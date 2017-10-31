Week 8 AFC Targets and Touches

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Javorius Allen (6, 6, 5, 4, 11, 3), Benjamin Watson (3, 6, 4, 8, 5, 4), Jeremy Maclin (5, 6, 8, 0, 0, 5), Mike Wallace (5, 10, 3, 5, 1, 0), Breshad Perriman (1, 4, 3, 2, 0, 2), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Terrance West (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Javorius Allen (8, 2, 21, 10, 6, 17), Alex Collins (9, 9, 12, 15, 10, 18), Terrance West (6, 4, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (1, 0, 2, 2, 1, 2), Mike Wallace (0, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 0, 10, 0, 0, 4), Terrance West (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 2), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (1-35-0, 2-15-0, 3-68-1, 0, 3-22-0, 4-62-0), Jimmy Smith (1-13-0, 1-14-0, 1-3-0, 0, 3-19-0, 2-12-0), Lardarius Webb (2-20-0, 2-21-0, 3-37-0, 2-32-0, 2-42-0, 4-28-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 4-56-0, 3-33-0, 0, 0, 5-49-0)

Observations: Alex Collins played 32 of the 65 offensive snaps on Thursday, garnering 113 yards on 18 carries, plus 30 yards through the air on two targets. He should be gaining steady work as the team’s early-down back, while Buck Allen continues to handle the passing down work, but it should be noted that Danny Woodhead is also close to returning. Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Collins to gain more rushing opportunities, which makes sense considering Collins is averaging 6.0 yards per attempt on his 80 carries.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (7, 3, 9, 0, 7, 7), Zay Jones (2, 5, 6, 0, 9, 5), Charles Clay (6, 7, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (5, 2, 0, 0, 3, 4), Andre Holmes (2, 1, 1, 0, 3, 4), Nick O'Leary (1, 0, 6, 0, 2, 3), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 3, 0, 1, 1), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (14, 20, 19, 0, 23, 27), Mike Tolbert (11, 8, 3, 0, 3, 4), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 3), Andre Holmes (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Charles Clay (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (4, 2, 1, 0, 4, 7), Mike Tolbert (3, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 4), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (4-39-0, 1-16-0, 0, 0, 4-42-0, 0), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 1-20-0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (1--1-0, 3-26-0, 1-5-0, 0, 6-61-0, 5-35-0), Shareece Wright (0, 2-15-0, 7-65-0, 0, 5-90-1, 4-69-0), Tre'Davious White (4-65-0, 4-18-0, 3-131-1, 0, 2-35-1, 3-26-0)

Observations: With Tyrod Taylor averaging 28 pass attempts per game, it’s difficult to rely on any receiving option in this offense, especially when LeSean McCoy leads them with 23 percent target share. With Charles Clay still out of the lineup, Zay Jones has averaged 6.7 targets per game over their last three games, but he’s averaging just 2.0 reception in that three-game span. Also, as I write this, the Bills just traded for Kelvin Benjamin, this is certainly a positive for Taylor’s value, but I don’t believe this changes much for Benjamin.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (13, 7, 13, 0, 6, 8), Brandon LaFell (2, 3, 8, 0, 7, 5), Tyler Kroft (4, 7, 5, 0, 4, 6), Giovani Bernard (2, 4, 2, 0, 3, 2), Joe Mixon (3, 4, 0, 0, 3, 3), Jeremy Hill (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Ross (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Joe Mixon (18, 17, 15, 0, 7, 11), Jeremy Hill (7, 6, 4, 0, 4, 4), Giovani Bernard (3, 3, 2, 0, 3, 2)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 0), A.J. Green (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Tyler Kroft (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 3, 0, 2, 2), Jeremy Hill (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (2-7-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-29-0), Darqueze Dennard (5-24-0, 2-9-0, 3-26-0, 0, 4-69-1, 7-48-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (6-92-2, 2-12-0, 0, 0, 1-19-0, 2-19-0), William Jackson (2-45-0, 3-51-0, 1-9-0, 0, 1-3-0, 0)

