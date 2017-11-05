Week 9 Live Blog

Sunday, November 5, 2017

The games haven't even started yet and the football Sunday has already been wild. Two of the game's top stars, TE Zach Ertz and RB Leonard Fournette were surprisingly declared OUT, leaving fantasy owners to scramble for replacement. We'll be watching for how their respective replacements, TE Trey Burton and RBs T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory perform today.

(1:30PM) Stop me if you've heard this one...Falcons WR Julio Jones just limped off to the sidelines after getting banged up. He did quickly return to the field, but this will be something to watch the remainder of the game.

(1:28PM) Broncos RB CJ Anderson was just stopped in the backfield for a short loss and also suffered a leg injury when his leg apparently benth underneath him. Backups Jamaal Charles and Devontae Booker could see additional playing time if Anderson misses time.

(1:25PM) It did not look like a good spot for the Giants and QB Eli Manning this week, but Manning just connected with WR Tavarres King for the game-tying touchdown. King has two grabs for 19 yards in the game. RB Orleans Darkwa has 48 rushing yards already, thanks to a nice 24-yarder.

(1:21PM) The Eagles aren't letting the Broncos strong defense slow them down. QB Carson Wentz just lobbed a short pass to WR Alshon Jeffery who cruised into the end zone for a 32-yard score. Philly leads 7-3 on Jeffery's first reception of the game.

(1:18PM) It didn't take long for the Saints special teams/defense to pay off. With the Buccaneers buried in their own territory, the Saints blocked a punt and returned it for the touchdown. The Bucs did some blocking of their own on the extra point attempt, leaving the game at 9-0 in the Saints favor.

(1:15PM) Colts WR TY Hilton has been a boom or bust player all season long, but he's on today. The Colts have taken an early lead on Houston after a 45-yard bomb from QB Jacoby Brissett to Hilton. That gives Hilton more FF points on his first reception than he's had the past two games combined.

(1:11PM) Facing the Giants suddenly struggling defense, Rams RB Todd Gurley is in for a big day. He just broke his longest run of the season, a 36-yarder. Gurley has 44 rushing yards on three carries and the Rams are on the board as QB Jared Goff hit TE Tyler Higbee for the eight-yard touchdown. The Giants continue to give up major FF points to the TE position.

(1:09PM) The Jaguars surprisingly deactivated their star RB Leonard Fournette and both TJ Yeldon and Chris Ivory should see touches today. Yeldon might see fewer than planned though after he just lost a fumble to the Bengals defense on his first carry of the game.

(1:08PM) The Falcons are working to get superstar WR Julio Jones involved early as QB Matt Ryan hit Jones for a 34-yarder. Jones followed that up with an end zone target that was just overthrown and the Falcons settled for a field goal to take an early lead over Carolina.

(1:04PM) Another big story of Week Nine is the multitude of backup QBs playing. As we all know by now, Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL this week in practice, ending his season. The Texans will turn back to QB Tom Savage to replace him. QB Brock Osweiler returns as the starter for the Broncos, his original NFL team, pushing QB Trevor Siemian to the bench, while veteran backup QB Drew Stanton steps in for an injured Carson Palmer. Rookie CJ Beathard remains the starter despite the 49ers trade for former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo.