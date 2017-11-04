Weather: Week 9 Forecasts

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Week 9 started out with a resounding 34-21 Jets victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have already surpassed their projected Vegas win total of 3.5, picking up their fourth win of the season on Thursday. The game wasn’t even as close as the final score suggests, with Bills QB Tyrod Taylor scoring in garbage time. The weather wasn’t a factor in this matchup, and it doesn’t look like it will be one in Week 9. Despite many games expected to have inclement weather in Week 8, it seemed to make a minimal impact as touchdowns and fantasy points were scored in bunches. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check outEvan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings.

Week 9 Worry-Free Weather



The following games have little to no weather concerns.



Cincinnati at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Andy Dalton will take on the league-best pass defense in the Jaguars this Sunday. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in this one with 75 degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and 10 MPH winds expected. Start all fantasy options as usual.



Atlanta at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Matt Ryan will enjoy worry-free weather in Week 9 after both were stuck in bad weather last week. Newton was throwing into 20+MPH winds while there was a torrential downpour in Ryan’s game. 67 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and a slight breeze is forecasted during the game at Bank of America Stadium.



L.A. Rams at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): This game nearly qualified as a “cause for concern”, but a slight drizzle of rain shouldn’t affect the actual play whatsoever. 60 degree temperatures with an 8 MPH wind is forecasted otherwise. Players can be started as usual.



Denver at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): The struggling Broncos will travel east with Brock Osweiler as their new starting quarterback to take on the surging Eagles. This lopsided matchup will feature 62 degree temperatures, an 8MPH wind and overcast skies with a slight chance of rain. Fantasy options can be started as normal.



Baltimore at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): The Titans will host Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens in what’s expected to be a low-scoring bout. Coming out of their bye after a woeful three-point overtime victory over Cleveland, the Titans will look to get back on track at home. However, this may be easier said than done against a tough Ravens’ defense. 71 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and a 12 MPH winds shouldn’t impact this game.



Arizona at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): The 49ers made one of the biggest moves of the trade deadline, acquiring QB Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots. Unfortunately he won’t be playing, meaning we will see a showdown between Cardinals QB Drew Stanton and 49ers QB C.J. Beathard. 56 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are forecasted. Start the few useable fantasy options in this game as you normally would.



Washington at Seattle (4:05 PM ET): Plenty of key players are slated to miss this matchup on both teams including Seahawks starting safety Earl Thomas. QB Kirk Cousins and the Redskins offense will look to take advantage of Thomas’ absence. 40 degree temperatures and a chance of light rain is expected in this matchup.



Oakland at Miami (8:30 PM ET): Miami is another team who made a trade before the deadline, dealing RB Jay Ajayi to the Eagles. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins backfield shakes out on Sunday Night Football against the Raiders. Weather shouldn’t be an issue with 78 degree temperatures, clear skies, and a slight breeze forecasted.



Detroit at Green Bay (Monday, 8:30 PM ET): The coldest matchup of the week will be played at Lambeau Field on Monday night. Temperatures are expected to be anywhere from 32-35 degrees during the game. Despite the chilly weather, fantasy options can be started as usual.



Home Teams are Dome Teams



Three games will be played in a dome this week, including what’s expected to be a shootout between the Chiefs and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.



Indianapolis at Houston (1:00 PM ET)



Tampa Bay at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)



Kansas City at Dallas (4:25 PM ET)