Observations: Joe Mixon led the Bengals’ running backs with 63 percent of their snaps while garnering 28 percent of their offensive looks, which trounced Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard who each saw eight percent. Mixon is averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt on his 85 carries this season.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (7, 10, 3, 5, 7, 5), Ricardo Louis (6, 9, 8, 7, 4, 6), David Njoku (4, 2, 3, 5, 5, 7), Seth DeValve (5, 4, 4, 3, 4, 3), Rashard Higgins (6, 4, 4, 2, 3, 1), Kenny Britt (10, 8, 0, 0, 5, 0), Isaiah Crowell (3, 2, 3, 2, 6, 6)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (12, 7, 16, 12, 17, 11), Duke Johnson (2, 4, 6, 5, 7, 6)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Seth DeValve (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Britt (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 4), Duke Johnson (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 1-9-0, 1-8-0, 0, 0, 3-49-0), Jamar Taylor (6-157-1, 1-21-0, 4-70-1, 3-45-1, 1-8-0, 6-41-0), Jason McCourty (5-51-0, 4-40-0, 5-22-0, 2-19-1, 0, 0), Mike Jordan (0, 1-9-0, 0, 0, 2-23-0, 3-34-0)

Observations: Finally, something positive to say about the Browns. Isaiah Crowell finally strung together an exceptional performance, piling up 64 yards and touchdown on 11 carries. More notably, he saw six targets in the passing game and he now has 12 an in the last two weeks. However, the Browns are still bad.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (9, 5, 0, 14, 6, 9), Emmanuel Sanders (15, 5, 0, 8, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (7, 2, 0, 8, 5, 6), A.J. Derby (2, 6, 0, 4, 7, 4), C.J. Anderson (2, 4, 0, 0, 2, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 6, 4, 3), Jamaal Charles (1, 1, 0, 3, 4, 1)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (8, 20, 0, 9, 10, 15), Jamaal Charles (9, 5, 0, 5, 4, 8), Devontae Booker (0, 3, 0, 1, 2, 6)





RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), C.J. Anderson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Demaryius Thomas (1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (2, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)







Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (0, 2-12-0, 0, 0, 1-2-0, 2-38-0), Bradley Roby (2-6-1, 2-16-0, 0, 1-6-0, 2-19-0, 1-19-0), Chris Harris Jr. (2-53-0, 3-33-0, 0, 0, 3-64-1, 1-5-0)

Observations: Trevor Siemian now has a higher interception rate (4.0 percent) than touchdown rate (3.6 percent). Demaryius Thomas has 59 targets this season, which ranks 18th among pass-catchers, but he is one of two receivers (Pierre Garcon) who rank inside the top-20 that are held without a touchdown catch.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (8, 12, 12, 4, 0, 11), Ryan Griffin (6, 5, 4, 8, 0, 2), Bruce Ellington (7, 4, 3, 3, 0, 4), Will Fuller (0, 6, 3, 5, 0, 8), Lamar Miller (1, 5, 3, 4, 0, 3), Braxton Miller (4, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (14, 19, 15, 15, 0, 21), D'Onta Foreman (8, 13, 4, 12, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 5), Bruce Ellington (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ryan Griffin (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Lamar Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), D'Onta Foreman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, 5, 3, 0, 0, 3), D'Onta Foreman (2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (2-26-1, 1-28-0, 2-56-0, 2-3-0, 0, 3-16-0), Kareem Jackson (3-37-0, 3-27-0, 9-106-1, 1-20-0, 0, 5-109-0), Kevin Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6-90-1), Marcus Burley (0, 0, 0, 2-13-0, 0, 0), Marcus Williams (0, 0, 0, 4-41-0, 0, 3-46-0)





Observations: Oofta, where to begin. DeShaun Watson now leads the NFL with a 9.3 percent touchdown rate. He’s tied with Carson Wentz for a league-high 19 passing touchdowns, but he ranks 26th in pass attempts (204), which makes it even more impressive. Will Fuller has just 13 receptions this season, but seven of them are for touchdowns…. DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller are tied for the NFL lead with a league-high seven touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (9, 6, 9, 4, 8, 7), Jack Doyle (5, 7, 0, 11, 7, 14), Kamar Aiken (1, 5, 7, 4, 3, 5), Donte Moncrief (3, 3, 3, 7, 4, 1), Frank Gore (1, 3, 4, 3, 0, 4), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 1, 2, 6, 5)





