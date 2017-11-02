Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 9 Rankings

Thursday, November 2, 2017


Coming off the second biggest game of his career, DeAndre Hopkins is all the way up to WR2 status on the season. Forever an “if he only he had a quarterback” receiver, Hopkins finally has a quarterback, and the results have been predictably dominant. That Hopkins’ 8/224/1 explosion came in Seattle speaks to the increasing dynamism of Deshaun Watson and the Texans’ offense.


If Hopkins did that to the Legion of Boom, what might he have in store for the Colts? Chuck Pagano’s “defense” is getting blasted for the league’s most yards per attempt (an unseemly 8.9), second most weekly passing yards (290) and fifth most receiver fantasy points. Hopkins has probably already had his game of the year, but no one has a better Week 9 setup, and few have a better going forward outlook.     


Week 9 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Deshaun Watson vs. IND -
2 Russell Wilson vs. WAS -
3 Dak Prescott vs. KC -
4 Drew Brees vs. TB -
5 Alex Smith at DAL -
6 Carson Wentz vs. DEN -
7 Cam Newton vs. ATL -
8 Matthew Stafford at GB -
9 Tyrod Taylor at NYJ -
10 Derek Carr at MIA -
11 Matt Ryan at CAR -
12 Marcus Mariota vs. BAL -
13 Kirk Cousins at SEA -
14 Jameis Winston at NO Questionable (shoulder)
15 Josh McCown vs. BUF -
16 Jared Goff at NYG -
17 Jacoby Brissett at HOU -
18 Brett Hundley vs. DET -
19 Andy Dalton at JAC -
20 Jay Cutler vs. OAK -
21 Joe Flacco at TEN -
22 Blake Bortles vs. CIN -
23 Brock Osweiler at PHI -
24 Eli Manning vs. LAR -
25 Drew Stanton at SF -
26 C.J. Beathard vs. ARZ -


QB Notes: Deshaun Watson is averaging 28.6 fantasy points, which, if it holds, would be the most since Peyton Manning’s mind-boggling 31.0 in 2013. That average should only go up against the Colts, who are allowing the fifth most quarterback fantasy points and 290 weekly passing yards. … Russell Wilson is posting a weekly 31.3 since the Seahawks’ offense got out of neutral in Week 3. The Redskins are an attackable home matchup. … It took a monsoon to slow down Dak Prescott. Last week’s rain-soaked rout of the Redskins should be stricken from the record. Prescott has a pristine Week 9 home matchup in the shootout-prone Chiefs. … Drew Brees is just the QB10 by average fantasy points, but is up to fourth in weekly yardage (279). His 4.4 touchdown percentage should keep regressing closer to his 5.3 career mean. Allowing the third most weekly passing yards, the Bucs are a cakewalk home matchup. … Alex Smith is the QB4 by average points. In Week 9. The days are strange. The Cowboys aren’t going to be the straw to break the hot start’s back in a game with an over/under of 51.


The Broncos won’t be rolling out the red carpet for Carson Wentz, but are no longer a top-five pass defense by yards, touchdowns or fantasy points surrendered. Wentz is averaging three touchdowns per game at home. With six teams on bye, the QB3 by average points remains worthy of a high-end QB1 ranking. ... Cam Newton’s season of peaks and valleys is currently mired in a three-game slump. You could easily argue this is Newton’s new normal. Now the Panthers have traded away his No. 1 receiver. Either way, Newton is the QB8 by average points, and averaging 10/55 as a rusher during his recent three-game skid. That’s why he’s remained the QB12 over the past three weeks even as his “real life” play has sputtered. The Falcons are not a stay-away matchup. … Coming off the most Matthew Stafford game imaginable — 423 yards, zero touchdowns — the Sidearmed Samurai is headed on the road to Green Bay. Stafford roughed up for the Pack for 732 yards and five touchdowns across their two 2016 matchups. If there’s a concern, it’s that the Brett Hundley-led Cheeseheads won’t keep the game close enough for Stafford to rack up volume.


The problem with every golden Tyrod Taylor spot? He doesn’t have any weapons. That finally sort of changed this week with the Bills’ stunning acquisition of Kelvin Benjamin. Now, if you’re hardcore enough of a fantasy player to be reading rankings columns, you know Benjamin won’t be any sort of a magic bullet. He will be an asset, not just because he’s a No. 1 receiver providing a 6-foot-5 target in the red zone, but because he’ll take pressure off Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones. Matthews can spend closer to 100 percent of his time in the slot (it’s currently 60.8, per PFF) while Jones can avoid immediate jams off the line of scrimmage as he transitions from “X” to “Z” receiver. For Week 9, Taylor has yet another exploitable matchup in a Jets defense that’s allowed the league’s most passing touchdowns (17). … The QB18 by average points, Derek Carr is a disappointing 22nd in yards per attempt (6.89). He’s sandwiched between Case Keenum and Matthew Stafford. Even extreme volume the past three games — 44 average attempts — has produced “just” QB7 numbers. For Week 9, he’ll be looking to take advantage of a Dolphins defense getting smacked for a 103.1 QB rating against.


We did it, fam. Matt Ryan finally had his first multi-touchdown start since September, “ripping” the Jets for two scores. Like Drew Brees, Ryan’s crater-low 3.9 touchdown percentage will hopefully regress closer to his 4.7 career average. … Marcus Mariota has been one of this year’s most inscrutable quarterbacks. He’s thrown for shockingly-few touchdowns (four), though he’s goosed his numbers with three scores on the ground. Of course, zero of those have come since his Week 4 hamstring injury. Coming off the Titans’ bye, Mariota should be at something close to full health against the Ravens’ stingy pass defense. … Even after getting dismantled by Deshaun Watson last week, the Seahawks have allowed just nine passing touchdowns in seven games. With his offensive line banged up and his receiver corps unsettled, Kirk Cousins will be a fringe QB1 on the road. … Coming off his first two-touchdown effort in five weeks, Jacoby Brissett has a nice matchup in a Texans defense that just isn’t the same after injury took a sledgehammer to its starting 11. Allowing the third most quarterback fantasy points, the Texans are also coughing up over six yards per carry to signal callers. Brissett is streamable with six QBs on bye.  


Jameis Winston was hysterically bad in Week 8. It was supposedly related to his shoulder injury, though Winston was struggling long before tweaking his AC joint. Even with four 300-yard games in seven appearances, Winston hasn’t shown enough to be trusted as a weekly QB1. … Josh McCown has managed at least two scores in four straight starts. Although they don’t break against the pass, the Bills do plenty of bending. … The QB19 by average points, Jared Goff has just two total touchdowns over his past three starts. He gets the streamer benefit of the doubt for Week 9 because he’s coming off bye against a Giants team in disarray. No. 1 CB Janoris Jenkins will be serving a team-imposed suspension. The G-Men’s formerly imposing defense is allowing the seventh most quarterback fantasy points. … Brett Hundley was unspeakably bad in his first career start. Thankfully, it came at the right time, as the Packers had their bye week to try to construct a more Hundley-centric game plan. Even after his Week 7 face plant, Hundley’s dual-threat ability keeps him on the streamer radar. … 19-26 is a sorry state of affairs. None of Andy Dalton, Jay Cutler, Joe Flacco, Blake Bortles, Brock Osweiler, Eli Manning, Drew Stanton or C.J. Beathard have a discernible ceiling.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


