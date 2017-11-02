Silva's Week 9 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Indianapolis @ Houston
Team Totals: Texans 26.5, Colts 19.5
In a week with six more teams on bye, Jacoby Brissett is an underrated streamer with top-14 fantasy results in four of his last six starts set to face an injury-depleted Texans defense in a game with no weather concerns beneath Houston’s NRG Stadium dome. The Texans were flamed for last week’s QB1 result by Russell Wilson and have given up the NFL’s sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (148), while Brissett ranks sixth at his position in rushing attempts (33) and is tied for first in rushing TDs (3). This game did lose almost all of its shootout luster when Deshaun Watson suffered a devastating ACL tear in Thursday’s practice. … Although Frank Gore out-touched him 20 to 14 in last week’s loss to Cincinnati, Marlon Mack (53%) out-snapped Gore (49%) for the second straight game and has clearly forced a near-even committee. Mack has also run 52 pass routes to Gore’s 24 during that span, seeing 11 targets to Gore’s 4. On paper, this isn’t a standout matchup for either Colts back as road underdogs against a Texans defense that has stayed stout against the run, holding enemy backs to 3.36 yards per carry and one rushing score through seven games. Houston has also allowed the NFL’s third-fewest receiving yards to backs (200). Gore and Mack are risky flex plays as RBBC members in a tough spot.
Brissett’s Weeks 2-8 target distribution: Jack Doyle 52; T.Y. Hilton 49; Kamar Aiken 34; Donte Moncrief 29; Gore 17; Mack 15. … Clearly Brissett’s go-to safety valve, Doyle enters Week 9 with seven or more targets in five of his last six games. The Texans got rinsed by Seahawks tight ends (5/47/2) last week and on the year have allowed the NFL’s 12th-most catches (38) and 11th-most yards (420) to the position. Doyle has led the Colts in receiving in three straight games (6/44/0, 7/50/1, 12/121/1). … Hilton is fully boom or bust with 30 yards or fewer in four of his last five games, but he is the Colts’ “squeaky wheel” amid unfounded trade rumors, and Seahawks speedster perimeter WRs Tyler Lockett (6/121/0) and Paul Richardson (6/105/2) gave this same Texans secondary all kinds of problems last week. This game will be played indoors, where Hilton has an average career receiving line of 5.0/82.3/0.43 versus 4.15/60.6/0.24 outdoors. At severely lowered salaries across daily fantasy sites, Hilton is a highly compelling Week 9 DFS play. … The rest of Indianapolis’ pass catchers are usually safe to ignore. Moncrief is coming off a catch-less game against the Bengals. Slot man Aiken is scoreless on the season without a 35-yard game.
Deshaun Watson’s ACL tear forces the Texans to turn back to statuesque pocket sloth Tom Savage, who has never thrown a touchdown pass on 105 career attempts and is a sack-absorbing sitting duck behind center due to his complete lack of movement skills. He was benched at halftime of Week 1 after taking seven sacks in the first two quarters alone. Even against a weak Colts defense, Savage’s insertion takes the wind out of Houston’s offensive sails and puts Indianapolis’ D/ST into streamer consideration. … The Texans would be smart to reconfigure a run-first game plan featuring Lamar Miller, who emerged from Houston’s Week 7 bye to equal or establish season highs in playing time (87%) and touches (24) against the Seahawks, a promising development ahead of a Week 9 date with a Colts defense that allowed an 80/382/4.78/4 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last three games. Miller had his two best 2016 games against Chuck Pagano’s defense, tallying total-yardage/touchdown counts of 178/2 and 122/1.
Savage played meaningful snaps in only two 2016 two games; DeAndre Hopkins emerged with stat lines of 8/87/0 and 3/43/0 on target totals of 17 and 6. The good news for Hopkins is the Colts are allowing the league’s seventh-most receptions (95) and second-most yards (1,521) to enemy wide receivers. The bad news is Savage is a severe downgrade at quarterback. This matchup is still good enough for Hopkins to be viewed as a confident WR2, but there’s no way to overstate how much losing Watson compromises Hopkins’ ceiling and lowers his floor. … Fuller also gets a plus draw against an Indy defense that has allowed a league-high 42 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fuller is a big-play demon with 4.32 speed, so this is a near-optimal matchup for him. With Savage at the controls, however, Fuller should be downgraded to a boom-bust WR3 play until we see tangible evidence Savage can get him the ball. … Griffin’s passing-game usage has been all over the place, mainly because he stays on the line to block so often. Griffin is running pass routes on only 39% of his offensive snaps. Even against an Indianapolis defense that has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards (440) to tight ends, Griffin is a low-floor streamer.
Score Prediction: Colts 24, Texans 20
Cincinnati @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 22.5, Bengals 16.5
Back from his bye after taking Week 7 off due to a recurring ankle injury, Leonard Fournette is set up for Week 9 success as a home-favorite running back on a Sacksonville team whose defense should dominate the Bengals’ leaky offensive line and position Fournette for extreme-volume workhorse usage. Cincinnati does deserve credit for playing stout run defense all year long, holding enemy running backs to 3.66 yards per carry and just two rushing touchdowns in seven games. I still think this is a spot to bet confidently on Fournette, who has reached pay dirt in 6-of-6 games and cleared 120 total yards in 4-of-6 while averaging 24.2 touches per game. Fournette plus the Jaguars’ D/ST deserves to be one of this week’s most-popular DFS correlation plays. … Blake Bortles is a low-end two-quarterback-league option against a Cincinnati pass defense that has yielded the league’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position. Bortles has landed outside the top-18 quarterbacks in 5-of-7 starts with just one top-12 result.
Bortles’ Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Marqise Lee 46; Allen Hurns 38; Chris Ivory and Keelan Cole 21; Fournette and Marcedes Lewis 20. … No enemy wideout has topped 65 yards against the Bengals since Week 3. Antonio Brown (4/65/1) and T.Y. Hilton (2/15/0) both finished below expectation versus Cincy in the last two weeks. Particularly with explosive rookie Dede Westbrook due back to muddle wideout usage, Lee and Hurns look like dicey WR4/flex plays. Lee has topped 60 yards in four of his last six games and would be the best Week 9 bet of the group. Westbrook is worth stashing in deeper season-long leagues. … The Bengals got shredded by Jack Doyle (12/121/1) last week, but Lewis isn’t seeing enough receiving work for fantasy viability. He’s blocking on 60% of his snaps and averaging one catch per game.
Even after last week’s predictable top-five result against the Colts, this game sets up worrisomely for Andy Dalton against a Jaguars defense that has held each of its seven quarterbacks faced to weekly finishes of QB18 or worse. Whereas Jacksonville leads the NFL in both sacks (33) and quarterback hits (62), Cincinnati has permitted the league’s tenth-most sacks (22) and ranks 30th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate allowed. I’m teeing up the Jaguars’ D/ST and full fading Dalton. … Although their bye-week trade for Bills DT Marcell Dareus may help up front, Jacksonville was a major run funnel in its first seven games, giving up 5.27 yards per carry to enemy backs. The Bengals’ run blocking is a constant concern regardless of opponent, but Joe Mixon would appear to give Cincy its best shot at generating Week 9 offensive success. The underutilized rookie parlayed 14 touches into a season-high 109 yards in last week’s win over Indianapolis, making the Bengals’ best offensive play on a 67-yard screen pass only to get tackled at the one-yard line. Mixon’s snap rate (63%) was also a season high. Mixon’s lead-back usage in a shaky, opponent-sensitive offense still hasn’t elevated him past dicey RB2/flex treatment, even as Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill have been eliminated from fantasy consideration. Bernard is averaging just 4.2 touches per game since Bill Lazor took over as the Bengals’ OC. Hill is averaging 5.4.
Dalton’s target distribution since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye: A.J. Green 13; Brandon LaFell 12; Tyler Kroft 10; Mixon 6; Bernard 5; Josh Malone 4; Hill, Alex Erickson, John Ross 1. … Antonio Brown is the only enemy wideout to top 70 yards against the Jaguars through seven games, and only two receivers have cleared 60 yards against them. Green will almost certainly be shadowed by Jalen Ramsey, who ranks No. 2 in PFF’s coverage grades and No. 7 in passer rating allowed (41.4) among 115 qualified cornerbacks. … LaFell has failed to reach 50 yards in 7-of-7 games. It is perhaps notable LaFell has moved to slot receiver since the Bengals’ Week 6 bye, playing 60% of his snaps inside in the last two games. Fellow slot men Cooper Kupp (2/35/0), Jeremy Maclin (1/8/0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (4/58/0), and Eric Decker (3/32/0) have found minimal success against underrated Jaguars slot CB Aaron Colvin. … First-round pick Ross logged only six snaps in last week’s win over the Colts and hasn’t earned a legitimate game-day role yet. Ross has zero catches on the season. … The Jags have shown intermittent vulnerability to tight ends this year, albeit not enough to make Kroft a genuinely strong Week 9 streamer. Kroft has reached 50 yards in 1-of-7 games and is averaging nine yards per catch. He’s a touchdown-or-bust dart each week.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 23, Bengals 10
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 29, Buccaneers 22
A high-floor, low-ceiling producer to this point on pace for a nine-year low in pass attempts, Drew Brees draws his season-best matchup against a Brent Grimes-less Bucs pass defense that ranks 31st in DVOA, last in sacks (7), and last in quarterback hits (31) while surrendering the NFL’s third-most passing yards (274.7) and eighth-most passing TDs per game (1.71). If Brees is ever going to reach the upside fantasy players have come to expect, you’d think it would happen in a best-case-scenario spot like this. … If Mark Ingram’s two lost fourth-quarter fumbles in last week’s win over the Bears are going to cost him any Week 9 usage, Alvin Kamara would stand to benefit after the dynamic rookie set a season high in snap rate against Chicago, parlaying 11 touches into 76 yards and a score. Kamara’s playing-time clips since the Saints’ Week 5 bye have trended upward chronologically (44% > 49% > 51%), and only six NFL running backs have more receiving yards than Kamara’s 257. … Coach Sean Payton benched Ingram for fumbling in a game against Seattle last October. The very next week, Ingram shredded the 49ers for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Despite last week’s scare, I’m sticking with Ingram in all forms of fantasy against a Bucs defense that has allowed a 94/421/4.48/5 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last four games. Ingram has 24 or more touches in three straight weeks and is playing career-best football. I doubt a Saints team with Super Bowl aspirations will suddenly turn away from one of its core players.
Brees’ target distribution since the Week 5 bye: Michael Thomas 25; Ingram 16; Ted Ginn 15; Kamara 13; Brandon Coleman 8; Coby Fleener 5; Willie Snead 3. … Much like Brees, Thomas has been a steady but non-prolific producer with 75-plus yards in five of his last six games but no 90-yard games and no multi-score games this year. Also much like Brees, if Thomas is going to explode, it’s likely to occur in a matchup like this. Despite an early bye, Tampa has allowed the NFL’s third-most catches (102), fourth-most yards (1,340), and seventh-most touchdowns (8) to wide receivers. … Ginn had a slow Week 8 by his Weeks 6-7 standards, but he still ripped a 53-yard bomb in double coverage versus Chicago and gets a better matchup this week against a far-worse Bucs secondary. Ginn won’t stop being a high-variance producer, of course, when he is averaging only 4.4 targets per game. … Coleman appears to have taken over the Saints’ full-time slot role, out-snapping Snead 80% to 7% against the Bears. Unfortunately, it hasn’t translated to fantasy reliability. Coleman drew one target in Week 8 and has topped four targets just once all year. With Snead’s snaps capable of increasing at any moment, this is a fantasy situation to avoid. … Fleener’s target totals since the open date are 1 > 3 > 1 on snap rates of 25% > 26% > 26%.
A top-ten fantasy passer in three straight games Weeks 5-7, things went south fast for Jameis Winston in last week’s wind-affected bout with Carolina. Effects from Jameis’ throwing-shoulder sprain reappeared, while coach Dirk Koetter admittedly considered benching Winston after an early hit near his right arm. Winston rebounded in practice this week and looks to be all systems go at the Superdome. The Saints’ defense has barely been tested recently after facing Brett Hundley in his first NFL start followed by rookie game manager Mitchell Trubisky in Weeks 7-8. While concerns remain about Winston’s matchup and individual performance, this game’s high total (51) and domed environment provide optimism on Winston as a boom-bust fantasy play. … Doug Martin has the best Week 9 matchup among Bucs skill-position players against a soft Saints run defense that allows 4.48 yards per carry to running backs and the eighth-most receiving yards (389) to the position. New Orleans is a classic run funnel based on DVOA metrics with the NFL’s fourth-rated pass defense but No. 29 unit against the run. Martin continued to lead the Bucs’ backfield usage in last week’s loss to Carolina, logging 19 touches on 58% of the snaps. The only other Tampa back to log a touch was Jacquizz Rodgers (2). If the Bucs keep this game close – and that depends on Winston – Martin is capable of a matchup- and volume-driven breakthrough game.
Winston’s Weeks 2-7 target distribution: Mike Evans 61; DeSean Jackson 47; Cameron Brate 39; Adam Humphries 34; O.J. Howard 19; Charles Sims 17; Chris Godwin 10; Martin 8. … Checked by underrated Panthers CB James Bradberry (5/60/0) last week, Evans gets another tough cornerback matchup with Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore, who has PFF’s No. 1 pass-coverage grade and is No. 2 in passer rating allowed (33.3) among 114 qualifiers. I always think Evans is a player better to bet on than against as a physically dominant in-air wideout who has drawn eight-plus targets in 7-of-7 games. … Despite their improved defense and an early bye, the Saints have allowed the NFL’s fifth-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (29), which enhances big-play threat Jackson’s appeal in his matchup with Saints No. 2 CB Ken Crawley. Jackson has drawn eight or more targets in three of his last four games and could see a bigger role if Lattimore slows Evans. … Brate has cleared 60 yards and/or scored a touchdown in six straight games and is therefore an every-week fantasy TE1. It’s still worth noting that the Saints have played shutdown tight end defense, yielding the league’s third-fewest fantasy points to the position. I’m taking this more as a negative for Howard, who logged his second-lowest snap rate of the season (58%) in last week’s loss to the Panthers and is running pass routes on just 38% of his plays. Brate runs routes 73% of the time.
Score Prediction: Saints 28, Buccaneers 21
LA Rams @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Rams 23, Giants 19
Ranked No. 1 in the NFC in points per game (30.3), the Rams return from their bye to face a Giants defense that has allowed top-12 results to 5-of-7 quarterbacks faced, including Jameis Winston (QB7), Philip Rivers (QB8), Trevor Siemian (QB9), and Russell Wilson (QB4) all in a row before the open date. With fantasy results of QB15 or worse in four of his last six starts, however, Jared Goff remains a shaky streamer on a cross-country road trip to the Meadowlands. Goff has shown a limited ceiling with a season-high weekly fantasy finish of QB9. With that said, Goff’s outlook is improved by Giants top cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ one-game suspension for disciplinary violations. … Todd Gurley is the premier play in this game against a Giants run defense that ranks 24th in DVOA and has allowed a sub-par 4.12 yards per carry to running backs. Averaging 24.6 touches for 131.4 yards with eight touchdowns in seven games, Gurley is an extreme-volume bellcow who should have “fresh legs” after the week off.
Goff’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Robert Woods 44; Cooper Kupp 42; Gurley 38; Sammy Watkins 29; Tyler Higbee 27; Gerald Everett 13; Tavon Austin 12. … Held below 60 yards in 6-of-7 games as a Ram, Watkins has drawn more than five targets in just one game this year. He does project as the primary beneficiary of Janoris Jenkins’ suspension. … Team target leader Woods’ matchup and usage make him an underrated WR3/flex play against the G-Men. Whereas Watkins has consistently struggled for volume, Woods has seen six or more targets in five straight games. … Kupp’s matchup is no walk in the park against talented Giants slot CB Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie, but Kupp’s heavy scoring-position usage gives him touchdown-or-bust WR4/flex appeal. Kupp leads the Rams in red-zone targets (11) by a margin of six and also leads the team in targets inside the ten-yard line (4). … Higbee is worth a look as a matchup-based streamer and/or low-cost DFS punt. The Giants have been dusted by Jason Witten (7/59/1), Eric Ebron (5/42/1), Zach Ertz (8/55/1), O.J. Howard (2/63/1), Cameron Brate (4/80/1), Hunter Henry (3/42/1), Broncos tight ends (4/58/1), and Seahawks tight ends (5/76/1). The risk with Higbee is that he is typically a low-usage player, sharing time with Everett. Higbee has played 70% of the Rams’ snaps in their last four games and has exceeded three targets in just 2-of-7 appearances this year.
The strength of Los Angeles’ defense is versus the pass, where it ranks No. 3 in DVOA and has allowed 2-of-7 quarterbacks faced to produce top-12 results. Only three teams have yielded fewer touchdown passes (8), and Wade Phillips’ unit ranks No. 7 in sacks (23). I would rather start the Rams’ D/ST than Eli Manning this week. … The Giants’ backfield reverted to a three-man timeshare in their pre-bye loss to Seattle with Orleans Darkwa as the leader in touches (12) and snaps (36%), Wayne Gallman (7, 36%) nipping at his heels, and Shane Vereen (5, 27%) third in line. Even in a plus matchup against a Rams defense permitting 4.54 yards per carry to backs, all Giants RBs are risky flex plays. Darkwa is the best bet of the group, albeit still not a good one. … At least until Sterling Shepard (ankle) shows tangible on-field evidence that he is healthy, Evan Engram is the Giants’ lone fantasy-viable pass catcher. Although Engram’s matchup is far less than ideal against a Rams defense surrendering the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, Engram has flashed matchup-proof ability as the Giants’ passing-game focal point. Engram ranks fifth among tight ends in targets (53), eighth in yards (342), and seventh in TDs (3).
Score Prediction: Giants 21, Rams 20
Atlanta @ Carolina
Team Totals: Falcons 21.5, Panthers 21.5
After a rocky two-week road trip to Soldier Field and windy Raymond James Stadium, Cam Newton returns home to face a beatable Falcons pass defense that ranks 25th in DVOA and has given up consecutive top-12 fantasy results to Tom Brady and Josh McCown. Although Cam’s recent passing production has waned in tough environments, he has regained a green light on the ground with a 9.2-rushing attempt average in his last five games. Newton’s outlook is improved by Atlanta’s sub-par pass rush; Dan Quinn’s defense ranks 27th in QB hits (36) and 19th in sacks (17). While Cam has settled in as a boom-bust play, I like his chances of paying off this week better than most. The Kelvin Benjamin trade will be viewed as a negative despite the fact that Newton has averaged 2.2 passing TDs and 7.88 yards per attempt with Benjamin out of the lineup over the past three years compared to 1.3 TDs and 6.99 YPA when Benjamin has played. … Carolina’s backfield became more of a three-way timeshare in last week’s win over the Bucs. Christian McCaffrey still led the way in snaps (59%) and targets (7), but he touched the ball only nine times and remains a PPR-oriented RB2/flex. Jonathan Stewart hit pay dirt for the first time since Week 1, but he managed 11 touches on a 43% playing-time clip. Cameron Artis-Payne siphoned 15% of the snaps and five touches, earning a promotion because the coaching staff trusts Artis-Payne in pass protection. This week’s premier matchup goes to target-vacuum McCaffrey against a Falcons defense that has allowed the NFL’s fourth-most catches (48) and tenth-most receiving yards (384) to running backs. McCaffrey also has a real chance to benefit from the Benjamin trade by running more wide receiver routes, something he was already doing on nearly a third of his plays.