Carries: Frank Gore (25, 12, 14, 10, 9, 16), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 9, 2, 5, 11)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (3, 0, 3, 0, 0, 3), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Robert Turbin (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Nate Hairston (1-1-0, 1-5-0, 0, 2-14-0, 5-96-0, 0), Pierre Desir (3-53-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2-25-1), Rashaan Melvin (3-47-1, 4-28-1, 5-48-0, 4-51-0, 0, 0), Vontae Davis (0, 5-101-0, 3-45-0, 2-14-0, 3-17-0, 2-24-0)





Observations: Over the last six weeks, Jack Doyle leads all tight ends with 43 targets and 35 receptions. 14 of those targets and 12 of those receptions came against the Bengals in Week 8. Doyle is now the TE5 this season with 87.8 PPR points. T.Y. Hiltons road struggles continue as he put up a 2-15 line on seven targets, albeit it was a tough matchup against a Bengals secondary that funnels production to the middle of the field.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (4, 12, 7, 3, 4, 10, 6), Allen Hurns (4, 7, 3, 10, 3, 3, 8), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 2, 3, 0, 10, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 3, 4, 6, 1, 2, 3), Leonard Fournette (3, 5, 4, 5, 1, 2, 0), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 5, 4, 2, 2, 3), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (26, 14, 17, 24, 28, 21, 0), Chris Ivory (9, 6, 6, 9, 8, 2, 17), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 9), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Allen Hurns (1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 3, 2, 0, 0, 2), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (7, 1, 4, 0, 4, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2),





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (3-28-0, 4-88-0, 0, 4-55-0, 1-18-0, 2-25-0, 4-47-0), Aaron Colvin (2-9-0, 4-48-0, 2-15-0, 2-18-0, 10-59-0, 3-35-0, 2-13-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-23-0, 0, 1-3-0, 3-16-0, 5-100-0, 3-36-0, 4-38-0)





Observations: Bye.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 8, 11, 7, 5, 10), Tyreek Hill (8, 6, 6, 7, 8, 6), Kareem Hunt (1, 4, 4, 6, 4, 5), Albert Wilson (4, 4, 3, 0, 2, 1), Demarcus Robinson (2, 0, 1, 5, 8, 1), Demetrius Harris (0, 3, 3, 2, 3, 2), Charcandrick West (2, 5, 2, 1, 0, 2), DeAnthony Thomas (1, 0, 1, 4, 1, 0)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (17, 21, 29, 9, 18, 22), Tyreek Hill (3, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Charcandrick West (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Kelce (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Albert Wilson (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (3, 4, 2, 2, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Marcus Peters (3-20-0, 4-71-2, 2-28-1, 4-26-0, 1-5-0, 2-12-0), Phillip Gaines (3-30-0, 1-13-0, 2-43-0, 5-100-1, 5-61-0, 0), Steven Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-29-0), Terrance Mitchell (8-137-0, 2-17-0, 4-94-3, 4-88-0, 6-95-2, 0)





Observations: The Broncos have been a pass-funnel towards tight ends for the last few years, that trend continued on Monday as Travis Kelce put together a 7-133-1 line on 10 targets. This season, the Broncos are allowing tight ends to average 10.37 fantasy points per game. Zach Ertz is up next. Kareem Hunt was finally held under 100 yards from scrimmage this year, but he should have more success against the Cowboys in Week 9.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (9, 11, 12, 9, 7, 5), Melvin Gordon (2, 3, 8, 12, 4, 2), Tyrell Williams (7, 6, 2, 3, 1, 6), Travis Benjamin (8, 5, 3, 1, 1, 9), Hunter Henry (0, 3, 8, 7, 5, 2), Antonio Gates (5, 5, 3, 1, 1, 2), Austin Ekeler (1, 2, 6, 2, 4, 1), Branden Oliver (6, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2), Dontrelle Inman (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (17, 10, 20, 25, 18, 14), Branden Oliver (8, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 1, 4, 1, 7, 2), Travis Benjamin (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 0), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 2, 4, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Branden Oliver (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 0, 5, 5, 4, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (1-17-0, 2-17-0, 5-119-2, 1-7-0, 0, 2-18-0), Desmond King (2-16-0, 3-57-0, 0, 4-35-0, 4-21-0, 2-12-0), Trevor Williams (1-7-0, 2-21-0, 2-16-0, 2-30-1, 3-26-0, 1-14-0)





