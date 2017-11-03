Injury Report: Week 9

Injury Report: Week 9Friday, November 3, 2017
Week 9 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 9 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Colts @ Texans
*What seemed like an unavoidable outcome over the last several weeks was finally made official on Thursday with the Colts sending Andrew Luck (shoulder) to injured reserve. It is terrible to see one of the best quarterbacks in the world lose a prime-age season to injury, and it is still not clear when he will be able to get back on the field. Jacoby Brissett should finish out the season as the starter. For this week, the Colts will get back CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion), but they will be without Matt Jones (ankle), OLB John Simon (neck), and CB Quincy Wilson (knee). LT Anthony Castonzo (knee) looks truly questionable after getting in just one limited practice this week.
*While he is not on the report, the biggest injury for the Texans this week is the torn ACL suffered by Deshaun Watson. It is a devastating blow for one of the most exciting young players in the league, and it is an injury which severely downgrades every Texan from a fantasy perspective. In short, everything is terrible. Houston will also be without LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) and DE Joel Heath (knee) this week while CB Johnathan Joseph (shin, quad) is questionable.
Broncos @ Eagles
*Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) was only able to get in limited practices this week, but he is fully expected to make his return against the Eagles. While the matchup is not intimidating, Brock Osweiler being under center is a downgrade to the entire passing game and especially the receivers. Sanders will be more of a WR3 this week. RG Ronald Leary (elbow) and ILB Todd Davis (ankle) are also questionable. OT Donald Stephenson (calf) is out.
*Zach Ertz (hamstring) is officially questionable, but coach Doug Pederson said he is going to play in a great matchup against the Broncos. He is the No. 1 overall tight end this week. CB Ronald Darby (ankle) has been practicing on a limited basis for a couple weeks, but the Eagles are taking it slow as he works back into game shape. Listed as questionable, Darby will be a game-time decision.
Rams @ Giants
*S Cody Davis (thigh) was the Rams’ only real injury concern, and he landed on injured reserve Friday. He will be eligible to return Week 17.
*The Giants are hurting on both sides of the ball. Olivier Vernon (ankle), C Weston Richburg (concussion), MLB B.J. Goodson (ankle), LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), DE Kerry Wynn (knee), and Justin Pugh (back), their best lineman who has played multiple positions this season, are all out while CB Donte Deayon is questionable with an ankle injury. In much better news, Sterling Shepard (ankle) was left off the final report and is ready to take over as the No. 1 receiver.
Bucs @ Saints
*Jameis Winston (throwing shoulder) is officially questionable, but he should be good to go after getting in a full practice on Friday. The quarterback said he was “feeling better” earlier in the week. It is the same story for Adam Humphries (ribs) and DT Chris Baker (ankle). DE Robert Ayers looks truly questionable after popping up on the injury report Friday with an ankle injury while LB Kendell Beckwith (knee, questionable) was limited all week. CB Brent Grimes (shoulder) is out, an upgrade to an already great matchup for Drew Brees.
*New Orleans will be without RG Larry Warford (abdomen), but LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) and LG Andrus Peat (hip) were left off the final report and will be ready to go. It is good news for Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.
Bengals @ Jags
*K Randy Bullock is questionable with a back injury following a missed practice Friday, but the Bengals are reportedly not worried about him missing the game. DE Michael Johnson (back) is also questionable. Tyler Boyd (knee) remains sidelined, but Brandon LaFell (hamstring) was left off the final report. Still, LaFell is not a fantasy option in a terrible matchup. LB Kevin Minter (elbow) is also out.
*As expected, Leonard Fournette (ankle) practiced in full all week and was not even listed on the final report. He is safe to put back in lineups. The rookie could be without two of his linemen, however, with LT Cam Robinson (ankle) and RG A.J. Cann (triceps) both questionable, but C Brandon Linder (illness) looks set to return. Marqise Lee (knee) is also questionable, but he is fully expected to play following a limited practice Friday.
Falcons @ Panthers
*Devonta Freeman was limited all week with a shoulder injury, but he said he was “fine” earlier this week and was left off the final report. He will be a back-end RB1 in a tough divisional matchup. Atlanta will be without LB Duke Riley (knee).
*C Ryan Kalil (neck) remains out for the Panthers, and he will be joined on the sidelines by OT John Theus. RG Trai Turner (knee) is questionable, but he looks likely to play following a full practice on Friday. The same is true of RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle).
Ravens @ Titans
*Baltimore has an absurd 12 people listed as questionable and an addition three – Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh), and Terrance West (calf) – already ruled out. Of the questionable group, Joe Flacco (concussion), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), and Mike Wallace (back) are the most fantasy notable and should all play. CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles’), S Lardarius Webb (concussion), and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) practiced in full on Friday, suggesting they are not really that questionable. LT Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) was limited all week.