Newton’s target distribution in the last five games: McCaffrey 43; Devin Funchess 40; Benjamin 36; Ed Dickson 27; Russell Shepard 13; Stewart and Curtis Samuel 6. … At least until Greg Olsen (foot) comes back, the Benjamin trade locks in Funchess as Cam’s go-to target behind McCaffrey. When Benjamin left the Panthers’ Week 3 loss to New Orleans with a knee injury, Funchess logged a season-high ten targets. I’m upgrading Funchess to a volume-driven WR2 play for the time being. His Week 9 matchup still isn’t a cakewalk; Funchess runs at team-high 48% of his routes at left corners and will draw stationary Falcons LCB Desmond Trufant more than any Carolina wideout. … I’m treating this as a wait-and-see week for Samuel and Shepard as they vie for snaps in two-receiver sets. Rookie speedster (4.31) Samuel offers the highest ceiling of the duo, although he has only been playing 28% of Carolina’s offensive snaps. … Dickson has been a tease as a streamer, topping five targets just once this season and failing to score a touchdown on the year. He was targeted just once when Benjamin left the Saints game early. The Falcons pose a neutral tight end matchup, ranking 14th in both yards (389) and fantasy points allowed to the position. Dickson’s outlook is enhanced by the Benjamin trade, but he remains a risky streamer.
Matt Ryan draws a sub-par Week 9 matchup against a Panthers pass defense that ranks No. 7 in DVOA and has allowed just 2-of-7 quarterbacks faced to log top-12 results (Tom Brady, Carson Wentz). I still think Carolina has shown enough pass-funnel tendencies for Ryan to be at least considered as a low-end QB1, but his to-date production hardly warrants it with top-12 results in just 1-of-7 starts. Getting smacked in the mouth by touchdown regression, Atlanta is averaging 11.9 points per game fewer than last season despite ranking second in the NFL in yards per play (6.2) and fifth in yards per game (374.4). … Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are also in tough spots. The Panthers have MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion) back healthy and have held running backs to 3.63 yards per carry with three all-purpose touchdowns allowed to the position in eight games. Freeman and Coleman may have to make their hay in the passing game, where Carolina yields the NFL’s tenth-most catches (44) to enemy backs. Coleman (15) out-touched Freeman (13) in last week’s win over the Jets, although Freeman still played 61% of the snaps to Coleman’s 44% and dealt with a minor shoulder injury that won’t keep him out this week. Still, Freeman’s RB1/2 outlook should be downgraded by the matchup. Coleman is always a fringe flex play.
Ryan’s target distribution in the last two weeks: Julio Jones 19; Mohamed Sanu 17; Austin Hooper 7; Freeman 6; Taylor Gabriel 3; Coleman and Justin Hardy 2. … Stuck on one red-zone target as of two games ago, Julio has collected six in the past two weeks and now ranks eighth in the NFL in targets inside the ten (5). Unfortunately, he has converted just one into a score and draws another below-par matchup against Panthers top CB James Bradberry, who shadowed Mike Evans (5/60/0) last week. I’ll go to my deathbed betting on Julio, but there is no overstating how big of a disappointment he’s been in fantasy this year. … Sanu can’t be slept on as an every-week WR3 play. Sanu has cleared 65 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four straight healthy games and is Atlanta’s clear-cut No. 2 pass option under first-year OC Steve Sarkisian. As he runs over 60% of his routes in the slot, Sanu (6’2/211) will frequently square off with smallish Panthers slot CB Captain Munnerlyn (5’9/192), who has PFF’s No. 90 coverage grade among 114 qualified cornerbacks. … The Panthers have allowed the league’s sixth-fewest catches (28) and sixth-fewest receiving yards (320) to tight ends. This probably isn’t the week to stream Hooper.
Score Prediction: Panthers 23, Falcons 21
Denver @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 25.5, Broncos 17.5
A top-seven fantasy quarterback in 6-of-8 starts and this year’s QB5 in points per game, Carson Wentz draws his toughest to-date challenge against a Denver pass defense that has held five straight enemy signal callers to fantasy results of QB15 or worse. There are enough edges in Wentz’s favor to remain optimistic, however. The Eagles’ biggest weakness is left tackle after Jason Peters’ loss, yet the Broncos’ pass rush has disappointed with the NFL’s second-fewest quarterback hits (33) and a middling 17 sacks. Go-to guy Zach Ertz is set up for success, and Denver’s man-coverage defense is exploitable by mobile quarterbacks, where Wentz ranks third at his position in rushing yards (203). I’m standing with Wentz as a season-long QB1 and sprinkling him into DFS lineups as a low-owned tournament play. … Jay Ajayi’s acquisition throws yet another wrench into Philly’s muddied backfield, which spread snaps to LeGarrette Blount (50%), Corey Clement (27%), Wendell Smallwood (19%), and Kenjon Barner (6%) in last week’s rout of San Francisco. Beat writers have speculated Smallwood could be the odd man out due to his pass-protection struggles. Barner’s game-day jersey is expected to be safe based on his special teams role. Either way, I think this is a wait-and-see week for this running back unit considering the uncertain roles and brutal matchup. Ranked No. 1 in run-defense DVOA, the Broncos allow just 2.93 yards per carry to enemy running backs and are the only team left to not give up a rushing touchdown this year.
Wentz’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Zach Ertz 64; Alshon Jeffery 62; Nelson Agholor 38; Torrey Smith 28; Smallwood 15; Trey Burton 10; Mack Hollins 9. … Ertz keeps Wentz alive in Week 9 almost all on his own based on his high likelihood of success against Denver, which has surrendered the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to tight ends, including Travis Kelce’s 7/133/1 explosion last Monday night. As usual, Ertz is the best tight end play of the week. … The Eagles’ wideouts face much tougher Week 9 roads against a Broncos defense that has yet to allow a single opposing receiver to clear 65 yards. Jeffery is a high-risk WR3 play against Denver perimeter CBs Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby, who both carry top-30 cornerback grades among 114 qualifiers at PFF. Alshon has reached 75 yards just once this season and hasn’t caught more than four balls in a game since Week 2. … Agholor’s low volume finally caught up to him in last week’s win over the 49ers, finishing with 26 scoreless yards on three targets. He should be downgraded to a low-floor WR4/5 against Broncos shutdown slot CB Chris Harris. … Smith has begun losing snaps to exciting rookie Mack Hollins. Whereas Smith went catch-less against the 49ers, Hollins logged a season-high 26% snap rate. Hollins has a shot to become usable in the second half of the year.
The Eagles’ D/ST is a smash play against Brock Osweiler, who committed 20 turnovers in 16 starts for Houston including the playoffs last year, engineering nine games of 20 points or fewer. The Eagles lead the NFL in QB hits (62) and rank ninth in sacks (22) and fifth in interceptions (9), while the Broncos have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most sacks (25) despite an early bye. … Denver’s backfield remained a three-way timeshare in last Monday night’s loss to Kansas City with C.J. Anderson as the leader in snaps (48%) and touches (16), Devontae Booker (9, 34%) behind him, and Jamaal Charles (9, 18%) third. While the rushing attack enjoyed some success against the Chiefs’ No. 31 DVOA-rated run defense, a repeat will be difficult against Philadelphia’s 13th-rated group, which has held running backs to the NFL’s fifth-fewest fantasy points, including 3.11 yards per carry. Anderson has fallen into risky RB2/flex territory and is a concerning play this week. … We have no data on Osweiler’s pass-catcher connections beyond things that occurred in a small sample in 2015, dots I’m not comfortable trying to connect to forecast Week 9, 2017 usage. Emmanuel Sanders’ (ankle) return muddies the target distribution, Demaryius Thomas is scoreless in 15 straight games, and AJ Derby plays less than half of the Broncos’ offensive snaps. Even against a vulnerable Philadelphia secondary, you’re on your own starting any of these guys this week.
Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Broncos 13
Baltimore @ Tennessee
Team Totals: Titans 23, Ravens 20
Marcus Mariota returns from the Titans’ Week 8 bye as a fringe fantasy starter at best with just one top-12 finish under his belt, and none since Week 1. Mariota has appeared uncomfortable as a passer this year and ranks a disappointing tenth among quarterbacks in rushing yards (124), while just 1-of-8 signal callers to face the Ravens has posted top-18 fantasy results. Mariota has thrown for 300 yards twice in his last 27 starts. He’s thrown multiple touchdown passes once in his last nine games. … Finally at full strength, the Ravens’ run defense shut down Dolphins backs for a combined 19/45/2.37/0 rushing line in last Thursday’s blowout win. Despite Baltimore’s previous struggles, I’m not buying them as a run defense to attack. I’m also lukewarm on both members of Tennessee’s RBBC. In their pre-bye win over the Browns, a supposedly hamstring-hobbled DeMarco Murray out-touched Derrick Henry 60% to 42%, also out-touching Henry 21 to 15. Murray is a limited-ceiling RB2 in an underachieving Titans offense. Henry is a touchdown-dependent flex option who needs Murray to miss actual time to hit his ceiling.
Rookie Corey Davis’ return throws a wrench into the usefulness of any prior Titans target distributions. Davis is apparently scheduled to start in two-wide sets across from Rishard Matthews with Eric Decker moving back into the slot but only playing in sub-packages on a Tennessee team that makes heavy use of two-tight end sets. This is a rough matchup for all Titans receivers against a Ravens defense that is allowing the NFL’s second-fewest fantasy points to the position. Rishard Matthews is the most stable WR3 option of the group. Davis is the most volatile, and it’s fair to question his immediate usage after not playing for nearly two months due to repeated setbacks with a hamstring injury Davis originally suffered on August 3. I would prefer to make this a wait-and-see week for Davis to gauge his snaps and involvement. Long term, Davis offers every-week WR2 potential if he can regain a substantial target share and fully overcome the injury. It can’t be forgotten that Davis led the Titans in targets (10) in Week 1. … Despite suffering a bone bruise on his ankle before the Titans’ Week 8 bye, Delanie Walker appears set to play through the injury against the Ravens, who have allowed the NFL’s seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends, including the second-most touchdowns to the position (6). Davis’ return and Walker’s still-uncertain health make him risky, but he belongs in the matchup-driven, fringe TE1 mix.
Joe Flacco played his best game of the year before suffering a scary concussion in last Thursday night’s blowout win over the Dolphins. That just isn’t saying much. Flacco has finished as a top-20 fantasy quarterback in 1-of-8 starts and hasn’t reached 240 yards in a game all season. Regardless of opponent, Flacco has shown no ability to produce at an above-two-quarterback-league level in 2017. … Although Buck Allen continued to handle goal-line carries over him, the Ravens finally turned their running game over to Alex Collins against Miami. Collins set season highs in playing time (49%), touches (20), and total yards (143) and deserves to be the focal point of an otherwise struggling Baltimore offense going forward. Unfortunately, Collins’ Week 9 matchup is below average as a road dog facing a Tennessee run defense that that ranks a respectable 14th in DVOA and has limited enemy backs to 3.43 yards per carry with only two rushing TDs allowed in seven games. Collins still isn’t playing enough in the passing game to be immune to negative game scripts, keeping him in the RB2/flex realm. … Despite Collins’ breakout game, Allen logged 18 touches on 48% of the Week 8 snaps against Miami, handled all scoring-position work, and remains a playable flex in PPR leagues. His value will dissolve when Danny Woodhead returns.
The Titans play pass-funnel defense and offer plus pass-catcher matchups throughout their secondary, but optimistic weekly forecasts will be difficult to make with Baltimore’s wide receiver and tight end groups back to full health. … The top play here is Jeremy Maclin, who returned from his shoulder injury in last week’s win over Miami to lead the Ravens in targets (5) and production (3/53/1). Maclin has shown minimal upside without a 60-yard game all year, but he’s squarely in the WR3/flex crosshairs based on his secure role and plus matchup against a Tennessee defense allowing the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. … Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman are back from their concussions and figure to round out Baltimore’s three-receiver set. The matchups are good for both, but Wallace has topped 30 yards just twice this season and Perriman has an abysmal 26 scoreless yards on 20 targets. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if Perriman got demoted in favor of Chris Moore. … Due largely to solid safety play keyed by breakout sophomore Kevin Byard, the Titans have given up the NFL’s ninth-fewest catches to tight ends, although they did allow 7/50/1 to Jack Doyle in Week 6 and 4/85/0 to Browns tight ends in Week 7 before their Week 8 bye. Ben Watson still falls into the class of touchdown-dependent tight ends. Scoring opportunities have certainly been there for him, as Watson ranks ninth among NFL tight ends in red-zone targets (7) and is tied for second in targets inside the ten-yard line (6).
Score Prediction: Titans 21, Ravens 20
4:05 PM ET Games
Arizona @ San Francisco
Team Totals: Cardinals 20.5, 49ers 18.5
The Cardinals return from their bye quarterbacked by Drew Stanton with Adrian Peterson as their new offensive centerpiece. As Arizona’s passing game is almost certain to fall into a tailspin with career 52.7-percent passer Stanton at the controls, it makes sense for coach Bruce Arians to scheme to put the ball into Peterson’s belly as often as possible, particularly against a San Francisco defense that hemorrhages league highs in plays (70.1) and run plays (33.9) per game to enemy offenses and has been creamed on the ground in its last two games, surrendering a combined 63/330/5.24/3 rushing line to running backs while losing LE Arik Armstead (hand) and RE Solomon Thomas (MCL) along the way. … Arizona passing-game members are shots in the dark with highly-inefficient Stanton under center. I never thought I’d say this, but I am hopeful Blaine Gabbert will get a chance within a few weeks. Gabbert targeted Jeremy Kerley relentlessly in San Francisco last year and could perhaps salvage WR2/3 value for Larry Fitzgerald.
