate to share time moving in and out of the slot. T.J. Jones can be a useful role player in Detroit’s passing game, but he is scoreless on the year and offers minimal upside. … After a slow start, Marvin Jones has come on strong with target totals of 8 > 14 > 11 in his last three games. As a WR3 play, I think Jones is worth riding while he is hot against a Packers defense that continues to shuffle in the secondary and is yielding the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. … Ebron and Fells are Week 9 fades against a Packers defense that has played stingy tight end defense, containing Jimmy Graham (3/8/0), Austin Hooper (2/7/0), Tyler Kroft (3/28/0), Zach Miller (2/45/0), Coby Fleener (2/22/0), and Kyle Rudolph (5/47/0). Jason Witten (8/61/0) has the biggest tight end game against Green Bay thus far.
Score Prediction: Lions 24, Packers 17
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