*Corey Davis (hamstring) practiced in full all week and is finally ready to return, but Delanie Walker (ankle) is questionable after getting in just one limited practice this week. It seems like the Titans expect Walker to play, but Jonnu Smith is a name Walker owners should know on Sunday morning. LB Nate Palmer (ankle) is also questionable while LG Quinton Spain (toe) is out.
Afternoon Games
Cardinals @ 49ers
*Andre Ellington (quad) is questionable following a limited week of practice, but his fantasy value outside of deep PPR leagues has likely come and gone with Adrian Peterson handling most of the backfield work. LB Karlos Dansby (finger, hamstring), WR Brittan Golden (groin), DT Frostee Rucker (knee, hip), and WR Chad Williams (back) are also questionable. C Daniel Munyer (toe) is out.
*Pierre Garcon (neck) landed on injured reserve Thursday, a big blow to an offense already struggling to do much of anything. Marquise Goodwin should take over as the “No. 1” receiver, but slot-man Trent Taylor is a name to watch along with Aldrick Robinson. The 49ers will also be without LT Joe Staley (eye), OT Garry Gilliam (knee), DT D.J. Jones (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), DE Solomon Thomas (knee), and CB K'Waun Williams (quad). First-round LB Reuben Foster (ribs) is questionable.
Redskins @ Seahawks
*Coming off the best game of his season, Jamison Crowder looks likely to sit after missing every practice this week, although Washington listed him as questionable and plan to put him through a workout Saturday before determining his availability. With Jordan Reed (hamstring) already ruled out, Josh Doctson could set some career-highs while Terrelle Pryor could return from the dead. In addition to the pass-catcher injuries, Washington is still extremely banged-up on the offensive line, with LT Trent Williams (knee), C Spencer Long (knees), and OT Ty Nsekhe all doubtful, OG Shawn Lauvao (stinger) out, and RG Brandon Scherff (knee) questionable. Limited on Thursday and Friday, Scherff is the only one with a chance to play. Rob Kelley (ankle) is questionable but expected to suit up.
*Seattle has problems at safety with Earl Thomas (hamstring) already ruled out and Kam Chancellor (ankle) questionable. Coach Pete Carroll expects Chancellor to play, but this is a different defense without Thomas, making Kirk Cousins’ matchup a little bit better. Seattle will also be without LG Luke Joeckel (knee) while C.J. Prosise (ankle), CB Jeremy Lane (thigh), WR Tanner McEvoy (hamstring), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique), and MLB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) are questionable. Prosise probably will play following a full practice Friday, but it does not really matter from a fantasy perspective. Wagner also should give it a go.
Chiefs @ Cowboys
*OLB Justin Houston is listed as questionable after sitting out Friday’s practice, but coach Andy Reid suggested he will be good to go. Kansas City will be without OLB Dee Ford (back) and Albert Wilson (hamstring). OLB Tamba Hali (knee) is eligible to be activated off the PUP list, but he may need another week.
*Ezekiel Elliott will shockingly be eligible for and start this game following a last-minute stay issued by the Second Circuit Court on Friday. It remains possible if not likely he will serve his suspension this season, but he can be safely put back into lineups this week. Dallas will be without Dan Bailey (groin) and CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) while Cole Beasley (concussion), WR Noah Brown (thigh), and DT Maliek Collins (foot) are questionable. Beasley should play, but he is not a fantasy option.
Sunday Night
Raiders @ Dolphins
*Marshawn Lynch is set to return from his one-game suspension, but Oakland’s secondary is a big concern with CBs David Amerson (foot), Gareon Conley (shin), and Demetrius McCray (knee) all set to sit and S Karl Joseph (groin) questionable. RG Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle), and FB Jamize Olawale (hamstring) are also questionable.
*Both Jay Cutler (ribs) and DeVante Parker (ankle) are listed as questionable, but they are fully expected to play. Cutler is a better fantasy bet than usual in a good matchup, but he is still just an option in two-quarterback formats. Even in his first game back, Parker is a top-24 option with six teams on bye. DE Andre Branch (groin), RG Jermon Bushrod (hand), and DE William Hayes (hamstring) are also questionable.
Monday Night
Lions @ Packers
*After suffering a setback last week, Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is going to miss yet another game. With the Lions leaning heavily on the pass as of late, T.J. Jones has some deep-league appeal as the No. 3 receiver.
*Martellus Bennett (shoulder) sat out the first two practices of the week. He is not a fantasy option in most leagues, but him sitting would be a downgrade for the offense. Ty Montgomery (ribs, wrist) is practicing in full.