As beat writers are speculating the 49ers will hold out trade-deadline acquisition Jimmy Garoppolo through their Week 11 bye based on the injured state of the team’s offensive supporting cast, struggling rookie C.J. Beathard will be thrown back to the wolves after managing weekly finishes of QB17 (Cowboys) and QB18 (Eagles) in his first two NFL starts while absorbing nine combined sacks behind an offensive line now missing LT Joe Staley (orbital fracture). Beathard committed four turnovers in the last two weeks and is an inviting streamer target for the Cardinals’ D/ST. … Although the 49ers’ running game was predictably unsuccessful in last week’s trip to Philadelphia, Carlos Hyde kept a stranglehold on lead-back work with 16 touches on 68% of the snaps compared to Matt Breida’s nine touches on a 32% playing-time clip. Hyde gets another tough draw versus Arizona, which has limited enemy backs to 3.54 yards per carry and the NFL’s sixth-fewest receiving yards (256). When these clubs met in Week 4, Hyde managed 95 scoreless yards on 21 touches. This week, Hyde is an entirely volume-driven RB2 option whose passing-game usage is keeping him afloat. The contract-year running back has already set career highs in targets (46) and catches (31). Hyde leads San Francisco in targets with Beathard at quarterback.
Beathard’s Weeks 6-8 target distribution: Hyde 23; Pierre Garcon 19; Marquise Goodwin 14; George Kittle and Trent Taylor 12; Breida 11; Aldrick Robinson 7; Garrett Celek 4; Cole Hikutini 3. … Garcon is expected to play after leaving last week’s loss with a neck injury and never returning. Garcon managed 4/36/0 on eight targets in his Week 4 meeting with Patrick Peterson and remains scoreless on the year. … Goodwin was held catch-less against the Eagles and is playing through a debilitating back injury. On the season, Goodwin is scoreless with 5-of-8 games below 30 yards. … Kittle’s playing time has been all over the place, and his production is way down. Kittle’s receiving lines in Beathard’s two starts are 1/16/0 > 2/22/0. It is believed Kittle’s snaps were cut due to deficient blocking, a strength of his at Iowa.
Score Prediction: Cardinals 23, 49ers 17
Washington @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 26, Redskins 19
Scorching hot with top-five fantasy results in four of his last five starts and better protected following the Duane Brown trade, this is another smash spot for Russell Wilson against a cross-country-traveling Redskins team that remains beat up in the secondary. The Seahawks’ offense is a legitimate run funnel, forcing Wilson to pace for a career-high 590 pass attempts. He is also on track for a career-high 34.2 passing scores and 286.9 passing yards per game. A true on-field magician, Wilson should be teed up confidently each week in season-long leagues and always offers monster DFS upside. … Seattle’s inept running game remains a weekly quagmire, and provides reason to like Wilson even more. J.D. McKissic still can’t get over the five touches-per-game hump. Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls combined, literally, for -1 yards on 12 carries in last week’s win over the J.J. Watt-less Texans. Rawls also dropped a TD pass, ostensibly convincing Seattle’s coaching staff that Lacy is worthy of the Week 9 lead rusher role. Perhaps the Brown move will help things eventually, but no Seahawks running back is playable this week.
Wilson’s target distribution since the Seahawks’ Week 6 bye: Doug Baldwin 22; Tyler Lockett 15; Jimmy Graham 11; Paul Richardson 9; McKissic 4; Rawls 3; Amara Darboh and Luke Willson 2; Lacy 1. … This is another smash spot for Graham against a Redskins defense that has allowed the league’s seventh-most catches (41) and a league-high 568 yards to tight ends. Graham has logged 60-plus yards and/or hit pay dirt in five straight games. … Skins sophomore slot CB Kendall Fuller deserves recognition for a breakout year, but Baldwin is a better bet for victories in the slot. Baldwin has drawn eight-plus targets in five of his last six games and ranks 11th in the NFL in catches (42). … Both Seahawks outside receivers exploded for over 100 yards last week, although it’s notable Lockett has out-targeted Richardson 15 to 9 since the bye. With that said, Richardson remains the superior Week 9 play. Richardson has out-snapped Lockett 73% to 54% in the last two weeks and runs a team-high 55% of his routes at right cornerbacks, meaning Richardson should avoid stationary Redskins LCB Josh Norman most in this game. I still like Lockett as a WR3/flex in an ultimately favorable spot, but I’m again leaning toward Richardson as a one-for-one play.
Visiting The Clink behind an injury-riddled line, Kirk Cousins draws his toughest to-date challenge against a Seattle pass defense that ranks sixth in DVOA and has allowed 1-of-7 enemy quarterbacks to log top-12 results. Only 3-of-7 signal callers to face the Seahawks have finished as top-20 scorers. Cousins is an underrated quarterback as fantasy leaguers already know, but at very least Week 9 expectations need to be lowered in one of the NFL’s toughest spots. … The Seahawks have fixed their run defense after a slow start, holding running backs to a 78/237/3.05/2 rushing line in the last month. Rob Kelley scored his first touchdown of the season in last week’s loss to Dallas, but he hasn’t reached double-digit touches since Week 2. Rookie Samaje Perine hasn’t played an offensive snap in two games. In last week’s close loss to the Cowboys, Chris Thompson remained the most-dominant Redskins back in every phase, establishing season highs in playing time (80%), pass routes run (32), and targets (9) while parlaying 12 touches into 94 yards. In season-long leagues, I see no justification to not consider Thompson an every-week RB2. His Week 9 prospects are enhanced by Jordan Reed and Jamison Crowder’s hamstring injuries.
Cousins’ target distribution since the Redskins’ Week 5 bye: Jamison Crowder 24; Thompson 19; Jordan Reed 16; Ryan Grant 15; Vernon Davis 12; Josh Doctson 11; Terrelle Pryor 10; Kelley 3. … Crowder set season bests across the board in last week’s loss to Dallas, only to suffer setback to a hamstring injury that has plagued him most of the year. Should Crowder not play, Grant would likely take over in the slot with Pryor and Doctson outside. Grant would become a PPR sleeper in that scenario against Seattle’s unimposing slot coverage. … On top of Reed’s absence and Crowder’s injury, enhancing Davis’ outlook is Seahawks FS Earl Thomas’ (hamstring) probable inactivity. Beginning with most recent, Davis’ last five receiving lines in games where Reed was inactive are 5/58/1 > 1/13/0 > 5/47/0 > 6/79/0 > 2/50/1, good for a 61/791/6.4 pace, which would have made Davis last year’s overall fantasy TE6. Davis is a locked-in fantasy starter whenever Reed is hurt and/or missing, and Crowder’s inactivity would free up more short-area targets in the middle of the field. … Doctson truthers were lucky to pull a one-yard touchdown rabbit out of a hat in last week’s matchup with a Cowboys secondary that is far worse than Seattle’s. Neither Doctson nor Pryor is a trustworthy play in this matchup.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 28, Redskins 20
4:25 PM ET Game
Kansas City @ Dallas
Team Totals: Chiefs 25.5, Cowboys 25.5
This is an eruption spot for Dak Prescott beneath JerryWorld’s dome facing a Chiefs pass defense that ranks 20th in DVOA and has yielded top-12 quarterback results in four of its last seven games. Kansas City’s defense has been rocked on the road, allowing 27 or more points in six of its last seven games away from Arrowhead Stadium. The man-coverage Chiefs have given up the NFL’s fifth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (157) this year. Prescott has turned in top-12 fantasy production in 6-of-7 games and will be Dallas’ new offensive catalyst in Ezekiel Elliott’s absence. I fully expect Prescott to excel in his higher-profile role. … Alfred Morris beat out Darren McFadden in the preseason and has held his own in a lightly-used change-of-pace role in real games while drawing praise from Dallas’ coaching staff for his improved pass protection. Therefore, the Cowboys named Morris their starter in Zeke’s absence. Alf’s first start comes in a mouth-watering draw against Kansas City’s No. 31 DVOA-rated run defense, which has been gashed by enemy backs for a combined 147/702/4.78/4 rushing line over its last six games. Morris will lose snaps to more-versatile McFadden and/or Rod Smith if Dallas falls behind, but this sets up as a close, high-scoring game that elevates Morris’ touchdown probability. He is an immediate RB2. McFadden should be stashed in all 10- and 12-team season-long leagues. Deep sleeper Smith is also worth a long look. He lined up at receiver at times this preseason, and there has been speculation among Dallas media that Smith is actually ahead of McFadden on the depth chart right now.