Observations: After topping 75 percent of the snaps and seeing five-plus targets over the last three weeks, Hunter Henry played just 62.5 percent of the snaps and saw a meager two targets in the Chargers loss to the Patriots. At the same time, Antonio Gates saw a 14 percent spike in snaps compared to Week 7.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (11, 7, 10, 14, 11, 12), Kenny Stills (10, 3, 2, 4, 9, 10), DeVante Parker (10, 8, 1, 0, 0, 0), Julius Thomas (5, 4, 4, 5, 4, 3), Jay Ajayi (3, 1, 3, 3, 4, 4), Leonte Carroo (2, 0, 0, 3, 1, 8), Damien Williams (1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 2), Kenyan Drake (2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (11, 12, 25, 26, 23, 13), Damien Williams (2, 1, 3, 4, 2, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 6)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Julius Thomas (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), DeVante Parker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 3, 4, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bobby McCain (0, 10-97-0, 1-0-0, 3-12-0, 1-15-0, 1-34-1), Byron Maxwell (4-64-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cordrea Tankersley (0, 6-36-1, 5-41-0, 1-13-0, 2-47-2, 1-27-0), Xavien Howard (2-14-0, 4-43-0, 2-14-0, 6-91-1, 0, 3-19-0)





Observations: Jay Ajayi was traded to the Eagles Tuesday morning, which leaves Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams as the Dolphins’ top-two running backs. There’s no telling which way the carries will shake out, but on an inept offense, there may not be much value here to begin with.

New England Patriots





Targets: Rob Gronkowski (10, 5, 0, 10, 7, 9), Brandin Cooks (7, 6, 8, 9, 5, 8), Chris Hogan (6, 9, 11, 4, 6, 7), James White (1, 12, 9, 7, 5, 6), Danny Amendola (5, 7, 8, 5, 4, 6), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 7), Dion Lewis (3, 1, 2, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (12, 12, 12, 10, 8, 11), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15), James White (5, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 4), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Chris Hogan (2, 3, 1, 0, 1, 1), Rob Gronkowski (2, 1, 0, 3, 0, 1), James White (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Danny Amendola (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (1, 2, 2, 0, 2, 3), James White (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 3, 1, 1, 2, 2), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (0, 3-35-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnson Bademosi (0, 0, 0, 3-39-0, 3-31-0, 4-53-0), Jonathan Jones (5-69-1, 1-3-0, 2-49-0, 2-35-0, 0, 0), Malcolm Butler (2-10-0, 5-55-1, 4-84-0, 3-98-1, 5-44-1, 1-24-1), Patrick Chung (0, 0, 0, 0, 7-53-0, 2-26-0), Stephon Gilmore (4-54-0, 2-53-1, 4-34-0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: All three running backs were involved for the Patriots, which creates a frustrating situation. Dion Lewis led them with 17 touches (15 carries), but Rex Burkhead (seven targets) and James White (six targets) were heavily involved in the passing game. The running back pass involvement was expected as the Chargers are very stout in the secondary. Lewis and Mike Gillislee may be more touchdown dependent as the early-down backs, but Burkhead and White should have a solid floor in PPR leagues.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (6, 6, 5, 12, 5, 6), Jermaine Kearse (3, 7, 4, 4, 4, 5), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (6, 4, 8, 11, 5, 5), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 8, 5, 7), Jeremy Kerley (5, 5, 4, 3, 4, 3), Bilal Powell (0, 5, 5, 0, 2, 3), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0),





Carries: Bilal Powell (15, 21, 2, 0, 9, 14), Elijah McGuire (7, 10, 11, 10, 3, 1), Matt Forte (8, 0, 0, 9, 7, 4), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Kerley (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Elijah McGuire (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Matt Forte (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (6-65-0, 4-57-0, 2-46-1, 3-40-0, 8-122-3, 0), Darryl Roberts (6-51-1, 1-10-0, 0, 2-22-0, 1-29-0, 2-69-0), Morris Claiborne (2-21-0, 0, 7-84-0, 5-74-0, 3-19-0, 0), Robert Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5-71-0)