Prescott’s target distribution since the Cowboys’ Week 6 bye: Dez Bryant 16; Jason Witten 9; Terrance Williams 6; Elliott and Cole Beasley 5; Rod Smith, Ryan Switzer, Geoff Swaim 2; Morris and Brice Butler 1. … Bryant runs only 27% of his routes at left cornerbacks and will therefore avoid stationary Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters on 73% of his plays. Bryant has 90-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last six games. He is entering a Week 9 blowup spot. … The rest of Dallas’ pass-catcher corps is tough to trust based on to-date usage and/or health. There is some hope for Witten against an Eric Berry-less Chiefs secondary that Jared Cook torched (6/107/0) in Week 7 and gave up 4/48/1 to Broncos tight ends last Monday night. Witten’s molasses-slow, dad-runner playing style always theoretically lowers his ceiling, but he offers touchdown potential with nine red-zone targets, which ranks fourth among NFL tight ends.
A popular MVP candidate in the first month and a half, Alex Smith gets his big chance to restart that debate in one of this week’s biggest games. To this point, Smith has been a high-floor, high-ceiling producer with top-15 results in 7-of-8 starts, including four top-six finishes and a perfect 16:0 TD-to-INT ratio on the year. While the Cowboys’ David Irving- and Demarcus Lawrence-keyed pass rush deserves recognition, it is also true that Dallas ranks a below-par 19th in pass-defense DVOA and has given up the NFL’s 11th-most touchdown passes (13) despite an early-season bye. … Held below 100 total yards for the first time all season in last Monday night’s win over Denver, Kareem Hunt gets a better Week 9 draw against a Cowboys defense that has yielded a 125/563/4.50/3 rushing line to running backs in its last six games. Scoreless in five straight, Hunt has been on the wrong side of touchdown variance recently. He has still handled 20-plus touches in four of those five games and remains an elite RB1 play at Dallas.
Smith’s Weeks 6-8 target distribution: Travis Kelce 22; Tyreek Hill 21; Hunt 15; Demarcus Robinson 14; Demetrius Harris 7; De’Anthony Thomas 5; Charcandrick West 3: Albert Wilson 2. … Dallas has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, but Kelce is always a player to bet on with 90-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last six games. Kelce’s outlook is enhanced by this game’s shootout potential beneath the JerryWorld dome. … The #TyFreakOnTheRoad narrative has held strong with weekly PPR finishes of WR3 > WR17 > WR14 > WR3 in away games versus WR45 > WR51 > WR43 > WR57 results at Arrowhead. I remain skeptical this trend is anything other than small-sample variance, but I also don’t see any reason to fade it against Dallas. … Based on this game’s high-scoring projection, Robinson is one of my favorite dart throws versus a Cowboys secondary that has allowed usable fantasy games to complementary receivers Jamison Crowder (9/123/0), Marquise Goodwin (4/80/0), Davante Adams (7/66/2), Emmanuel Sanders (6/62/2), Cooper Kupp (5/60/1), Sterling Shepard (7/44/0), and Jaron Brown (2/27/1). Robinson’s snap rates since Chris Conley got injured are 91% > 98% > 81%, and Wilson (hamstring) looks likely to miss this week, enhancing Robinson’s role.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Chiefs 27
Sunday Night Football
Oakland @ Miami
Team Totals: Raiders 23.5, Dolphins 20.5
After playing tentative, dink-and-dunk football in last week’s blowout loss to Buffalo, Derek Carr gets another shot to right the ship against a porous Miami pass defense that ranks 28th in DVOA while giving up the NFL’s second-highest passer rating (103.1) and a league-high 69.9% completion rate. Miami gave up Week 7’s QB7 result to Josh McCown, then allowed Joe Flacco to play his best game of the season before his second-quarter concussion last Thursday night. Despite the plus draw, Carr remains a boom-bust fantasy play with three top-seven results on the season but three outside the top 20. … Marshawn Lynch’s return will push the Raiders back into a three-man RBBC with Lynch as the lead ball carrier and a change-of-pace rotation between DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. Before he was kicked out of Oakland’s Week 7 upset of Kansas City, Lynch averaged just 11 touches over his previous five games with minimal passing-game involvement. The good news is Miami’s run defense has fallen off a cliff, giving up a combined 72/360/5.00/1 rushing line to running backs in Weeks 6-8, highlighted by Alex Collins’ career game on Thursday Night Football. The bad news is Lynch’s to-date usage renders him a touchdown-or-bust RB2/flex option each week. Neither Washington nor Richard is playable in fantasy.
Carr’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Amari Cooper 63; Michael Crabtree 43; Jared Cook 36; Washington 27; Richard 20; Seth Roberts 18; Cordarrelle Patterson 16; Lynch 8. … Crabtree has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 80 yards in 6-of-6 healthy games and is always the most stable fantasy play in Oakland’s wideout corps. Both Raiders receivers have favorable matchups against a Dolphins secondary that starts struggling RCB Xavien Howard and third-round rookie LCB Cordrea Tankersley. … After Cooper ran a career-high 35% of his routes at slot receiver in Oakland’s Week 7 win over Kansas City, he dipped back down to 22% in last week’s loss to Buffalo, losing his battles outside against impressive Bills rookie LCB Tre’Davious White. When the Dolphins have employed shadow coverage this year, it has been with Howard, who has PFF’s No. 113 grade among 114 qualified cornerbacks. On paper, this is a blowup spot for Cooper. Unfortunately, his disappointing to-date production always renders Cooper a boom-bust WR3/flex play. … Cook should be locked into fantasy lineups against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the NFL’s third-most receptions (45) to tight ends and fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Only seven tight ends have more catches than Cook (31) this year, and only five have more yards (373).
Jay Cutler (ribs) returns from his one-game absence with weekly results of QB17 > QB26 > QB30 > QB26 > QB20 > QB17 on his 2017 resume, showing no ability to produce at an above-two-quarterback-league level. Still, the fact that six teams are on bye and DeVante Parker (ankle) is back gives Cutler desperation streamer appeal and locks him in as a two-QB-league-start. 6-of-8 quarterbacks to face the Raiders have logged top-13 fantasy results – exceptions being Trevor Siemian and Joe Flacco – while Oakland ranks dead last in pass-defense DVOA with a league-high 108.2 passer rating allowed. … The Jay Ajayi trade leaves Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams in a two-man committee that leaned in Drake’s direction in Miami’s last game. Drake logged six touches and one target on 18% of the snaps to Williams’ one touch and two targets on a 12% playing-time clip against the Ravens. On the season, Oakland has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to running backs, including a sub-par 4.29 yards-per-carry average and the ninth-most receiving yards (386) to the position. We can form stronger data-driven opinions after the Dolphins’ first non-Ajayi game, but I’m siding with Drake as the preferred flex option this week.
Cutler’s Weeks 2-7 targets: Jarvis Landry 60; DeVante Parker 28; Kenny Stills 28; Julius Thomas 24; Ajayi 14; Damien Williams 8; Drake 5; Leonte Carroo 3. … Especially with Parker returning, Landry has trap-play potential against a Raiders defense that has contained slot receivers Keenan Allen (5/45/0), Eric Decker (3/10/0), Jeremy Kerley (3/14/0), Jordan Matthews (3/21/0), Jamison Crowder (6/52/0), Bennie Fowler (2/35/0), and Jeremy Maclin (6/43/0). Landry remains a viable season-long-league WR2/3, but his matchup is concerning, and Landry averaged 54.4 yards per game in Cutler’s first five starts to begin the year. … Parker essentially missed the last month with what was probably a high ankle sprain. At least until Parker puts something significant on tape or into the box score, he is best approached as a boom-bust WR3/flex option. In season-long leagues, I would still lean toward starting Parker against a Raiders secondary permitting the NFL’s ninth-most yards (1,217) and eighth-most fantasy points to enemy wide receivers. … Favorable matchups have done nothing to assist Thomas this year. He has cleared 30 yards in 1-of-7 games and is scoreless seven games in. … Stills averaged 32.6 yards per game in Cutler’s five starts to open the year. Regardless of opponent, Stills is a low-volume, big-play-dependent WR4/flex.
Score Prediction: Raiders 24, Dolphins 20
Monday Night Football
Detroit @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Lions 23, Packers 20
Aaron Jones took over as Green Bay’s bellcow in the team’s pre-bye loss to New Orleans, out-snapping Ty Montgomery 80% to 13% and out-touching him 20 to 5 en route to 138 yards and a touchdown. With an emphasis on should, the performance should seal the deal for Jones as the Packers’ feature back and offensive focus with Brett Hundley at quarterback. Although the Lions’ run defense has played above expectation by ranking fifth in DVOA and largely stymieing Le’Veon Bell (25/76/1) in last Sunday night’s close loss to the Steelers, Detroit has surrendered the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to running backs with seven all-purpose touchdowns allowed to the position in seven games. I’m riding with Jones as an every-week RB2 and downgrading Montgomery to a handcuff for the foreseeable future. … Hundley showed nothing in his first NFL start two weeks ago against the Saints that suggests he will accrue fantasy value as a passer. Hundley did stay somewhat afloat with a 3/44/1 rushing line, but he held onto the ball far too long in the pocket ala DeShone Kizer and is 1-for-7 on 20-plus-yard attempts, and 4-for-13 on throws attempted 10-plus yards downfield. Just 2-of-7 quarterbacks to face the Lions have produced top-20 fantasy results. Hundley is a true Hail Mary as a Week 9 streamer play. Green Bay’s failed pursuit of free agent Brian Hoyer speaks to an ultimate lack of confidence in Hundley.
Hundley’s 2017 targets: Davante Adams 15; Jordy Nelson 13; Jones 9; Randall Cobb 7; Montgomery 5; Geronimo Allison and Martellus Bennett 4. … At least for now, there looks to be little light at the end of the tunnel for Green Bay pass catchers. As Hundley managed 87 yards in his start against the Saints, not a single Packer reached 20 receiving yards. Until we see actual, tangible evidence of improved play from Hundley, Adams, Nelson, Cobb, and Bennett will all be weekly shots in the dark regardless of matchups.
Matthew Stafford enters Week 9 with consecutive top-ten fantasy results to face a Packers pass defense that ranks 18th in DVOA and has allowed three straight top-16 quarterback finishes, including two top-ten games. It’s an above-average matchup for Stafford, who has done enough lately to be inserted into season-long fantasy lineups as a low-end QB1. … After beginning the season with 17-plus touches in four straight games, Ameer Abdullah’s touch counts in his last three are 11 > 14 > 14 with four combined catches and a 3.20 yards-per-carry average. Abdullah’s open-field jukes can make highlight reels, but he simply isn’t gaining positive yards enough behind a Detroit offensive line that ranks dead last in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards. The Lions’ backfield has devolved into a three-way RBBC as Dwayne Washington siphoned seven touches and Theo Riddick six in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. Even against a Packers run defense that ranks 21st in DVOA, Abdullah is nothing more than a low-floor flex option.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-8 target distribution: Golden Tate 55; Marvin Jones 51; Riddick 35; T.J. Jones 33; Eric Ebron 32; Abdullah 17; Darren Fells 16; Kenny Golladay 15. … On a long week to rest his ailing shoulder after logging a 7/86/0 receiving line on eight targets in last Sunday night’s loss to Pittsburgh, Tate should be closer to full strength in this favorable matchup against Packers slot CB “Lenzy Pipkins,” an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State. … Golladay (hamstring) still isn’t ready, so we should expect T.J. Jones and Tate to share time moving in and out of the slot. T.J. Jones can be a useful role player in Detroit’s passing game, but he is scoreless on the year and offers minimal upside. … After a slow start, Marvin Jones has come on strong with target totals of 8 > 14 > 11 in his last three games. As a WR3 play, I think Jones is worth riding while he is hot against a Packers defense that continues to shuffle in the secondary and is yielding the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. … Ebron and Fells are Week 9 fades against a Packers defense that has played stingy tight end defense, containing Jimmy Graham (3/8/0), Austin Hooper (2/7/0), Tyler Kroft (3/28/0), Zach Miller (2/45/0), Coby Fleener (2/22/0), and Kyle Rudolph (5/47/0). Jason Witten (8/61/0) has the biggest tight end game against Green Bay thus far.
Score Prediction: Lions 24, Packers 17