Observations: Since Matt Forte returned from his turf toe injury, over the last three weeks, he is third on the Jets with 6.7 targets and averaging 13.0 touches per game. He won’t rack up rushing yardage, but since the Jets often find themselves in unfavorable game script, Forte should be a solid floor play in PPR leagues.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (5, 8, 2, 6, 19, 10), Michael Crabtree (3, 0, 8, 10, 7, 10), Jared Cook (6, 8, 6, 3, 7, 5), DeAndre Washington (6, 1, 0, 1, 4, 10), Seth Roberts (5, 5, 4, 3, 6, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 1, 2, 4, 4, 7), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 6, 1, 1, 3, 4), Marshawn Lynch (1, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (6, 9, 12, 13, 2, 0), Jalen Richard (2, 2, 9, 2, 9, 5), DeAndre Washington (1, 1, 0, 3, 9, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 2), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (1, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (4-80-1, 2-35-0, 0, 5-49-0, 4-109-1, 0), Dexter McDonald (0, 1-1-0, 2-21-0, 4-58-0, 2-14-0, 4-36-1), Gareon Conley (3-27-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sean Smith (2-44-1, 4-35-0, 3-114-0, 0, 0, 2-6-0), T.J. Carrie (6-59-0, 1-10-0, 5-48-0, 3-9-0, 5-87-1, 4-28-0)





Observations: Derek Carr had to throw 49 times in this game and Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper each saw 10 targets and caught five passes, but Crabtree had the better receiving day with a 5-83 line, compared to Cooper’s 5-48. DeAndre Washington saw 10 targets as well and led their backfield with 49 percent of the running back snaps, but Marshawn Lynch will return from his suspension in their next game.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (14, 9, 19, 10, 10, 10), LeVeon Bell (7, 6, 10, 6, 3, 3), Juju Smith-Schuster (6, 4, 6, 3, 3, 10), Martavis Bryant (8, 5, 8, 3, 2, 0), Jesse James (4, 3, 5, 0, 0, 3), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (15, 35, 15, 32, 35, 25), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 2), Juju Smith-Schuster (2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), LeVeon Bell (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Jesse James (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (4, 8, 2, 5, 10, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (1, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (1-0-0, 4-30-0, 3-25-0, 2-73-1, 2-25-0, 4-70-0), Joe Haden (0, 5-48-0, 0, 1-5-0, 0, 4-65-0), Mike Hilton (1-10-0, 1-7-0, 0, 2-2-0, 2-25-0, 2-12-0), William Gay (0, 1-5-0, 0, 1-29-0, 1-22-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: JuJu Smith-Schuster found his bike last week and he also found the end zone on a 97-yard touchdown pass. He tied Antonio Brown with 10 targets and played 80 percent of the wide receiver snaps. Smith-Schuster now has four touchdowns this year and the kid is still 20 years old. It’ll be interesting to see what they do with Martavis Bryant next, but it’s hard to imagine the Steelers decrease Smith-Schuster’s playing time after this game.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (9, 4, 6, 7, 5, 8, 10), Rishard Matthews (9, 5, 10, 8, 6, 4, 6), Eric Decker (8, 5, 5, 2, 6, 9, 2), DeMarco Murray (2, 2, 2, 2, 5, 4, 4), Jonnu Smith (1, 3, 2, 0, 5, 1, 4), Taywan Taylor (2, 1, 3, 1, 1, 4, 4), Corey Davis (10, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (12, 9, 14, 7, 14, 12, 18), Derrick Henry (6, 14, 13, 6, 4, 19, 13), Taywan Taylor (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Rishard Matthews (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Eric Decker (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Taywan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 4, 4), Derrick Henry (0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-47-1, 4-42-0, 5-54-1, 4-42-1, 2-15-0, 2-25-0, 4-50-0), Brice McCain (2-28-0, 0, 2-22-0, 2-36-0, 0, 2-32-0, 0), LeShaun Sims (0, 4-42-0, 2-44-1, 6-43-1, 3-14-0, 2-35-0, 3-24-0), Logan Ryan (1-19-1, 3-39-1, 6-73-0, 4-57-0, 1-6-0, 1-7-0, 0)





Observations: Bye.







